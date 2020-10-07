Local Entertainment Roundup

8 thursday“Souvenir: A Fantasia on the Life of Florence Foster Jenkins,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. Wednesday through Sundays through Nov. 8. Presented without dinner service; a light fare menu and tableside bar service will be available in Events Center. $55-$60. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
Fall Harvest Festival, Belvedere Plantation. Enjoy Maize Maze, Pumpkin Patch and more than 30 activities and events. Open through Nov. 8; closed Mondays except Oct. 12. $13.95 and up; free for ages 2 and under. Reservations required; purchase timed blocks online. No tickets will be sold at the farm. belvedereplantation.com.
Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. 6:30 p.m.; doors open at 5 p.m. $15 for one playbook, additional books $10 each, 5-pack pull tabs for $5. $2 COVID-19 surcharge to defray costs of sanitization. Masks required. Social distancing will be enforced. No outside food or drinks. 540/548-8069.
9 fridayFredericksburg Hauntings Ghost Tours, meet at Visitor Center, 706 Caroline St., Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 31, 6:30–8:30 p.m. Reservations and ticket pricing at 540/760-5450.
Fair Food Weekend, Meadow Event Park. Drive-in food event, with timed entry. Enjoy foods and beverages from almost a dozen State Fair of Virginia vendors. Through Sunday. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Rain or shine. A portion of the event’s proceeds will benefit the State Fair of Virginia scholarship program. Parking is free. Guests will be asked to wear masks when ordering and picking up food, and to stay 6 feet from others. View guidelines and get timed-entry vouchers at StateFairVa.org.
10 saturdayBraehead Farm Fall Festival Weekend, 1130 Tyler St. Hayrides, corn maze, interactive game within the corn maze, sunflower walk, haybarn, farm animals and picnic. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. $9 per person, $4 season pass holders, children 2 and younger are free. Tickets sold in advance at Braeheadfarm.com. 540/899-9848.
Night in Washington’s Day, Historic Kenmore, 1201 Washington Ave. Examine the surprisingly active nighttime lives that people led before the advent of cheap electric light. 7–8 p.m. $6–$12. Children 5 and younger are free. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Social distancing will be practiced, and masks are required. Advance tickets required. In the event of rain, the event will be canceled and refunds will be issued. 540/370-0732; kenmore.org/events.
Out of the Darkness Experience, Old Mill Park, 2201 Caroline St. Walk the perimeter of Old Mill Park to bring hope to those effected by suicide and to raise awareness. 10 a.m. Register prior to walk day at AFSP.org/fredericksburg. Organized by American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. 540/841-7132; psuviking09@gmail.com.
Laketoberfest, Cooling Pond Brewery, 4411 Zachary Taylor, Highway. Live music, food trucks, kids zone, vendor village, beer and cider. 1–6 p.m. Portion of proceeds benefits Residents for 24/7 EMS Foundation.
Everything But the Garage Sale, Fredericksburg Expo and Conference Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 9 a.m.–5 p.m. $4–$5 adults. Early bird tickets are $11. Tickets required and available only online. No tickets will be sold at box office. everythingbutthegarage.com/fredericksburg.html.
Feast of the Tabernacles, Historic Market Square. Praise and worship service, featuring sacred music, dance, drama and a procession of flags from many nations. Restoration Dance Ministry will perform. 6–8 p.m. In case of rain, the event will be held at Awakening Community Church, 5024 Southpoint Parkway.
Blue Jam with Dave Goodrich & Kevin Cardenas, Graze Steakhouse, 32345 Constitution Highway, Locust Grove. 7:30 p.m. 540/854-4800. Other shows: Dave Goodrich, Canteen (formerly Ashland Coffee and Tea), 100 N. Railroad Ave., Ashland. Acoustic pop-rock, blues, Motown and soul. Noon. 804/229-3604.
Back to Nature Celebration, Front Royal. Free canoe rides from Front Royal Outdoors, local bluegrass musicians and outdoor-themed information booths along Main Street, noon-4 p.m.; live music with Bud’s Collective, 5-8 p.m. Free shuttles available. frontroyalva.com.
Fredericksburg Hauntings Ghost Tours. See Friday’s listing.
11 sundayDowntown Paddle Through History, City Dock. John Hennessey covers river history from pre-colonial era to the present day, as well as discussion of the ever-changing state of the Rappahannock River. 10 a.m.–noon. $40–$50. Minimum age 12. All participants must wear life jackets and use kayaks provided by Friends of the Rappahannock. Participants should wear appropriate footwear and bring snacks and water. Masks and waiver required. riverfriends.org.
Flying Circus Airshow and Fall Motorcycle Day, 5114 Ritchie Road, Bealeton. Show 2:30-4 p.m. with preshow at 2 p.m.; gates open at 11 a.m. Biplane rides available before and after the show. For costs and schedule, visit flyingcircusairshow.com.
Braehead Farm Fall Festival Weekend. See Saturday’s listing.
13 tuesdayLectures on the Lawn at Kenmore: “Lives Behind Names: Kenmore’s Enslaved Community,” 1201 Washington Ave., Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. $5. Meghan Budinger–Aldrich presents an overview of recent documentary research into those who lived on the property during the Lewis era. Outdoor event. Social distancing will be practiced, and masks are required until everyone is seated. 540/370-0732; kenmore.org/events.
15 thursdayBingo. See Oct. 8 listing.
ART
810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.
ARTfactory: “Un Poco de Todo Amoroso,” works by David Amoroso. Through Dec. 11. virginiaartfactory.org/gallery.
The Artists’ Alliance at Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: September show: “Home Alone,” featuring works created by artists during the home restrictions, and works by other AA artists in the media of painting, photography, encaustic, basketry, jewelry, furniture and pottery. Carl and Joyce Thor of Jarrett Thor Fine Arts will also have their original paintings, as well as decorative minerals, on display. jarretthor.com.
Art First Gallery: “Explosion of Color,” works by Wayne Russell and Sophia Constantine, features scenes of Fredericksburg and the surrounding area, as well as abstract paintings with a variety of colors. Masks required. artfirstgallery.com.
Artful Dimensions Gallery: “When the Music Stops,” works by Joe Wilkinson. Unique wooden masterpieces containing parts from a late 1800s Kranich & Bach upright piano. Through Nov. 1. Masks and social distancing required. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.
Branch Museum of Architecture and Design: Purchase timed-entry tickets in advance; immediate entry tickets will be available at the front desk, but only up to the limits of social distancing guidelines. Masks and social distancing required. branchmuseum.org.
Brush Strokes Gallery: “Respite, Renewal and Reflection.” Works include hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors, or acrylics, metal sculpture, porcelain painting and mixed-media. Masks required. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.
Canal Quarter Arts: Works by local artists and new artist in studio; outdoor mural. For more info and to read about safety measures, visit Facebook event page.
Dahlgren Heritage Museum: Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday. dahlgrenmuseum.org.
Darbytown Arts Studio: New works on display, plus works by several new artists. For more info and to read about safety measures, visit Facebook event page.
Fredericksburg Area Museum: “These Old Walls: A Town and Its Stories,” “The People’s Gallery,” showcasing items from local collector Dr. John Coker, and “Heirlooms and Relics: Portrait of a Community,” featuring several pieces from the museum’s furniture collection. Timed-entry ticket only. Masks required. $5, free for children under age 10 and members. Purchase tickets at famva.org.
Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Memories: People, Places, Structures.” Members’ Gallery: Gary Brooks. Through Oct. 30. Masks required. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.
Gari Melchers Home and Studio: Rotating works by the prominent portraitist and American Impressionist painter. Masks required. Online: 3-D virtual tours of studio, galleries, pavilion and historic house museum. garimelchers.org/welcome-back.
Hirshhorn Museum: Outdoor sculpture garden and plaza open. Online: Free presentation of “Duets on Ice,” by multimedia artist Laurie Anderson, 4 p.m. Saturday on museum’s website and YouTube channel; “Talking to Our Time,” conversations with renowned global artists, through Dec. 16. hirshhorn.si.edu.
James Monroe Museum: Masks required while indoors. Online: “James Monroe Museum in 3-D,” interactive exhibit; “Chats with the Curator,” with Assistant Director and Curator Jarod Kearney every other Monday at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.
LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “Fiber III.” Through Nov. 1. Masks required and maintain social distancing. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.
National Air and Space Museum (Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center): Timed-entry passes required. Admission is free; parking $10 (free after 4 p.m.). Online: Explore the museum’s collection of air- and spacecraft, stories of aviation and space, interactive activities and K-12 learning resources. airandspace.si.edu.
National Gallery of Art: The West Building, Ground Floor galleries open; timed passes are required. Online: Virtual tours of “Degas at the Opéra,” “True to Nature” and “Raphael and His Circle”; in-depth looks at highlights of the collection; learning opportunities; audio and video recordings of lectures by artists and curators; and more. nga.gov.National Museum of the Marine Corps: Face coverings required for all visitors over age 6 and highly recommended for children between 2-6. Capacity will be limited. usmcmuseum.com/covid-19.
The Phillips Collection: Reopens to the public Oct. 15. Timed tickets are required. 202/387-2151; phillipscollection.org.
Virginia Museum of History & Culture: “A Landscape Saved: The Garden Club of Virginia at 100,” through Nov. 1. “Agents of Change: From Women’s Suffrage to Today,” organized in conjunction with Virginia’s statewide Women’s Suffrage Centennial, celebrates a century of women’s social and political activism in the Commonwealth, through Nov. 1. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Online: 360-degree virtual tours; live gallery walks; “History Connects” webinars (live and recorded options); live distance learning programs; and student and classroom resources. virginiahistory.org.
Washington Heritage Museums: Mary Washington House, Rising Sun Tavern and Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop are now open. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
Westmoreland County Museum: Online: “100th Anniversary of Women’s Suffrage” exhibit; available on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
MUSIC
The Birchmere: Start Making Sense: “A Tribute to Talking Heads,” Friday; John Kadlecik ‘Solo Acousti’Lectric,’ Saturday; and ECLIPSE—The Ultimate JOURNEY Tribute, Sunday. birchmere.com.
GMU Center for the Arts: Online: Mason Arts at Home, featuring livestreams from guest artists; releases of previously recorded content; opportunities to experience work by alumni, students and faculty; as well as interactive activities from across the college. cfa.gmu.edu/MAAH.
Kennedy Center: On Stage at the Opera House series, featuring live and on-demand concert experiences. Space is limited. Purchase tickets at kennedy-center.org.
THEATER
Arena Stage: Online: “Molly’s Salon,” half-hourlong weekly conversations featuring artistic director Molly Smith with a variety of artists and leaders, 7-7:30 p.m. select Thursdays; Civic Dialogues, Oct. 19. arenastage.org.
Folger Theatre: Online: “Encores,” a weekly online series highlighting past performances including excerpts from Folger Theatre, the Folger Consort early music ensemble, O.B. Hardison Poetry Series and more. “Shakespeare Lightning Round,” a Shakespearean chat show where guests answer 30 lightning-fast questions about their favorite—and least favorite—things about the Bard. 5 p.m. Wednesdays on Instagram Live. folger.edu/covid-19-updates, folger.edu/encores-1.
Kennedy Center: “Arts Across America,” featuring free, digital performances from over 200 diverse, visionary artists, through Dec. 11; kennedy-center.org/digitalstage/arts-across-america.
Olney Theatre Center: Online: “Just Arts: A Celebration of Arts and Activism,” streaming four Fridays, beginning on Oct. 9. olneytheatre.org.
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “Souvenir: A Fantasia on the Life of Florence Foster Jenkins.” Through Nov. 8. Seating is limited. $60; discounts available. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
Richmond Triangle Players: “Virtually Insane” cabaret show, Oct. 15-17. Seating capacity is limited; streaming options available as well. $30 live or $25 streaming. Tickets must be purchased in advance; no walk-up options available. 804/346-8113; rtriangle.org.
Shakespeare Theatre Company: Online: Shakespeare Hour Live! hosted online by Simon Godwin and Drew Lichtenberg, and featuring special guests. 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 25. $10; free for STC members and subscribers. shakespearetheatre.org.
Signature Theatre: Online: “The Signature Show,” half-hour digital experience featuring performances by acclaimed artists, interviews, celebration of new musical voices and tributes to the past, present and future of Signature Theatre; new episodes every other Thursday. sigtheatre.org/the-signature-show.
Virginia Rep: “Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad,” Saturday through Oct. 11. Suggested for ages 7 and up. $15. Seating is limited. Advance sales only. Also available as a video rental. 804/282-2620; va-rep.org.
Woolly Mammoth Theatre: “Human Resources,” an intimate audio anthology for remote times. Through Oct. 25. Phone line is open each week from Thursday-Sunday. $7; each ticket comes with an access code that is good for a four-day time period. 202/393-3939; woollymammoth.net.
FAMILY
Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Online: Virtual rides and standards-aligned resources available to help families virtually explore the wild world of animals and nature for grades K-12. Hands-on, creative resources include classroom activities, teacher’s guides, Saving a Species video series, Animal Bytes and animal info books. buschgardens.com/williamsburg, seaworld.org.
Central Rappahannock Regional Library: 45-minute appointments will be available starting Monday; schedule a visit beginning Saturday at librarypoint.org/express or by phone starting Monday. Curbside pickup of books, DVDs, CDs, and magazines available. Online: e-books and e-magazines; Kanopy streaming video with more than 30,000 films; and Kanopy Kids educational streaming video for preschool age and up. librarypoint.org.
Children’s Museum of Richmond: Open Thursdays through Sundays. Advance ticket reservations required. Online: “Play Ahead” blog features activities, story times, art projects and parenting resources to help families learn through play. 804/474-7062; c-mor.org.
Fun Land of Fredericksburg: Select outdoor activities and arcade games are now open weekends; half-price games Wednesday. Read updated safety procedures online before visiting. Masks required for all guests when in the building or in areas where social distancing is not possible. Learn more and purchase tickets at funlandfredericksburg.com.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Online: art-related activities, Preschool Palette and Picturing New Connections lesson plans, printable games and coloring pages, videos, virtual tours, and jigsaw puzzles. GariMelchers.org/education/learn.
Historic Kenmore: Learn With Me Day, on-site program (aligned with VA SOLs) for students who are learning virtually or are homeschooled. Students will learn the archaeology process and learn its importance to historical research. Oct. 28. Grades K-6. Registration required. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit kenmore.org
James Monroe Museum: Online: Special Hands-on History page with activities and enrichment content for all ages; and a large volume of presentations available on YouTube. jamesmonroemuseum.org.
Jamestown Settlement and the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown: Online: blogs, interactives, videos and a series of curriculum-based lesson plans for teachers and students learning at home. historyisfun.org.
Kennedy Center: “The Small Works Project with Mo Willems,” celebrating 50 stories of small works by children under 18 with 50 small works by Mo. Submissions will be accepted through Oct. 23; winners will be announced every weekday between Aug. 24-Oct. 30. Also available: “Lunch Doodles with Mo Willems,” featuring doodle sessions with the children’s author. kennedy-center.org/education/mo-willems.
Science Museum of Virginia: “Giant Insects” exhibit extended through Jan. 3. Open Wednesday through Sunday. View operating procedures at smv.org/visit/welcome. Online: New Virtual Series “Science Shorts,” featuring education team members who will offer a less than five-minute video explaining a science topic through a demonstration or activity; follow-up resources and corresponding activity guide will be posted on website. Tuesdays at 10 a.m. on museum’s social media channels. smv.org.
Stage Door Productions: “Alice in Zoomland: The Missing Script” online workshop, Oct. 6-Nov. 17, 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays; final performance Nov. 17 at 8 p.m. $125. Other workshops: Monologues Workshop and Performance, Oct. 5-Nov. 23, 6:30-8 p.m.; final showcase Nov. 23, 7:30 p.m. Ages 8-12. $150. stagedoorproductions.org.
ETC.
American Revolution Museum at Yorktown: “Yorktown Victory Celebration,” featuring immersive films, exhibition galleries and outdoor re-creations of a Continental Army encampment and Revolution-era farm. Oct. 17. Included with museum admission. 757/ 253-4838; historyisfun.org.
A. Smith Bowman Distillery: Complimentary tours (limited to 10) require online reservations. Masks required; contactless temperature scans and information for contact tracing purposes will be taken. asmithbowman.com/planyourvisit.
Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force: Warbird Showcase, Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Other dates: Oct. 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Leesburg Executive Airport, 1001 Sycolin Road, Leesburg. Parking and the event are free; rides start at just $89. Advance tickets can be purchased at capitalwing.org/ or by emailing CapitalWingCAF@gmail.com.
