Local Entertainment Roundup: Sept. 9 to Sept. 16

9 thursday
“Remembering 9/11–20 Years Later,” Germanna Community College, 10000 Germanna Point Drive. Featuring guest speaker Dr. Nicole B. Simpson. Noon. Free. Event will be held in the courtyard on Germanna’s campus and also be livestreamed. Registration is required at germanna.edu.
Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.
The Diamonds: “Let’s Rock Broadway,” Eastern View High School, 16332 Cyclone Way, Culpeper. 7:30 p.m. Presented by STAGE ALIVE! Community Concert Association. Six-concert subscriptions $10–$65. Individual concert tickets may be available for purchase at the door. stagealive.org.
10 friday
Route 208 Sale Trail, Spotsylvania County. Begins at 8 a.m. Twenty-four miles of sales along Courthouse Road through Four Mile Fork, Spotsylvania Courthouse, Snell, Post Oak, Brokenburg and Lake Anna. Rain or shine. spotsylvania.va.us.
Virginia Black Business Expo: Great Blacksby cocktail party, Holiday Inn Conference Center, 20 Sanford Drive. DJ, dancing and hors d’oeuvres. 7 p.m. Weekend pass starts at $40. Schedule and tickets at virginiablackbusinessexpo.org.
Doggone Pool Party, Loriella Park Pool. 5:30–7:30 p.m. $4 county residents, $8 non-residents. All dogs must provide copy of updated shot record and valid county license.
Puppy yoga, Old Dominion Humane Society, 3602 Lafayette Blvd. Hourlong, beginner friendly session taught by certified Karuna yoga instructor Cynthia Ackerman. 7–8 p.m. $20 adults, $10 children. To reserve a spot, VENMO OldDominionHumaneSociety@gmail.com. olddominionhumanesociety.org.
Ronnie Williams and the Carter Family Sound, Partlow Ruritan Club Building, 3229 Partlow Road, Partlow. With special guest Donnie Stevens. 6–9 p.m. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted. Finger foods, desserts and drinks will be available. All proceeds will benefit local charities that have been hit hard by the economic impact of COVID-19.
FredNats Concert Series: I Love the ’90s Tour, FredNats Ballpark, 42 Jackie Robinson Way. Featuring Vanilla Ice, All 4 One, Coolio, Kid ‘N Play and Tone Loc. $30–$100. 540/858-4242; frednatsconcerts.com.
“The Crucible,” 801 Caroline St. 7:30 p.m. $15 online, $20 at the door. Through Sept. 12. 540/903-3808; stagedoorproductions.org.
11 saturday
Patriot Day ceremony, Sumerduck Ruritan Club, 5335 Sumerduck Road, Sumerduck. Remembering 9/11/2001. 6 p.m. Event line 540/445-1714; fb.me/SumerduckRuritan.
9/11 anniversary, Louisa County Office Building, 1 Woolfolk Drive, Louisa. Keynote speaker will be Capt. David Bogozi. 9:30–10 a.m. Held as both an in-person, outdoor event as well as a live, online event. Citizens may park in front of the County building. louisacounty.com/79/Social-Networking.
September 11th 20th Anniversary Commemoration, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Wreath laying ceremony at the museum’s 9/11 exhibit, 9:30–10 a.m.; 9/11 panel in Medal of Honor Theater, first responders, FBI Special Agents and others will share their stories and answer audience questions. 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Free. 877/653-1775; usmcmuseum.com.
Virginia Black Business Expo, Fredericksburg Expo Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway. Purposeful shopping, entertainment, education and growth. 11 a.m.–5 p.m. After party separate admission fee. See Sept. 10 listing.
Route 208 Sale Trail, Spotsylvania County. See Sept. 10 listing.
Bull riding and barrel racing, Oakland Height Farm, 17110 James Madison Highway, Gordonsville.7:30–11 p.m. $10–$15. sites.google.com/view/oaklandheightsfarm/blm-bull-rodeo.
Brew JAM Craft Beer & Music Festival, Beaverdam Ruritan Club, 18002 Teman Road, Beaverdam. Craft beer and ciders, live music, corn hole, giant Jenga and Kids Zone. Noon–6 p.m. $8–$10 admission. Tasting samples are $1 each; full pours are $5. brewjam.org.
Downtown Orange Street Festival, Main Street, Orange. 9 a.m.–4 p.m. orangevachamber.com/orange-street-festival.
Fort Germanna Archaeology Site Public Access Day, 2062 Germanna Highway, Locust Grove. See the progress made by archaeologists searching for the fort. Learn about the everyday experiences of the English, the German settlers and the African American populations who lived and worked at Germanna. Tours at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Free, but tickets required. 540/423-1700; germanna.org/event-calendar.
