Local Entertainment Roundup

11 thursdayOnline: Great Lives Lecture Series: I.M. Pei. Presented by Suzie Kim. Zoom webinars open at 7:15 p.m. and the lectures begin at 7:30 p.m. Prerecorded lecture will be followed by live Q&A. umw.edu/greatlives.
Valentine’s Shopping Open House, Rice’s Hotel / Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville. Locally made gift items and cards, free gift wrap and chat with artisans at work. “Chocolate Heaven” in the Tavern Café includes a special Valentine’s Day menu, chocolate desserts, boxed chocolates and specialty sweets for sale. 10 a.m.–2 p.m. 804/580-3377; rhhtfoundationinc.org.
12 fridayOnline: Stage Door Productions: Inaugural Black History Festival. Featuring performances of poetry, songs and personal stories. Feb. 12-21. For fundraising efforts to keep Stage Door alive, tickets will be $16 per household. Anyone ordering a ticket will be sent a link to the event on the morning of the selected performance; link will be valid until 11 p.m. the same night. stagedoorproductions.org/home/box-office.
Valentine’s Shopping Open House, Rice’s Hotel / Hughlett’s Tavern. See Feb. 11 listing.
13 saturdayOnline: “Love, Honor and Dueling.” Join the Rising Sun Tavern’s keeper to discuss how love, honor and dueling became the talk of many towns and their taverns in 18th-century and early 19th-century America. 10 a.m. fb.me/e/gTzZthW8f.
Online: “Colonial Chocolate in the Atlantic World,” Stratford Hall. Dr. Leni Sorenson will discuss the history of chocolate from its roots in Mexico to its use in Colonial America. 7–9 p.m. Pay as you wish to support future programming. Registration is required. stratfordhall.simpletix.com/e/61269.
Online: Science Saturday at Stratford Hall: “What is Paleontology?” Go on a fossil-filled virtual journey with Manager of Education & Public Outreach Jon Bachman. 11 a.m. to noon on Zoom. For grades 2-7. Pay as you wish to support lectures like this and future programs at Stratford Hall. stratfordhall.org/events-programs.
Retail Therapy: A One Day Shopping Expo, Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway. Handmade crafts, Buy Sell products and more. 9 a.m.–5 p.m. $6.50. Tickets sold in time slots with limited capacity. Tickets must be purchased in advance; no tickets sold at box office. COVID-19 guidelines in effect. feacc.com.
Wine & Cherries Weekend on the Chesapeake Bay Wine Trail, Ingleside Vineyards, 5872 Leedstown Road, Oak Grove. A special cherry treat will be offered to pair with tastings. Noon–5 p.m. COVID-19 guidelines in effect. Visit the wine trail’s website for a list of participating wineries, hours and sample menus. chesapeakebaywinetrail.com/events/wine-cherries-weekend-2021.
Valentine’s Shopping Open House, Rice’s Hotel / Hughlett’s Tavern. See Feb. 11 listing.
14 sundayWine & Cherries Weekend on the Chesapeake Bay Wine Trail, Ingleside Vineyards. See Feb. 13 listing.
15 mondayPresidents Day, Washington Heritage Museums. Tours of the Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop, Mary Washington House and Rising Sun Tavern. 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Heritage Pass adult pass $18, children’s pass $7; valid for three months from purchase. Individual passes also available. WashingtonHeritageMuseums.org/visit.
George Washington’s Birthday, Ferry Farm, 268 Kings Highway. Learn about Ferry Farm, the Washington family and the enslaved people who lived here. Annual stone throwing contest as well as cupcakes, while supplies last. 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Adults 18 and older are $5 plus processing fee, children ages 17 and younger are free. All guests, whether adult or child, must have a ticket to enter. Tickets must be purchased in advance; space is limited. COVID-19 guidelines in effect; masks will be required. 540/370-0732, Ext. 27; kenmore.org/events.
Wine & Cherries Weekend on the Chesapeake Bay Wine Trail, Ingleside Vineyards. See Feb. 13 listing.
16 tuesdayOnline: Great Lives Lecture Series: Horatio Alger. Presented by Jack Bales. See Feb. 11 listing.
18 thursdayOnline: Rappahannock Trivia with Barnacle Crab. 7–8:30 p.m. $20. Trivia categories will include history of the Rappahannock, creatures of the Rappahannock and more. Teams are encouraged to be 2-5 people. Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams. Register at riverfriends.org/event/trivia-night.
Online: “New History at James Monroe’s Highland,” James Monroe Museum. The site is an innovative setting for understanding U.S. history through the stories of the individuals who lived there and the events that shaped its economic, agricultural and political contexts. 6 p.m. on Facebook Live. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu.
