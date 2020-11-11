Local Entertainment Roundup

12 thursdayOnline: “Paper, Paper, Paper! Memories on Paper: What to Keep and How,” Fredericksburg Area Museum. Terri Blanchette offers expert advice on ways to deal with family treasures to ensure they are relevant for future generations. 7–8 p.m. via Zoom. $20–$30. famva.org.

14 saturdayFredericksburg Pet Show, Expo Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway. Reading with therapy dogs, pet adoptions, rescue groups, agility demos, K9 demos, petting zoo, vendors and more. 10 a.m.–5 p.m. $9 adults, $8 seniors. Children 12 and younger are free. fredericksburgpetshow.com.

“Four Old Veterans: A Walking Tour of Lower Caroline Street.” Meet in the commuter parking lot at the corner of Caroline and Frederick streets. A 90-minute walking tour focuses on the historic veterans from our nation’s earliest wars who lived in that area. 10 a.m. $4-$8. Reservations required. Face masks and social distancing required. Sponsored by Fredericksburg Area Museum and Hallowed Ground Tours. tourmaster@hallowedgroundtours.com; 540/809-3918; famcc.org.