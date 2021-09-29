Local Entertainment Roundup: Sept. 30 to Oct. 7

James Monroe Museum: Online: “James Monroe Museum in 3-D,” interactive exhibit; “Chats with the Curator,” with Assistant Director and Curator Jarod Kearney every other Monday at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.

Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Works by 101-year-old artist Ebby Hynson of Colonial Beach, new works by Vicki Marckel and early works of Joyce and Carl Thor. jarretthor.com.

LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “Fear,” national juried exhibit. Through Oct. 31. Opening reception Friday. Masks required. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.

Mary Washington Hospital: New works by local artists in the hallway gallery. Bev Bley is the featured artist. A percentage of sold art goes to the hospital. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.

Monroe Bay Winery (tasting room): Works by local artists. 804/410-5628.