Online: “Why Does Ramanujan, ‘The Man Who Knew Infinity,’ Matter?” lecture with Ken Ono. The University of Virginia mathematics professor was an associate producer and the mathematics consultant for the Dev Patel and Jeremy Irons movie “The Man Who Knew Infinity.” 5-6:15 p.m. on Zoom. pbk.org/Events/Visiting-Scholar-Events/Visiting-Scholar-Ken-Ono-Mary-Washington.
Online: Great Lives Lecture Series: Douglas MacArthur. Presented by Porter Blakemore. See Feb. 11 listing.
local roundupDays and hours of operation may vary. Call ahead or see website before visiting venue.
art
810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.
The Artists’ Alliance at Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Special showing of art featuring roses, for Valentine’s Day, including photographs, paintings and cards; and abstract art by Kathryn Murray. Works in the media of painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry, wood furniture and basketry. Feb. 13, from 11-4. Carl and Joyce Thor of Jarrett Thor Fine Arts will also have their original paintings, as well as decorative minerals, on display. artgallerycolonialbeach.com or Facebook (cbartistsalliance); jarretthor.com.
Art First Gallery: “A Tribute to Adam DeSio,” featuring works by the late artist and photographer. Through Feb. 28. Masks required. artfirstgallery.com.
Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Dreamland,” new works by fiber artist Elizabeth “Skeeter” Scheid. Through Feb. 28. Masks and social distancing required. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.
Brush Strokes Gallery: “RED for Love,” featuring works with an element of red hue, explores love, loss and healing and hope. Works include hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors or acrylics, metal sculpture, and mixed-media. Masks required. Works can also be viewed online. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.
Canal Quarter Arts: New works on display, plus works by several new artists.
Dahlgren Heritage Museum: Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday. dahlgrenmuseum.org.
Darbytown Arts Studio: New works on display, plus works by several new artists.
Fredericksburg Area Museum: “These Old Walls: A Town and Its Stories,” “The People’s Gallery,” showcasing items from local collector Dr. John Coker, and “Heirlooms and Relics: Portrait of a Community,” featuring several pieces from the museum’s furniture collection. Timed-entry tickets only. Masks required. $5, free for children under age 10 and members. Purchase tickets at famva.org.
Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: All Photography. Members’ Gallery: Celebrating Black Artists. Through February. Masks required. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.
Gari Melchers Home and Studio: Online: 3-D virtual tours of studio, galleries, pavilion and historic house museum. garimelchers.org.
Hirshhorn Museum: Online: “Talking to Our Time,” series of free public discussions with global artists. Through Feb. 24. hirshhorn.si.edu
James Monroe Museum: Online: “James Monroe Museum in 3-D,” interactive exhibit; “Chats with the Curator,” with Assistant Director and Curator Jarod Kearney every other Monday at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.
Jarretthor Fine Arts: New works by Vicki Marckel.
Kennedy Center REACH campus: “UNITY | PEACE | FORWARD,” free outdoor art installation. A complimentary video featuring quotes from artists and writers the world over will be projected on the REACH Video Wall each Friday and Saturday from 4:30–8:30 p.m. during the exhibit and can be viewed online. Through Feb. 28. kennedy-center.org.
LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “Second Stories,” upstairs artists’ show. Through Feb. 28. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.
Modlin Arts and the University of Richmond Museums: “Action & Reaction: Looking at the Art of Social Justice,” a recorded presentation and discussion with Richmond-based musician Héctor Coco Barez. As part of the University of Richmond Museums exhibit . Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. Free with registration. tickets.modlin.richmond.edu/virtual/hector-coco-barez
National Air and Space Museum: Online: Air and Space Anywhere, featuring videos, virtual tours, artifact highlights and more. airandspace.si.edu.
National Museum of Women in the Arts: “Mary Ellen Mark: Girlhood,” depicting girls and young women living in a variety of circumstances all over the globe. Through April 18. 202/783-5000; nmwa.org.
The Phillips Collection: Online: Livestreamed performances honoring museum’s centennial celebration, January to May, free; registration required. phillipscollection.org.
Sammy T’s Restaurant: Art exhibit and sale to benefit Moss Free Clinic. Oil paintings, acrylic, photographs, prints and woven art for sale with all proceeds going to Moss Free Clinic, which provides quality medical services to eligible individuals ages 18-64. Through April 5.
Virginia Museum of History & Culture: Online: 360-degree virtual tours; live gallery walks; “History Connects” webinars (live and recorded options); live distance learning programs; and student and classroom resources. virginiahistory.org.
