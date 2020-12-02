Local Entertainment Roundup

12 Days of Christmas Scavenger Hunt, Culpeper. Find clues based on the “12 Days of Christmas” in the downtown area. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Enter as an individual or a team of up to five players by close of business today. $20 per entry; all proceeds will go toward the CRI Culpeper Downtown Hometown Heroes Program. All individuals or teams who get all the clues will be entered into a drawing for $200 in Culpeper Downtown Dollars. culpeperdowntown.com.