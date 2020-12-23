Local Entertainment Roundup

Days and hours of operation may vary. Call ahead or see website before visiting venue.
art810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.
The Artists’ Alliance at Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Works in the media of painting, photography, encaustic, basketry, jewelry, furniture and pottery. Carl and Joyce Thor of Jarrett Thor Fine Arts will also have their original paintings, as well as decorative minerals, on display. jarretthor.com.
Art First Gallery: “There’s Snow Place Like FXBG,” works by local artists. Masks required. artfirstgallery.com.
Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Holiday 2020” all-member show, through Dec. 27. “Going Out in 2021,” works by artist Sally Cooney Anderson, featuring “Little Black Dress,” Dec. 29 to Jan. 31. Opening event Jan. 1, 2-5 p.m., with special guest cellist Julia Tandy. Masks and social distancing required. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.
Brush Strokes Gallery: December exhibit: “Christmas is Love!” January exhibit: “Let it Snow,” all-member exhibit featuring winter-themed works. Works include hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors or acrylics, metal sculpture, porcelain painting and mixed-media. Masks required. Works can also be viewed online. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.
Canal Quarter Arts: Works by local artists and new artist in studio. For more info and to read about safety measures, visit Facebook event page.
Dahlgren Heritage Museum: Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday. dahlgrenmuseum.org.
Darbytown Arts Studio: New works on display, plus works by several new artists. See Facebook event page for details.
Dockside Gallery: “Rural America & Parks,” works by Dawn Whitmore and Laural Koons. Open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Through January 2021. Masks and social distancing required.
Fredericksburg Area Museum: “Merry Trees” exhibit, featuring Christmas trees decorated by Hugh Mercer Elementary School students, through Dec. 31. “These Old Walls: A Town and Its Stories,” “The People’s Gallery,” showcasing items from local collector Dr. John Coker, and “Heirlooms and Relics: Portrait of a Community,” featuring several pieces from the museum’s furniture collection. Timed-entry tickets only. Masks required. $5, free for children under age 10 and members. Purchase tickets at famva.org.
Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Flora and Fauna.” Members’ Gallery: Mark Prieto. Through January. Masks required. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.
Gari Melchers Home and Studio: Online: 3-D virtual tours of studio, galleries, pavilion and historic house museum. Closed through Jan. 4, 2021. garimelchers.org.
James Monroe Museum: Online: “James Monroe Museum in 3-D,” interactive exhibit; “Chats with the Curator,” with Assistant Director and Curator Jarod Kearney every other Monday at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. Closed through Jan. 4, 2021. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.
JarrettThor Fine Arts: Florals and landscapes by oil and acrylic artist Maureen Kane. Open Saturdays and Sunday through December. Works from other local artists on display.
LibertyTown Arts Workshop: Small Works Show and Holiday Shop (featuring events, classes and giveaways) through Dec. 31. Ornament Take & Make kits available. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.
Museum of American History and the Old Port Royal School: Open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through December. Masks required. Walking tours available after 2 p.m. Saturdays. Call for reservations. Free; donations greatly appreciated. 804/370-5285.
National Air and Space Museum: Online: Air and Space Anywhere, featuring videos, virtual tours, artifact highlights and more. airandspace.si.edu.
National Museum of Women in the Arts: “Mary Ellen Mark: Girlhood,” depicting girls and young women living in a variety of circumstances all over the globe, Jan. 16–April 18, 2021. 202/783-5000; nmwa.org.
Tappahannock Art Gallery: Annual Christmas show featuring new works by gallery artists. Open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in December. Masks required.
Virginia Museum of History & Culture: Online: 360-degree virtual tours; live gallery walks; “History Connects” webinars (live and recorded options); live distance learning programs; and student and classroom resources. Event: Commonwealth Classroom: Broadway Meets History with Dr. Richard Bell, 7 p.m. Jan. 13. Tickets required. virginiahistory.org.
Washington Heritage Museums: Mary Washington House, Rising Sun Tavern and Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop are open. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
musicThe Birchmere: Mousey Thompson and the James Brown Experience, Dec. 26; An Early New Year’s Eve with The Seldom Scene, Dec. 31. All shows at 7:30 p.m. Limited capacity; purchase tickets at birchmere.com.
GMU Center for the Arts: Online: Mason Arts at Home, featuring livestreams from guest artists; releases of previously recorded content; opportunities to experience work by alumni, students and faculty; as well as interactive activities from across the college. cfa.gmu.edu/MAAH.
