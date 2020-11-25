Local Entertainment Roundup

Due to new state COVID-19 restrictions, please confirm with event before making plans.
Online: 28th annual Rappahannock Area YMCA Turkey Trot. Run or walk a 5k course of your choosing on Thanksgiving day or weekend. Virtual results can be posted on the Turkey Trot registration website beginning on Thanksgiving morning and through Nov. 29 at noon. $17–$35. family-ymca.org.
Merry Trees exhibit, Fredericksburg Area Museum. Christmas trees decorated by Hugh Mercer Elementary School students. Through Dec. 31. $5; FAM members and children under age 10 are free. Timed-entry tickets available online. famva.org.
50th annual Candlelight Tour. Tour of outside decorations and architecture. Maps, audio clips, photographs and property summaries available on mobile app. Through Dec. 31. $17–$20. Sponsored by Historic Fredericksburg Foundation. hffi.org/holiday-candlelight-tour.
810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.
ARTfactory: “Un Poco de Todo Amoroso,” works by David Amoroso. Through Dec. 11. virginiaartfactory.org/gallery.
The Artists’ Alliance at Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Works honoring the fall season, through November. Works in the media of painting, photography, encaustic, basketry, jewelry, furniture and pottery. Carl and Joyce Thor of Jarrett Thor Fine Arts will also have their original paintings, as well as decorative minerals, on display. jarretthor.com.
Art First Gallery: “All Eyes on Fredericksburg,” all-member show featuring iconic buildings, landscapes and cityscapes. Through Nov. 29. Masks required. artfirstgallery.com.
Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Made to be Marbled: Inspirations in Papier-Mâché,” works by Lynette Reed, through Nov. 29. Other events: “Holiday 2020” all-member show, Dec. 1-27, opening event: 6-9 p.m. Dec. 4; “Holiday Artisan Market,” Dec. 12-13, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Masks and social distancing required. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.
Branch Museum of Architecture and Design: Online: The Branch Holiday Celebration, Dec. 17. The Branch family will share stories about the family’s holidays at the house. $25-$70. branchmuseum.org.
Brush Strokes Gallery: “We Give Thanks,” celebrating the spirit of gratitude—for the large, small and unexpected treasures in our lives. Through November. Works include hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors or acrylics, metal sculpture, porcelain painting and mixed-media. Other events: “Christmas is Love!” December exhibit. Masks required. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.
Canal Quarter Arts: Works by local artists and new artist in studio; outdoor mural. For more info and to read about safety measures, visit Facebook event page.
Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild: Pop-up Christmas Market, between Jarret Thor Fine Arts and Dockside Realty, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday Dec. 4-13. Masks and social distancing required.
Dahlgren Heritage Museum: Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday. dahlgrenmuseum.org.
Darbytown Arts Studio: New works on display, plus works by several new artists. See Facebook event page for details.
Fredericksburg Area Museum: “These Old Walls: A Town and Its Stories,” “The People’s Gallery,” showcasing items from local collector Dr. John Coker, and “Heirlooms and Relics: Portrait of a Community,” featuring several pieces from the museum’s furniture collection. Timed-entry ticket only. Masks required. $5, free for children under age 10 and members. Purchase tickets at famva.org.
Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Artist Choice.” Members’ Gallery: Linda Agar-Hendrix. Through November. Masks required. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.
Gari Melchers Home and Studio: Closed through Jan. 4, 2021. Online: 3-D virtual tours of studio, galleries, pavilion and historic house museum. garimelchers.org.
James Monroe Museum: Closed through Jan. 4, 2021. Online: “James Monroe Museum in 3-D,” interactive exhibit; “Chats with the Curator,” with Assistant Director and Curator Jarod Kearney every other Monday at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.
LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “6x6x6,” annual exhibit of artwork no larger than 6 inches. Through November. Other events: Studio Open House: Caroline Q. Murphy and Print Jazz, featuring début of Studio 4 1/2 Last Chance Wall-o-Rama. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; Holiday Shop, featuring events, classes and giveaways, through Dec. 31. Masks required and maintain social distancing. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.
Museum of American History and the Old Port Royal School: Open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through December. Masks required. Walking tours available after 2 p.m. Saturdays. Call for reservations. Free; donations greatly appreciated. 804/370-5285.
National Air and Space Museum: Online: Air and Space Anywhere, featuring videos, virtual tours, artifact highlights and more. airandspace.si.edu.
National Museum of the Marine Corps: Temporarily closed. usmcmuseum.com.
