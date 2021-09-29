Local Entertainment Roundup: Sept. 30 to Oct. 7

30 thursday
State Fair of Virginia, Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd., Doswell. Through Oct. 3. Schedule and ticket information at statefairva.org. 804/994-2800.
Online Sneak Peek: “Stratford at the Crossroads: Atlantic Cultures and the Creation of America,” Zoom. Behind the scenes tour of Stratford’s newest exhibition. 7 p.m. Free. Registration is required. simpletix.com/e/sneak-peek-of-the-forthcoming-exhibit-stra-tickets-78369.
Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.
Live music at the Co-op: Laurie Rose Griffith and Pete Mealy, 320 Jefferson Davis Highway. Folk, Celtic, rock, jazz, Americana and original music. 5:30–7:30 p.m. fredericksburgfood.coop.
Third Thursday Summer Concerts: En’Novation Band, The Depot, Culpeper Downtown. 5–9 p.m. $10. Kids are free. Bring a picnic basket, or purchase from a food vendor. No pets and no coolers. 540/825-4416; culpeperdowntown.com.
“Bright Star,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5:30 p.m. $55–$75, plus processing fee. Through Oct. 31. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
1 fridayMary’s Ribbons at the Mary Washington House, 1200 Charles St. Tie a pink ribbon to the fence in front of the Mary Washington House during Breast Cancer Awareness Month to bring visibility to this disease. Sunday, noon–4 p.m.; Monday–Saturday, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.; closed Tuesdays. Free. Through Oct. 31. washingtonheritagemuseums.org/calendar.
2 saturdayGrand opening ceremony, James Monroe Birthplace, 4460 James Monroe Highway, Colonial Beach. Speaker and dignitaries mark the reopening of the newly restored site. 10:30 a.m. Free. 804/214-9145; facebook.com/jmonroebirthplace.
Picasso in the Park, Alum Spring Park, 1 Greenbrier Drive. Observe plein air artists. 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Free. Bring a picnic.
Fredericksburg Independent Book Festival, Riverfront Park, 705 Sophia St. 10 a.m.–4 p.m. fredbookfest@gmail.com.
LaRumba Latinx Festival, Maury Park, William Street and Kenmore Avenue. Food, music, health resources and more. 11 a.m.–5 p.m.
Romanian Festival, Nativity of the Theotokos, 12326 Spotswood Furnace Road. Traditional food, music, folk dances and children’s area. Noon–7 p.m. Free admission.
Music Evolution in the African Diaspora: West African Dance and Bomba, UMW Heslep Amphitheather, 1301 College Ave. 4:30 p.m. Free. All ages.
Family movie night, Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 161 Embry Mill Road, Stafford. 6–9 p.m. Free popcorn. Bring picnic and blankets. 540/659-1349; ebenezerumc.org/events.
Fall Festival weekend, Braehead Farm, 1130 Tyler St. Hayrides, corn maze, sunflower walk, family playground, farm animals and the Great Pumpkin. 9 a.m.–6 p.m.$10 per person, age 2 and younger are free. “Pick your own” fields are open, no admission fee; pay what you pick. Through Oct. 31. 540/899-9848.
Fall festival, Spotsylvania American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road. Yard sale, vendors, hayrides, food, games and more. 8 a.m.–2 p.m. Proceeds help support the veterans, military, their families and the community. spotsylvaniapost320.org.
Louisa County’s Fall Harvest Festival, Walton Park, Mineral. Live music, craft vendors, festival foods and family-friendly events. 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Free admission and several no-cost activities. louisacounty.com/987/2021-Fall-Harvest-Festival.
Caledon Marsh kayak tour, 11617 Caledon Road, King George. 1–3:30 p.m. $19–$25, plus $5 parking fee. Masks required during van ride. Wear clothes to get wet and close-toed shoes. Must be 8 years or older and accompanied by adult for tandem kayak; minimum age 16 years for solo kayak. 540/663-3861; dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/caledon.
