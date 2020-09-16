Local Entertainment Roundup

Days and hours of operation may vary. Call ahead or see website before visiting venue.
ART
810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.
The Artists’ Alliance at Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: September show: “Home Alone,” featuring works created by artists during the home restrictions, and works by other AA artists in the media of painting, photography, encaustic, basketry, jewelry, furniture and pottery. Carl and Joyce Thor of Jarrett Thor Fine Arts will also have their original paintings, as well as decorative minerals, on display. jarretthor.com.
Art First Gallery: “Size Matters,” works by featured artist Linda Warshaw. Through Sept. 27. Masks required. artfirstgallery.com.
Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Dimensional Expressions 2020,” annual national juried show. Juror: Kevin McCluskey, an Associate Professor and costume designer in the Department of Theatre and Dance at the University of Mary Washington. Through Sept. 27. Masks and social distancing required. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.
Branch Museum of Architecture and Design: Purchase timed-entry tickets in advance; immediate entry tickets will be available at the front desk, but only up to the limits of social distancing guidelines. Masks and social distancing required. branchmuseum.org.
Brush Strokes Gallery: “All Together—Apart,” featuring works that highlight sights and scenes that unite people in heart though they may be physically apart. Through September. Works include hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors, or acrylics, metal sculpture, porcelain painting and mixed-media. Masks required. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.
Canal Quarter Arts: Works by local artists and new artist in studio; outdoor mural in progress. For more info and to read about safety measures, visit Facebook event page.
Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild: “Potomac River Regional Art Show 2020,” featuring 50 works from regional painters, photographers, and 3-D artists judged by Rita Dominguez Kovach. Colonial Beach Town Center, 22 Washington Ave. Weekends through Sept. 20 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Masks and social distancing required. 202/733-8448.
Dahlgren Heritage Museum: Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday. dahlgrenmuseum.org.
Darbytown Arts Studio: New works on display, plus works by several new artists. For more info and to read about safety measures, visit Facebook event page.
Fredericksburg Area Museum: “These Old Walls: A Town and Its Stories,” “The People’s Gallery,” showcasing items from local collector Dr. John Coker, and “Heirlooms and Relics: Portrait of a Community,” featuring several pieces from the museum’s furniture collection. Timed-entry ticket only. Masks required; view visitation guidelines online. $5, free for children under age 10 and members. Purchase tickets at famva.org. Events: Evening with an Expert: “Heart of Town: Market Square, Town Hall, and Downtown,” with John Hennessy. Market Square. Sept. 17, 7 p.m. Masks and social distancing required. $10–$12. Pre-registration is required; spots are limited. Purchase at fredericksburg-area-museum.square.site or contact Theresa Cramer at 540/371-3037, ext. 138.
Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Artist’s Choice”; Members’ Gallery: Marcia Chaves. Masks required. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.
Gari Melchers Home and Studio: Rotating works by the prominent portraitist and American Impressionist painter. Masks required. Online: 3-D virtual tours of studio, galleries, pavilion and historic house museum. garimelchers.org/welcome-back.
Hirshhorn Museum: Outdoor sculpture garden now open. Online: “Talking to Our Time,” online conversations with renowned global artists, through Dec. 16. hirshhorn.si.edu.
James Monroe Museum: Masks required while indoors. Online: “James Monroe Museum in 3-D,” interactive exhibit; “Chats with the Curator,” with Assistant Director and Curator Jarod Kearney every other Monday at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.
LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “The Art of Quarantine,” featuring works expressing joy, sorrow, frustration, beauty, fear and longing. Through Sept. 27. Masks required and maintain social distancing. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.
Museum of American History: Featured this month: a portrait of Rev. James H. A. Cyrus, minister of Shiloh Baptist Church in Port Royal in 1892. Open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday in September. Route 301, Port Royal. 804/370-5285.
National Air and Space Museum (Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center): Timed-entry passes required. Admission is free; parking $10 (free after 4 p.m.). Online: Explore the museum’s collection of air- and spacecraft, stories of aviation and space, interactive activities and K-12 learning resources. airandspace.si.edu.
