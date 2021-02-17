Local Entertainment Roundup

18 thursday
Online: Great Lives Lecture Series: Douglas MacArthur. Presented by Porter Blakemore. Zoom webinars open at 7:15 p.m. and the lectures begin at 7:30 p.m. Prerecorded lecture will be followed by live Q&A. umw.edu/greatlives.
Online: Rappahannock Trivia with Barnacle Crab. 7–8:30 p.m. $20. Trivia categories will include history of the Rappahannock, creatures of the Rappahannock and more. Teams are encouraged to be 2-5 people. Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams. Register at riverfriends.org/event/trivia-night.
Online: “New History at James Monroe’s Highland.” The site is an innovative setting for understanding U.S. history through the stories of the individuals who lived there and the events that shaped its economic, agricultural and political contexts. 6 p.m. Sponsored by James Monroe Museum, presented through Facebook Live. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu.
Online: “Why Does Ramanujan, ‘The Man Who Knew Infinity,’ Matter?” lecture with Ken Ono. The University of Virginia mathematics professor was an associate producer and the mathematics consultant for the Dev Patel and Jeremy Irons movie “The Man Who Knew Infinity.” 5-6:15 p.m. on Zoom. pbk.org/Events/Visiting-Scholar-Events/Visiting-Scholar-Ken-Ono-Mary-Washington.
19 friday
Drive-in movie: “Jumanji: The Next Level,” Old Mill Park, 2216 Caroline St. 6 p.m., gates open 5 p.m. Free. Audio played through car radio. Food truck available. Sponsored by Fredericksburg Parks and Rec. 540/372-1086; fredericksburgva.gov/363/Parks-Recreation-Events.
Online: Darcy Dawn, 7-8 p.m. on Facebook. Part of Fredericksburg Area Museum’s Fridays in February livestream concert series. Feb. 26: Exits to Memphis. Free. famva.org/fridays-in-february.
20 saturday
Shelby Lynn Madison Release Party Weekend, Shelby Backporch Vineyard, 16595 Wilmont Road, King George. With special guest Caleb Kennedy. Meet and greet 4 p.m., music 5 p.m.
21 sunday
Big Day Bridal Show, Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center, 2371 Carl D Silver Parkway. Interview multiple salons, florists, caterers, wedding and reception sites, DJs, bakeries, travel agencies and more. Fashions from Ava Laurenne Bride and giveaways, including gift certificates and money saving deals. VIP ticket includes early entry, swag bag, refreshments, ball room dancing demonstrations and lessons, and a VIP only prize drawing. 11 a.m.–4 p.m. $12–$20 plus processing fees. Tickets must be purchased in advance; no tickets sold at box office. bigdaybridalshow.com.
Shelby Lynn Madison Release Party Weekend, The Estate at White Hall Vineyard, 3668 White Hall Road, King George. With special guest Caleb Kennedy. Meet and greet 2 p.m., music 3 p.m.
23 tuesday
Online: Great Lives Lecture Series: Anna Julia Cooper / W. E. B. Du Bois. Presented by Kristin Marsh. See Feb. 18 listing.
Online: “The Return of Winter: How Federal Law Enforcement, with Assistance from a Private Foundation, Recovered Nazi-Looted Art.” Recounting of the recovery of a Gari Melchers painting that was stolen by the Nazis and became the subject of an FBI art crimes investigation. 11 a.m. Free; register in advance at https://garimelchers.org/news/calendar-of-events.
Super Seniors Fun and Games: Drive-in Bingo, Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St. 10:30 a.m. Free. Playing cards provided; bring your own marker. Games played through your car radio. Pre-registration required. 540/372-1086; fredericksburgva.gov/363/Parks-Recreation-Events.
24 wednesday
Online: “Mary Talks: Behind the Scenes at University Museums.” Curators from Gari Melchers Home & Studio and the James Monroe Museum give a special behind-the-scenes tour highlighting their collections’ most important aspects. 7:30–9 p.m. Register online at garimelchers.org/news/calendar-of-events.
Drive-in Family Game Night, Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St. Trivia night. 6:30 p.m., parking lot opens at 6 p.m. $10 per car. Games played through your car radio and the Kahoot app. Pre-registration required. 540/372-1086; fredericksburgva.gov/363/Parks-Recreation-Events.
25 thursday
Online: Great Lives Lecture Series: Goethe. Presented by Sammy Merrill. See Feb. 18 listing.