Washington Heritage Museums: Mary Washington House, Rising Sun Tavern and Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop are open. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
Woodberry Forest School: Virtual exhibition of paintings and sculpture by John and Lena Murray. Through March 5 in the Walker Fine Arts Center’s Baker Gallery. woodberry.org/arts/baker-gallery.
music
The Birchmere: Tygressa Sings Natalie: Remembering Natalie Cole, Feb. 26; TUSK, Fleetwood Mac tribute band, Feb. 27; JC Cole and Folsom ’68: Tribute to Johnny Cash, with Redd Volkaert, Feb. 28. All shows at 7:30 p.m. Limited capacity. Livestream events: Jim Brickman “Share The Love, LIVE!” Feb. 12. birchmere.com.
Blue Ridge Chorale: All singers welcome for upcoming spring concert. Singers will be split into small groups and masks are required. Rehearsals begin March 1 and will take place from 6:30- 7:15 p.m. or 7:30-8:15 p.m. at Culpeper Baptist Church (Sanctuary) 318 S. West St., Culpeper. Register by Feb. 15. For more information, visit brcsings.com.
GMU Center for the Arts: Online: Mason Arts at Home, featuring livestreams from guest artists; releases of previously recorded content; opportunities to experience work by alumni, students and faculty; as well as interactive activities from across the college. cfa.gmu.edu.
theater
Arena Stage: Online: “Molly’s Salon,” weekly conversations featuring artistic director Molly Smith, 7–7:30 p.m. select Thursdays; family workshops; masterclasses; and artists marketplace. arenastage.org.
Chamberlayne Actors Theatre: Online: CATharsis Pandemic Theatre, featuring “So Long As We Both Shall Live,” a reading of Elizabeth Barrett Browning’s Sonnet 43 (“How Do I Love Thee?”) and William Shakespeare’s Sonnet 18 (“Shall I Compare Thee To A Summer’s Day?”). Available on YouTube. cattheatre.com.
Folger Library: Online: O.B. Hardison Poetry Series featuring poet Maurice Manning and recent Poet Laureate Tracy K. Smith in a virtual reading from President Lincoln’s Cottage, plus virtual tour, Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m. $15 suggested, with a minimum, pay-what-you-can price level at $5. Also available: “Macbeth,” 2008 production conceived and directed by Teller (of Penn & Teller) and Aaron Posner, streaming for free on YouTube; “Encores,” a weekly online series highlighting past performances; “Shakespeare Lightning Round,” a Shakespearean chat show on Instagram Live. folger.edu.
Ford’s Theatre: Online: “One Destiny,” one-act play about President Lincoln’s assassination streaming on demand, recommended for ages 8 and older; “Cabinet Conversations,” featuring interviews with scholars, artists and other thought leaders, every other Thursday at 4 p.m.; guided virtual tours Feb. 18. fords.org.
George Mason University: Online: Mason Cabaret: “Sing Happy! The Music of Kander & Ebb,” 4 p.m. Sunday on the Center for the Arts YouTube channel. Free. cfa.gmu.edu.
Hylton Performing Arts Center: Online: Hylton at Home: Prince William Little Theatre: “Relationships in COVID Times,” Feb 18 at 7:15 p.m. A cabaret-style evening featuring music, theater and dance. Available on Facebook, YouTube and hylton.calendar.gmu.edu.
Kennedy Center: Onstage at the Opera House: exclusive live and on-demand concert experiences. Online: Kennedy Center @ Home, featuring free videos of live and on-demand performances and educational activities to do at home, with new releases daily. kennedy-center.org.
Modlin Center for the Arts: Online: Dominique Morrisseau’s “Blood at the Root,” streaming 7 p.m. Feb. 11-12 and 2 p.m. Feb. 13. Post-show discussions on Friday and Saturday at 8:30 p.m.. Free; registration required. modlin.richmond.edu.
Mosaic Theater Company: Online: “Afrotourism: Past-Future in Art and Performance,” Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m. mosaictheater.org.
Olney Theatre Center: Online: “Signal Boost: Music Mondays,” a series of weekly free, online concerts, podcasts and special events; “The Olney Home Hour,” a monthly revue celebrating the season with songs and skits. Feb. 12: “Seasons of Love,” hosted by director and “Sesame Street” star Alan Muraoka, streaming at 8 p.m. on Facebook, YouTube and the Olney Theatre Center blog. Free; donations welcome. olneytheatre.org.
Round House Theatre: “The Work of Adrienne Kennedy: Inspiration & Influence,” featuring “He Brought Her Heart Back in a Box,” Sleep Deprivation Chamber,” “Ohio State Murders” and “Etta and Ella on the Upper West Side.” Available on demand through February. roundhousetheatre.org.