National Gallery of Art: The West Building, Ground Floor galleries open; timed passes are required. Online: Virtual tours of “Degas at the Opéra,” “True to Nature” and “Raphael and His Circle”; in-depth looks at highlights of the collection; learning opportunities; audio and video recordings of lectures by artists and curators; and more. nga.gov.National Museum of the Marine Corps: Face coverings required for all visitors over age 6 and highly recommended for children between 2-6. Capacity will be limited. usmcmuseum.com/covid-19.
Tappahannock Art Gallery: Open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday during Tappahannock’s Market Day. Masks required. 200 Prince St.
Virginia Museum of History & Culture: “A Landscape Saved: The Garden Club of Virginia at 100,” through Nov. 1. “Agents of Change: From Women’s Suffrage to Today,” organized in conjunction with Virginia’s statewide Women’s Suffrage Centennial, celebrates a century of women’s social and political activism in the Commonwealth, through Nov. 1. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Online: 360-degree virtual tours; live gallery walks; “History Connects” webinars (live and recorded options); live distance learning programs; and student and classroom resources. virginiahistory.org.
Westmoreland County Museum: Online: “100th Anniversary of Women’s Suffrage” exhibit; available on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Companion sidewalk exhibit is on display through Saturday on the windows of the Wakefield building.
MUSIC
Chamber Chorale of Fredericksburg: Virtual performances, featuring pieces from the canceled spring concert. Saturday and Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. Free. facebook.com/CCFXBG.
GMU Center for the Arts: Mason Arts at Home, featuring livestreams from guest artists; releases of previously recorded content; opportunities to experience work by alumni, students and faculty; as well as interactive activities from across the college. cfa.gmu.edu/MAAH.
The Groove Music Hall: WPER “Hope Reunited” DRIVE-IN Christian Concert, featuring Jordan Feliz, Colton Dixon and Building 429. Oct. 17. Tickets are limited. Purchase tickets at bit.ly/3kavP6G. thegroovemusichall.com.
Kid Pan Alley: “Because We Have Music Series,” featuring Steve Seskin and Lynn Koonce, and hosted by Paul Reisler and Cheryl Toth. Sept. 27, 7 p.m. Free with a tip jar to support the musicians. To RSVP for the either the Zoom room or for the Facebook simulcast, visit KidPanAlley.org/hconcert.
THEATER
Arena Stage: “Molly’s Salon,” half-hourlong weekly conversations featuring artistic director Molly Smith with a variety of artists and leaders, 7-7:30 p.m. select Thursdays; and Civic Dialogues, Sept. 21 and Oct. 19. arenastage.org.
Dance Matrix and Company: Dance-Theater Event, featuring performance of “People of Corn,” a telling of the ancient Mayan creation story, complete with dance, narration and masks. Saturday from 4-5 p.m. at Patriot Park Outdoor Amphitheater. Free. Other events: “Distancing Together” Performing Arts Festival, Sept. 26 at Old Mill Park. Workshops and classes led by Fredericksburg artists, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; masterclasses are open to ages 13 and up; no previous experience is necessary. Live performance featuring local professionals, students and DMC, 5-6:30 p.m. Free. Wear a face covering; bring a chair or blanket. facebook.com/dancematrix/fredericskburg; dancematrixcompany.com.
Folger Theatre: Online: “Encores,” a weekly online series highlighting past performances including excerpts from Folger Theatre, the Folger Consort early music ensemble, O.B. Hardison Poetry Series and more. Sept. 18: 2018 Folger Consort performance of “Sonata sopra l’aria di Ruggiero,” composed by Salomone Rossi. “Shakespeare Lightning Round,” a Shakespearean chat show where guests answer 30 lightning-fast questions about their favorite—and least favorite—things about the Bard. 5 p.m. Wednesdays on Instagram Live. folger.edu/covid-19-updates.
