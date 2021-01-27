Local Entertainment Roundup

28 thursdayGreat Lives Lecture Series: Andrei Tupolev and Joseph Stalin, virtual. Presented by Steven Harris. Zoom webinars open at 7:15 p.m. and the lectures begin at 7:30 p.m. Prerecorded lecture will be followed by live Q&A. umw.edu/greatlives.
29 fridayFourth Anniversary Weekend Celebration, 6 Bears and a Goat Brewing Company, 1140 International Pkwy. New releases, food specials and live music (Shannon Peterson 7-9 p.m. Friday; Acoustic Onion Duo 2-4 p.m. Saturday and Spike and Dorothy 7-9 p.m. Saturday). 540/356-9056; 6bgbrewingco.com.
30 saturdayDrive-in movie: “Frozen II,” Old Mill Park, 2216 Caroline St. 6 p.m., gates open 5 p.m. Free. Audio played through car radio. Food truck available. 540/372-1086; fredericksburgva.gov/363/Parks-Recreation-Events.
Frosty Brew Thru, Fredericksburg Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave. Craft beer, cider, wine and spirits. Two sessions: 11 a.m.–2 p.m. and 3–6 p.m. $25 in advance; $35 at the door. Indoor event. No one under 21 permitted. Limited capacity. frostybrewthru.com.
Fredericksburg Eagles Ladies’ Auxiliary annual flea market, 21 Cool Springs Road, Stafford. 8 a.m.–1 p.m. Free admission. facebook.com/events/21-cool-springs-rd-fredericksburg-va-22405-united-states/ladies-auxiliary-annual-flea-market/1333555886984216.
Fourth Anniversary Weekend Celebration, 6 Bears and a Goat Brewing Company. See Jan. 29 listing.
2 tuesdayGreat Lives Lecture Series: Isaac Newton, virtual. Presented by Keith Mellinger. See. Jan. 28 listing.
“It’s Groundhog Day,” Motts Run Reservoir. Join a naturalist for an investigation into the lives of groundhogs and the secrets of hibernation. For ages 5-12. Children must be accompanied by a non-paying adult. 2 p.m. Pre-registration is required. 540/372-1086; parks.fxbg.com.
4 thursdayGreat Lives Lecture Series: Art Buchwald, virtual. Presented by Michael Hill. See. Jan. 28 listing.
local roundupDays and hours of operation may vary. Call ahead or see website before visiting venue.
art
810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.
The Artists’ Alliance at Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Works in the media of painting, photography, encaustic, basketry, jewelry, furniture and pottery. Carl and Joyce Thor of Jarrett Thor Fine Arts will also have their original paintings, as well as decorative minerals, on display. jarretthor.com.
Art First Gallery: “Let’s Create Kindness,” works by local artists. Masks required. artfirstgallery.com.
Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Going Out in 2021,” works by artist Sally Cooney Anderson, featuring “Little Black Dress.” Through Jan. 31. “Dreamland,” new works by fiber artist Elizabeth “Skeeter” Scheid, Feb. 2-28. Masks and social distancing required. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.
Brush Strokes Gallery: “Let it Snow,” all-member exhibit featuring winter-themed works. Through January. “RED for Love,” featuring works with an element of red hue, explores love, loss and healing and hope. Works include hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors or acrylics, metal sculpture, and mixed-media. Masks required. Works can also be viewed online. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.
Canal Quarter Arts: Works by local artists and new artist in studio. For more info and to read about safety measures, visit Facebook event page.
Dahlgren Heritage Museum: Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday. dahlgrenmuseum.org.
Darbytown Arts Studio: New works on display, plus works by several new artists. See Facebook event page for details.
Dockside Gallery: “Rural America & Parks,” works by Dawn Whitmore and Laural Koons. Open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Through January. Masks and social distancing required.
Fredericksburg Area Museum: “These Old Walls: A Town and Its Stories,” “The People’s Gallery,” showcasing items from local collector Dr. John Coker, and “Heirlooms and Relics: Portrait of a Community,” featuring several pieces from the museum’s furniture collection. Timed-entry tickets only. Masks required. $5, free for children under age 10 and members. Purchase tickets at famva.org.
Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Flora and Fauna.” Members’ Gallery: Mark Prieto. Through January. Masks required. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.
Gari Melchers Home and Studio: Online: 3-D virtual tours of studio, galleries, pavilion and historic house museum. garimelchers.org.
Hirshhorn Museum: Online: “Talking to Our Time,” series of free public discussions with global artists. Through Feb. 24. hirshhorn.si.edu
James Monroe Museum: Online: “James Monroe Museum in 3-D,” interactive exhibit; “Chats with the Curator,” with Assistant Director and Curator Jarod Kearney every other Monday at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.
