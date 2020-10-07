Local Entertainment Roundup

8 thursday“Souvenir: A Fantasia on the Life of Florence Foster Jenkins,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. Wednesday through Sundays through Nov. 8. Presented without dinner service; a light fare menu and tableside bar service will be available in Events Center. $55-$60. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Fall Harvest Festival, Belvedere Plantation. Enjoy Maize Maze, Pumpkin Patch and more than 30 activities and events. Open through Nov. 8; closed Mondays except Oct. 12. $13.95 and up; free for ages 2 and under. Reservations required; purchase timed blocks online. No tickets will be sold at the farm. belvedereplantation.com.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. 6:30 p.m.; doors open at 5 p.m. $15 for one playbook, additional books $10 each, 5-pack pull tabs for $5. $2 COVID-19 surcharge to defray costs of sanitization. Masks required. Social distancing will be enforced. No outside food or drinks. 540/548-8069.

9 fridayFredericksburg Hauntings Ghost Tours, meet at Visitor Center, 706 Caroline St., Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 31, 6:30–8:30 p.m. Reservations and ticket pricing at 540/760-5450.