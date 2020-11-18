Local Entertainment Roundup

19 thursday
Online: Evening With An Expert Lecture Series: “It Smelled Like Money: A Brief History of the Sylvania/FMC Plant,” Fredericksburg Area Museum. Eric Powell and Mike Tucci talk about the plant, the people who worked there and the impact it had on our community. 7 p.m. via Zoom. Registration is required. $10–$12; ticket holders will be sent a link to watch the presentation. Visit fredericksburg-area-museum.square.site to buy your ticket or contact Theresa Cramer at 540/371-3037, ext. 138. famva.org.
Online: 33rd annual James Monroe Lecture: “Becoming Men of Some Consequence: Youth and Service in the Revolutionary War,” James Monroe Museum. John Ruddiman examines how young soldiers and officers joined the Continental Army and sought to rejoin civilian life after the war. 7 p.m. on Facebook Live. Free. jamesmonroemuseum.org.
21 saturday
Tinsel Town Market, Bowling Green Town Hall, 117 Butler St., Bowling Green. Most vendors located outside; limited capacity in areas. Masks and social distancing required. 10 a.m.–5 p.m. $1 admission; children 12 and younger are free. Donations for the food bank and fire department accepted. Search Tinsel Town Market on Facebook.
24 tuesday
Online: Colonial Foodways Cooking Demonstration, Stratford Hall. 18th-century baker Justin Cherry will discuss baking in the clay oven, and feature recipes from Colonial Virginia and the South as well as some from Richard Henry Lee’s own hand in 1784. 7 p.m. via Zoom. Pay as you wish; registration required. stratfordhall.org.
25 wednesday
Turkey Trek, Motts Run Reservoir, 6600 River Road. Learn about wild turkeys, make a turkey call, look for turkey scratches. 9–10:30 a.m. $6 per person. Program for ages 6 and older. 540/372-1086.
26 thursday
Online: 28th annual Rappahannock Area YMCA Turkey Trot. Run or walk a 5k course of your choosing on Thanksgiving day or weekend. Virtual results can be posted on the Turkey Trot registration website beginning on Thanksgiving morning and through Nov. 29 at noon. $17–$35. family-ymca.org.
local roundup
Days and hours of operation may vary. Call ahead or see website before visiting venue.
ART
810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.
ARTfactory: “Un Poco de Todo Amoroso,” works by David Amoroso. Through Dec. 11. virginiaartfactory.org/gallery.
The Artists’ Alliance at Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Works honoring the fall season, through November. Works in the media of painting, photography, encaustic, basketry, jewelry, furniture and pottery. Carl and Joyce Thor of Jarrett Thor Fine Arts will also have their original paintings, as well as decorative minerals, on display. jarretthor.com.
Art First Gallery: “All Eyes on Fredericksburg,” all-member show featuring iconic buildings, landscapes and cityscapes. Through Nov. 29. Masks required. artfirstgallery.com.
Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Made to be Marbled: Inspirations in Papier-Mâché,” works by Lynette Reed. Through Nov. 29. Masks and social distancing required. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.
Branch Museum of Architecture and Design: Purchase timed-entry tickets in advance; immediate entry tickets will be available at the front desk, but only up to the limits of social distancing guidelines. Masks and social distancing required. branchmuseum.org.
Brush Strokes Gallery: “We Give Thanks,” celebrating the spirit of gratitude—for the large, small and unexpected treasures in our lives. Through November. Works include hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors or acrylics, metal sculpture, porcelain painting and mixed-media. Masks required. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.
Canal Quarter Arts: Works by local artists and new artist in studio; outdoor mural. For more info and to read about safety measures, visit Facebook event page.
Dahlgren Heritage Museum: Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday. dahlgrenmuseum.org.
Darbytown Arts Studio: New works on display, plus works by several new artists. See Facebook event page for details.
Fredericksburg Area Museum: “These Old Walls: A Town and Its Stories,” “The People’s Gallery,” showcasing items from local collector Dr. John Coker, and “Heirlooms and Relics: Portrait of a Community,” featuring several pieces from the museum’s furniture collection. Timed-entry ticket only. Masks required. $5, free for children under age 10 and members. Purchase tickets at famva.org.
Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Artist Choice.” Members’ Gallery: Linda Agar-Hendrix. Through November. Masks required. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.
Gari Melchers Home and Studio: Rotating works by the prominent portraitist and American Impressionist painter. Masks required. Online: 3-D virtual tours of studio, galleries, pavilion and historic house museum. garimelchers.org/welcome-back.
James Monroe Museum: Masks required while indoors. Online: “James Monroe Museum in 3-D,” interactive exhibit; “Chats with the Curator,” with Assistant Director and Curator Jarod Kearney every other Monday at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.
LibertyTown Arts Workshop: ”6x6x6,” annual exhibit of artwork no larger than 6 inches. Through November. Masks required and maintain social distancing. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.
Museum of American History and the Old Port Royal School: Open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Through December. Masks required. Walking tours available after 2 p.m. Saturdays. Call for reservations. Free; donations greatly appreciated. 804/370-5285.
