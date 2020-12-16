Local Entertainment Roundup

17 thursdayDrive-In Holiday Movie Series: “Rudolph & Frosty,” Old Mill Park. 6 p.m.; gates open at 5 p.m. Free admission and hot chocolate; food truck will be on site. facebook.com/FredParksRec.
“A Riverside Family Christmas,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. Through Dec. 27. $60; discounts available. Seating is limited. Presented without dinner service; a light fare menu and tableside bar service available in Events Center. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
18 fridayOnline: Chamber Chorale of Fredericksburg Winter Concert, Dec. 18 and Dec. 23. facebook.com/ccfxbg.
Online: Stage Door Holiday One-Act Festival. A selection of winter holiday-themed one acts and monologues from playwrights across the country. Dec. 18-23. $16. stagedoorproductions.org.
34th annual Gingerbread House Contest and Exhibit: “Fairy Tales,” Ferry Farm. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Outdoor display (weather permitting). Free. kenmore.org.
Drive-In Holiday Movie Series: “Elf,” Old Mill Park. See Thursday’s listing.
“A Riverside Family Christmas,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Thursday’s listing.
19 saturdayDrive-In Holiday Movie Series: “The Grinch” (2018), Old Mill Park. See Thursday’s listing.
Online: Blue Ridge Chorale Christmas Concert. Presented by director C. Alexander Smith, assistant director Melanie Bolas and accompanist Brittany Bache. Free, donations gratefully accepted. brcsings.com.
Stafford Christmas Parade, Stafford County Fairgrounds, 9000 Celebrate Virginia Parkway. 3 p.m. Free. Presented by Stafford Crime Solvers. staffordchristmasparade.com.
“A Riverside Family Christmas,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Thursday’s listing.
Online: Stage Door Holiday One-Act Festival. See Friday’s listing.
34th annual Gingerbread House Contest and Exhibit: “Fairy Tales,” Ferry Farm. See Friday’s listing.
20 sundayDrive-In Holiday Movie Series: “The Polar Express,” Old Mill Park. See Thursday’s listing.
Sounds of the Holidays, Freedom Society, 1015 Caroline St. Christmas tea and treats, live music by Meredith Duncan. 3–5 p.m. $10. Tickets at eventbrite.com.
“A Riverside Family Christmas,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Thursday’s listing.
Online: Stage Door Holiday One Act Festival. See Friday’s listing.
21 monday
Online: Stage Door Holiday One-Act Festival. See Friday’s listing.
22 tuesday
Online: Stage Door Holiday One-Act Festival. See Friday’s listing.
23 wednesday“A Riverside Family Christmas,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Thursday’s listing.
Online: Chamber Chorale of Fredericksburg Winter Concert. See Friday’s listing.
Online: Stage Door Holiday One-Act Festival. See Friday’s listing.
local roundup
Days and hours of operation may vary. Call ahead or see website before visiting venue.
ART
810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.
The Artists’ Alliance at Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Works honoring the fall season, through November. Works in the media of painting, photography, encaustic, basketry, jewelry, furniture and pottery. Carl and Joyce Thor of Jarrett Thor Fine Arts will also have their original paintings, as well as decorative minerals, on display. jarretthor.com.
Art First Gallery: “There’s Snow Place Like FXBG,” works by local artists. Masks required. artfirstgallery.com.
Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Holiday 2020” all-member show, through Dec. 27. “Going Out in 2021,” works by featured artist Sally Cooney Anderson, Dec. 29 to Jan. 31. Opening event Jan. 1, 2-5 p.m., with special guest cellist Julia Tandy. Masks and social distancing required. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.
Branch Museum of Architecture and Design: Online: The Branch Holiday Celebration, Dec. 17. The Branch family will share stories about the family’s holidays at the house. $25-$70. branchmuseum.org.
Brush Strokes Gallery: “Christmas is Love!” December exhibit. Works include hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors or acrylics, metal sculpture, porcelain painting and mixed-media. Masks required. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.
