Local Entertainment Roundup

Days and hours of operation may vary. Call ahead or see website before visiting venue.
ART
810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.
The Artists’ Alliance at Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: September show: “Home Alone,” featuring works created by artists during the home restrictions, and works by other AA artists in the media of painting, photography, encaustic, basketry, jewelry, furniture and pottery. Carl and Joyce Thor of Jarrett Thor Fine Arts will also have their original paintings, as well as decorative minerals, on display. jarretthor.com.
Art First Gallery: Works by September featured artist Linda Warshaw. Masks required. artfirstgallery.com.
Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Dimensional Expressions 2020,” annual national juried show, Sept. 1-27. Juror: Kevin McCluskey, an Associate Professor and costume designer in the Department of Theatre and Dance at the University of Mary Washington. First Friday opening reception 6 p.m., with juror’s talk and awards presentation at 6:30 p.m. Masks and social distancing required. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.
Branch Museum of Architecture and Design: “Listening Theatres: The Sounds of Iconic Landscapes and Architectural Spaces,” featuring animations of The Academical Village at the University of Virginia, and New York City spaces: Grand Central Terminal, The New York Public Library, The Seagram Building, Rockefeller Center and The Guggenheim Museum. Through Sept. 13. Other exhibits: “VA Made: Meditation Across Media.” Through Sept. 13. Purchase timed-entry tickets in advance; immediate entry tickets will be available at the front desk, but only up to the limits of social distancing guidelines. Masks and social distancing required. branchmuseum.org.
Brush Strokes Gallery: “All Together—Apart,” through September. Masks required. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.
Canal Quarter Arts: Works by local artists and new artist in studio; outdoor mural in progress. For more info and to read about safety measures, visit Facebook event page.
Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild: “Potomac River Regional Art Show 2020,” featuring 50 works from regional painters, photographers, and 3-D artists judged by Rita Dominguez Kovach. Colonial Beach Town Center, 22 Washington Ave. Open Saturday and Sunday and weekends through Sept. 20 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Masks and social distancing required. 202/733-8448.
Dahlgren Heritage Museum: Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday. dahlgrenmuseum.org.
Darbytown Arts Studio: New works on display, plus works by several new artists. For more info and to read about safety measures, visit Facebook event page.
Fredericksburg Area Museum: “These Old Walls: A Town and Its Stories,” “The People’s Gallery,” showcasing items from local collector Dr. John Coker, and “Heirlooms and Relics: Portrait of a Community,” featuring several pieces from the museum’s furniture collection. Timed-entry ticket only. Masks required; view visitation guidelines online. $5, free for children under age 10 and members. Purchase tickets at famva.org.
Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Artist’s Choice”; Members’ Gallery: Marcia Chaves. Masks required. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.
Hirshhorn Museum: Outdoor sculpture garden now open. Event: Hirshhorn Virtual Ball 2020, fundraiser featuring pop-up appearances by drag performer Machine Dazzle and presentations from artists including future-focused artists Mariko Mori and Rafael Lozano-Hemmer, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m. Purchase tickets at hirshhorn.si.edu/event/hirshhorn-ball-2020.
James Monroe Museum: “Chats with the Curator,” with Assistant Director and Curator Jarod Kearney. Every other Monday at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.
LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “The Art of Quarantine,” Sept. 4-27. Masks required and maintain social distancing. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.
Modlin Center for the Arts: University Museums: “A Pound of Whatever Silver He Pleases,” online exhibit exploring profit and power, connectedness and conflict in the 13th- and 14th-century eastern Mediterranean region through the examination of 53 coins from the Lora Robins Gallery Coin Collection at museums.richmond.edu.
National Air and Space Museum (Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center): Timed-entry passes required. Admission is free; parking $10 (free after 4 p.m.). Online: Explore the museum’s collection of air- and spacecraft, stories of aviation and space, interactive activities and K-12 learning resources. airandspace.si.edu.
National Gallery of Art: The West Building, Ground Floor galleries open; timed passes are required. The Sculpture Garden remains open, with limitations. Online: Virtual tours of “Degas at the Opéra,” “True to Nature” and “Raphael and His Circle”; in-depth looks at highlights of the collection; learning opportunities; audio and video recordings of lectures by artists and curators; and more. nga.gov.
