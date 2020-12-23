Local Entertainment Roundup

Olney Theatre Center: Online: “A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story of Christmas,” available Dec. 15–Jan. 3, $15–$20. “Signal Boost: Music Mondays,” a series of weekly free, online concerts, podcasts and special events. Through March. Free. Available on Facebook, YouTube and theater’s blog for one week after premiere. RSVP to receive a reminder. olneytheatre.org.

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “A Riverside Family Christmas,” featuring music, dance and holiday stories. Through Dec. 27. $60; discounts available. Seating is limited. Presented without dinner service; a light fare menu and tableside bar service available in Events Center. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com. Online: eight-week performance training courses (vocal technique and performance, and dancing); all skill levels are welcome. Enrollment ends 5 p.m. Jan. 1. Details at riversidefpa.org/classes or email rfpadirector@gmail.com.

Shakespeare Theatre Company: Online: Shakespeare Hour Live! hosted online by Simon Godwin and Drew Lichtenberg, and featuring special guests. 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Jan. 27. $10; free for STC members and subscribers. shakespearetheatre.org.