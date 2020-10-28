Local Entertainment Roundup

Movie Screening: “Beetlejuice,” FredNats Stadium, 42 Jackie Robinson Way. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Grand opening of FredNats Team Store; play catch on the field until 6:30 p.m. Movie at 7 p.m. Free admission, parking is $5 per car. Concessions available for purchase; no outside food or drink permitted. Parking may be paid for with cash or card but everything inside the ballpark is card only. Bring your blankets and pillows to watch the movie from the field or in the stands. No lawn chairs allowed on the field. Masks required for entry. Guests will be asked to stay on the dark green stripes of turf in order to properly socially distance.Online: “African American Material Culture at Stratford Hall.” Join Kelley Fanto Deetz, director of Programming, Education and Visitor Engagement, for a virtual trip through collections showcasing history, culture and contributions of some of the enslaved Africans and African Americans at Stratford Hall. 7-9 p.m. on Zoom. Pay as you wish; registration is required. stratfordhall.org.