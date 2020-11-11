Local Entertainment Roundup

12 thursdayOnline: “Paper, Paper, Paper! Memories on Paper: What to Keep and How,” Fredericksburg Area Museum. Terri Blanchette offers expert advice on ways to deal with family treasures to ensure they are relevant for future generations. 7–8 p.m. via Zoom. $20–$30. famva.org.
14 saturdayFredericksburg Pet Show, Expo Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway. Reading with therapy dogs, pet adoptions, rescue groups, agility demos, K9 demos, petting zoo, vendors and more. 10 a.m.–5 p.m. $9 adults, $8 seniors. Children 12 and younger are free. fredericksburgpetshow.com.
“Four Old Veterans: A Walking Tour of Lower Caroline Street.” Meet in the commuter parking lot at the corner of Caroline and Frederick streets. A 90-minute walking tour focuses on the historic veterans from our nation’s earliest wars who lived in that area. 10 a.m. $4-$8. Reservations required. Face masks and social distancing required. Sponsored by Fredericksburg Area Museum and Hallowed Ground Tours. tourmaster@hallowedgroundtours.com; 540/809-3918; famcc.org.
Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit, Mission BBQ, 3515 Plank Road, Fredericksburg. Tours for the public interested in learning more about the mission to Remember, Honor and Teach. Free admission. For every American Heroes Cup purchased at any of the restaurant’s locations, $2 will be donated to WAA. Wreaths will be placed at participating cemeteries on National Wreaths Across America Day on Dec. 19. wreathsacrossamerica.org.
Craft and vendor show, Massaponax High School, 8201 Jefferson Davis Highway. 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Outdoor event. Masks and social distancing required. Sponsored by MHS PTO. Rain date is Nov. 22.
Nick McAlister, Highmark Brewery, 390 Kings Highway. Acoustic rock, blues, country and originals. 6–9 p.m. Free. 540/709-2020; highmarkbrewery.com.
15 sundayLove the Lake Festival, 349 Pleasants Landing Road, Bumpass. Local vendors, beer, wine, classic/show cars, music and food trucks. 10 a.m.–3 p.m. pleasantslanding.com.
Fredericksburg Pet Show, Expo Center. 11 a.m.–4 p.m. See Saturday listing.
Friends of Chatham Member Mingle, Chatham Manor, 120 Chatham Lane. Meet behind the summer house, in the picnic area. Friendly photo contest. 3:30–5 p.m. Free to members and their guests. New members welcome. Wear sturdy shoes and bring a lawn chair. Face masks and social distancing are required. friendsofchatham.org.
17 tuesdayWreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit, Mission BBQ, 267 Garrisonville Road, Stafford. See Saturday’s listing.
19 thursdayEvening With An Expert Lecture Series: ”It Smelled Like Money: A Brief History of the Sylvania/FMC Plant,” Bowman Center, 1 Bowman Drive. Eric Powell and Mike Tucci talk about the plant, the people who worked there and the impact it had on our community. 7 p.m. $10–$12. Registration is required; spots are limited. Masks and social distancing required. Visit fredericksburg-area-museum.square.site to buy your ticket; or contact Theresa Cramer at 540/371-3037, ext. 138. famcc.org.
Online: 33rd annual James Monroe Lecture: “Becoming Men of Some Consequence: Youth and Service in the Revolutionary War,” James Monroe Museum. John Ruddiman examines how young soldiers and officers joined the Continental Army and sought to rejoin civilian life after the war. 7 p.m. on Facebook Live. jamesmonroemuseum.org.
local roundupDays and hours of operation may vary. Call ahead or see website before visiting venue.
ART
810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.
ARTfactory: “Un Poco de Todo Amoroso,” works by David Amoroso. Through Dec. 11. virginiaartfactory.org/gallery.
The Artists’ Alliance at Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Works honoring the fall season, through November. Works in the media of painting, photography, encaustic, basketry, jewelry, furniture and pottery. Carl and Joyce Thor of Jarrett Thor Fine Arts will also have their original paintings, as well as decorative minerals, on display. jarretthor.com.