Kennedy Center: On Stage at the Opera House: “A Time to Sing: An Evening with Renée Fleming and Vanessa Williams,” livestreaming Sept. 26 at 8 p.m., $15. “Arts Across America,” featuring free digital performances from over 200 diverse, visionary artists, through Dec. 11; kennedy-center.org/digitalstage/arts-across-america. For more at-home programming, including live and on-demand performances and educational activities, visit kennedy-center.org/digitalstage/Kennedy-Center-at-home.
Olney Theatre Center: “The Humans Streaming,” a family dramedy filmed with the actors (including local actress Sherri L. Edelen) in six different locations. Through Oct. 4. $35 per household. Available on demand. olneytheatre.org
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “Souvenir: A Fantasia on the Life of Florence Foster Jenkins.” Sept. 23 to Nov. 8. Presented without dinner service; a light fare menu and tableside bar service will be available in Events Center. $55-$60. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
Signature Theatre: “The Signature Show,” half-hour digital experience featuring performances by acclaimed artists, interviews, celebration of new musical voices and tributes to the past, present and future of Signature Theatre; new episodes every other Thursday. sigtheatre.org/the-signature-show.
Teatro de la Luna: 28th Poetry Marathon (in Spanish), 2-8 p.m. Sept. 26 via Zoom and Facebook Live. Free; donations welcomed. 202/882-6227 or 703/548-3092; teatrodelaluna.org.
FAMILY
Busch Gardens Williamsburg: “Taste of Busch Gardens,” select dates through Sept. 27. Enjoy Food & Wine Festival fan favorites, new twists on traditional park entrées, and four iconic roller coasters, log flume ride, high flying Screamin’ Swing and other fun-filled rides. $44.99 and up; advance purchase required. Online: Virtual rides and standards-aligned resources available to help families virtually explore the wild world of animals and nature for grades K-12. Hands-on, creative resources include classroom activities, teacher’s guides, Saving a Species video series, Animal Bytes and animal info books. buschgardens.com/williamsburg, seaworld.org.
Central Rappahannock Regional Library: Curbside pickup of books, DVDs, CDs, and magazines now available. Wide range of online resources, including e-books and e-magazines; Kanopy streaming video with more than 30,000 films; and Kanopy Kids educational streaming video for preschool age and up. librarypoint.org.
Children’s Museum of Richmond: Open Thursdays through Sundays. Advance ticket reservations required. Online: “Play Ahead” blog features activities, story times, art projects and parenting resources to help families learn through play. 804/474-7062; c-mor.org.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Online: art-related activities, Preschool Palette and Picturing New Connections lesson plans, printable games and coloring pages, videos, virtual tours, and jigsaw puzzles. GariMelchers.org/education/learn.
James Monroe Museum: Online: Special Hands-on History page with activities and enrichment content for all ages; and a large volume of presentations available on YouTube. jamesmonroemuseum.org.
Jamestown Settlement and the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown: “Homeschool Program Days,” an annual opportunity for homeschooling families to explore 17th- and 18th-century Virginia history with a blend of in-person educational programs and new virtual learning activities. Through Sept. 20. $13 per family member and offers unlimited admission to both museums; children under age 4 are free. Purchase tickets online. Online: blogs, interactives, videos and a series of curriculum-based lesson plans for teachers and students learning at home. historyisfun.org.
Kennedy Center: “The Small Works Project with Mo Willems,” celebrating 50 stories of small works by children under 18 with 50 small works by Mo. Submissions will be accepted through Oct. 23; winners will be announced every weekday between Aug. 24-Oct. 30. Also available: “Lunch Doodles with Mo Willems,” featuring doodle sessions with the children’s author. kennedy-center.org/education/mo-willems.
Science Museum of Virginia: Now open Wednesday through Sunday. View operating procedures at smv.org/visit/welcome. Online: New Virtual Series “Science Shorts,” featuring education team members who will offer a less than five-minute video explaining a science topic through a demonstration or activity; follow-up resources and corresponding activity guide will be posted on website. Tuesdays at 10 a.m. on museum’s social media channels. smv.org.
