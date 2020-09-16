Local Entertainment Roundup

Brush Strokes Gallery: “All Together—Apart,” featuring works that highlight sights and scenes that unite people in heart though they may be physically apart. Through September. Works include hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors, or acrylics, metal sculpture, porcelain painting and mixed-media. Masks required. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.

Canal Quarter Arts: Works by local artists and new artist in studio; outdoor mural in progress. For more info and to read about safety measures, visit Facebook event page.

Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild: “Potomac River Regional Art Show 2020,” featuring 50 works from regional painters, photographers, and 3-D artists judged by Rita Dominguez Kovach. Colonial Beach Town Center, 22 Washington Ave. Weekends through Sept. 20 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Masks and social distancing required. 202/733-8448.

Dahlgren Heritage Museum: Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday. dahlgrenmuseum.org.

Darbytown Arts Studio: New works on display, plus works by several new artists. For more info and to read about safety measures, visit Facebook event page.