Online: “Hidden in Paint: Nelson Berry’s Store.” Art conservator Perry Hurt discusses challenges and surprises found in this Gari Melchers painting. Q&A to follow. Noon. Register online at garimelchers.org/news/calendar-of-events.
local roundup
Days and hours of operation may vary. Call ahead or see website before visiting venue.
art
810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.
The Artists’ Alliance at Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Special showing of art featuring roses for Valentine’s Day, including photographs, paintings and cards; and abstract art by Kathryn Murray. Works in the media of painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry, wood furniture and basketry. Carl and Joyce Thor of Jarrett Thor Fine Arts will also have their original paintings, as well as decorative minerals, on display. artgallerycolonialbeach.com or Facebook (cbartistsalliance); jarretthor.com.
Art First Gallery: “A Tribute to Adam DeSio,” featuring works by the late artist and photographer. Through Feb. 28. Masks required. artfirstgallery.com.
Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Dreamland,” new works by fiber artist Elizabeth “Skeeter” Scheid. Through Feb. 28. Masks and social distancing required. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.
Brush Strokes Gallery: “RED for Love,” featuring works with an element of red hue, explores love, loss and healing and hope. Works include hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors or acrylics, metal sculpture, and mixed-media. Masks required. Works can also be viewed online. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.
Canal Quarter Arts: New works on display, plus works by several new artists.
Dahlgren Heritage Museum: Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday. dahlgrenmuseum.org.
Darbytown Arts Studio: New works on display, plus works by several new artists.
Fredericksburg Area Museum: Closed through March 1. famva.org.
Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: All Photography. Members’ Gallery: Celebrating Black Artists. Through February. Masks required. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.
Gari Melchers Home and Studio: Online: 3-D virtual tours of studio, galleries, pavilion and historic house museum. garimelchers.org.
Hirshhorn Museum: Online: “Talking to Our Time,” series of free public discussions with global artists. Through Feb. 24. hirshhorn.si.edu
James Monroe Museum: Online: “James Monroe Museum in 3-D,” interactive exhibit; “Chats with the Curator,” with Assistant Director and Curator Jarod Kearney every other Monday at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.
Jarret Thor Fine Arts: New works by Vicki Marckel.
Kennedy Center REACH campus: “UNITY | PEACE | FORWARD,” free outdoor art installation. A complimentary video featuring quotes from artists and writers the world over will be projected on the REACH Video Wall each Friday and Saturday from 4:30–8:30 p.m. during the exhibit and can be viewed online. Through Feb. 28. kennedy-center.org.
LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “Second Stories,” upstairs artists’ show. Through Feb. 28. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.
National Air and Space Museum: Online: Air and Space Anywhere, featuring videos, virtual tours, artifact highlights and more. airandspace.si.edu.
National Museum of Women in the Arts: “Mary Ellen Mark: Girlhood,” depicting girls and young women living in a variety of circumstances all over the globe. Through April 18. 202/783-5000; nmwa.org.
The Phillips Collection: Online: Livestreamed performances honoring museum’s centennial celebration, January to May, free; registration required. phillipscollection.org.
Sammy T’s Restaurant: Art exhibit and sale to benefit Moss Free Clinic. Oil paintings, acrylic, photographs, prints and woven art for sale with all proceeds going to Moss Free Clinic, which provides quality medical services to eligible individuals ages 18-64. Through April 5.
UMW Galleries: duPont Gallery: “Origin, Celebrating UMW Studio Art Alumna Tenee’ Hart,” through March 21. Ridderhoff Martin Gallery: ‘Rows, Collections and Private Spaces: New Work by Chris Gregson,” through March 21. Virtual artist’s talk 5 p.m. Feb. 18 at 5 p.m. For a link to the event, visit umwgalleries.org. Space is limited in galleries; schedule a visit online.
Virginia Museum of History & Culture: Online: 360-degree virtual tours; live gallery walks; “History Connects” webinars (live and recorded options); live distance learning programs; and student and classroom resources. virginiahistory.org.
Washington Heritage Museums: Mary Washington House, Rising Sun Tavern and Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop are open. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
Woodberry Forest School: Virtual exhibition of paintings and sculpture by John and Lena Murray. Through March 5 in the Walker Fine Arts Center’s Baker Gallery. woodberry.org/arts/baker-gallery.
music
The Birchmere: Tygressa Sings Natalie: Remembering Natalie Cole, Feb. 26; TUSK, Fleetwood Mac tribute band, Feb. 27; JC Cole and Folsom ’68: Tribute to Johnny Cash, with Redd Volkaert, Feb. 28. All shows at 7:30 p.m. Limited capacity. birchmere.com.
