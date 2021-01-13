Local Entertainment Roundup

15 friday“The ’Burg In A Bag” Winter Restaurant Week. Participating restaurants will offer options ending in .21 to reflect the year. Through Jan. 24. fredericksburgrestaurantweek.com.
Fredericksburg Boat Show, Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway. Friday, 1-7 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. $10; seniors $5 on Friday only. Tickets available online only; no box office at the Expo Center. FredericksburgBoatShow.com.
16 saturday Lee Birthday Celebration, Stratford Hall. Free admission, with 10 percent discount on Gift Shop items. stratfordhall.org.
“The ’Burg In A Bag” Winter Restaurant Week. See Friday’s listing.
Fredericksburg Boat Show, Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center. See Friday’s listing.
17 sundayFredericksburg Boat Show, Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center. See Friday’s listing.
“The ’Burg In A Bag” Winter Restaurant Week. See Friday’s listing.
18 monday“The ’Burg In A Bag” Winter Restaurant Week. See Friday’s listing.
19 tuesdayGreat Lives Lecture Series: “Revolutionary Rift: The Complex Relationship of George Washington and James Monroe,” virtual, Tuesday. Presented by Scott H. Harris. Prerecorded lecture will be followed by live Q&A. Sponsored by Barlow & Thomas, P.C. of Fredericksburg. umw.edu/greatlives.
“The ’Burg In A Bag” Winter Restaurant Week. See Friday’s listing.
21 thursdayGreat Lives Lecture Series: Sojourner Truth, virtual, Thursday. Presented by Claudine Ferrell. Prerecorded lecture will be followed by live Q&A. Sponsored by sPower. umw.edu/greatlives.
“The ’Burg In A Bag” Winter Restaurant Week. See Friday’s listing.
local roundupDays and hours of operation may vary. Call ahead or see website before visiting venue.
art
810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.
The Artists’ Alliance at Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Works in the media of painting, photography, encaustic, basketry, jewelry, furniture and pottery. Carl and Joyce Thor of Jarrett Thor Fine Arts will also have their original paintings, as well as decorative minerals, on display. jarretthor.com.
Art First Gallery: “There’s Snow Place Like FXBG,” works by local artists. Masks required. artfirstgallery.com.
Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Going Out in 2021,” works by artist Sally Cooney Anderson, featuring “Little Black Dress.” Through Jan. 31. Masks and social distancing required. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.
Brush Strokes Gallery: “Let it Snow,” all-member exhibit featuring winter-themed works. Through January. Works include hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors or acrylics, metal sculpture, porcelain painting and mixed-media. Masks required. Works can also be viewed online. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.
Canal Quarter Arts: Works by local artists and new artist in studio. For more info and to read about safety measures, visit Facebook event page.
Dahlgren Heritage Museum: Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday. dahlgrenmuseum.org.
Darbytown Arts Studio: New works on display, plus works by several new artists. See Facebook event page for details.
Dockside Gallery: “Rural America & Parks,” works by Dawn Whitmore and Laural Koons. Open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Through January. Masks and social distancing required.
Fredericksburg Area Museum: “These Old Walls: A Town and Its Stories,” “The People’s Gallery,” showcasing items from local collector Dr. John Coker, and “Heirlooms and Relics: Portrait of a Community,” featuring several pieces from the museum’s furniture collection. Timed-entry tickets only. Masks required. $5, free for children under age 10 and members. Purchase tickets at famva.org.
Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Flora and Fauna.” Members’ Gallery: Mark Prieto. Through January. Masks required. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.
Gari Melchers Home and Studio: Online: 3-D virtual tours of studio, galleries, pavilion and historic house museum. garimelchers.org.
James Monroe Museum: Online: “James Monroe Museum in 3-D,” interactive exhibit; “Chats with the Curator,” with Assistant Director and Curator Jarod Kearney every other Monday at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.
Kennedy Center REACH campus: “UNITY | PEACE | FORWARD,” free outdoor art installation. A complimentary video featuring quotes from artists and writers the world over will be projected on the REACH Video Wall each Friday and Saturday from 4:30–8:30 p.m. during the exhibit and can be viewed online. On display Friday through Feb. 28. kennedy-center.org.
