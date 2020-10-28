Local Entertainment Roundup

29 thursdayFall Harvest Festival, Belvedere Plantation, 1410 Belvedere Drive. Enjoy Maize Maze, Pumpkin Patch and more than 30 activities and events. Through Nov. 8; closed Mondays. $13.95 and up; free for ages 2 and under. Reservations required; purchase timed blocks online. No tickets will be sold at the farm. belvedereplantation.com.
Online: Virtual poetry festival. Featuring poets Elizabeth Spencer Spragins, Carolyn Kreiter–Foronda, David Anthony Sam, and an open mic hour at 6 p.m. 4–7 p.m. on Zoom. Free. Hosted by Germanna Community College. Register at vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIpfu6qrzstG9wyJ62Po3S5rI5nG9-Ln9eb
30 fridayFredericksburg Hauntings Ghost Tours. Meet at Visitor Center, 706 Caroline St. 6:30–8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Reservations and ticket pricing at 540/760-5450.
Online: “Scary Music for Organ,” St. George’s Episcopal Church. Virtual concert features several works by J. S. Bach, including Toccata and Fugue in D Minor, Fantasia in G minor and Passacaglia and Fugue in C minor, along with pieces by Johann Pachelbel, Max Reger and Olivier Messiaen. 7:30 p.m. on Facebook. Free; donations gladly accepted. 540/373-4133; music@stgeorgesepiscopal.net.
“Night of the Living Musicals,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. Drive-through Halloween parade with Halloween treat bag. 3–6 p.m. $5 per vehicle; exact cash only. Proceeds benefit the Riverside Foundation for the Performing Arts.
Movie Screening: “Beetlejuice,” FredNats Stadium, 42 Jackie Robinson Way. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Grand opening of FredNats Team Store; play catch on the field until 6:30 p.m. Movie at 7 p.m. Free admission, parking is $5 per car. Concessions available for purchase; no outside food or drink permitted. Parking may be paid for with cash or card but everything inside the ballpark is card only. Bring your blankets and pillows to watch the movie from the field or in the stands. No lawn chairs allowed on the field. Masks required for entry. Guests will be asked to stay on the dark green stripes of turf in order to properly socially distance.Online: “African American Material Culture at Stratford Hall.” Join Kelley Fanto Deetz, director of Programming, Education and Visitor Engagement, for a virtual trip through collections showcasing history, culture and contributions of some of the enslaved Africans and African Americans at Stratford Hall. 7-9 p.m. on Zoom. Pay as you wish; registration is required. stratfordhall.org.
Fall Harvest Festival. See Thursday’s listing.
31 saturdayFall Open House, Shannon Airport, 3380 Shannon Airport Circle. Static aircraft display, games for kids, trick or treat, 11 a.m.–4 p.m. Admission and parking is free. Warbird rides, starting at $89, will be available in the Capital Wing WWII aircraft. Advance tickets can be purchased at capitalwing.org.
FredNats Fall Fest, 42 Jackie Robinson Way. Candy parade, Halloween costume competition, pumpkin painting, pumpkin bowling, photo booth, team store grand opening, screening of “Hocus Pocus!” Gates open at 11 a.m. Admission is free, parking is $5 per car. Concessions available for purchase; no outside food or drink permitted. Parking may be paid for with cash or card, but everything inside the ballpark is card only. Bring blankets, no lawn chairs allowed on the field. Masks and social distancing required.
Fall festival, Northside Baptist Church, 445 Woodford St. Barbecue 1–5 p.m., games and activities 5–9 p.m. Free, family-friendly. Costumes encouraged. COVID-19 safety guidelines will be observed.
Trunk or Treat, Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church, 1732 Brooke Road, Stafford. Family-friendly event. 6–8 p.m. Wear a face covering. andrewchapelumc-staffordva.com.
Trunk or Treat, Land of Promise Church, 5924 Smith Station Road. 5-8 p.m. Free. Rain or shine. 540/891-1347; admin@landofpromise.org.
Flying Circus Halloween Airshow, 5114 Ritchie Road, Bealeton. 1:30–4 p.m. Last airshow of the season. Biplane rides available before and after show. For costs and schedule, visit flyingcircusairshow.com.
Fredericksburg Hauntings Ghost Tours, meet at Visitor Center. See Friday’s listing.
Night of the Living Musicals, Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Friday’s listing.
Fall Harvest Festival. See Thursday’s listing.
“A Major Rock the Vote Parade,” beginning at Dixon Park. Featuring Fredericksburg go-go band Major League Band, who will then head to downtown Fredericksburg, Cowan Boulevard, Central Park and the Bragg Hill area. 2–5 p.m. Visit band’s Facebook page for details.
1 sundayFall Harvest Festival. See Thursday’s listing.