Virginia Museum of History & Culture: The Virginia Watercolor Society 41st annual Exhibition and Show, featuring 81 artists’ juried, original watercolor paintings, on paper and in various water media from transparent watercolor, acrylic, gouache or mixed media. Through Dec. 31. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Online: 360-degree virtual tours; live gallery walks; “History Connects” webinars (live and recorded options); live distance learning programs; and student and classroom resources. virginiahistory.org.
Washington Heritage Museums: Mary Washington House, Rising Sun Tavern and Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop are open. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
Woodrow Wilson House: “Suffrage Outside!” marking the centennial of the 19th amendment to the U.S. Constitution, extended through Nov. 30. Masks and registration for timed entry required. Pay what you wish. woodrowwilsonhouse.org.
The Birchmere: The Seldom Scene and Dry Branch Fire Squad, Nov. 27; Charles Esten, Nov. 28. All shows at 7:30 p.m. Limited capacity; purchase tickets at birchmere.com.
Blue Ridge Chorale: Online: Christmas concert, presented by director C. Alexander Smith, assistant director Melanie Bolas and accompanist Brittany Bache. Dec. 19. Donations gratefully accepted. brcsings.com.
Chamber Chorale of Fredericksburg: Online: Winter Concert, Dec. 18 and Dec. 23. facebook.com/ccfxbg.
GMU Center for the Arts: Online: A Chanticleer Christmas, Dec. 5. $15-$45; Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy: A Celtic Family Christmas, Dec. 13, $17.50-$47.50; Step Afrika!’s Magical Musical Holiday Step Show, Dec. 16, free (register online). Mason Arts at Home, featuring livestreams from guest artists; releases of previously recorded content; opportunities to experience work by alumni, students and faculty; as well as interactive activities from across the college. cfa.gmu.edu/MAAH.
Arena Stage: Online: “Molly’s Salon,” half-hourlong weekly conversations featuring artistic director Molly Smith with a variety of artists and leaders, 7-7:30 p.m. select Thursdays. arenastage.org.
Chamberlayne Actors Theatre: Online: “Eternal Crushing,” available on YouTube. cattheatre.com.
Folger Library: Online: Folger Poetry’s annual Birthday Tribute to Emily Dickinson, featuring a live virtual reading with poet Dorianne Laux and a virtual tour of Dickinson’s bedroom at The Homestead in Amherst, Mass., Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m., $5-$15; Folger Consort’s Christmas concert, available for streaming Dec. 11-Jan. 5, $25-$50; “Encores,” a weekly online series highlighting past performances including excerpts from Folger Theatre, the Folger Consort early music ensemble, O.B. Hardison Poetry Series and more; “Shakespeare Lightning Round,” a Shakespearean chat show where guests answer 30 lightning-fast questions about their favorite—and least favorite—things about the Bard, 5 p.m. Wednesdays on Instagram Live. folger.edu.
Ford’s Theatre: Online: “A Christmas Carol: A Radio Play,” available Dec. 14 on website; WAMU 88.5 FM will broadcast the play Dec. 25 at noon. See website for downloadable souvenir program, featuring photos from previous productions and special holiday-themed content. 1 hour. Recommended for 5 and older. fords.org.
Kennedy Center: Online: “Arts Across America,” featuring free performances from over 200 diverse, visionary artists, through Dec. 11; kennedy-center.org/digitalstage/arts-across-america.
Modlin Center for the Arts: Department of Theatre & Dance: “Richard III (Abridged),” theatredance.richmond.edu.
Olney Theatre Center: Online: “A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story of Christmas,” available Dec. 15-Jan. 3, $15-$20. “Signal Boost: Music Mondays,” a series of weekly free, online concerts, podcasts and special events. Through March. Free. Available on Facebook, YouTube and theater’s blog for one week after premiere. RSVP to receive a reminder. olneytheatre.org.
Richmond Triangle Players: “The Santa Closet,” one-person show. Through Dec. 19. Limited capacity. Masks required. Streaming options available. rtriangle.org.
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “A Riverside Family Christmas,” featuring music, dance and holiday stories. Through Dec. 27. $60; discounts available. Seating is limited. Presented without dinner service; a light fare menu and tableside bar service available in Events Center. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com. Online: eight-week performance training courses (vocal technique and performance, and dancing); all skill levels are welcome. Enrollment ends 5 p.m. Jan. 1. Details at riversidefpa.org/classes or email rfpadirector@gmail.com.
Shakespeare Theatre Company: Online: Shakespeare Hour Live! hosted online by Simon Godwin and Drew Lichtenberg, and featuring special guests. 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Jan. 27. $10; free for STC members and subscribers. shakespearetheatre.org.
