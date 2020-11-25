Local Entertainment Roundup

James Monroe Museum: Closed through Jan. 4, 2021. Online: “James Monroe Museum in 3-D,” interactive exhibit; “Chats with the Curator,” with Assistant Director and Curator Jarod Kearney every other Monday at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.

LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “6x6x6,” annual exhibit of artwork no larger than 6 inches. Through November. Other events: Studio Open House: Caroline Q. Murphy and Print Jazz, featuring début of Studio 4 1/2 Last Chance Wall-o-Rama. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; Holiday Shop, featuring events, classes and giveaways, through Dec. 31. Masks required and maintain social distancing. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.

Museum of American History and the Old Port Royal School: Open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through December. Masks required. Walking tours available after 2 p.m. Saturdays. Call for reservations. Free; donations greatly appreciated. 804/370-5285.

National Air and Space Museum: Online: Air and Space Anywhere, featuring videos, virtual tours, artifact highlights and more. airandspace.si.edu.

National Museum of the Marine Corps: Temporarily closed. usmcmuseum.com.