Rappahannock Choral Society: Online: Holiday Concert, available on YouTube channel and rappahannock-choral-society.org.
theaterAmerican Shakespeare Center: Online: “A Christmas Carol,” available on demand. americanshakespearecenter.com.
Arena Stage: Online: “Molly’s Salon,” half-hourlong weekly conversations featuring artistic director Molly Smith with a variety of artists and leaders, 7–7:30 p.m. select Thursdays. arenastage.org.
Chamberlayne Actors Theatre: Online: CATharsis Pandemic Theatre, available on YouTube. cattheatre.com.
Folger Library: Online: Folger Consort’s Christmas concert, available for streaming through Jan. 5, $25–$50; “Encores,” a weekly online series highlighting past performances including excerpts from Folger Theatre, the Folger Consort early music ensemble, O.B. Hardison Poetry Series and more; “Shakespeare Lightning Round,” a Shakespearean chat show where guests answer 30 lightning-fast questions about their favorite—and least favorite—things about the Bard, 5 p.m. Wednesdays on Instagram Live. folger.edu.
Ford’s Theatre: Online: “A Christmas Carol: The Radio Play,” available Dec. 14 on website; WAMU 88.5 FM will broadcast the play Dec. 25 at noon. See website for downloadable souvenir program, featuring photos from previous productions and special holiday-themed content. 1 hour. Recommended for 5 and older. fords.org.
GALA Hispanic Theatre: Virtual XVI Fuego Flamenco Festival, through Jan. 15, 2021; and “El perro del hortelano,” available for streaming through Jan. 3, 2021. $25. In Spanish with English surtitles. galatheatre.org.
Keegan Theatre: Online: “An Irish Carol,” a play by Matthew J. Keenan inspired by the Charles Dickens classic, Dec. 24-31. $30 household for one-week digital rental. keegantheatre.com.
Kennedy Center: Online: “Arts Across America: Winter Traditions,” featuring performances from across the country and numerous communities and cultures to celebrate treasured traditions, including “Home for the Holidays with Renée Fleming,” “Home & Hearth: A WNO Holiday Concert,” “Honors Memories & Honors Legends”; see complete schedule online. Available on website, YouTube and Facebook weekdays at 4 p.m. through Jan. 1, 2021. Kennedy Center @ Home, featuring free videos of live and on-demand performances and educational activities to do at home, with new releases daily. kennedy-center.org.
Maryland Theatre Ensemble: “Barbara And Gregory’s Second Annual Holiday Bazaar,” streaming on YouTube and Facebook for free. “A Christmas Carol: The Audio Experience,” available to stream and download for $9.99. marylandensemble.org.
Modlin Center for the Arts: Department of Theatre & Dance: “Richard III (Abridged),” theatredance.richmond.edu.
Olney Theatre Center: Online: “A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story of Christmas,” available Dec. 15–Jan. 3, $15–$20. “Signal Boost: Music Mondays,” a series of weekly free, online concerts, podcasts and special events. Through March. Free. Available on Facebook, YouTube and theater’s blog for one week after premiere. RSVP to receive a reminder. olneytheatre.org.
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “A Riverside Family Christmas,” featuring music, dance and holiday stories. Through Dec. 27. $60; discounts available. Seating is limited. Presented without dinner service; a light fare menu and tableside bar service available in Events Center. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com. Online: eight-week performance training courses (vocal technique and performance, and dancing); all skill levels are welcome. Enrollment ends 5 p.m. Jan. 1. Details at riversidefpa.org/classes or email rfpadirector@gmail.com.
Shakespeare Theatre Company: Online: Shakespeare Hour Live! hosted online by Simon Godwin and Drew Lichtenberg, and featuring special guests. 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Jan. 27. $10; free for STC members and subscribers. shakespearetheatre.org.
Signature Theatre: Online: “Signature Vinyl,” a tribute to the golden age of the turntable, available for streaming. “Sigworks,” virtual readings of new plays by local playwrights: “The Story of Walter,” available Dec. 14 on YouTube for three weeks; “The Signature Show,” best of Signature’s past, present and future; new episodes every other Wednesday. sigtheatre.org.
Stafford High School: Online: “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” streaming Dec. 19-25. Free. facebook.com/thestaffordplayerspage; broadwayondemand.com (click on WATCH NOW and search STAFFORD).
Woolly Mammoth Theatre: Online: “This Is Who I Am,” through Dec. 27. Reserve tickets online. 202/393-3939; woollymammoth.net.
familyCentral Rappahannock Regional Library: Online: e-books and e-magazines; Kanopy streaming video with more than 30,000 films; and Kanopy Kids educational streaming video for preschool age and up. librarypoint.org.