Swing Dance, upstairs Pickers Supply, 902 Caroline St. Beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581.
Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion, 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Games start at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Doors open one and a half hours prior. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.
Nick McAlister, Strangeways Brewing, 350 Lansdowne Road. Acoustic rock, blues, country and originals. 6–9 p.m. Free. 540/371-1776; strangewaysbrewing.com.
“The Crucible,” 801 Caroline St. See Sept. 10 listing.
Sounds on Short: Honoring Our Heroes (Ribs, Blues and Brews), Short Street, Orange. Featuring Curt Krandall and True Story, and Billy & the Backbeats. 5–9 p.m. $5 admission. Beer and wine will be available for purchase.
12 sunday
“Seurat Sunday,” Caledon State Park, 16617 Caledon Road, King George. Plein air painting and photography event. 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Free admission and parking for participants. Includes an art show/sale sponsored by the Friends of Caledon for participants who wish to display work for sale from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. at the Visitor’s Center. Display of the day’s work and light refreshments reception provided by the Friends of Caledon at 3 p.m. Register by Sept. 11 at 540/760-6928; leave name, contact information and number in your party. Bring a bag lunch if desired. Sponsored by the Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts. Rain date is Sept. 19. For information, contact Carrol Morgan at curator@fccagallery.org or 540/760-6928.
Virginia Black Business Expo, Fredericksburg Expo Center. 1–7 p.m. Jazz brunch separate admission fee. See Sept. 10 listing.
BBQ fundraiser, Rice’s Hotel / Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville. Take-out menu includes pulled pork, potato salad, coleslaw, baked beans, bun and brownies. 4–6 p.m. $25. Meals must be purchased in advance at website or tavern gift shop. 804/580-3377; rhhtfoundationinc.org.
Northern Neck Beach Music Festival, Town Hill, Colonial Beach. Live music featuring The Embers, shag dance lessons, dance contest and more. Noon. $25–$45. Rain or shine. Bring ID, your dancing shoes and a chair. No outside food or beverages. Hosted by the Colonial Beach Community Foundation. nnbeachmusic.org.
“The Crucible,” 801 Caroline St. 3 and 7:30 p.m. See Sept. 10 listing.
15 wednesday
Wind Down Wednesdays Concert Series: Spanglish, Memorial Park, 1401 Kenmore Ave. 6–8 p.m. Free. Bring a chair or blanket and a picnic; food vendors will also be present. Parking is available at First Christian Church on Washington Avenue. 540/372-1086; parks.fxbg.com.
“Bright Star,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. $55–$75, plus processing fee. Through Oct. 31. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
“Nickel and Dimed,” UMW Theatre, 1301 College Ave. 7:30 p.m. $8–$25. Today only, pay-what-you-can preview. 540/654-1111; fredtix.com.
16 thursday
Bingo, American Legion Post 320. See Sept. 9 listing.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. See Sept. 9 listing.
Third Thursday Summer Concerts: En’Novation Band, The Depot, Culpeper Downtown. 5–9 p.m. $10. Kids are free. Bring a picnic basket, or purchase from a food vendor. No pets and no coolers. 540/825-4416; or culpeperdowntown.com.
Live Music at the Co-op: Becky Y Slam, 320 Jefferson Davis Highway. Latin jazz, R&B and originals. 5:30–7:30 p.m.
Virtual History Trivia, James Monroe Museum. Anne Darron, Executive Director of the Washington Heritage Museums, is the Celebrity Quizmaster. Questions on a wide range of historical topics. 7 p.m. Free; pre-registration required. Email Lindsey Crawford at lcrawfor@umw.edu to reserve your spot.
“Bright Star,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5:30 p.m. See Sept. 15 listing.
“Nickel and Dimed,” UMW Theatre. See Sept. 15 listing.
local roundup
Days and hours of operation may vary. Call ahead or see website before visiting venue.
art
810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.
The Artists’ Alliance at Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Driftwood art by Colonial Beach artist Andrea Clement. Works in the media of painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, furniture, jewelry and basketry. artgallerycolonialbeach.com or Facebook (cbartistsalliance).
Art First Gallery: Works by local artists. Masks required. artfirstgallery.com.
Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Write in Style,” featuring hand-crafted pens by Ron Rosiello, Aug. 31-Sept. 26. Masks and social distancing required. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.
Brush Strokes Gallery: “Animal Antics,” all-member exhibit. Works include hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors or acrylics, metal sculpture, and mixed-media. Through Oct. 3. Masks required. Works can also be viewed online. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.
Canal Quarter Arts: New works on display, plus works by several new artists. Artist and photographer collaborative exhibit, Oct. 1 from 4-10 p.m. at Red Dragon Brewery. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/canalquarterarts.
