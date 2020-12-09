Local Entertainment Roundup

Due to new state COVID-19 restrictions, please confirm with event before making plans.
10 thursday“Merry Trees” exhibit, Fredericksburg Area Museum. Christmas trees decorated by Hugh Mercer Elementary School students. Through Dec. 31. $5; FAM members and children under age 10 are free. Timed-entry tickets available online. famva.org.
50th annual Candlelight Tour. Tour of outside decorations and architecture. Maps, audio clips, photographs and property summaries available on mobile app. Through Dec. 31. $17–$20. Sponsored by Historic Fredericksburg Foundation. hffi.org/holiday-candlelight-tour.
Kenmore Fox Hunt, Historic Kenmore. Search Kenmore’s gardens, wilderness walk, and grounds for six foxes. Visit the grounds for free; buy house tour tickets to receive helpful hints. If you find a fox, take a photo and tag George Washington’s Ferry Farm and Historic Kenmore on Facebook or @livesandlegacies on Instagram. Through Dec. 30. kenmore.org.
Online: Holiday Open House: Rising Sun Tavern, Facebook Live. Learn how Americans in the colonies and early republic celebrated the holidays and the sometimes raucous seasonal traditions that went along with them at early American taverns. Listen to the music of the day and learn to mix a historic punch. 7 p.m. facebook.com/RisingSunTavern.
11 fridayGingerbread contest and exhibit: “Fairy Tales,” George Washington’s Ferry Farm. 10 a.m.–4 p.m. $3–$6 exhibit only. $6–$12 with house tour, purchased in advance. Outdoor exhibit, weather permitting. 540/370-0732, ext. 11; events@gwffoundation.org.
Online: Battle of Fredericksburg. Ranger talks premiere. Anniversary programming, including activities, articles and resources, is accessible through the park website and social media channels. No live events; park grounds remain open. Visitors to the park are encouraged to travel in small groups, practice social distancing and wear masks. nps.gov/frsp/planyourvisit/remembering-the-battle-of-fredericksburg.htm
Pop-up Christmas Market, 100 Taylor St. #103, Colonial Beach. 11 a.m.–4 p.m. Open Friday through Sunday. Christmas gifts created by local artists. Masks and social distancing required. Presented by Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild.
Online: ”Walking in a Winter WILDLand.” Conservation film festival and musical performances. 6 p.m. Free, but donations appreciated. Presented by Wild Virginia. wildvirginia.org.
12 saturdayKrisKringlMarkt, Historic Market Square. Traditional German-style holiday market with one-of-a-kind art, crafts and treats; Alpine Chef will be on site with traditional German cuisine. 10 a.m.–5 p.m. famva.org.
18th-Century Christmas in Fredericksburg Walking Tour. Early Virginians from all walks of life celebrated the season in diverse and often surprising ways. Tour starts at the Rising Sun Tavern and ends at the Mary Washington House; enjoy seasonal treats and drinks and live historic music from Colonial Faire, weather permitting. 10 a.m.–2 p.m. $10. Each group is limited to 10 guests. Masks and advance tickets required. To purchase tickets by phone, call 540/373-1569 or 540/373-5630. mary-washington-house.square.site.
Gingerbread contest and exhibit: “Fairy Tales,” George Washington’s Ferry Farm. See Friday’s listing.
”Yes, Virginia, The Musical,” by the Culpeper Depot. 2 p.m. $15 individual ticket; $60 family pass. Children 2 and younger are free. Outdoor performance. Rain dates are Dec. 19–20. windmorefoundation.org.
Frosty 3-Miler and Reindeer Run, Embrey Mill, 1600 Mine Road, Stafford. 10 a.m.–noon. $25–$40. runsignup.com/Race/VA/Stafford/Frosty3andReindeerRun.