Online: “Remembering Those to Glory Gone” concert, Fredericksburg United Methodist Church. A virtual concert experience in honor and memory of all saints and veterans. Hosted by the music ministry of Fredericksburg UMC. 3 p.m. on Facebook and YouTube. fumcva.org.
4 wednesdayTreerific Trees, Motts Run Reservoir Recreation Area, 6600 River Road. Practice identifying trees, learn how to estimate the age of trees and uncover their hidden stories. Pre-registration required. 2 p.m. $6 per person. For ages 5 and up; children must attend with an adult. 540/372-1086; fredprpf@fredericksburgva.gov.
Fall Harvest Festival. See Thursday’s listing.
5 thursdayOnline: Spotsylvania 300 Lecture Series: The Birth of Spotsylvania. Ashley Abruzzo and Dr. Eric Larsen of the Germanna Foundation explore the history and archaeology of the early Germanna settlement founded by Lt. Governor Alexander Spotswood in 1714. 6:30–8 p.m. on Facebook Live; no Facebook account needed. facebook.com/crrlnews.
ART
810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.
ARTfactory: “Un Poco de Todo Amoroso,” works by David Amoroso. Through Dec. 11. virginiaartfactory.org/gallery.
The Artists’ Alliance at Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Works in the media of painting, photography, encaustic, basketry, jewelry, furniture and pottery. Carl and Joyce Thor of Jarrett Thor Fine Arts will also have their original paintings, as well as decorative minerals, on display. jarretthor.com.
Art First Gallery: “Explosion of Color,” works by Wayne Russell and Sophia Constantine featuring scenes of Fredericksburg and the surrounding area, as well as abstract paintings with a variety of colors; through October. “All Eyes on Fredericksburg,” all-member show featuring iconic buildings, landscapes and cityscapes. Nov. 5-29; First Friday reception 6-9 p.m. Nov. 6. Masks required. artfirstgallery.com.
Artful Dimensions Gallery: “When the Music Stops,” works by Joe Wilkinson. Unique wooden masterpieces containing parts from a late 1800s Kranich & Bach upright piano, through Nov. 1. “Made to be Marbled: Inspirations in Papier-Mâché,” works by Lynette Reed, Nov. 3-29; opening event Nov. 6, 6-9 p.m. Masks and social distancing required. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.
Branch Museum of Architecture and Design: Purchase timed-entry tickets in advance; immediate entry tickets will be available at the front desk, but only up to the limits of social distancing guidelines. Masks and social distancing required. branchmuseum.org.
Brush Strokes Gallery: “Respite, Renewal and Reflection,” through October. “We Give Thanks,” celebrating the spirit of gratitude—for the large, small and unexpected treasures in our lives, opens November. Works include hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors or acrylics, metal sculpture, porcelain painting and mixed-media. Masks required. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.
Canal Quarter Arts: Works by local artists and new artist in studio; outdoor mural. Special event: Artist Hunter Perkinson will present a live demonstration on forging his iron feathers. Nov. 6, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more info and to read about safety measures, visit Facebook event page.
Dahlgren Heritage Museum: Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday. dahlgrenmuseum.org.
Darbytown Arts Studio: New works on display, plus works by several new artists. First Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; outdoor seating available (weather permitting). See Facebook event page for details.
Fredericksburg Area Museum: “These Old Walls: A Town and Its Stories,” “The People’s Gallery,” showcasing items from local collector Dr. John Coker, and “Heirlooms and Relics: Portrait of a Community,” featuring several pieces from the museum’s furniture collection. Timed-entry ticket only. Masks required. $5, free for children under age 10 and members. Purchase tickets at famva.org.
Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Memories: People, Places, Structures.” Members’ Gallery: Gary Brooks. Through Oct. 30. Masks required. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.
Fredericksburg Country Club: “Rural Rendezvous,” featuring “barnscape” artwork by Dawn Whitmore from travels through Fredericksburg, along with Pennsylvania and Alabama. Opening reception Nov. 5, 6-8 p.m. On display through December. Exhibit is only open to non-club members during opening reception. dewphotographyva.com.
Gari Melchers Home and Studio: Rotating works by the prominent portraitist and American Impressionist painter. Masks required. Online: 3-D virtual tours of studio, galleries, pavilion and historic house museum. garimelchers.org/welcome-back.
James Monroe Museum: Masks required while indoors. Online: “James Monroe Museum in 3-D,” interactive exhibit; “Chats with the Curator,” with Assistant Director and Curator Jarod Kearney every other Monday at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.
LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “Fiber III.” Through Nov. 1. Masks required and maintain social distancing. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.
National Museum of the American Indian: Online: Día de los Muertos | Day of the Dead Weekend Festival, 2–3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on Facebook and YouTube. Learn the basics of the day from the museum’s folklorist, make paper marigold flowers, explore the holiday’s rich culinary heritage, and post messages in memory of your loved ones on a virtual ofrenda. americanindian.si.edu/online-programs.
National Museum of the Marine Corps: Face coverings required for all visitors over age 6 and highly recommended for children between 2-6. Capacity will be limited. usmcmuseum.com/covid-19.
Virginia Museum of History & Culture: The Virginia Watercolor Society 41st annual Exhibition and Show, featuring 81 artists’ juried, original watercolor paintings, on paper and in various water media from transparent watercolor, acrylic, gouache or mixed media. Opens 10 a.m. Saturday. “A Landscape Saved: The Garden Club of Virginia at 100,” through Nov. 1. “Agents of Change: From Women’s Suffrage to Today,” organized in conjunction with Virginia’s statewide Women’s Suffrage Centennial, celebrates a century of women’s social and political activism in the Commonwealth, through Nov. 1. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Online: 360-degree virtual tours; live gallery walks; “History Connects” webinars (live and recorded options); live distance learning programs; and student and classroom resources. virginiahistory.org.
Washington Heritage Museums: Mary Washington House, Rising Sun Tavern and Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop are now open. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
Westmoreland County Museum: “100th Anniversary of Women’s Suffrage” sidewalk exhibit on display through near the end of October. wcmuseum@verizon.net.
Woodrow Wilson House: “Suffrage Outside!” marking the centennial of the 19th amendment to the U.S. Constitution, extended through Nov. 30. Masks and registration for timed entry required. Pay what you wish. woodrowwilsonhouse.org.
MUSIC
The Birchmere: An Intimate Evening with Marty Stuart, Friday and Saturday. $55. All shows at 7:30 p.m. Limited capacity; purchase tickets at birchmere.com.
GMU Center for the Arts: Online: Mason Arts at Home, featuring livestreams from guest artists; releases of previously recorded content; opportunities to experience work by alumni, students and faculty; as well as interactive activities from across the college. cfa.gmu.edu/MAAH.
THEATER
Arena Stage: “Fannie Lou Hamer, Speak On It!” through Friday at Transit Pier Floating Stage at The Wharf. Free; reservations required. Online: “Molly’s Salon,” half-hourlong weekly conversations featuring artistic director Molly Smith with a variety of artists and leaders, 7-7:30 p.m. select Thursdays. arenastage.org.
Folger Theatre: Online: “Encores,” a weekly online series highlighting past performances including excerpts from Folger Theatre, the Folger Consort early music ensemble, O.B. Hardison Poetry Series and more. “Shakespeare Lightning Round,” a Shakespearean chat show where guests answer 30 lightning-fast questions about their favorite—and least favorite—things about the Bard. 5 p.m. Wednesdays on Instagram Live. folger.edu/covid-19-updates, folger.edu/encores-1.
GMU Center for the Arts: Online: Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, featuring pianist Michael Brown. Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. Available for streaming until Nov. 13 at 5 p.m. Free; register online. cfa.calendar.gmu.edu.
Improbably Comedy: Online: “Spooky Stand Up,” 9 p.m. tonight on Zoom. Come in costume, bring a Halloween-themed drink. Prizes awarded for best costumes. $12. improbablecomedy.com.
Kennedy Center: Online: “Arts Across America,” featuring free performances from over 200 diverse, visionary artists, through Dec. 11; kennedy-center.org/digitalstage/arts-across-america.
Maryland Ensemble Theatre: Online: “The Tempest,” live streaming performance. Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Nov. 13-22. $24; viewers will be sent a private link upon ticket purchase. marylandensemble.org/tempest.
Mosaic Theatre Company: Online: “Dear Mapel,” streaming through midnight Saturday. Free; tickets required. mosaictheater.org.
Olney Theatre Center: Online: “Just Arts: A Celebration of Arts and Activism,” streaming four Fridays, beginning on Oct. 9. olneytheatre.org.
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “A Riverside Family Christmas,” featuring music, dance and holiday stories. Nov. 25 to Dec. 27. $60; discounts available. Seating is limited. Presented without dinner service; a light fare menu and tableside bar service available in Events Center. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
Shakespeare Theatre Company: Online: Shakespeare Hour Live! hosted online by Simon Godwin and Drew Lichtenberg, and featuring special guests. 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 25. $10; free for STC members and subscribers. shakespearetheatre.org.
Signature Theatre: Online: “The Signature Show,” half-hour digital experience featuring performances by acclaimed artists, interviews, celebration of new musical voices and tributes to the past, present and future of Signature Theatre; new episodes every other Thursday. sigtheatre.org/the-signature-show.
Theater Alliance: Online: “Protest in 8,” eight short plays written in response to Black Lives Matter movement. Through Nov. 3. Purchase tickets at theateralliance.com.
VCUarts Theatre: Online: “She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms,” a touching comedy-drama about two teenage sisters. Oct. 28-Nov. 6. $25 per household, $4.99 students; purchase tickets at vcutheatre.showclix.com. arts.vcu.edu/she-kills-monsters-virtual-realms.
Woolly Mammoth Theatre: “Human Resources,” an intimate audio anthology for remote times. Through Sunday. Phone line is open each week from Thursday-Sunday. $7; each ticket comes with an access code that is good for a four-day time period. 202/393-3939; woollymammoth.net.
FAMILY
Central Rappahannock Regional Library: 45-minute appointments will be available starting Monday; schedule a visit beginning Saturday at librarypoint.org/express or by phone starting Monday. Curbside pickup of books, DVDs, CDs, and magazines available. Online: e-books and e-magazines; Kanopy streaming video with more than 30,000 films; and Kanopy Kids educational streaming video for preschool age and up. librarypoint.org.
Children’s Museum of Richmond: Open Thursdays through Sundays. Advance ticket reservations required. Online: “Play Ahead” blog features activities, story times, art projects and parenting resources to help families learn through play. 804/474-7062; c-mor.org.
Fun Land of Fredericksburg: Select outdoor activities and arcade games are now open weekends; half-price games Wednesday. Read updated safety procedures online before visiting. Masks required for all guests when in the building or in areas where social distancing is not possible. Purchase tickets at funlandfredericksburg.com.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Online: art-related activities, Preschool Palette and Picturing New Connections lesson plans, printable games and coloring pages, videos, virtual tours, and jigsaw puzzles. GariMelchers.org/education/learn.
James Monroe Museum: Online: Special Hands-on History page with activities and enrichment content for all ages; and a large volume of presentations available on YouTube. jamesmonroemuseum.org.
National Air and Space Museum: Online: “Air & Scare at Home,” includes downloadable activities, live digital programming, and virtual costume and pumpkin decorating contests. Submit photos of your aviation- and space-themed costumes and pumpkins for a chance to win sweet candy prizes. Through October. airandspace.si.edu.
Science Museum of Virginia: Halloween-inspired activities, featuring spine-tingling science experiments in the galleries, holiday-inspired glowing LED jewelry workshops in The Forge and “Phantom of the Universe” planetarium show. Through Saturday. “Giant Insects” exhibit extended through Jan. 3. Open Wednesday through Sunday. View operating procedures at smv.org/visit/welcome.
Stage Door Productions: “Alice in Zoomland: The Missing Script” online workshop, Oct. 6-Nov. 17, 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays; final performance Nov. 17 at 8 p.m. $125. Other workshops: Monologues Workshop and Performance, Oct. 5-Nov. 23, 6:30-8 p.m.; final showcase Nov. 23, 7:30 p.m. Ages 8-12. $150. stagedoorproductions.org.
ETC.
A. Smith Bowman Distillery: Complimentary tours (limited to 10) require online reservations. Masks required; contactless temperature scans and information for contact tracing purposes will be taken. asmithbowman.com/planyourvisit.
Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing; purchase tickets in advance to ensure availability. Masks are required while inside. kenmore.org.
Historic Kenmore: Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing; purchase tickets in advance of your visit to ensure availability. Masks are required while inside. 540/370-0732; kenmore.org.
Ingleside Vineyards: Virtual tastings with winemaker Mark Misch, Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. on Facebook Live. inglesidevineyards.com.
Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: Tickets are online only, timed and limited; no walk-ups. lewisginter.org.
Love the Lake Festival: 349 Pleasants Landing Road, Bumpass. Enjoy local vendors, local beer and wine, classic/show cars, music, and food trucks. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. third Sunday of every month through November. Join as vendor or guest. For vendor application or more information, email Beth at festivals@pleasantslanding.com.
Rappahannock Adult Activities: Annual Fall Plant Sale fundraiser. View full list of available plants and download an order form at rappahannockareacsb.org. Proceeds from the sale will benefit RAAI’s day support program for adults with developmental disabilities. 540/373-7643.
Stratford Hall: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Visitors are asked to wear masks. Purchase tickets and read safety guidelines online. stratfordhall.org.Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest: Guided tours of the villa offered Thursday through Sunday; limited to a maximum of 10 people; visitors encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. General admission fees: $18 adults; $16 seniors (ages 65 and older) and military (must show ID); $10 college students (must show ID) and teens (ages 12-18); $6 youth (ages 6-11); and free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. Private tours available; $25 adults (ages 18 and older), $14 youth (ages 6-17) and children under age 6 are free; private tours must be reserved 24 hours in advance through the Museum Shop. 434/534-8120; poplarforest.org.