Art First Gallery: “All Eyes on Fredericksburg,” all-member show featuring iconic buildings, landscapes and cityscapes. Through Nov. 29. Masks required. artfirstgallery.com.
Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Made to be Marbled: Inspirations in Papier-Mâché,” works by Lynette Reed. Through Nov. 29. Masks and social distancing required. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.
Branch Museum of Architecture and Design: Purchase timed-entry tickets in advance; immediate entry tickets will be available at the front desk, but only up to the limits of social distancing guidelines. Masks and social distancing required. branchmuseum.org.
Brush Strokes Gallery: “We Give Thanks,” celebrating the spirit of gratitude—for the large, small and unexpected treasures in our lives. Through November. Works include hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors or acrylics, metal sculpture, porcelain painting and mixed-media. Masks required. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.
Canal Quarter Arts: Works by local artists and new artist in studio; outdoor mural. For more info and to read about safety measures, visit Facebook event page.
Dahlgren Heritage Museum: Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday. dahlgrenmuseum.org.
Darbytown Arts Studio: New works on display, plus works by several new artists. See Facebook event page for details.
Fredericksburg Area Museum: “These Old Walls: A Town and Its Stories,” “The People’s Gallery,” showcasing items from local collector Dr. John Coker, and “Heirlooms and Relics: Portrait of a Community,” featuring several pieces from the museum’s furniture collection. Timed-entry ticket only. Masks required. $5, free for children under age 10 and members. Purchase tickets at famva.org.
Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Artist Choice.” Members’ Gallery: Linda Agar-Hendrix. Through November. Masks required. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.
Gari Melchers Home and Studio: Rotating works by the prominent portraitist and American Impressionist painter. Masks required. Online: 3-D virtual tours of studio, galleries, pavilion and historic house museum. garimelchers.org/welcome-back.
James Monroe Museum: Masks required while indoors. Online: “James Monroe Museum in 3-D,” interactive exhibit; “Chats with the Curator,” with Assistant Director and Curator Jarod Kearney every other Monday at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.
LibertyTown Arts Workshop: ”6x6x6,” annual exhibit of artwork no larger than 6 inches. Through November. Masks required and maintain social distancing. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.
Museum of American History and the Old Port Royal School: Open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Through December. Masks required. Walking tours available after 2 p.m. Saturdays. Call for reservations. Free; donations greatly appreciated. 804/370-5285.
National Museum of the Marine Corps: Face coverings required for all visitors over age 6 and highly recommended for children between 2-6. Capacity will be limited. usmcmuseum.com/covid-19.
Virginia Museum of History & Culture: The Virginia Watercolor Society 41st annual Exhibition and Show, featuring 81 artists’ juried, original watercolor paintings, on paper and in various water media from transparent watercolor, acrylic, gouache or mixed media. Through Dec. 31. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Special event: InLight 2020, various museum locations, Nov. 12-15. Free exhibition of contemporary light-based artworks—multimedia and interactive projects, video, projection, sculpture, installation, performance, community-based work, and digital and virtual projects. Online: 360-degree virtual tours; live gallery walks; “History Connects” webinars (live and recorded options); live distance learning programs; and student and classroom resources. virginiahistory.org.
Washington Heritage Museums: Mary Washington House, Rising Sun Tavern and Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop are now open. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
Woodrow Wilson House: “Suffrage Outside!” marking the centennial of the 19th amendment to the U.S. Constitution, extended through Nov. 30. Masks and registration for timed entry required. Pay what you wish. woodrowwilsonhouse.org.
MUSIC
The Birchmere: Paula Poundstone, Friday and Saturday; Alex Bugnon, Sunday; and Tab Benoit, Wednesday and Nov. 19. All shows at 7:30 p.m. Limited capacity; purchase tickets at birchmere.com.
Blue Ridge Chorale: Online: Christmas concert, presented by director C. Alexander Smith, assistant director Melanie Bolas and accompanist Brittany Bache. Dec. 19 at brcsings.com. Online donations gratefully accepted.