Carver 4-County Museum: Online: “When Women Use Their Power,” 10-month exhibit featuring outstanding women of color in the region. carver4cm.org.
Coldwell Banker Elite Reality: Works by Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild members. Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m. 202/733-8448.
Colonial Beach Brewing: “Where Wicked Art” by Taylor Carlton. Open for Second Friday Art Walk. 540/538-1443.
Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce: Featured artist Joyce Reid. Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m. 804/224-8145.
Colonial Beach Museum: Open for Second Friday Art Walk. 202/733-8448.
Colonial Beach Playhouse: “Prints and the Pebble Art” by Kathleen Moran. Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m.
Colonial Buzz: Paintings by Jenny Grimes. Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m. 804/410-2019.
Darbytown Arts Studio: New works on display, plus works by several new artists. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/DarbytownArt.
Dell Ford Studio: Paintings by regional artist Dell Ford. Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m. 804/761-4809.
Dockside Realty: Featured artists Andrea Clement and Brian Jarboe. Open for Second Friday Art Walk. 757/435-5578.
Fredericksburg Area Museum: New exhibits: “St. George’s: The Church in the Public Square” and “Play Ball! America’s Pastime in Fredericksburg.” $5; free for children under 10 and members. Timed-ticket entry only; visitors are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance. Masks required. famva.org.
Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Visual Rhythm.” Members’ Gallery: “Lasting Allure of Paint II.” Through September. Masks required. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: “Figure Physiognomy: The Art of the Face,” works on paper by Gari Melchers. Museum and Stafford County Visitor Center open daily. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.
Hawthorn Mercantile: Open for Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m. 804/410-2036.
Holistic Haven: Works by Jay Hall and Ichshe. Open for Second Friday Art Walk. 757/629-4111.
James Monroe Museum: Online: “James Monroe Museum in 3-D,” interactive exhibit; “Chats with the Curator,” with Assistant Director and Curator Jarod Kearney every other Monday at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.
Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Works by 101-year-old artist Ebby Hynson of Colonial Beach, new works by Vicki Marckel and early works of Joyce and Carl Thor. Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m. jarretthor.com.
LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “The Cube,” a regional exhibition. Through Sept. 26. Masks required. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.
Mary Washington Hospital: New works by local artists in the hallway gallery. Bev Bley is the featured artist. A percentage of sold art goes to the hospital. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.
Monroe Bay Winery (tasting room): Works by local artists. Open for Second Friday Art Walk. 804/410-5628.
Museum of American History & the Old Port Royal School: An exhibit of prehistoric bones and fossils found in the area, Virginia-made furniture and White House china from Herb Collins. Open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and other days by appointment. Walking tour information is also available. Contact Mrs. Davis at 804/370-5285 for information and scheduling.
Potomac River Fisheries Commission: Featured artist Doris Barbee. Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 pm. 804/ 224-7148.
RMS Design: Featured artists Linda Wright and Angela Calos. Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 pm. 804/761-5366.
Steve Griffin Studio: Paintings by the regional artist. Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m. 804/761-4809.
Tappahannock Art Gallery: “Art in Textiles,” featuring works of silk, dyes, wool, thread, fabric and paint by five artists. Through Sept. 25.
UMW Galleries: “Virginia Derryberry: Private Domain,” through Oct. 10 in Ridderhof Martin Gallery. “UMW Studio Art Faculty Exhibition,” through Oct. 10 in duPont Gallery. umwgalleries.org.
Virginia Museum of Fine Arts: “The Dirty South: Contemporary Art, Material Culture, and the Sonic Impulse” through Sept. 6. $10-$12; free admission for Commonwealth of Virginia employees, preschool and K–12 teachers (public and private), as well as active-duty military personnel and their immediate families. vmfa.museum.
Virginia Museum of History & Culture: “Violins of Hope,” through Oct. 24. virginiahistory.org.
Washington Heritage Museums: Mary Washington House, Rising Sun Tavern and Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop are open. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
music
The Birchmere: Julia Fordham, Sept. 9; Madeleine Peyroux, Sept. 11; Najee, Sept. 12; Suzanne Vega, Sept. 14; Dave Koz & Friends, Sept. 16. All shows at 7:30 p.m. Limited capacity. birchmere.com.
Rappahannock Choral Society: Rehearsal begins Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Zoan Baptist Church; a reception will be held prior to rehearsal. Simple auditions will be scheduled for the following week. Information about the RCS as well as the simple audition is available online (click on “Sing with us”). Interested singers (especially those who are unable to attend Sept. 13) should contact the membership chairperson at lmaple@umw.edu or call the RCS office at 540/412-6152. Membership open to singers from Spotsylvania, the City of Fredericksburg and all surrounding counties, and includes adults of any age as well as high school students. rappahannock-choral-society.org.