RAC Star Party, 11617 Caledon Road, King George. 6:30–10 p.m. Bring your own telescope or look through a club member’s. Call to make sure the program will be offered if forecast calls for cloudy or overcast conditions. 540/663-3861; dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/caledon.
Swing Dance, upstairs Pickers Supply, 902 Caroline St. Beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581.
Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion, 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.
Pit-cooked chicken barbecue dinner, Tabernacle Methodist Church, 7310 Old Plank Road. 4–6:30 p.m. $10 for adults (half-chicken) and $7 children (quarter-chicken). Carryout available. Sponsored by the Men of Tabernacle Methodist Church. Proceeds benefit church and community projects. 540/786-6162; tabumc.org.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Games start at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Doors open one and a half hours prior. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.
Nick McAlister, Barley Naked Brewing Company, 15 Tech Parkway. Acoustic rock, blues, country and originals. 6–9 p.m. Free. 540/623-4475; barleynaked.com.
Stage Alive: The Richmond Symphony, Culpeper County High School, 14240 Achievement Drive, Culpeper. Light classical concert. 7:30 p.m. Concert subscriptions $10–$65. Individual concert tickets may be available for purchase at the door. stagealive.org.
3 sundayElectric Vehicle Fall Festival, Dominion Raceway, 6501 Dominion Raceway Ave., Thornburg. Electric vehicles, farmers market and craft fair, wine tasting garden and live music. 8 a.m.–8 p.m. Free admission. electricvehiclefest.com.
Figures and Movements in Puerto Rican Bomba, UMW Chandler Ballroom C, 1301 College Ave. 1–2 p.m. Free. Limited space available. Masks required. info@semillacultural.org.
Bombazo, Fredericksburg Market Square, 907 Princess Anne St. Bomba jamming with guests Ausuba and Melanie Maldonado from the Puerto Rican Organization for the Performing Arts. 4 p.m. semillacultural.org.
Charity Craft Show, Chancellor Ruritan Club, 5994 Plank Road. Vendors, bake sale and raffle. 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Proceeds support local charities. newcomersandoldfriends.com.
POSTPONED: FredNats Concert Series: Eli Young Band. frednatsconcerts.com.
Fall Festival weekend, Braehead Farm. See Oct. 2 listing.
6 wednesdayKilt Night with the Eagle Pipe Band, Park Lane Tavern, 1 Towne Blvd., Suite 4100. Celtic music with Dr. Lauren McMillan, Pipe Major of the University of Mary Washington Eagle Pipe Band. 6:30 p.m. A raffle will raise money for new piping and drumming recruits. Sponsored by the Scottish Society of Fredericksburg.
7 thursdayWashington Heritage Museums Fall Speaker Series: “St. George’s, The Church in the Public Square.” Meet in the Nave of St. George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St. Members of St. George’s 300th Anniversary Committee provide an introduction to the exhibit. Education and Public Programs Coordinator Theresa Cramer will then lead the group to see the exhibit in the museum. 10 a.m. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
local roundupDays and hours of operation may vary. Call ahead or see website before visiting venue.
art
810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.
The Artists’ Alliance at Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Driftwood art by Colonial Beach artist Andrea Clement. Works in the media of painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, furniture, jewelry and basketry. artgallerycolonialbeach.com or Facebook (cbartistsalliance).
Art First Gallery: “Making Waves,” works by Jennifer Gavin and Kit Paulsen. Through October. artfirstgallery.com.
Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Tin, Tin, Tin,” 10th anniversary celebratory show. Through Oct. 31. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Friday. Masks and social distancing required. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.
Brush Strokes Gallery: “Trees of Life,” works by painter Stacy Gerise, and “Nuts and Bolts,” works by welder and sculptor Pete Zinck. Through October. First Friday opening reception 5–9 p.m. Works include hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors or acrylics, metal sculpture, and mixed-media. Masks required. Works can also be viewed online. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.
