Local Entertainment Roundup

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: Online: eight-week performance training courses (vocal technique and performance, and dancing); all skill levels are welcome. Enrollment ends 5 p.m. Jan. 1. Details at riversidefpa.org/classes or email rfpadirector@gmail.com . 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com .

Signature Theatre: Online: “Signature Features,” with five fully produced shows available on demand throughout the winter and late spring, $200 per household. “Signature Vinyl,” a tribute to the golden age of the turntable, available for streaming. “Sigworks,” virtual readings of new plays by local playwrights: “The Story of Walter,” available Dec. 14 on YouTube for three weeks; “The Signature Show,” best of Signature’s past, present and future; new episodes every other Wednesday. sigtheatre.org.