Colonial Williamsburg: Purchase tickets online. Masks required when indoors; outdoors is optional but recommended. colonialwilliamsburg.org.
Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing; purchase tickets in advance to ensure availability. Masks are required while inside. kenmore.org.
Fredericksburg & Spotsylvania National Military Park: Buildings closed; grounds open. nps.gov/frsp.
George Washington’s Mount Vernon: Fall Wine Festival & Sunset Tour, Friday through Sunday, $42-$46. Buy tickets online for guaranteed entry, as capacity is limited. Events: advance purchase required. Masks required. mountvernon.org.
Hanover Autumnfest, Hanover Tavern, 13181 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover. Oct. 17 pick-up. Smoked barbecue, Brunswick stew, sides, seasonal pies, craft beer growlers. Free swag bag with order. Place orders by Oct. 14. Order information at Hanovertavern.org/autumnfest. Benefits Hanover Tavern Foundation. 804/537-5050.
Heathsville Farmers Market: Blessing of the Animals ceremony at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 17, courtesy of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, and demonstrations by active artisan guilds. 804-580-3377; RHHTFoundationinc.org.
Historic Kenmore: Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing; purchase tickets in advance of your visit to ensure availability. Masks are required while inside. 540/370-0732; kenmore.org.
Ingleside Vineyards: Virtual tastings with winemaker Mark Misch, Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. on Facebook Live. inglesidevineyards.com.
Jamestown Settlement: “American Indian Heritage Celebration,” featuring song, dance, music, storytelling, demonstrations and children’s activities honoring American Indian history and culture. Saturday and Sunday. Included with museum admission. Purchase tickets at historyisfun.org/heritage-celebration.
Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: Tickets are online only, timed and limited; no walk-ups. lewisginter.org.
Love the Lake Festival: 349 Pleasants Landing Road, Bumpass. Enjoy local vendors, local beer and wine, classic/show cars, music, and food trucks. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. third Sunday of every month through November. Join as vendor or guest. For vendor application or more information, email Beth at festivals@pleasantslanding.com.
The Paramount Theater: Paramount Presents: Manhattan Short Film Festival, Friday; and Met Live in HD Encore: Verdi’s “Rigoletto,” Saturday. Seating is limited; purchase tickets in advance. Masks required. theparamount.net/streamthemagic.
Patawomeck Tribal Center: 11th annual Patawomeck Craft Show, Oct. 24, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Minnie Lightner. 540/842-0501.
Rappahannock Adult Activities: Annual Fall Plant Sale fundraiser. View full list of available plants and download an order form at rappahannockareacsb.org. Proceeds from the sale will benefit RAAI’s day support program for adults with developmental disabilities. 540/373-7643.
Riverfest: Fundraiser postponed to Oct. 24; format adjusted for more personalized party-pack option with streaming live entertainment and online auction. Party-pack options on sale now, with afternoon pickup from three locations. riverfriends.org/riverfest.
Stratford Hall: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Visitors are asked to wear masks. Purchase tickets and read safety guidelines online. stratfordhall.org.
Taste of Blue Ridge: “Pickled & Roasted,” Celebrations Farm in Bluemont. Oct. 11, 3-7 p.m. tasteofblueridge.com/events/pickled-roasted/
Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest: Guided tours of the villa offered Thursday through Sunday; limited to a maximum of 10 people; visitors encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. General admission fees: $18 adults; $16 seniors (ages 65 and older) and military (must show ID); $10 college students (must show ID) and teens (ages 12-18); $6 youth (ages 6-11); and free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. Private tours available; $25 adults (ages 18 and older), $14 youth (ages 6-17) and children under age 6 are free; private tours must be reserved 24 hours in advance through the Museum Shop. 434/534-8120; poplarforest.org.
University of Mary Washington: Great Presidential Lives, mini-series of videotaped lectures delivered by UMW Professor Emeritus of History William B. Crawley. Oct. 20: “John F. Kennedy: “ ‘Camelot’ and the Question of Style vs. Substance.” umw.edu/greatlives.
U.S. Botanic Garden: Online: New fall programs include lectures, workshops, botanical art classes, live Q&A sessions and more. Many programs are offered free of charge. For program information and registration, visit USBG.gov/OnlinePrograms.