Children’s Museum of Richmond: Open Thursdays through Sundays. Timed tickets required. Online: “Play Ahead” blog features activities, story times, art projects and parenting resources to help families learn through play. 804/474-7062; c-mor.org.
Fun Land of Fredericksburg: Outdoor attractions open weekends only; half-price games Wednesday. Read updated safety procedures online before visiting. Masks required for all guests when in the building or in areas where social distancing is not possible. funlandfredericksburg.com/covid19
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Online: art-related activities, Preschool Palette and Picturing New Connections lesson plans, printable games and coloring pages, videos, virtual tours, and jigsaw puzzles. GariMelchers.org/education/learn.
Hylton Performing Arts Center: Online: Manassas Ballet Theatre: “The Nutcracker,” 7:30 p.m. today (cast A) and 2 p.m. Friday (cast B); live streaming is available for 30 days. $25; purchase tickets at manassasballet.org/season/the-nutcracker. hylton.calendar.gmu.edu.
James Monroe Museum: Online: Special Hands-on History page with activities and enrichment content for all ages; and a large volume of presentations available on YouTube. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu/about-james-monroe/hands-on-history/.
Science Museum of Virginia: “Cold Science,” featuring winter-themed workshops and cool STEM demos, Dec. 21 to Jan. 3. “Giant Insects” exhibit extended through Jan. 3. Open Wednesday through Sunday. Online: STEM at Home activities. smv.org.
etc.50th annual Candlelight Tour: View outside decorations and architecture. Maps, audio clips, photographs and property summaries available on mobile app. Through Dec. 31. $17–$20. Sponsored by Historic Fredericksburg Foundation. hffi.org/holiday-candlelight-tour.
A. Smith Bowman Distillery: 30-minute complimentary tours require online reservations. Masks required; contactless temperature scans conducted. asmithbowman.com/planyourvisit.
Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Christmas Celebration, featuring lights, decorations, festive foods, live seasonal music, 15 fan-favorite roller coasters and rides, plus shopping. Day and evening reservation windows on select dates through Jan. 3, 2021. $39.99 and up. Read about safety protocols and guidelines online. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.
Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing; purchase tickets in advance to ensure availability. Masks are required while inside. kenmore.org.
Historic Kenmore: Kenmore Fox Hunt, Dec. 1–30. Search Kenmore’s gardens, wilderness walk, and grounds for six foxes. Visit Kenmore’s grounds for free. Buy house tour tickets to receive helpful fox hiding place hints. If you find a fox, take a photo and tag George Washington’s Ferry Farm and Historic Kenmore on Facebook or @livesandlegacies on Instagram. Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing; purchase tickets in advance to ensure availability. Masks are required while inside. 540/370-0732; kenmore.org.
Ingleside Vineyards: Virtual tastings with winemaker Mark Misch, Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. on Facebook Live. inglesidevineyards.com.
Jamestown Settlement and the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown: “Christmastide in Virginia,” featuring 17th- and 18th-century holiday traditions through interpretive programs and demonstrations and period musical entertainment. Dec. 19-31. Single-site admission $15.25 and up for adults and $7.75 and up for ages 6-12; combination tickets $27.50 for adults and $13.50 for ages 6-12. Children under 6 are free. 757/253-4838; historyisfun.org.
Kings Dominion: Taste of the Season, a food-tasting extravaganza seasonal shows and select family rides. Select dates Dec. 5–27. $30-$54.99. Limited capacity. Masks and reservations required. kingsdominion.com.
Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights, 4–10 p.m. Monday through Jan. 10, 2021. Tickets are online only, timed and limited; no walk-ups. lewisginter.org.
Stratford Hall: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Visitors are asked to wear masks. Purchase tickets and read safety guidelines online. stratfordhall.org.
Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest: Daily guided tours; limited to a maximum of 9 people; visitors encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. General admission fees: $18 adults; $16 seniors (ages 65 and older) and military (must show ID); $10 college students (must show ID) and teens (ages 12-18); $6 youth (ages 6-11); and free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. Private tours available; $25 adults (ages 18 and older), $14 youth (ages 6-17) and children under age 6 are free; private tours must be reserved 24 hours in advance through the Museum Shop. 434/534-8120; poplarforest.org.
University of Mary Washington: William B. Crawley Great Lives lecture series, featuring prerecorded lectures and live Q&A with presenters. 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays Jan. 19 to March 18. umw.edu/greatlives.