National Museum of the Marine Corps: Combat Gallery: “In the Highest Tradition—WWII Medal of Honor Art: Paintings by Col Charles H. Waterhouse, USMCR (Ret).” Face coverings required for all visitors over age 6 and highly recommended for children between 2-6. Capacity will be limited. usmcmuseum.com/covid-19.
Tappahannock Art Gallery: Works by local artists, including original art comprising the illustrations for Marty Glenn Taylor’s “Benton Point Moments” poetry book. Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday on Tappahannock’s Market Day. Masks required. tappamainst.org/tag.
Virginia Museum of History & Culture: The Virginia Watercolor Society 41st annual Exhibition and Show, featuring 81 artists’ juried, original watercolor paintings, on paper and in various water media from transparent watercolor, acrylic, gouache or mixed media. Through Dec. 31. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Online: 360-degree virtual tours; live gallery walks; “History Connects” webinars (live and recorded options); live distance learning programs; and student and classroom resources. virginiahistory.org.
Washington Heritage Museums: Mary Washington House, Rising Sun Tavern and Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop are now open. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
Woodrow Wilson House: “Suffrage Outside!” marking the centennial of the 19th amendment to the U.S. Constitution, extended through Nov. 30. Masks and registration for timed entry required. Pay what you wish. woodrowwilsonhouse.org.
MUSIC
The Birchmere: Tab Benoit, Nov. 19; Bobby Thompson & Friends, Nov. 20; Brandon “Taz” Niederauer, Saturday; Al Green Tribute, Sunday; and Bela Dona, Wednesday. All shows at 7:30 p.m. Limited capacity; purchase tickets at birchmere.com.
Blue Ridge Chorale: Online: Christmas concert, presented by director C. Alexander Smith, assistant director Melanie Bolas and accompanist Brittany Bache. Dec. 19. Donations gratefully accepted. brcsings.com.
GMU Center for the Arts: Online: Jazz 4 Justice, presented by Reva and Sid Dewberry Family School of Music, 8 p.m. Friday; free, donations appreciated. Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center: David Shifrin, 7 p.m. Sunday; free. Mason Arts at Home, featuring livestreams from guest artists; releases of previously recorded content; opportunities to experience work by alumni, students and faculty; as well as interactive activities from across the college. cfa.gmu.edu/MAAH.
THEATER
Arena Stage: Online: “Molly’s Salon,” half-hourlong weekly conversations featuring artistic director Molly Smith with a variety of artists and leaders, 7-7:30 p.m. select Thursdays. arenastage.org.
Folger Theatre: Online: “Encores,” a weekly online series highlighting past performances including excerpts from Folger Theatre, the Folger Consort early music ensemble, O.B. Hardison Poetry Series and more. “Shakespeare Lightning Round,” a Shakespearean chat show where guests answer 30 lightning-fast questions about their favorite—and least favorite—things about the Bard. 5 p.m. Wednesdays on Instagram Live. folger.edu/covid-19-updates, folger.edu/encores-1.
GMU Center for the Arts: Online: School of Theater presents The Mason Players’ Originals! Part One: 7 p.m. Saturday and Part Two: 8 p.m. Saturday. Free. cfa.calendar.gmu.edu.
Kennedy Center: Online: “Arts Across America,” featuring free performances from over 200 diverse, visionary artists, through Dec. 11; kennedy-center.org/digitalstage/arts-across-america.
Maryland Ensemble Theatre: Online: “The Tempest,” live streaming performance. Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Through Nov. 22. $24; viewers will be sent a private link upon ticket purchase. marylandensemble.org/tempest.
Modlin Center for the Arts: Department of Theatre & Dance: “Richard III (Abridged),” theatredance.richmond.edu.
Olney Theatre Center: Online: “Signal Boost: Music Mondays,” featuring musical acts in D.C., Maryland, Virginia and beyond. 7 p.m. every Monday, beginning Nov. 9. Free. Available on Facebook, YouTube and theater’s blog for one week after premiere. RSVP to receive a reminder. olneytheatre.org.
Richmond Triangle Players: “The Santa Closet,” one-person show. Nov. 20 through Dec. 19. Limited capacity. Masks required. Streaming options available. rtriangle.org.
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “A Riverside Family Christmas,” featuring music, dance and holiday stories. Nov. 25 to Dec. 27. $60; discounts available. Seating is limited. Presented without dinner service; a light fare menu and tableside bar service available in Events Center. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com. Online: eight-week performance training courses (vocal technique and performance, and dancing); all skill levels are welcome. Enrollment ends 5 p.m. Jan. 1. Details at riversidefpa.org/classes or email rfpadirector@gmail.com.
Shakespeare Theatre Company: “Blindness,” Sidney Harman Hall, Dec. 8-27, 70 minutes with no intermission. $49; seating is limited. Online: Shakespeare Hour Live! hosted online by Simon Godwin and Drew Lichtenberg, and featuring special guests. 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 25. $10; free for STC members and subscribers. shakespearetheatre.org.