ETC.
American Legion Post 320: Bingo, every Thursday. Doors open at 5 p.m., games begin at 6:30 p.m. 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania, Cost: $15 (for one playbook) and $2 COVID-19 surcharge (to defray costs of sanitization). Additional books $10 each. Pull tabs: 5-pack for $5. Masks required. Social distancing will be enforced. No outside food or drinks. 540/548-8069.
A. Smith Bowman Distillery: Complimentary tours (limited to 10) require online reservations. Masks required; contactless temperature scans and information for contact tracing purposes will be taken. asmithbowman.com/planyourvisit.
Braehead Farm: Fall Festival Weekends, Sept. 26 through Oct. 25 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Hayrides, corn maze, interactive game within the corn maze, sunflower walk, haybarn, farm animals, picnic. Tickets sold in advance. Pre-purchase tickets at Braeheadfarm.com. 540/899-9848.
Colonial Beach Virtual Osprey Festival: View photos, stories, videos and presentations on ospreys and other birdlife characteristic of the area. Local townspeople are being urged to become “Osprey Watchers” of the osprey families nesting in and around Colonial Beach; a King and Queen Osprey will be chosen at the end of their season in September with a prize awarded for the observant reporters. Send posts to president@downtowncolonialbeach.org or post on the Colonial Beach Osprey Festival Facebook site. colonialbeachospreyfestival.org.
Colonial Williamsburg: Purchase tickets online. Masks required when indoors; outdoors is optional but recommended. colonialwilliamsburg.org.
Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing; purchase tickets in advance to ensure availability. Masks are required while inside. kenmore.org.
Fredericksburg & Spotsylvania National Military Park: Buildings closed; grounds open. nps.gov/frsp.
Friends of the Rappahannock: Mountain Run Kayak Tour, Mountain Run Lake Park, J.B. Carpenter Jr. Drive, Culpeper, Sept. 19, 9:45 a.m.–noon. $16–$20. FOR River Steward October Greenfield guides a paddle tour of Mountain Run Lake. Begins and ends at the public boat ramp. This trip is flat water only. Minimum age is 12; some paddling experience is helpful. riverfriends.org.
Fun Land of Fredericksburg: Select outdoor activities and arcade games are now open weekends; half-price games Wednesday. Read updated safety procedures online before visiting. Masks required for all guests when in the building or in areas where social distancing is not possible. Learn more and purchase tickets at funlandfredericksburg.com.
George Washington’s Mount Vernon: Colonial Market & Fair, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Buy tickets online for guaranteed entry, as capacity is limited. Masks required; learn more about policies for bags and face coverings online. mountvernon.org.
Go For Bo 10th annual 5K, One-Mile Fun Run and Tot Dash (virtual): Run on Ebenezer Church’s neighborhood course or anywhere you choose. Oct. 4-10. Proceeds benefit Helping Children Worldwide’s Child Reintegration Centre and Mercy Hospital in Sierra Leone. Entry is $20 for the 5K or One-Mile Fun Run, and $10 for the Tot Dash. All participants will receive a dri-fit race shirt. Register or make a donation at goforbo.org. 540/659-1349.
Heathsville Farmers Market: Featuring Living History Day, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Local historical groups will set up an “encampment” on the Tavern Green.
Historic Kenmore: Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing; purchase tickets in advance of your visit to ensure availability. Masks are required while inside. Events: Lectures on the Lawn: “Exploring Domestic Workspaces in and around the Washington House,” with David Muraca, Sept. 22, 7:30 p.m. $5. Social distancing will be practiced; masks are required until everyone is seated. 540/370-0732; kenmore.org/events.
Ingleside Vineyards: Virtual tastings with winemaker Mark Misch, Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. on Facebook Live. inglesidevineyards.com.
Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: Tickets are online only, timed and limited; no walk-ups. Special events: Flowers After 5 outdoor concert series and Fridays Al Fresco. Purchase tickets online. lewisginter.org.