GMU Center for the Arts: Online: Mason Arts at Home, featuring livestreams from guest artists; releases of previously recorded content; opportunities to experience work by alumni, students and faculty; as well as interactive activities from across the college. cfa.gmu.edu.
DC Strings Orchestra: Online: DC Strings Celebrates Black History Month, 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday. $20 suggested donation; free tickets also available. Watch concert on Facebook or YouTube. dcstrings.org/orchestra.
Modlin Center for the Arts: Online: Richmond-based musician Héctor Coco Barez. 7 p.m. Monday. Free; registration required. As part of the University Museums exhibit “Action & Reaction: Looking at the Art of Social Justice” (virtual tour available). modlin.richmond.edu.
Thearc Theater: Online: Howard University Gospel Choir: “Let Freedom Sing,” 6 p.m. Friday. on YouTube and Facebook pages. Free; donations welcome. Register on eventbrite.com.
theater
Arena Stage: Online: “Molly’s Salon,” weekly conversations featuring artistic director Molly Smith, 7–7:30 p.m. select Thursdays; family workshops; masterclasses; lecture series; drama book club; and artists marketplace. arenastage.org.
Chamberlayne Actors Theatre: Online: CATharsis Pandemic Theatre: “Three Women and an Onion,” and “So Long As We Both Shall Live,” a Valentine’s Day reading of Elizabeth Barrett Browning’s Sonnet 43 and William Shakespeare’s Sonnet 18. Available on YouTube. cattheatre.com.
Folger Library: Online: “Macbeth,” 2008 production conceived and directed by Teller (of Penn & Teller) and Aaron Posner, streaming for free on YouTube; “Encores,” a weekly online series highlighting past performances; “Shakespeare Lightning Round,” a Shakespearean chat show on Instagram Live. folger.edu.
Ford’s Theatre: Online: “One Destiny,” one-act play about President Lincoln’s assassination streaming on demand, recommended for ages 8 and older; “Cabinet Conversations,” featuring interviews with scholars, artists and other thought leaders, every other Thursday at 4 p.m.; guided virtual tours Feb. 18. fords.org.
Hylton Performing Arts Center: Online: Hylton at Home: Prince William Little Theatre: “Relationships in COVID Times,” Feb 18 at 7:15 p.m. A cabaret-style evening featuring music, theater and dance. Available on Facebook, YouTube and hylton.calendar.gmu.edu.
Kennedy Center: Onstage at the Opera House: exclusive live and on-demand concert experiences. Online: Kennedy Center @ Home, featuring free videos of live and on-demand performances and educational activities to do at home, with new releases daily. kennedy-center.org.
Mosaic Theater Company: Online: “Afrotourism: Past-Future in Art and Performance,” Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m. mosaictheater.org.
Olney Theatre Center: Online: “Signal Boost: Music Mondays,” a series of weekly free, online concerts, podcasts and special events; “The Olney Home Hour,” a monthly revue celebrating the season with songs and skits. olneytheatre.org.
Round House Theatre: “The Work of Adrienne Kennedy: Inspiration & Influence,” featuring “He Brought Her Heart Back in a Box,” Sleep Deprivation Chamber,” “Ohio State Murders” and “Etta and Ella on the Upper West Side.” Available on demand through February. roundhousetheatre.org.
Shakespeare Theatre Company: Online: “All the Devils are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain,” written and performed by Patrick Page, begins Feb. 4. $25; streaming link is available for 72 hours after purchase. shakespearetheatre.org.
Signature Theatre: Online: “Signature Features,” with five fully produced shows streaming on demand and released on an ongoing basis throughout the year, $200 per household; $35 single tickets for “Simply Sondheim,” streaming through March 26. Also available: “Signature Vinyl,” a tribute to the golden age of the turntable; “Sigworks,” virtual readings of new plays by local playwrights; and “The Signature Show,” best of Signature’s past, present and future with new episodes every other Wednesday. sigtheatre.org.
Stage Door Productions: Online: Black History Festival, featuring performances of poetry, songs and personal stories. Feb. 12-21. $16 per household. Links to the event will be sent to viewers on the morning of their selected performance and will be valid until 11 p.m. the same night. stagedoorproductions.org/home/box-office.