Canal Quarter Arts: Works by local artists and new artist in studio; outdoor mural. For more info and to read about safety measures, visit Facebook event page.
Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild: Pop-up Christmas Market, between Jarrett Thor Fine Arts and Dockside Realty, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Masks and social distancing required.
Dahlgren Heritage Museum: Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday. dahlgrenmuseum.org.
Darbytown Arts Studio: New works on display, plus works by several new artists. See Facebook event page for details.
Dockside Gallery: “Rural America & Parks,” works by Dawn Whitmore and Laural Koons. Open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Through January 2021. Masks and social distancing required.
Fredericksburg Area Museum: “Merry Trees” exhibit, featuring Christmas trees decorated by Hugh Mercer Elementary School students, through Dec. 31. “These Old Walls: A Town and Its Stories,” “The People’s Gallery,” showcasing items from local collector Dr. John Coker, and “Heirlooms and Relics: Portrait of a Community,” featuring several pieces from the museum’s furniture collection. Timed-entry tickets only. Masks required. $5, free for children under age 10 and members. Purchase tickets at famva.org.
Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Flora and Fauna.” Members’ Gallery: Mark Prieto. Through January. Masks required. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.
Gari Melchers Home and Studio: Online: 3-D virtual tours of studio, galleries, pavilion and historic house museum. Closed through Jan. 4, 2021. garimelchers.org.
James Monroe Museum: Online: “James Monroe Museum in 3-D,” interactive exhibit; “Chats with the Curator,” with Assistant Director and Curator Jarod Kearney every other Monday at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. Closed through Jan. 4, 2021. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.
JarrettThor Fine Arts: Florals and landscapes by oil and acrylic artist Maureen Kane. Open Saturdays and Sunday through December. Works from other local artists on display.
LibertyTown Arts Workshop: Small Works Show and Holiday Shop (featuring events, classes and giveaways) through Dec. 31. Ornament Take & Make kits available. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.
Museum of American History and the Old Port Royal School: Open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through December. Masks required. Walking tours available after 2 p.m. Saturdays. Call for reservations. Free; donations greatly appreciated. 804/370-5285.
National Air and Space Museum: Online: Air and Space Anywhere, featuring videos, virtual tours, artifact highlights and more. airandspace.si.edu.
National Museum of Women in the Arts: “Mary Ellen Mark: Girlhood,” depicting girls and young women living in a variety of circumstances all over the globe, Jan. 16–April 18, 2021. 202/783-5000; nmwa.org.
Tappahannock Art Gallery: Annual Christmas show featuring new works by gallery artists. Open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in December. Masks required.
Virginia Museum of History & Culture: Online: 360-degree virtual tours; live gallery walks; “History Connects” webinars (live and recorded options); live distance learning programs; and student and classroom resources. virginiahistory.org.
Washington Heritage Museums: Mary Washington House, Rising Sun Tavern and Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop are open. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
MUSIC
The Birchmere: Carbon Leaf, tonight and Friday (sold out); A Very MAYSA Christmas, Saturday; An Evening with Damien Escobar, Monday; Mousey Thompson and the James Brown Experience, Dec. 26. All shows at 7:30 p.m. Limited capacity; purchase tickets at birchmere.com.
GMU Center for the Arts: Online: Mason Arts at Home, featuring livestreams from guest artists; releases of previously recorded content; opportunities to experience work by alumni, students and faculty; as well as interactive activities from across the college. cfa.gmu.edu/MAAH.
Rappahannock Choral Society: Online: Holiday Concert, available on YouTube channel and rappahannock-choral-society.org.
THEATER
American Shakespeare Center: Online: “A Christmas Carol,” available on demand. americanshakespearecenter.com.
Arena Stage: Online: “Molly’s Salon,” half-hourlong weekly conversations featuring artistic director Molly Smith with a variety of artists and leaders, 7–7:30 p.m. select Thursdays. arenastage.org.
Chamberlayne Actors Theatre: Online: CATharsis Pandemic Theatre, available on YouTube. cattheatre.com.
Folger Library: Online: Folger Consort’s Christmas concert, available for streaming Dec. 11–Jan. 5, $25–$50; “Encores,” a weekly online series highlighting past performances including excerpts from Folger Theatre, the Folger Consort early music ensemble, O.B. Hardison Poetry Series and more; “Shakespeare Lightning Round,” a Shakespearean chat show where guests answer 30 lightning-fast questions about their favorite—and least favorite—things about the Bard, 5 p.m. Wednesdays on Instagram Live. folger.edu.
Ford’s Theatre: Online: “A Christmas Carol: A Radio Play,” available Dec. 14 on website; WAMU 88.5 FM will broadcast the play Dec. 25 at noon. See website for downloadable souvenir program, featuring photos from previous productions and special holiday-themed content. 1 hour. Recommended for 5 and older. fords.org.
GALA Hispanic Theatre: Virtual XVI Fuego Flamenco Festival, Dec. 16 to Jan. 15, 2021; and “El perro del hortelano,” available for streaming through Jan. 3, 2021. $25. In Spanish with English surtitles. galatheatre.org.
Kennedy Center: Online: Kennedy Center @ Home, featuring free videos of live and on-demand performances and educational activities to do at home, with new releases daily. Event: Victura Park Holiday Market at the REACH, Fridays-Sundays through Dec. 20. kennedy-center.org.
Maryland Theatre Ensemble: “Barbara And Gregory’s Second Annual Holiday Bazaar,” streaming on Youtube and Facebook starting Saturday. marylandensemble.org.
Modlin Center for the Arts: Department of Theatre & Dance: “Richard III (Abridged),” theatredance.richmond.edu.
Olney Theatre Center: Online: “A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story of Christmas,” available Dec. 15–Jan. 3, $15–$20. “Signal Boost: Music Mondays,” a series of weekly free, online concerts, podcasts and special events. Through March. Free. Available on Facebook, YouTube and theater’s blog for one week after premiere. RSVP to receive a reminder. olneytheatre.org.
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “A Riverside Family Christmas,” featuring music, dance and holiday stories. Through Dec. 27. $60; discounts available. Seating is limited. Presented without dinner service; a light fare menu and tableside bar service available in Events Center. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com. Online: eight-week performance training courses (vocal technique and performance, and dancing); all skill levels are welcome. Enrollment ends 5 p.m. Jan. 1. Details at riversidefpa.org/classes or email rfpadirector@gmail.com.
Shakespeare Theatre Company: Online: Shakespeare Hour Live! hosted online by Simon Godwin and Drew Lichtenberg, and featuring special guests. 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Jan. 27. $10; free for STC members and subscribers. shakespearetheatre.org.
Signature Theatre: Online: “Signature Vinyl,” a tribute to the golden age of the turntable, available for streaming. “Sigworks,” virtual readings of new plays by local playwrights: “The Story of Walter,” available on YouTube for three weeks; “The Signature Show,” best of Signature’s past, present and future; new episodes every other Wednesday. sigtheatre.org.
Stafford High School: Online: “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” streaming Dec. 19-25. Free. facebook.com/thestaffordplayerspage; broadwayondemand.com (click on WATCH NOW and search STAFFORD).
Theater Alliance: Online: “Strategize, Organize, Mobilize: A Protest in Eight,” eight short plays exploring the Black Lives Matter movement. 8 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays until Dec. 19. $10-$30. theateralliance.com.
Woolly Mammoth Theatre: Online: “This Is Who I Am,” through Dec. 27. Reserve tickets online. 202/393-3939; woollymammoth.net.
FAMILY
Central Rappahannock Regional Library: Online: e-books and e-magazines; Kanopy streaming video with more than 30,000 films; and Kanopy Kids educational streaming video for preschool age and up. librarypoint.org.
Children’s Museum of Richmond: Holiday programming includes Legendary Santa, Chimney Visits, Virtual Visits with Santa; see website for details and tickets. Open Thursdays through Sundays. Timed tickets required. Online: “Play Ahead” blog features activities, story times, art projects and parenting resources to help families learn through play. 804/474-7062; c-mor.org.