Online: A Wee Christmas Workshop. Participants will create a holiday-themed “room box” using accessible materials provided in kits. Participant supplies glue. 10:30 a.m. $20 per kit. Upon purchase of kit, participant will be emailed a private Zoom meeting link for the live workshop. Kits must be picked up in-person from the admissions desk in the Crowninshield Building at Kenmore on Dec. 10 or 11. 540/370-0732, ext. 27; events@gwffoundation.org.
Online: “Sounds of the Season,” Sponsored by Fredericksburg United Methodist Church. 6:15 p.m. 540/373-9021; christmasintheburg.com.
Online: ”A Christmas Carol.” 7 p.m. Free. Performance on YouTube; search Culpeper County Library. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. cclva.org.
Online: Rappahannock oyster tasting. Raw oysters, shucking knife, toppings, recipe cards and access to virtual tasting experience. 5 p.m. $40–$100. Pick up midday in Fredericksburg, Sperryville or Warrenton. Deadline to purchase oysters is Dec. 10. Proceeds support Friends of the Rappahannock. riverfriends.org/lets-shellabrate.
Online: Battle of Fredericksburg. See Friday’s listing.
Nick McAlister, Strangeways Brewing, 350 Lansdowne Road. Acoustic rock, blues, country and originals. 6–9 pm. Free. 540/371-1776; strangewaysbrewing.com.
13 sundayOnline: Battle of Fredericksburg. A recording of the annual tour, “In the Footsteps of the Irish Brigade” premieres. See Friday’s listing.
KrisKringlMarkt, Historic Market Square. See Saturday’s listing.
”Yes, Virginia, The Musical,” by the Culpeper Depot. See Saturday’s listing.
Online: ”A Christmas Carol.” 2 p.m. See Saturday’s listing.
local roundupDays and hours of operation may vary. Call ahead or see website before visiting venue.
ART
810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.
ARTfactory: “Un Poco de Todo Amoroso,” works by David Amoroso. Through Dec. 11. virginiaartfactory.org/gallery.
The Artists’ Alliance at Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Works honoring the fall season, through November. Works in the media of painting, photography, encaustic, basketry, jewelry, furniture and pottery. Carl and Joyce Thor of Jarrett Thor Fine Arts will also have their original paintings, as well as decorative minerals, on display. jarretthor.com.
Art First Gallery: “There’s Snow Place Like FXBG,” works by local artists. Masks required. artfirstgallery.com.
Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Holiday 2020” all-member show, through Dec. 27. “Holiday Artisan Market,” Dec. 12–13, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Masks and social distancing required. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.
Branch Museum of Architecture and Design: Online: The Branch Holiday Celebration, Dec. 17. The Branch family will share stories about the family’s holidays at the house. $25-$70. branchmuseum.org.
Brush Strokes Gallery: “Christmas is Love!” December exhibit. Works include hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors or acrylics, metal sculpture, porcelain painting and mixed-media. Masks required. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.
Canal Quarter Arts: Works by local artists and new artist in studio; outdoor mural. For more info and to read about safety measures, visit Facebook event page.
Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild: Pop-up Christmas Market, between Jarrett Thor Fine Arts and Dockside Realty, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Masks and social distancing required.
Dahlgren Heritage Museum: Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday. dahlgrenmuseum.org.
Darbytown Arts Studio: New works on display, plus works by several new artists. See Facebook event page for details.
Dockside Gallery: “Rural America & Parks,” works by Dawn Whitmore and Laural Koons. Open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Through January 2021. Masks and social distancing required.
Fredericksburg Area Museum: “These Old Walls: A Town and Its Stories,” “The People’s Gallery,” showcasing items from local collector Dr. John Coker, and “Heirlooms and Relics: Portrait of a Community,” featuring several pieces from the museum’s furniture collection. Timed-entry ticket only. Masks required. $5, free for children under age 10 and members. Purchase tickets at famva.org.
Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Flora and Fauna.” Members’ Gallery: Mark Prieto. Through January. Masks required. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.