LibertyTown Arts Workshop: Annual Student Show. Through Jan. 31. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.
National Air and Space Museum: Online: Air and Space Anywhere, featuring videos, virtual tours, artifact highlights and more. airandspace.si.edu.
National Museum of Women in the Arts: “Mary Ellen Mark: Girlhood,” depicting girls and young women living in a variety of circumstances all over the globe. Jan. 16–April 18. 202/783-5000; nmwa.org.
Virginia Museum of History & Culture: Online: 360-degree virtual tours; live gallery walks; “History Connects” webinars (live and recorded options); live distance learning programs; and student and classroom resources. virginiahistory.org.
Washington Heritage Museums: Mary Washington House, Rising Sun Tavern and Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop are open. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
music
The Birchmere: CeCe Peniston, Jan. 17; Johnny Artis Band 30th Anniversary Celebration, Jan. 22. All shows at 7:30 p.m. Limited capacity; purchase tickets at birchmere.com.
GMU Center for the Arts: Online: Mason Arts at Home, featuring livestreams from guest artists; releases of previously recorded content; opportunities to experience work by alumni, students and faculty; as well as interactive activities from across the college. cfa.gmu.edu.
Spotsylvanians Chorus: Intermezzo resumes online rehearsals Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. for new and returning singers. Through May/June. Register by Jan. 22 at forms.gle/QHkNT4ZCBW6AD1yU6.
theater
Arena Stage: Online: “Molly’s Salon,” weekly conversations featuring artistic director Molly Smith, 7–7:30 p.m. select Thursdays; family workshops; masterclasses; and artists marketplace. arenastage.org.
Chamberlayne Actors Theatre: Online: CATharsis Pandemic Theatre, available on YouTube. cattheatre.com.
Folger Library: Online: “Macbeth,” 2008 production conceived and directed by Teller (of Penn & Teller) and Aaron Posner, streaming for free on YouTube; “Encores,” a weekly online series highlighting past performances including excerpts from Folger Theatre, the Folger Consort early music ensemble, O.B. Hardison Poetry Series; “Shakespeare Lightning Round,” a Shakespearean chat show on Instagram Live. folger.edu.
Ford’s Theatre: Online: “Cabinet Conversations,” featuring interviews with scholars, artists and other thought leaders. Every other Thursday at 4 p.m. fords.org.
GALA Hispanic Theatre: Virtual XVI Fuego Flamenco Festival, through Jan. 15. galatheatre.org.
Kennedy Center: Onstage at the Opera House: exclusive live and on-demand concert experiences. Online: Kennedy Center @ Home, featuring free videos of live and on-demand performances and educational activities to do at home, with new releases daily. kennedy-center.org.
Modlin Center for the Arts: Department of Theatre & Dance: “Richard III (Abridged),” theatredance.richmond.edu.
Mosaic Theater Company of DC: Psalmayene 24’s “Dear Mapel,” virtual workshop, helmed by Natsu Onoda Power with percussion by Jabari Exum. Jan. 12-18. mosaictheater.org.
Olney Theatre Center: Online: “Signal Boost: Music Mondays,” a series of weekly free, online concerts, podcasts and special events; “The Olney Home Hour,” a monthly revue celebrating the season with songs and skits. Free; donations welcome. olneytheatre.org.
Richmond Triangle Players: Online: So.Queer Playwrights’ Festival, featuring “Acute Exposure” by Alice Hakvaag, “Red Wave” by Ty Autry, “Stonewallin’” by Kari Barclay, “Straight Wedding” by K. Lyons and “Talmadge & Ray” by Andy Nagraj and Jonathan Spivey. Free. Available on demand Jan. 15-29. rtriangle.org.
Round House Theatre: “The Work of Adrienne Kennedy: Inspiration & Influence,” featuring “He Brought Her Heart Back in a Box,” Sleep Deprivation Chamber,” “Ohio State Murders” and “Etta and Ella on the Upper West Side.” Available on demand through February. roundhousetheatre.org.