Jarretthor Fine Arts: New works by Vicki Marckel.
Kennedy Center REACH campus: “UNITY | PEACE | FORWARD,” free outdoor art installation. A complimentary video featuring quotes from artists and writers the world over will be projected on the REACH Video Wall each Friday and Saturday from 4:30–8:30 p.m. during the exhibit and can be viewed online. On display through Feb. 28. kennedy-center.org.
LibertyTown Arts Workshop: Annual Student Show. Through Jan. 31. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.
National Air and Space Museum: Online: Air and Space Anywhere, featuring videos, virtual tours, artifact highlights and more. airandspace.si.edu.
National Museum of Women in the Arts: “Mary Ellen Mark: Girlhood,” depicting girls and young women living in a variety of circumstances all over the globe. Through April 18. 202/783-5000; nmwa.org.
The Phillips Collection: Online: “Community in Focus,” through Feb. 7. Other events: Livestreamed performances honoring museum’s centennial celebration, January to May, free; registration required. phillipscollection.org.
Virginia Museum of History & Culture: Online: 360-degree virtual tours; live gallery walks; “History Connects” webinars (live and recorded options); live distance learning programs; and student and classroom resources. virginiahistory.org.
Washington Heritage Museums: Mary Washington House, Rising Sun Tavern and Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop are open. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
music
The Birchmere: Robert Earl Keen, tonight; A Tribute to Teddy Pendergrass, featuring Don Connor and “Wawa” Legrand’s Philly Sound Band, Friday; Gringo Jingo: The Ultimate Santana Tribute Band, Saturday; Howard Hewett, Sunday. All shows at 7:30 p.m. Limited capacity; purchase tickets at birchmere.com.
Blue Ridge Chorale: All singers welcome for upcoming spring concert. Register by Feb. 15. For more information, visit brcsings.com.
GMU Center for the Arts: Online: Mason Arts at Home, featuring livestreams from guest artists; releases of previously recorded content; opportunities to experience work by alumni, students and faculty; as well as interactive activities from across the college. cfa.gmu.edu.
theater
Arena Stage: Online: “Molly’s Salon,” weekly conversations featuring artistic director Molly Smith, 7–7:30 p.m. select Thursdays; family workshops; masterclasses; and artists marketplace. arenastage.org.
Chamberlayne Actors Theatre: Online: CATharsis Pandemic Theatre, available on YouTube. cattheatre.com.
Folger Library: Online: O.B. Hardison Poetry Series featuring poet Maurice Manning and recent Poet Laureate Tracy K. Smith in a virtual reading from President Lincoln’s Cottage, plus virtual tour, Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m. $15 suggested, with a minimum, pay-what-you-can price level at $5. Also available: “Macbeth,” 2008 production conceived and directed by Teller (of Penn & Teller) and Aaron Posner, streaming for free on YouTube; “Encores,” a weekly online series highlighting past performances; “Shakespeare Lightning Round,” a Shakespearean chat show on Instagram Live. folger.edu.
Ford’s Theatre: Online: “Cabinet Conversations,” featuring interviews with scholars, artists and other thought leaders, every other Thursday at 4 p.m.; guided virtual tours Jan. 28, Feb. 2 and Feb. 18. fords.org.
Kennedy Center: Onstage at the Opera House: exclusive live and on-demand concert experiences. Online: Kennedy Center @ Home, featuring free videos of live and on-demand performances and educational activities to do at home, with new releases daily. kennedy-center.org.
Modlin Center for the Arts: Online: Sankofa Danzafro’s “La Ciudad de los Otros (The City of Others),” streaming 7 p.m. Feb. 3-10. Includes a live post-performance conversation. Free; registration required. modlin.richmond.edu.
Mosaic Theater Company: Online: “Storytelling the Beauty and Diversity of Black Manhood” conversation, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m.; “Afrotourism: Past-Future in Art and Performance,” Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m. mosaictheater.org.
Olney Theatre Center: Online: “Signal Boost: Music Mondays,” a series of weekly free, online concerts, podcasts and special events; “The Olney Home Hour,” a monthly revue celebrating the season with songs and skits. Free; donations welcome. olneytheatre.org.
Richmond Triangle Players: Online: So.Queer Playwrights’ Festival, featuring “Acute Exposure” by Alice Hakvaag, “Red Wave” by Ty Autry, “Stonewallin’” by Kari Barclay, “Straight Wedding” by K. Lyons and “Talmadge & Ray” by Andy Nagraj and Jonathan Spivey. Free. Available on demand through Jan. 29. rtriangle.org.