Signature Theatre: Online: “Signature Vinyl,” a tribute to the golden age of the turntable, available for streaming. “Sigworks,” virtual readings of new plays by local playwrights, Dec. 9. “The Signature Show,” best of Signature’s past, present and future; new episodes every other Wednesday. sigtheatre.org.
Stage Door Productions: Online: William Shakespeare’s “As You Like It.” Available Nov. 19 on YouTube. $10. stagedoorproductions.org.
Woolly Mammoth Theatre: Online: “The Jookjoynt,” Nov. 17-22; “This Is Who I Am,” Nov. 29 to Dec. 27. Reserve tickets online. 202/393-3939; woollymammoth.net.
FAMILY
Central Rappahannock Regional Library: Appointments no longer required for 1-hour visits, and Curbside Holds Pickup offered during all open hours. Online: e-books and e-magazines; Kanopy streaming video with more than 30,000 films; and Kanopy Kids educational streaming video for preschool age and up. librarypoint.org.
Children’s Museum of Richmond: Holiday programming includes Legendary Santa, Chimney Visits, Virtual Visits with Santa; see website for details and tickets. Open Thursdays through Sundays. Advance ticket reservations required. Online: “Play Ahead” blog features activities, story times, art projects and parenting resources to help families learn through play. 804/474-7062; c-mor.org.
Fun Land of Fredericksburg: Outdoor attractions open weekends only; half-price games Wednesday. Read updated safety procedures online before visiting. Masks required for all guests when in the building or in areas where social distancing is not possible. funlandfredericksburg.com/covid19
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Online: art-related activities, Preschool Palette and Picturing New Connections lesson plans, printable games and coloring pages, videos, virtual tours, and jigsaw puzzles. GariMelchers.org/education/learn.
Hylton Performing Arts Center: Online: Hylton at Home Story Corner: “Because,” 10:30 a.m. Nov. 21. Available on HPAC website, Facebook and YouTube. Streaming the third Saturday of the month. Free. hylton.calendar.gmu.edu.
James Monroe Museum: Online: Special Hands-on History page with activities and enrichment content for all ages; and a large volume of presentations available on YouTube. jamesmonroemuseum.org.
Jamestown Settlement and the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown: “Fall Into History,” a blend of in-person educational programs, virtual learning activities and access to a guided tour with a museum educator. Special admission through Nov. 20. $13 per family member with unlimited admission to both sites. Children under 4 are free. 757/253-4838; historyisfun.org.
Science Museum of Virginia: “Giant Insects” exhibit extended through Jan. 3. Open Wednesday through Sunday. View operating procedures at smv.org/visit/welcome.
Stage Door Productions: Monologues Workshop and Performance, Oct. 5-Nov. 23, 6:30-8 p.m.; final showcase Nov. 23, 7:30 p.m. Ages 8-12. $150. stagedoorproductions.org.
ETC.
A. Smith Bowman Distillery: Complimentary tours (limited to 10) require online reservations. Masks required; contactless temperature scans conducted. asmithbowman.com/planyourvisit.
Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Christmas Celebration, featuring lights, decorations, festive foods, live seasonal music, 15 fan-favorite roller coasters and rides, plus shopping. Day and evening reservation windows on select dates Nov. 13-Jan. 3, 2021. $39.99 and up. Read about safety protocols and guidelines online. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.
Ferry Farm: 34th annual Gingerbread House Contest and Exhibit: “Ferry Tales,” 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 11-12, 18-19; outdoor display (weather permitting). Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing; purchase tickets in advance to ensure availability. Masks are required while inside. kenmore.org.
Historic Kenmore: Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing; purchase tickets in advance of your visit to ensure availability. Masks are required while inside. 540/370-0732; kenmore.org.
Ingleside Vineyards: Virtual tastings with winemaker Mark Misch, Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. on Facebook Live. inglesidevineyards.com.
Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights, 4-10 p.m. Monday through Jan. 10, 2021 (closed Thanksgiving, Dec. 24-25). Tickets are online only, timed and limited; no walk-ups. lewisginter.org.
Rappahannock Adult Activities: Annual Fall Plant Sale fundraiser. View full list of available plants and download an order form at rappahannockareacsb.org. Proceeds from the sale will benefit RAAI’s day support program for adults with developmental disabilities. 540/373-7643.
Stratford Hall: Online: “The Lees & Liquor: The Role of Alcohol in the 18th Century,” 7 p.m. Dec. 1 via Zoom. Join Justin Fornal for a spirited journey through the libations of the Colonial era. Pay as you wish; registration required. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Visitors are asked to wear masks. Purchase tickets and read safety guidelines online. stratfordhall.org.
Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest: Guided tours of the villa offered Thursday through Sunday; limited to a maximum of 10 people; visitors encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. General admission fees: $18 adults; $16 seniors (ages 65 and older) and military (must show ID); $10 college students (must show ID) and teens (ages 12-18); $6 youth (ages 6-11); and free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. Private tours available; $25 adults (ages 18 and older), $14 youth (ages 6-17) and children under age 6 are free; private tours must be reserved 24 hours in advance through the Museum Shop. 434/534-8120; poplarforest.org.
—Compiled by Gail Choochan and Tara Lee
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.