Canal Quarter Arts: New works on display, plus works by several new artists. Artist and photographer collaborative exhibit, featuring more than 65 works, Oct. 1 from 4-10 p.m. at Red Dragon Brewery. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/canalquarterarts.
Carver 4-County Museum: Online: “When Women Use Their Power,” 10-month exhibit featuring outstanding women of color in the region. carver4cm.org.
Coldwell Banker Elite Reality: Works by Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild members. 202/733-8448.
Colonial Beach Brewing: “Where Wicked Art” by Taylor Carlton. 540/538-1443.
Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce: Featured artist Joyce Reid. 804/224-8145.
Colonial Beach Playhouse: “Prints and the Pebble Art” by Kathleen Moran.
Colonial Buzz: Paintings by Jenny Grimes. 804/410-2019.
Darbytown Arts Studio: New works on display, plus works by several new artists. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/DarbytownArt.
Dell Ford Studio: Paintings by regional artist Dell Ford. 804/761-4809.
Dockside Realty: Featured artists Andrea Clement and Brian Jarboe. 757/435-5578.
Fredericksburg Area Museum: New exhibits: “St. George’s: The Church in the Public Square” and “Play Ball! America’s Pastime in Fredericksburg.” $5; free for children under 10 and members. Timed-ticket entry only; visitors are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance. Masks required. famva.org.
Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Exposure Unlimited.” Members’ Gallery: “Artistic Expression,” works by Women’s Eyes. Through September. Masks required. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: “Figure Physiognomy: The Art of the Face,” works on paper by Gari Melchers. Museum and Stafford County Visitor Center open daily. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.
Holistic Haven: Works by Jay Hall and Ichshe. 757/629-4111.
James Monroe Museum: Online: “James Monroe Museum in 3-D,” interactive exhibit; “Chats with the Curator,” with Assistant Director and Curator Jarod Kearney every other Monday at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.
Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Works by 101-year-old artist Ebby Hynson of Colonial Beach, new works by Vicki Marckel and early works of Joyce and Carl Thor. jarretthor.com.
LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “Fear,” national juried exhibit. Through Oct. 31. Opening reception Friday. Masks required. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.
Mary Washington Hospital: New works by local artists in the hallway gallery. Bev Bley is the featured artist. A percentage of sold art goes to the hospital. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.
Monroe Bay Winery (tasting room): Works by local artists. 804/410-5628.
Museum of American History & the Old Port Royal School: An exhibit of prehistoric bones and fossils found in the area, Virginia-made furniture and White House china from Herb Collins. Open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and other days by appointment. Walking tour information is also available. Contact Mrs. Davis at 804/370-5285 for information and scheduling.
Potomac River Fisheries Commission: Featured artist Doris Barbee. 804/ 224-7148.
RMS Design: Featured artists Linda Wright and Angela Calos. 804/761-5366.
Steve Griffin Studio: Paintings by the regional artist. 804/761-4809.
UMW Galleries: “Virginia Derryberry: Private Domain,” through Oct. 10 in Ridderhof Martin Gallery. “UMW Studio Art Faculty Exhibition,” through Oct. 10 in duPont Gallery. umwgalleries.org.
Virginia Museum of History & Culture: “Violins of Hope,” through Oct. 24. virginiahistory.org.
Washington Heritage Museums: Mary Washington House, Rising Sun Tavern and Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop are open. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
music
The Birchmere: Keiko Matsui, Sept. 30; Preacher Lawson with Brian Glowaki, Friday; The Stylistics, Sunday; Toad the Wet Sprocket, Monday and Tuesday; Gaelic Storm, Wednesday. All shows at 7:30 p.m. Limited capacity. birchmere.com.
Sounds of Summer: Every second Friday of the month through October in Market Square. Lineup: Brisk, Oct. 8. Tickets will go on sale one week in advance of each concert. $5 per person, $3 museum members, free for under 5. famva.org.
theater
Ford’s Theatre: “My Lord, What a Night,” Oct. 1-24; $18-$48. Masks and proof of vaccination (or negative COVID-19 test) required. Online: “One Destiny,” one-act play about President Lincoln’s assassination streaming free on demand, recommended for ages 8 and older; “Cabinet Conversations,” featuring interviews with scholars, artists and other thought leaders, every other Thursday at 4 p.m. fords.org.