Woolly Mammoth Theatre: Online: “Hi, Are You Single?” Ryan J. Haddad’s autobiographical solo show. Presented in association with IAMA Theatre Company. Through Feb. 28. 202/393-3939; woollymammoth.net.
family
Children’s Museum of Richmond: Open Thursdays through Sundays. Timed tickets required. Online: “Play Ahead” blog features activities, story times, art projects and parenting resources to help families learn through play. 804/474-7062; c-mor.org.
Ferry Farm: Learn with Me Day, four sessions Wednesday: 9:30-10:30 a.m., 11 a.m.-noon, 1-2 p.m. and 2:30-3:30 p.m. (weather dependent). Learn about George Washington’s life, starting from his childhood at Ferry Farm. Ages K-Grade 6. $10 child, $5 parent. Group size is limited; masks required. kenmore.org.
Fredericksburg Parks and Rec: Drive-In Family Game Night, Dorothy Hart Community Center parking lot. Every other Wednesday at 6 p.m. Trivia Night ($10 per team/car) Feb. 24; and Bingo Night ($5 per player) March 10. Pre-registration is required. Register online or call 540/372-1086 ext. 0. Facebook/Drive-In Family Game Nights.
Fun Land of Fredericksburg: Indoor attractions open daily. Read updated safety procedures online before visiting. Masks required for all guests when in the building or in areas where social distancing is not possible. funlandfredericksburg.com/covid19.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Online: art-related activities, Preschool Palette and Picturing New Connections lesson plans, printable games and coloring pages, videos, virtual tours, and jigsaw puzzles. GariMelchers.org/education/learn.
Hylton Performing Arts Center: Online: Hylton at Home Story Corner: “The Trouble with Ben,” 10:15 a.m. Feb. 20. Read and performed by Sound Impact: Rebecca Jackson (violin), Tiffany Richardson (viola) and Danielle Cho (cello). Available to watch until Feb. 26 on the Hylton Center Facebook page, YouTube channel and website. hylton.calendar.gmu.edu.
James Monroe Museum: Online: Special Hands-on History page with activities and enrichment content for all ages; and a large volume of presentations available on YouTube. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu/about-james-monroe/hands-on-history/.
Science Museum of Virginia: Open Wednesday through Sunday. Online: STEM at Home activities. smv.org.
etc.
A. Smith Bowman Distillery: 30-minute complimentary tours require online reservations. Masks required; contactless temperature scans conducted. asmithbowman.com/planyourvisit.
Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Mardi Gras Weekends, featuring roller coasters and attractions; eight decorated villages with Cajun food and live entertainment and music. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, through Feb. 28. $29.99 and up. Reservations required. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.
Central Rappahannock Regional Library: Online: e-books and e-magazines; Kanopy streaming video with more than 30,000 films; and Kanopy Kids educational streaming video for preschool age and up. Curbside-only service extended through Feb. 27. librarypoint.org.
Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing; purchase tickets in advance to ensure availability. Masks are required while inside. kenmore.org.
George Washington’s Mount Vernon: George Washington’s 289th Birthday, Feb. 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mansion will be closed. Free admission. Limited capacity. Registration required; no tickets will be available on-site. mountvernon.org.
Historic Kenmore: Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing; purchase tickets in advance to ensure availability. Masks are required while inside. 540/370-0732; kenmore.org.Ingleside Vineyards: Virtual tastings with winemaker Mark Misch, Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. on Facebook Live. inglesidevineyards.com.
Stratford Hall: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Visitors are asked to wear masks. Purchase tickets and read safety guidelines online. stratfordhall.org.
Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest: Winter Weekends, Saturdays and Sundays, through March 14, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., guided tours offered from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Visitors encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. General admission fees: $18 adults; $16 seniors (ages 65 and older) and military (must show ID); $10 college students (must show ID) and teens (ages 12-18); $6 youth (ages 6-11); and free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. Grounds only admission rates: $10 adults; $5 ages 6-12, free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. 434/534-8120; poplarforest.org.
University of Mary Washington: William B. Crawley Great Lives lecture series, featuring prerecorded lectures and live Q&A with presenters. Tuesdays and Thursdays through March 18. Zoom webinars open at 7:15 p.m. and the lectures begin at 7:30 p.m. umw.edu/greatlives.