Shakespeare Theatre Company: Online: “All the Devils are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain,” written and performed by Patrick Page, begins Feb. 4. $25; streaming link is available for 72 hours after purchase. shakespearetheatre.org.
Signature Theatre: Online: “Signature Features,” with five fully produced shows streaming on demand and released on an ongoing basis throughout the year, $200 per household; $35 single tickets for “Simply Sondheim,” streaming through March 26. Also available: “Signature Vinyl,” a tribute to the golden age of the turntable; “Sigworks,” virtual readings of new plays by local playwrights; and “The Signature Show,” best of Signature’s past, present and future with new episodes every other Wednesday. sigtheatre.org.
Woolly Mammoth Theatre: Online: “Hi, Are You Single?” Ryan J. Haddad’s autobiographical solo show. Presented in association with IAMA Theatre Company. Through Feb. 21. 202/393-3939; woollymammoth.net.
family
Children’s Museum of Richmond: Open Thursdays through Sundays. Timed tickets required. Online: “Play Ahead” blog features activities, story times, art projects and parenting resources to help families learn through play. 804/474-7062; c-mor.org.
Fredericksburg Parks and Rec: Drive-In Family Game Night, Dorothy Hart Community Center parking lot. Every other Wednesday at 6 p.m. Trivia Night ($10 per team/car) Feb. 24; and Bingo Night ($5 per player) March 10. Pre-registration is required. Register online or call 540/372-1086 ext. 0. Facebook/Drive-In Family Game Nights.
Fun Land of Fredericksburg: Indoor attractions open daily. Read updated safety procedures online before visiting. Masks required for all guests when in the building or in areas where social distancing is not possible. funlandfredericksburg.com/covid19.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Online: art-related activities, Preschool Palette and Picturing New Connections lesson plans, printable games and coloring pages, videos, virtual tours, and jigsaw puzzles. GariMelchers.org/education/learn.
James Monroe Museum: Online: Special Hands-on History page with activities and enrichment content for all ages; and a large volume of presentations available on YouTube. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu/about-james-monroe/hands-on-history/.
Science Museum of Virginia: Open Wednesday through Sunday. Online: STEM at Home activities. smv.org.
Stage Door Productions: Teen Workshops, online acting intensive sessions for middle and high school students, led by artistic director Amy Beach. Feb. 13 (scene intensive), 1-3 p.m. Teens will perform monologue/scene for final project. For the last 30 minutes, parents will be invited to see the performance. $30. stagedoorproductions.org/home/youth.
etc.
A. Smith Bowman Distillery: 30-minute complimentary tours require online reservations. Masks required; contactless temperature scans conducted. asmithbowman.com/planyourvisit.
Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Mardi Gras Weekends, featuring roller coasters and attractions; eight decorated villages with Cajun food and live entertainment and music. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, through Feb. 28 and Presidents Day. $29.99 and up. Reservations required. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.
Central Rappahannock Regional Library: Online: e-books and e-magazines; Kanopy streaming video with more than 30,000 films; and Kanopy Kids educational streaming video for preschool age and up. Curbside-only service extended through Feb. 27. librarypoint.org.
Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing; purchase tickets in advance to ensure availability. Masks are required while inside. kenmore.org.
George Washington’s Mount Vernon: Washington Birthday Celebration, Feb. 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mansion will be closed. Free admission. Registration required; no tickets will be available on-site. mountvernon.org.
Historic Kenmore: Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing; purchase tickets in advance to ensure availability. Masks are required while inside. 540/370-0732; kenmore.org.
Ingleside Vineyards: Virtual tastings with winemaker Mark Misch, Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. on Facebook Live. inglesidevineyards.com.
Stratford Hall: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Visitors are asked to wear masks. Purchase tickets and read safety guidelines online. stratfordhall.org.Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest: Winter Weekends, Saturdays and Sundays, through March 14, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., guided tours offered from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Visitors encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. General admission fees: $18 adults; $16 seniors (ages 65 and older) and military (must show ID); $10 college students (must show ID) and teens (ages 12-18); $6 youth (ages 6-11); and free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. Grounds only admission rates: $10 adults; $5 ages 6-12, free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. 434/534-8120; poplarforest.org.
University of Mary Washington: William B. Crawley Great Lives lecture series, featuring prerecorded lectures and live Q&A with presenters. Tuesdays and Thursdays through March 18. Zoom webinars open at 7:15 p.m. and the lectures begin at 7:30 p.m. umw.edu/greatlives.