GMU Center for the Arts: “Cartography,” Oct. 2. cfa.calendar.gmu.edu.
Maryland Theatre Ensemble: “The Revolutionists,” through Oct. 17. $28. marylandensemble.org/the-revolutionists
Peter’s Alley: “Proof,” Theatre on the Run, Arlington. Oct. 8-31. eventbrite.com/e/peters-alley-presents-proof-by-david-auburn-tickets-.
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “Bright Star,” bluegrass musical by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell. Sept. 15-Oct. 31. $55-$75. riversidedt.com.
Round House Theatre: “Quixote Nuevo,” featuring Tejano music, bilingual wordplay and puppetry, through Oct. 3. roundhousetheatre.org.
Shakespeare Theatre Company: “Remember This: The Lesson of Jan Karski,” starring David Strathairn. Oct. 6-17. shakespearetheatre.org.
family
Fun Land Fredericksburg: Spooky Golf, available every day through Halloween. visitfunland.com.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.
GMU Center for the Arts: Family Series: The Magic of Bill Blagg Live! Oct. 16. $10-$15. cfa.calendar.gmu.edu.
James Monroe Museum: Online: Special Hands-on History page with activities and enrichment content for all ages; and a large volume of presentations available on YouTube. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu/about-james-monroe/hands-on-history.
Science Museum of Virginia: “Tyrannosaurs: Meet the Family” exhibit, through Oct. 3; additional tickets required. Online: STEM at Home activities. smv.org.
etc.
Braehead Farm: Fall Festival Weekends, Oct. 2-31. Hayrides through decorated forest, corn maze, interactive game, sunflower walk/maze, visit the Giant Pumpkin and farm animals, and family playgrounds. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. $10 per person, ages 2 and under free. 540/899-9848; Braeheadfarm.com.
Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Howl-O-Scream, select dates Sept. 10 through Oct. 31. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.
Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org.
Friends of Dragon Run: Fall paddle trips will be held Thursdays through Sundays from Oct. 21 to Nov. 7, weather permitting. Begins at Big Island in King and Queen County. Each trip will accommodate eight guests. $50 donation requested; kayak, paddle and personal flotation device provided. Vaccinations required. Sign up in advance; reservations fill quickly. DragonRun.org.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Woodland Hike conducted by Virginia Master Naturalists and Gardeners. 2 p.m. the last Sunday of the month. Terrain is varied; sturdy footwear is recommended. Dogs not permitted. Masks not required for vaccinated guests; unvaccinated guests are expected to wear masks. Free. No registration is required. For more information, email jwilken@umw.edu.
Georgetown French Market: Outdoor market will feature sidewalk sales, French fare, music and street performers. Oct. 1-2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Oct. 3, from noon to 5 p.m. Free admission. georgetowndc.com/frenchmarket.
Historic Kenmore: Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org/events. 540/370-0732.
Kings Dominion: Halloween Haunt, select nights Sept. 25 to Oct. 31. kingsdominion.com.
Nerf Mania: Oct. 8 from 5-8 p.m. at FredNats Stadium. All ages. $10; pre-registration required. 540/372-1086; parks.fxbg.com.
Stratford Hall: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Visitors are asked to wear masks. Purchase tickets and read safety guidelines online. Event: Potomac River Sunset Yoga: Oct. 2; register at simpletix.com/e/potomac-river-sunset-yoga-tickets-68304. stratfordhall.org.
Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest: Visitors encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. General admission fees: $18 adults; $16 seniors (ages 65 and older) and military (must show ID); $10 college students (must show ID) and teens (ages 12-18); $6 youth (ages 6-11); and free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. Grounds only admission rates: $10 adults; $5 ages 6-12, free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. 434/534-8120; poplarforest.org.