Gari Melchers Home and Studio: Closed through Jan. 4, 2021. Online: 3-D virtual tours of studio, galleries, pavilion and historic house museum. garimelchers.org.
James Monroe Museum: Closed through Jan. 4, 2021. Online: “James Monroe Museum in 3-D,” interactive exhibit; “Chats with the Curator,” with Assistant Director and Curator Jarod Kearney every other Monday at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.
JarrettThor Fine Arts: Florals and landscapes by oil and acrylic artist Maureen Kane. Open Saturdays and Sunday through December. Works from other local artists on display.
LibertyTown Arts Workshop: Small Works Show and Holiday Shop (featuring events, classes and giveaways) through Dec. 31. Ornament Take & Make kits available. Event: Outdoor festive shop in courtyard from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday; weather permitting. Masks required and maintain social distancing. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.
Museum of American History and the Old Port Royal School: Open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through December. Masks required. Walking tours available after 2 p.m. Saturdays. Call for reservations. Free; donations greatly appreciated. 804/370-5285.
National Air and Space Museum: Online: Air and Space Anywhere, featuring videos, virtual tours, artifact highlights and more. airandspace.si.edu.
National Museum of the Marine Corps: Temporarily closed. usmcmuseum.com.
Virginia Museum of History & Culture: The Virginia Watercolor Society 41st annual Exhibition and Show, featuring 81 artists’ juried, original watercolor paintings, on paper and in various water media from transparent watercolor, acrylic, gouache or mixed media. Through Dec. 31. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Online: 360-degree virtual tours; live gallery walks; “History Connects” webinars (live and recorded options); live distance learning programs; and student and classroom resources. virginiahistory.org.
Washington Heritage Museums: Mary Washington House, Rising Sun Tavern and Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop are open. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
MUSIC
The Birchmere: Gary Hoey “Ho Ho Hoey’s Rockin’ Holiday Tour!” Dec. 10; “The Legends of R&B” featuring Tyra Levone, Anissa Hargrove and Karen Linette, Dec. 11; Junior Brown, Dec. 12; Carbon Leaf, Dec. 17. All shows at 7:30 p.m. Limited capacity; purchase tickets at birchmere.com.
Blue Ridge Chorale: Online: Christmas concert, presented by director C. Alexander Smith, assistant director Melanie Bolas and accompanist Brittany Bache. Dec. 19. Donations gratefully accepted. brcsings.com.
Chamber Chorale of Fredericksburg: Online: Winter Concert, Dec. 18 and Dec. 23. facebook.com/ccfxbg.
GMU Center for the Arts: Online: Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy: A Celtic Family Christmas, Dec. 13, $17.50–$47.50; Step Afrika!’s Magical Musical Holiday Step Show, Dec. 16, free (register online). Mason Arts at Home, featuring livestreams from guest artists; releases of previously recorded content; opportunities to experience work by alumni, students and faculty; as well as interactive activities from across the college. cfa.gmu.edu/MAAH.
Rappahannock Choral Society: Online: Holiday concert, Dec. 11 and Dec. 18 on YouTube. rappahannock-choral-society.org.
THEATER
Arena Stage: Online: “Molly’s Salon,” half-hourlong weekly conversations featuring artistic director Molly Smith with a variety of artists and leaders, 7–7:30 p.m. select Thursdays. arenastage.org.
Chamberlayne Actors Theatre: Online: “Eternal Crushing,” available on YouTube. cattheatre.com.
Folger Library: Online: Folger Poetry’s annual Birthday Tribute to Emily Dickinson, featuring a live virtual reading with poet Dorianne Laux and a virtual tour of Dickinson’s bedroom at The Homestead in Amherst, Mass., Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m., $5–$15; Folger Consort’s Christmas concert, available for streaming Dec. 11–Jan. 5, $25–$50; “Encores,” a weekly online series highlighting past performances including excerpts from Folger Theatre, the Folger Consort early music ensemble, O.B. Hardison Poetry Series and more; “Shakespeare Lightning Round,” a Shakespearean chat show where guests answer 30 lightning-fast questions about their favorite—and least favorite—things about the Bard, 5 p.m. Wednesdays on Instagram Live. folger.edu.
