Local Entertainment Roundup

18 thursday

Online: Great Lives Lecture Series: Douglas MacArthur. Presented by Porter Blakemore. Zoom webinars open at 7:15 p.m. and the lectures begin at 7:30 p.m. Prerecorded lecture will be followed by live Q&A. umw.edu/greatlives.

Online: Rappahannock Trivia with Barnacle Crab. 7–8:30 p.m. $20. Trivia categories will include history of the Rappahannock, creatures of the Rappahannock and more. Teams are encouraged to be 2-5 people. Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams. Register at riverfriends.org/event/trivia-night.

Online: “New History at James Monroe’s Highland.” The site is an innovative setting for understanding U.S. history through the stories of the individuals who lived there and the events that shaped its economic, agricultural and political contexts. 6 p.m. Sponsored by James Monroe Museum, presented through Facebook Live. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu.