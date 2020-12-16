Local Entertainment Roundup

Stratford Hall: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Visitors are asked to wear masks. Purchase tickets and read safety guidelines online. stratfordhall.org.Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest: Daily guided tours; limited to a maximum of 9 people; visitors encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. General admission fees: $18 adults; $16 seniors (ages 65 and older) and military (must show ID); $10 college students (must show ID) and teens (ages 12-18); $6 youth (ages 6-11); and free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. Private tours available; $25 adults (ages 18 and older), $14 youth (ages 6-17) and children under age 6 are free; private tours must be reserved 24 hours in advance through the Museum Shop. 434/534-8120; poplarforest.org.