Round House Theatre: “The Work of Adrienne Kennedy: Inspiration & Influence,” featuring “He Brought Her Heart Back in a Box,” Sleep Deprivation Chamber,” “Ohio State Murders” and “Etta and Ella on the Upper West Side.” Available on demand through February. roundhousetheatre.org.
Shakespeare Theatre Company: Online: “All the Devils are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain,” written and performed by Patrick Page, begins Feb. 4. $25; streaming link is available for 72 hours after purchase. shakespearetheatre.org.
Signature Theatre: Online: “Signature Features,” with five fully produced shows available on demand throughout the winter and late spring, $200 per household. “Signature Vinyl,” a tribute to the golden age of the turntable, available for streaming. “Sigworks,” virtual readings of new plays by local playwrights. “The Signature Show,” best of Signature’s past, present and future; new episodes every other Wednesday. sigtheatre.org.
Stage Door Productions: Seeking gospel singers, recipes, dances, personal stories, etc. for first annual Black History Festival. Original works accepted. Deadline is Jan. 31 at 10 p.m. Send all audition materials to Amy Beach at amy@stagedoorproductions.org. For more information, visit stagedoorproductions.org.
Woolly Mammoth Theatre: Online: “Hi, Are You Single?” Ryan J. Haddad’s autobiographical solo show. Presented in association with IAMA Theatre Company. Through Feb. 21. 202/393-3939; woollymammoth.net.
family
Central Rappahannock Regional Library: Online: e-books and e-magazines; Kanopy streaming video with more than 30,000 films; and Kanopy Kids educational streaming video for preschool age and up. Curbside pickup service only. librarypoint.org.
Children’s Museum of Richmond: Open Thursdays through Sundays. Timed tickets required. Online: “Play Ahead” blog features activities, story times, art projects and parenting resources to help families learn through play. 804/474-7062; c-mor.org.
Fredericksburg Parks and Rec: Drive-In Family Game Night, Dorothy Hart Community Center parking lot. Every other Wednesday at 6 p.m. Trivia Night ($10 per team/car) Feb. 24; and Bingo Night ($5 per player) Feb. 10 and March 10. Pre-registration is required. Register online or call 540/372-1086 ext. 0. Facebook/Drive-In Family Game Nights.
Fun Land of Fredericksburg: Outdoor attractions open weekends only; half-price games Wednesday. Read updated safety procedures online before visiting. Masks required for all guests when in the building or in areas where social distancing is not possible. funlandfredericksburg.com/covid19.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Online: art-related activities, Preschool Palette and Picturing New Connections lesson plans, printable games and coloring pages, videos, virtual tours, and jigsaw puzzles. GariMelchers.org/education/learn.
James Monroe Museum: Online: Special Hands-on History page with activities and enrichment content for all ages; and a large volume of presentations available on YouTube. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu/about-james-monroe/hands-on-history/.
Science Museum of Virginia: Open Wednesday through Sunday. Online: STEM at Home activities. smv.org.
Stage Door Productions: Teen Workshops, online acting intensive sessions for middle and high school students led by Amy Beach. Feb. 6 (monologue intensive) and Feb. 13 (scene intensive), 1-3 p.m. $30 each or $50 for both. stagedoorproductions.org.
etc.
A. Smith Bowman Distillery: 30-minute complimentary tours require online reservations. Masks required; contactless temperature scans conducted. asmithbowman.com/planyourvisit.
Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Mardi Gras Weekends, featuring roller coasters and attractions; eight decorated villages with Cajun food and live entertainment and music. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, Jan. 29 to Feb. 28 and Presidents’ Day. $29.99 and up. Reservations required. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.
Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing; purchase tickets in advance to ensure availability. Masks are required while inside. kenmore.org.
Historic Kenmore: Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing; purchase tickets in advance to ensure availability. Masks are required while inside. 540/370-0732; kenmore.org.
Ingleside Vineyards: Virtual tastings with winemaker Mark Misch, Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. on Facebook Live. inglesidevineyards.com.
Stratford Hall: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Visitors are asked to wear masks. Purchase tickets and read safety guidelines online. stratfordhall.org.
Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest: Winter Weekends, Saturdays and Sundays, through March 14, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., guided tours offered from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Visitors encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. General admission fees: $18 adults; $16 seniors (ages 65 and older) and military (must show ID); $10 college students (must show ID) and teens (ages 12-18); $6 youth (ages 6-11); and free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. Grounds only admission rates: $10 adults; $5 ages 6-12, free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. 434/534-8120; poplarforest.org.
University of Mary Washington: William B. Crawley Great Lives lecture series, featuring prerecorded lectures and live Q&A with presenters. Tuesdays and Thursdays through March 18. Zoom webinars open at 7:15 p.m. and the lectures begin at 7:30 p.m. umw.edu/greatlives.