GMU Center for the Arts: Online: Mason Arts at Home, featuring livestreams from guest artists; releases of previously recorded content; opportunities to experience work by alumni, students and faculty; as well as interactive activities from across the college. cfa.gmu.edu/MAAH.
Hylton Performing Arts Center: Online: Celebrating Veterans and the Arts: A Virtual Concert, 8 p.m. Nov. 14. Featuring Jay Ungar and Molly Mason, Darden Purcell, & Voices of Service. Free; registration not required. hylton.calendar.gmu.edu.
THEATER
Arena Stage: Online: “Molly’s Salon,” half-hourlong weekly conversations featuring artistic director Molly Smith with a variety of artists and leaders, 7-7:30 p.m. select Thursdays. arenastage.org.
Folger Theatre: Online: “Encores,” a weekly online series highlighting past performances including excerpts from Folger Theatre, the Folger Consort early music ensemble, O.B. Hardison Poetry Series and more. “Shakespeare Lightning Round,” a Shakespearean chat show where guests answer 30 lightning-fast questions about their favorite—and least favorite—things about the Bard. 5 p.m. Wednesdays on Instagram Live. folger.edu/covid-19-updates, folger.edu/encores-1.
Kennedy Center: Online: “Arts Across America,” featuring free performances from over 200 diverse, visionary artists, through Dec. 11; kennedy-center.org/digitalstage/arts-across-america.
Maryland Ensemble Theatre: Online: “The Tempest,” live streaming performance. Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Nov. 13-22. $24; viewers will be sent a private link upon ticket purchase. marylandensemble.org/tempest.
Olney Theatre Center: Online: “Signal Boost: Music Mondays,” featuring musical acts in D.C., Maryland, Virginia and beyond. 7 p.m. every Monday, beginning Nov. 9. Free, available on Facebook, YouTube and theater’s blog; only available online for one week after premiere. RSVP to receive a reminder. olneytheatre.org.
Richmond Triangle Players: “The Santa Closet,” one-person show. Nov. 20 through Dec. 19. Limited capacity. Masks required. Streaming options available. rtriangle.org.
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “A Riverside Family Christmas,” featuring music, dance and holiday stories. Nov. 25 to Dec. 27. $60; discounts available. Seating is limited. Presented without dinner service; a light fare menu and tableside bar service available in Events Center. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
Shakespeare Theatre Company: Online: Shakespeare Hour Live! hosted online by Simon Godwin and Drew Lichtenberg, and featuring special guests. 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 25. $10; free for STC members and subscribers. shakespearetheatre.org.
Signature Theatre: Online: “The Signature Show,” half-hour digital experience featuring performances by acclaimed artists, interviews, celebration of new musical voices and tributes to the past, present and future of Signature Theatre; new episodes every other Thursday. sigtheatre.org/the-signature-show.
Stage Door Productions: Online: William Shakespeare’s “As You Like It,” Nov. 19. stagedoorproductions.org.
Woolly Mammoth Theatre: ”The Jookjoynt,” Nov. 17-22; “This Is Who I Am,” Nov. 29 to Dec. 27. Reserve tickets online. 202/393-3939; woollymammoth.net.
FAMILY
Central Rappahannock Regional Library: 45-minute appointments will be available starting Monday; schedule a visit beginning Saturday at librarypoint.org/express or by phone starting Monday. Curbside pickup of books, DVDs, CDs, and magazines available. Online: e-books and e-magazines; Kanopy streaming video with more than 30,000 films; and Kanopy Kids educational streaming video for preschool age and up. librarypoint.org.
Children’s Museum of Richmond: Holiday programming includes Legendary Santa, Chimney Visits, Virtual Visits with Santa; see website for details and tickets. Open Thursdays through Sundays. Advance ticket reservations required. Online: “Play Ahead” blog features activities, story times, art projects and parenting resources to help families learn through play. 804/474-7062; c-mor.org.