Sounds of Summer: Every second Friday of the month through Oct. 8 in Market Square. Lineup: Karen Jonas, Sept. 10; Brisk, Oct. 8. Tickets will go on sale one week in advance of each concert. $5 per person, $3 museum members, free for under 5. famva.org.
Wind Down Wednesdays: 6–8 p.m. at Memorial Park, 1401 Kenmore Ave. Sept. 15: Spanglish; Sept. 22: Darcy Dawn; Sept. 29: Hazel Run. Free. Bring a chair/blanket and picnic or purchase from on-site food vendors. Parking available at First Christian Church. 540/372-1086; Parks.Fxbg.com.
theater
Arena Stage: The Roundabout Theatre Company’s “Toni Stone,” a live simulcast at Nationals Park, Sept. 26. Free. arenastage.org.
Ford’s Theatre: “Come From Away: Concert at the Lincoln Memorial,” a free event commemorating the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. Online: “One Destiny,” one-act play about President Lincoln’s assassination streaming free on demand, recommended for ages 8 and older; “Cabinet Conversations,” featuring interviews with scholars, artists and other thought leaders, every other Thursday at 4 p.m. Now open for historic site visits at limited capacity; advance tickets required. fords.org.
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “Bright Star,” bluegrass musical by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell. Sept. 15-Oct. 31. $55-$75. riversidedt.com.
Round House Theatre: “Quixote Nuevo,” featuring Tejano music, bilingual wordplay and puppetry, Sept. 8–Oct. 3. roundhousetheatre.org.
Shakespeare Theatre Company: “The Amen Corner,” Sept. 14-26. shakespearetheatre.org.
Signature Theatre: Online: Signature Features: “Detroit ’67,” streaming through Sept. 16. $35. sigtheatre.org.
Stage Door Productions: “The Crucible,” Sept. 10-12. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday, with 3 p.m. Sunday matinee. $15-$20. stagedoorproductions.org.
UMW Theatre: “Nickel and Dimed,” based on the book by Barbara Ehrenreich. Sept. 15-19 and Sept. 23-26; pay-what-you-can preview Sept. 15 and AfterWords post-show discussion on Sept. 19. $20-$25; $8 with UMW/GCC ID. Limited capacity; proof of vaccination or negative COVID test required for admittance. 540/654-1111; fredtix.com.
family
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.
James Monroe Museum: Online: Special Hands-on History page with activities and enrichment content for all ages; and a large volume of presentations available on YouTube. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu/about-james-monroe/hands-on-history.
Science Museum of Virginia: “Tyrannosaurs: Meet the Family” exhibit, through Oct. 3; additional tickets required. Open Wednesday through Sunday. Online: STEM at Home activities. smv.org.
etc.
Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Howl-O-Scream, select dates Sept. 10 through Oct. 31. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.
Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org.
Friends of Dragon Run: Fall paddle trips will be held Thursdays through Sundays from Oct. 21 to Nov. 7, weather permitting. Begins at Big Island in King and Queen County. Each trip will accommodate eight guests. $50 donation requested; kayak, paddle and personal flotation device provided. Vaccinations required. Sign up in advance; reservations fill quickly. DragonRun.org.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Woodland Hike conducted by Virginia Master Naturalists and Gardeners. 2 p.m. the last Sunday of the month. Terrain is varied; sturdy footwear is recommended. Dogs not permitted. Masks not required for vaccinated guests; unvaccinated guests are expected to wear masks. Free. No registration is required. For more information, email jwilken@umw.edu.
Historic Kenmore: Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. Event: Movie on the Lawn: “National Treasure,” 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17; gates open 6 p.m. Bring a picnic, snacks, chairs and/or blankets. $10 adults, $5 children ages 6-17, free for ages 5 and under, plus processing fee. Tickets available online and at the gate. kenmore.org/events. 540/370-0732.
Stratford Hall: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Visitors are asked to wear masks. Purchase tickets and read safety guidelines online. Events: Wine & Oyster Festival rescheduled to April 2-3, 2022. Potomac River Sunset Yoga: Oct. 2; register at simpletix.com/e/potomac-river-sunset-yoga-tickets-68304. stratfordhall.org.
Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest: Visitors encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. General admission fees: $18 adults; $16 seniors (ages 65 and older) and military (must show ID); $10 college students (must show ID) and teens (ages 12-18); $6 youth (ages 6-11); and free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. Grounds only admission rates: $10 adults; $5 ages 6-12, free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. 434/534-8120; poplarforest.org.