Love the Lake Festival: 349 Pleasants Landing Road, Bumpass. Enjoy local vendors, local beer and wine, classic/show cars, music, and food trucks. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. third Sunday of every month through November. Join as vendor or guest. For vendor application or more information, email Beth at festivals@pleasantslanding.com.
Museum of American History: 506 Main St., Port Royal. September hours are 10 a.m.–2 p.m. every Saturday. Also open by appointment for private tours. Call 804/370-5285 for more information.
The Paramount Theater: Paramount at the Movies Presents “As Good As It Gets,” Friday, $5-$8; Paramount Presents: Met Live in HD Encore: “Donizetti’s Don Pasquale,” Saturday, $11-$15; and “Tampopo,” Wednesday, $5-$8. Seating is limited; purchase tickets in advance. Masks required. theparamount.net/streamthemagic.
Patawomeck Tribal Center: Patawomeck annual Fundraiser, 638 Kings Highway, Fredericksburg, 5-7 p.m. Saturday. Barbecue/hot dogs, baked beans, cole slaw, chips, dessert and drinks; music by SONRISE/Jeff Stone; silent auction. Outdoor event. $10, free for 5 and under. Other events: 11th annual Patawomeck Craft Show, Oct. 24, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Minnie Lightner. 540/842-0501.
Poplar Forest: Stargazing, Sept. 26 from 7–9 p.m. With Trish Cerulli, Outreach Coordinator for Belk Astronomical Observatory at the Claytor Nature Study Center at the University of Lynchburg. Bring a blanket. Limited tickets; reservations required. $15 per person; add on grazing box by Purple Door Catering for $10. 434/534-8120; poplarforest.org.
Rappahannock Adult Activities: Annual Fall Plant Sale fundraiser, to helps adults with disability thrive in our community. View full list of available plants and download an order form at rappahannockareacsb.org. 540/373-7643.
Riverfest: Fundraiser postponed to Oct. 24; format adjusted for more personalized party-pack option with streaming live entertainment and online auction. Party-pack options on sale now, with afternoon pickup from three locations. riverfriends.org/riverfest.
Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor: Select dates through Nov. 1. All members, season-pass holders and guests with a single-day or group ticket will need to make a reservation. Masks required for ages over 2. Limited capacity to allow for proper social distancing. Temperature checks upon entry; learn about new safety, social distancing and sanitization procedures online. sixflags.com/reserve.
Stratford Hall: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Visitors are asked to wear masks. Purchase tickets and read safety guidelines online. Online: Colonial Foodways & Culture series: African American Foodways Cooking Demonstration with historical interpreter and chef Dontavius Williams, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. on Zoom. Registration required; pay as you wish. stratfordhall.org.
Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest: Guided tours of the villa offered Thursday through Sunday; limited to a maximum of 10 people; visitors encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. General admission fees: $18 adults; $16 seniors (ages 65 and older) and military (must show ID); $10 college students (must show ID) and teens (ages 12-18); $6 youth (ages 6-11); and free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. Private tours available; $25 adults (ages 18 and older), $14 youth (ages 6-17) and children under age 6 are free; private tours must be reserved 24 hours in advance through the Museum Shop. 434/534-8120; poplarforest.org.
University of Mary Washington: Great Presidential Lives, mini-series of videotaped lectures delivered by UMW Professor Emeritus of History William B. Crawley. Sept. 22: “Franklin D. Roosevelt: Savior or Spoiler of American Democracy?”; Oct. 6: “Harry S. Truman: The Accidental President and the Triumph of True Grit”; and Oct. 20: “John F. Kennedy: “Camelot” and the Question of Style vs. Substance.” umw.edu/greatlives.
Women’s history presentation: Sept. 26, 1:30 p.m., via Zoom. G. Scott Walker, director of Hallowed Ground Tours, will give a free lecture and slide show about Virginia suffragists and notable Fredericksburg women of history. Sponsored by the League of Women Voters of the Fredericksburg Area. Contact Debbiecombest@gmail.com for Zoom link registration.
—Compiled by Gail Choochan
