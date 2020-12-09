Local Entertainment Roundup

Stratford Hall: Free Admission Days: Dec. 10 for Westmoreland and King George County residents (Dec. 10, 10 a.m. audio tour is sold out but the 2 p.m. audio tour is still available); and Dec. 11 for Lancaster and Northumberland County residents. See website for details. Online: “Colonial Cuisine,” a discussion about Christmas traditions of early African America with historical interpreters Cheyney McKnight, Dontavius Williams and Nicole Moore; Dec. 12 via Zoom. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m . Wednesday through Sunday. Visitors are asked to wear masks. Purchase tickets and read safety guidelines online. stratfordhall.org .

Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest: Guided tours of the villa offered Thursday through Sunday; limited to a maximum of 10 people; visitors encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. General admission fees: $18 adults; $16 seniors (ages 65 and older) and military (must show ID); $10 college students (must show ID) and teens (ages 12-18); $6 youth (ages 6-11); and free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. Private tours available; $25 adults (ages 18 and older), $14 youth (ages 6-17) and children under age 6 are free; private tours must be reserved 24 hours in advance through the Museum Shop. 434/534-8120; poplarforest.org.