Shakespeare Theatre Company: Online: Shakespeare Hour Live! hosted online by Simon Godwin and Drew Lichtenberg, and featuring special guests. 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Jan. 27. $10; free for STC members and subscribers. shakespearetheatre.org.
Signature Theatre: Online: “Signature Features,” with five fully produced shows available on demand throughout the winter and late spring, $200 per household. “Signature Vinyl,” a tribute to the golden age of the turntable, available for streaming. “Sigworks,” virtual readings of new plays by local playwrights. “The Signature Show,” best of Signature’s past, present and future; new episodes every other Wednesday. sigtheatre.org.
Stage Door Productions: Stage Door Youth: “Alice @ Wonderland” virtual production, featuring the Jabberwocky and Unbirthday casts. Free; donations appreciated. stagedoorproductions.org.
Woolly Mammoth Theatre: Online: “Hi, Are You Single?” Ryan J. Haddad’s autobiographical solo show. Presented in association with IAMA Theatre Company. Jan. 25 to Feb. 21. 202/393-3939; woollymammoth.net.
family
Central Rappahannock Regional Library: Online: e-books and e-magazines; Kanopy streaming video with more than 30,000 films; and Kanopy Kids educational streaming video for preschool age and up. librarypoint.org.
Children’s Museum of Richmond: Open Thursdays through Sundays. Timed tickets required. Online: “Play Ahead” blog features activities, story times, art projects and parenting resources to help families learn through play. 804/474-7062; c-mor.org.
Fredericksburg Parks and Rec: Drive-In Family Game Night, Dorothy Hart Community Center parking lot. Every other Wednesday at 6 p.m. Trivia Night ($10 per team/car) Jan. 27 and Feb. 24; and Bingo Night ($5 per player) Feb. 10 and March 10. Pre-registration is required. Register online or call 540/372-1086 ext. 0. Facebook/Drive-In Family Game Nights.
Fun Land of Fredericksburg: Outdoor attractions open weekends only; half-price games Wednesday. Read updated safety procedures online before visiting. Masks required for all guests when in the building or in areas where social distancing is not possible. funlandfredericksburg.com/covid19.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Online: art-related activities, Preschool Palette and Picturing New Connections lesson plans, printable games and coloring pages, videos, virtual tours, and jigsaw puzzles. GariMelchers.org/education/learn.
James Monroe Museum: Online: Special Hands-on History page with activities and enrichment content for all ages; and a large volume of presentations available on YouTube. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu/about-james-monroe/hands-on-history/.
Science Museum of Virginia: Open Wednesday through Sunday. Online: STEM at Home activities. smv.org.
etc.
A. Smith Bowman Distillery: 30-minute complimentary tours require online reservations. Masks required; contactless temperature scans conducted. asmithbowman.com/planyourvisit.
Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Winter Weekends, featuring 13 rides including three roller coasters and Sesame Street Forest of Fun, children’s activities, and fireworks finale on Saturday evenings. Fridays through Sundays Jan. 15-24. $34.99 and up. Reservations required. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.
Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing; purchase tickets in advance to ensure availability. Masks are required while inside. kenmore.org.
Historic Kenmore: Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing; purchase tickets in advance to ensure availability. Masks are required while inside. 540/370-0732; kenmore.org.
Ingleside Vineyards: Virtual tastings with winemaker Mark Misch, Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. on Facebook Live. inglesidevineyards.com.
Stratford Hall: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Visitors are asked to wear masks. Purchase tickets and read safety guidelines online. stratfordhall.org.
Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest: Winter Weekends, Saturdays and Sundays, Jan. 16 to March 14, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., guided tours offered from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Visitors encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. General admission fees: $18 adults; $16 seniors (ages 65 and older) and military (must show ID); $10 college students (must show ID) and teens (ages 12-18); $6 youth (ages 6-11); and free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. Grounds only admission rates: $10 adults; $5 ages 6-12, free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. 434/534-8120; poplarforest.org.
University of Mary Washington: William B. Crawley Great Lives lecture series, featuring prerecorded lectures and live Q&A with presenters. 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays Jan. 19 to March 18. umw.edu/greatlives.