Fun Land of Fredericksburg: Outdoor attractions open weekends only; half-price games Wednesday. Read updated safety procedures online before visiting. Masks required for all guests when in the building or in areas where social distancing is not possible. funlandfredericksburg.com/covid19
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Online: art-related activities, Preschool Palette and Picturing New Connections lesson plans, printable games and coloring pages, videos, virtual tours, and jigsaw puzzles. GariMelchers.org/education/learn.
Hylton Performing Arts Center: Online: Hylton at Home Story Corner: “Flibbertigibbety Words: Young Shakespeare Chases Inspiration,” 10:30 a.m. Dec. 19. Available on HPAC website, Facebook and YouTube. Streaming the third Saturday of the month. Free. hylton.calendar.gmu.edu.
James Monroe Museum: Online: Special Hands-on History page with activities and enrichment content for all ages; and a large volume of presentations available on YouTube. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu/about-james-monroe/hands-on-history/.
Science Museum of Virginia: “Cold Science,” featuring winter-themed workshops and cool STEM demos, Dec. 21 to Jan. 3. “Giant Insects” exhibit extended through Jan. 3. Open Wednesday through Sunday. Online: STEM at Home activities. smv.org.
ETC.
50th annual Candlelight Tour: View outside decorations and architecture. Maps, audio clips, photographs and property summaries available on mobile app. Through Dec. 31. $17–$20. Sponsored by Historic Fredericksburg Foundation. hffi.org/holiday-candlelight-tour.
A. Smith Bowman Distillery: 30-minute complimentary tours require online reservations. Masks required; contactless temperature scans conducted. asmithbowman.com/planyourvisit.
Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Christmas Celebration, featuring lights, decorations, festive foods, live seasonal music, 15 fan-favorite roller coasters and rides, plus shopping. Day and evening reservation windows on select dates through Jan. 3, 2021. $39.99 and up. Read about safety protocols and guidelines online. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.
Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing; purchase tickets in advance to ensure availability. Masks are required while inside. kenmore.org.
Historic Kenmore: Kenmore Fox Hunt, Dec. 1–30. Search Kenmore’s gardens, wilderness walk, and grounds for six foxes. Visit Kenmore’s grounds for free. Buy house tour tickets to receive helpful fox hiding place hints. If you find a fox, take a photo and tag George Washington’s Ferry Farm and Historic Kenmore on Facebook or @livesandlegacies on Instagram. Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing; purchase tickets in advance to ensure availability. Masks are required while inside. 540/370-0732; kenmore.org.
Ingleside Vineyards: Virtual tastings with winemaker Mark Misch, Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. on Facebook Live. inglesidevineyards.com.
Jamestown Settlement and the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown: “Christmastide in Virginia,” featuring 17th- and 18th-century holiday traditions through interpretive programs and demonstrations and period musical entertainment. Dec. 19-31. Single-site admission $15.25 and up for adults and $7.75 and up for ages 6-12; combination tickets $27.50 for adults and $13.50 for ages 6-12. Children under 6 are free. 757/253-4838; historyisfun.org.
Kings Dominion: Taste of the Season, a food-tasting extravaganza seasonal shows and select family rides. Select dates Dec. 5–27. $30-$54.99. Limited capacity. kingsdominion.com.
Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights, 4–10 p.m. Monday through Jan. 10, 2021. Tickets are online only, timed and limited; no walk-ups. lewisginter.org.
Stratford Hall: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Visitors are asked to wear masks. Purchase tickets and read safety guidelines online. stratfordhall.org.Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest: Daily guided tours; limited to a maximum of 9 people; visitors encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. General admission fees: $18 adults; $16 seniors (ages 65 and older) and military (must show ID); $10 college students (must show ID) and teens (ages 12-18); $6 youth (ages 6-11); and free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. Private tours available; $25 adults (ages 18 and older), $14 youth (ages 6-17) and children under age 6 are free; private tours must be reserved 24 hours in advance through the Museum Shop. 434/534-8120; poplarforest.org.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.