Signature Theatre: Online: “Signature Vinyl,” a tribute to the golden age of the turntable, available for streaming. “Sigworks,” virtual readings of new plays by local playwrights, Dec. 9. “The Signature Show,” best of Signature’s past, present and future; new episodes every other Wednesday. sigtheatre.org.
Woolly Mammoth Theatre: Online: “This Is Who I Am,” Nov. 29 to Dec. 27. Reserve tickets online. 202/393-3939; woollymammoth.net.
Central Rappahannock Regional Library: Online: e-books and e-magazines; Kanopy streaming video with more than 30,000 films; and Kanopy Kids educational streaming video for preschool age and up. librarypoint.org.
Children’s Museum of Richmond: Holiday programming includes Legendary Santa, Chimney Visits, Virtual Visits with Santa; see website for details and tickets. Open Thursdays through Sundays. Timed tickets required. Online: “Play Ahead” blog features activities, story times, art projects and parenting resources to help families learn through play. 804/474-7062; c-mor.org.
Fun Land of Fredericksburg: Outdoor attractions open weekends only; half-price games Wednesday. Read updated safety procedures online before visiting. Masks required for all guests when in the building or in areas where social distancing is not possible. funlandfredericksburg.com/covid19
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Online: art-related activities, Preschool Palette and Picturing New Connections lesson plans, printable games and coloring pages, videos, virtual tours, and jigsaw puzzles. GariMelchers.org/education/learn.
Hylton Performing Arts Center: Online: Hylton at Home Story Corner: “Flibbertigibbety Words: Young Shakespeare Chases Inspiration,” 10:30 a.m. Dec. 19. Available on HPAC website, Facebook and YouTube. Streaming the third Saturday of the month. Free. hylton.calendar.gmu.edu.
James Monroe Museum: Online: Special Hands-on History page with activities and enrichment content for all ages; and a large volume of presentations available on YouTube. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu/about-james-monroe/hands-on-history/.
Science Museum of Virginia: “Giant Insects” exhibit extended through Jan. 3. Open Wednesday through Sunday. View operating procedures at smv.org/visit/welcome.
A. Smith Bowman Distillery: Complimentary tours (limited to 10) require online reservations. Masks required; contactless temperature scans conducted. asmithbowman.com/planyourvisit.
Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Christmas Celebration, featuring lights, decorations, festive foods, live seasonal music, 15 fan-favorite roller coasters and rides, plus shopping. Day and evening reservation windows on select dates Nov. 13-Jan. 3, 2021. $39.99 and up. Read about safety protocols and guidelines online. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.
Ferry Farm: 34th annual Gingerbread House Contest and Exhibit: “Ferry Tales,” 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 11-12, 18-19; outdoor display (weather permitting). Entries accepted at Ferry Farm from Nov. 30 to Dec. 5 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.; for more information, email events@gwffoundation.org or call 540/370-0732, ext. 11. Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing; purchase tickets in advance to ensure availability. Masks are required while inside. kenmore.org.
Historic Kenmore: Online: Wee Christmas Workshop, Dec. 12 at 10:30 a.m. via Zoom; create a holiday-themed “room box.” For more information, email events@gwffoundation.org or call 540/370-0732, ext. 27. Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing; purchase tickets in advance to ensure availability. Masks are required while inside. 540/370-0732; kenmore.org.
Ingleside Vineyards: Virtual tastings with winemaker Mark Misch, Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. on Facebook Live. inglesidevineyards.com.
Kings Dominion: Taste of the Season, a food-tasting extravaganza seasonal shows and select family rides. Select dates Dec. 5–27. $30-$54.99. Limited capacity. kingsdominion.com.
Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights, 4-10 p.m. Monday through Jan. 10, 2021 (closed Thanksgiving, Dec. 24-25). Tickets are online only, timed and limited; no walk-ups. lewisginter.org.
Stratford Hall: Online: “The Lees & Liquor: The Role of Alcohol in the 18th Century,” 7 p.m. Dec. 1 via Zoom. Join Justin Fornal for a spirited journey through the libations of the Colonial era. Pay as you wish; registration required. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Visitors are asked to wear masks. Purchase tickets and read safety guidelines online. stratfordhall.org.
Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest: Guided tours of the villa offered Thursday through Sunday; limited to a maximum of 10 people; visitors encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. General admission fees: $18 adults; $16 seniors (ages 65 and older) and military (must show ID); $10 college students (must show ID) and teens (ages 12-18); $6 youth (ages 6-11); and free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. Private tours available; $25 adults (ages 18 and older), $14 youth (ages 6-17) and children under age 6 are free; private tours must be reserved 24 hours in advance through the Museum Shop. 434/534-8120; poplarforest.org.