Ford’s Theatre: Online: Play reading series: “Steel Magnolias,” Dec. 10 at 4 p.m., then streaming through Dec.14. “A Christmas Carol: A Radio Play,” available Dec. 14 on website; WAMU 88.5 FM will broadcast the play Dec. 25 at noon. See website for downloadable souvenir program, featuring photos from previous productions and special holiday-themed content. 1 hour. Recommended for 5 and older. fords.org.
Kennedy Center: Online: “Arts Across America,” featuring free performances from over 200 diverse, visionary artists, through Dec. 11; kennedy-center.org/digitalstage/arts-across-america. Event: Victura Park Holiday Market at the REACH, Fridays-Sundays through Dec. 20.
Modlin Center for the Arts: Department of Theatre & Dance: “Richard III (Abridged),” theatredance.richmond.edu.
Olney Theatre Center: Online: “A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story of Christmas,” available Dec. 15–Jan. 3, $15–$20. “Signal Boost: Music Mondays,” a series of weekly free, online concerts, podcasts and special events. Through March. Free. Available on Facebook, YouTube and theater’s blog for one week after premiere. RSVP to receive a reminder. olneytheatre.org.
Richmond Triangle Players: “The Santa Closet,” one-person show. Through Dec. 19. Limited capacity. Masks required. Streaming options available. rtriangle.org.
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “A Riverside Family Christmas,” featuring music, dance and holiday stories. Through Dec. 27. $60; discounts available. Seating is limited. Presented without dinner service; a light fare menu and tableside bar service available in Events Center. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com. Online: eight-week performance training courses (vocal technique and performance, and dancing); all skill levels are welcome. Enrollment ends 5 p.m. Jan. 1. Details at riversidefpa.org/classes or email rfpadirector@gmail.com.
Shakespeare Theatre Company: Online: Shakespeare Hour Live! hosted online by Simon Godwin and Drew Lichtenberg, and featuring special guests. 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Jan. 27. $10; free for STC members and subscribers. shakespearetheatre.org.
Signature Theatre: Online: “Signature Vinyl,” a tribute to the golden age of the turntable, available for streaming. “Sigworks,” virtual readings of new plays by local playwrights: “The Story of Walter,” Dec. 14. “The Signature Show,” best of Signature’s past, present and future; new episodes every other Wednesday. sigtheatre.org.
Stafford High School: Online: “It’s a Wonderful Life” radio play, streaming Dec. 19.
Theater Alliance: Online: “Strategize, Organize, Mobilize: A Protest in Eight,” eight short plays exploring the Black Lives Matter movement. 8pm on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays until Dec. 19. $10-$30. theateralliance.com.
Woolly Mammoth Theatre: Online: “This Is Who I Am,” through Dec. 27. Reserve tickets online. 202/393-3939; woollymammoth.net.
FAMILY
Central Rappahannock Regional Library: Online: e-books and e-magazines; Kanopy streaming video with more than 30,000 films; and Kanopy Kids educational streaming video for preschool age and up. librarypoint.org.
Children’s Museum of Richmond: Holiday programming includes Legendary Santa, Chimney Visits, Virtual Visits with Santa; see website for details and tickets. Open Thursdays through Sundays. Timed tickets required. Online: “Play Ahead” blog features activities, story times, art projects and parenting resources to help families learn through play. 804/474-7062; c-mor.org.