Fun Land of Fredericksburg: Select outdoor activities and arcade games are now open weekends; half-price games Wednesday. Read updated safety procedures online before visiting. Masks required for all guests when in the building or in areas where social distancing is not possible. Purchase tickets at funlandfredericksburg.com.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Online: art-related activities, Preschool Palette and Picturing New Connections lesson plans, printable games and coloring pages, videos, virtual tours, and jigsaw puzzles. GariMelchers.org/education/learn.
Hylton Performing Arts Center: Online: Hylton at Home Story Corner: “Because,” 10:30 a.m. Nov. 21. Available on HPAC website, Facebook and YouTube. Streaming the third Saturday of the month. Free. hylton.calendar.gmu.edu.
James Monroe Museum: Online: Special Hands-on History page with activities and enrichment content for all ages; and a large volume of presentations available on YouTube. jamesmonroemuseum.org.
Jamestown Settlement and the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown: “Fall Into History,” a blend of in-person educational programs, virtual learning activities and access to a guided tour with a museum educator. Special admission Nov. 9-20. $13 per family member with unlimited admission to both sites. Children under 4 are free. 757/253-4838; historyisfun.org.
Jurassic Quest: Drive-thru event Nov. 6-15 at RFK Stadium, Washington, D.C. Time-slots and hours will vary by day. $49 per vehicle; dinosaur-themed quest packs available for additional fee. Purchase tickets at jurassicquest.com/upcoming-events.
Science Museum of Virginia: “Giant Insects” exhibit extended through Jan. 3. Open Wednesday through Sunday. View operating procedures at smv.org/visit/welcome.
Stage Door Productions: “Alice in Zoomland: The Missing Script” online workshop, Oct. 6-Nov. 17, 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays; final performance Nov. 17 at 8 p.m. $125. Other workshops: Monologues Workshop and Performance, Oct. 5-Nov. 23, 6:30-8 p.m.; final showcase Nov. 23, 7:30 p.m. Ages 8-12. $150. stagedoorproductions.org.
ETC.
A. Smith Bowman Distillery: Complimentary tours (limited to 10) require online reservations. Masks required; contactless temperature scans and information for contact tracing purposes will be taken. asmithbowman.com/planyourvisit.
Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Christmas Celebration, featuring lights, decorations, festive foods, live seasonal music, 15 fan-favorite roller coasters and rides, plus shopping. Day and evening reservation windows on select dates Nov. 13-Jan. 3. $39.99 and up. Read about safety protocols and guidelines online. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.
Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing; purchase tickets in advance to ensure availability. Masks are required while inside. kenmore.org.
Historic Kenmore: Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing; purchase tickets in advance of your visit to ensure availability. Masks are required while inside. 540/370-0732; kenmore.org.
Ingleside Vineyards: Virtual tastings with winemaker Mark Misch, Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. on Facebook Live. inglesidevineyards.com.
Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: Tickets are online only, timed and limited; no walk-ups. lewisginter.org.
Love the Lake Festival: 349 Pleasants Landing Road, Bumpass. Enjoy local vendors, local beer and wine, classic/show cars, music, and food trucks. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. third Sunday of every month through November. Join as vendor or guest. For vendor application or more information, email Beth at festivals@pleasantslanding.com.
Rappahannock Adult Activities: Annual Fall Plant Sale fundraiser. View full list of available plants and download an order form at rappahannockareacsb.org. Proceeds from the sale will benefit RAAI’s day support program for adults with developmental disabilities. 540/373-7643.
Stratford Hall: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Visitors are asked to wear masks. Purchase tickets and read safety guidelines online. stratfordhall.org.
Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest: Guided tours of the villa offered Thursday through Sunday; limited to a maximum of 10 people; visitors encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. General admission fees: $18 adults; $16 seniors (ages 65 and older) and military (must show ID); $10 college students (must show ID) and teens (ages 12-18); $6 youth (ages 6-11); and free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. Private tours available; $25 adults (ages 18 and older), $14 youth (ages 6-17) and children under age 6 are free; private tours must be reserved 24 hours in advance through the Museum Shop. 434/534-8120; poplarforest.org.
—Compiled by Gail Choochan and Tara Lee
