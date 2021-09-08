Local Entertainment Roundup: Sept. 9 to Sept. 16

Rappahannock Choral Society: Rehearsal begins Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Zoan Baptist Church; a reception will be held prior to rehearsal. Simple auditions will be scheduled for the following week. Information about the RCS as well as the simple audition is available online (click on “Sing with us”). Interested singers (especially those who are unable to attend Sept. 13) should contact the membership chairperson at lmaple@umw.edu or call the RCS office at 540/412-6152. Membership open to singers from Spotsylvania, the City of Fredericksburg and all surrounding counties, and includes adults of any age as well as high school students. rappahannock-choral-society.org.