Fun Land of Fredericksburg: Outdoor attractions open weekends only; half-price games Wednesday. Read updated safety procedures online before visiting. Masks required for all guests when in the building or in areas where social distancing is not possible. funlandfredericksburg.com/covid19
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Online: art-related activities, Preschool Palette and Picturing New Connections lesson plans, printable games and coloring pages, videos, virtual tours, and jigsaw puzzles. GariMelchers.org/education/learn.
Hylton Performing Arts Center: Online: Hylton at Home Story Corner: “Flibbertigibbety Words: Young Shakespeare Chases Inspiration,” 10:30 a.m. Dec. 19. Available on HPAC website, Facebook and YouTube. Streaming the third Saturday of the month. Free. hylton.calendar.gmu.edu.
James Monroe Museum: Online: Special Hands-on History page with activities and enrichment content for all ages; and a large volume of presentations available on YouTube. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu/about-james-monroe/hands-on-history/.
Science Museum of Virginia: “Giant Insects” exhibit extended through Jan. 3. Open Wednesday through Sunday. View operating procedures at smv.org/visit/welcome.
ETC.
A. Smith Bowman Distillery: Complimentary tours (limited to 10) require online reservations. Masks required; contactless temperature scans conducted. asmithbowman.com/planyourvisit.
Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Christmas Celebration, featuring lights, decorations, festive foods, live seasonal music, 15 fan-favorite roller coasters and rides, plus shopping. Day and evening reservation windows on select dates through Jan. 3, 2021. $39.99 and up. Read about safety protocols and guidelines online. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.
Ferry Farm: 34th annual Gingerbread House Contest and Exhibit: “Ferry Tales,” 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 11–12, 18–19; outdoor display (weather permitting). Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing; purchase tickets in advance to ensure availability. Masks are required while inside. kenmore.org.
Historic Kenmore: Kenmore Fox Hunt, Dec. 1–30. Search Kenmore’s gardens, wilderness walk, and grounds for six foxes. Visit Kenmore’s grounds for free. Buy house tour tickets to receive helpful fox hiding place hints. If you find a fox, take a photo and tag George Washington’s Ferry Farm and Historic Kenmore on Facebook or @livesandlegacies on Instagram. Online: Wee Christmas Workshop, Dec. 12 at 10:30 a.m. via Zoom; create a holiday-themed “room box.” For more information, email events@gwffoundation.org or call 540/370-0732, ext. 27. Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing; purchase tickets in advance to ensure availability. Masks are required while inside. 540/370-0732; kenmore.org.
Ingleside Vineyards: Virtual tastings with winemaker Mark Misch, Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. on Facebook Live. inglesidevineyards.com.
Kings Dominion: Taste of the Season, a food-tasting extravaganza seasonal shows and select family rides. Select dates Dec. 5–27. $30-$54.99. Limited capacity. kingsdominion.com.
Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights, 4–10 p.m. Monday through Jan. 10, 2021. Tickets are online only, timed and limited; no walk-ups. lewisginter.org.
Stratford Hall: Free Admission Days: Dec. 10 for Westmoreland and King George County residents (Dec. 10, 10 a.m. audio tour is sold out but the 2 p.m. audio tour is still available); and Dec. 11 for Lancaster and Northumberland County residents. See website for details. Online: “Colonial Cuisine,” a discussion about Christmas traditions of early African America with historical interpreters Cheyney McKnight, Dontavius Williams and Nicole Moore; Dec. 12 via Zoom. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Visitors are asked to wear masks. Purchase tickets and read safety guidelines online. stratfordhall.org.
Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest: Guided tours of the villa offered Thursday through Sunday; limited to a maximum of 10 people; visitors encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. General admission fees: $18 adults; $16 seniors (ages 65 and older) and military (must show ID); $10 college students (must show ID) and teens (ages 12-18); $6 youth (ages 6-11); and free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. Private tours available; $25 adults (ages 18 and older), $14 youth (ages 6-17) and children under age 6 are free; private tours must be reserved 24 hours in advance through the Museum Shop. 434/534-8120; poplarforest.org.
