Local Entertainment Roundup

Signature Theatre: Online: “Signature Features,” with five fully produced shows available on demand throughout the winter and late spring, $200 per household. “Signature Vinyl,” a tribute to the golden age of the turntable, available for streaming. “Sigworks,” virtual readings of new plays by local playwrights. “The Signature Show,” best of Signature’s past, present and future; new episodes every other Wednesday. sigtheatre.org.

Stage Door Productions: Seeking gospel singers, recipes, dances, personal stories, etc. for first annual Black History Festival. Original works accepted. Deadline is Jan. 31 at 10 p.m. Send all audition materials to Amy Beach at amy@stagedoorproductions.org. For more information, visit stagedoorproductions.org.

Woolly Mammoth Theatre: Online: “Hi, Are You Single?” Ryan J. Haddad’s autobiographical solo show. Presented in association with IAMA Theatre Company. Through Feb. 21. 202/393-3939; woollymammoth.net.

Central Rappahannock Regional Library: Online: e-books and e-magazines; Kanopy streaming video with more than 30,000 films; and Kanopy Kids educational streaming video for preschool age and up. Curbside pickup service only. librarypoint.org.