National Museum of the Marine Corps: Reopens Tuesday. Face coverings required for all visitors over age 6 and highly recommended for children between 2-6. Capacity will be limited to ensure the safety of visitors, volunteers and staff, For more information, visit usmcmuseum.com/covid-19.
National Museum of Women in the Arts: “BMA x NMWA: Memory,” a monthly talk show presented with the Baltimore Museum of Art. Educators from both museums and artist Hyeyoung Shin will discuss the concept of memory, using Shin’s work “Tide” as a springboard for conversation. Online on both BMA and NMWA Facebook pages. Noon to 12:45 p.m. Tuesday. Free; no reservations required. nmwa.org.
The Painted Horse: “Caroline Historic Homes,” art exhibit and silent auction. Through Sept. 4. Portion of the proceeds from each painting will go to each artist’s chosen charity. For reservations and online bidding, visit thepaintedhorse.org.
Virginia Museum of History & Culture: “A Landscape Saved: The Garden Club of Virginia at 100,” through Nov. 1. “Agents of Change: From Women’s Suffrage to Today,” organized in conjunction with Virginia’s statewide Women’s Suffrage Centennial, celebrates a century of women’s social and political activism in the Commonwealth, through Nov. 1. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Online: 360-degree virtual tours; live gallery walks; “History Connects” webinars (live and recorded options); live distance learning programs; and student and classroom resources. virginiahistory.org.
Westmoreland County Museum and Library: 100th anniversary of Women’s Suffrage virtual exhibit. westmorelandcountymuseum.org.
MUSIC
GMU Center for the Arts: Mason Arts at Home, featuring livestreams from guest artists; releases of previously recorded content; opportunities to experience work by alumni, students and faculty; as well as interactive activities from across the college. cfa.gmu.edu/MAAH.
Graze Steakhouse: Dave Goodrich solo (acoustic pop-rock, blues, Motown and soul). 7:30 p.m. Friday. 32345 Constitution Hwy., Locust Grove. No cover. 540/864-4800.
Kid Pan Alley: “Because We Have Music Series,” featuring Howard Levy and May Bloomfield, and hosted by Paul Reisler and Cheryl Toth. Sept. 13, 7 p.m. Free with a tip jar to support the musicians. To RSVP for the either the Zoom room or for the Facebook simulcast, visit KidPanAlley.org/hconcert.
Music on the Green: Hotel X, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday on the Courthouse Lawn in Bowling Green. Other shows: Patsy and the Country Classics, Sept. 11. Bring chair and mask. Free. 804/633-6212.
Music on the Steps virtual concerts: Sept. 21: Acoustic Onion (old school rock ’n’ roll). 7 p.m. Mondays. Dial-in number available if you are unable to watch online. librarypoint.org/music-steps.
THEATER
Arena Stage: “Molly’s Salon,” half-hourlong weekly conversations featuring artistic director Molly Smith with a variety of artists and leaders, 7-7:30 p.m. select Thursdays; and Civic Dialogues, Sept. 21 and Oct. 19. arenastage.org.
Dance Matrix and Company: Call for artists for Performing Arts Festival, scheduled for Sept. 26 at Dorothy Hart Community Center (alternative location: Old Mill Park). Featuring workshops and evening performance. Stipends available for selected performing artists ages 18 and older. Info and application at dancematrixcompany.com.
Folger Theatre: “Shakespeare Lightning Round,” a Shakespearean chat show where guests answer 30 lightning-fast questions about their favorite—and least favorite—things about the Bard. 5 p.m. Wednesdays on Instagram Live. folger.edu/shakespeare-lightning-round.
Kennedy Center: “Arts Across America,” featuring free, digital performances from over 200 diverse, visionary artists, through Dec. 11; kennedy-center.org/digitalstage/arts-across-america. More at-home programming, including live and on-demand performances and educational activities, can be found at kennedy-center.org/digitalstage/Kennedy-Center-at-home.
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “Souvenir: A Fantasia on the Life of Florence Foster Jenkins.” Sept. 23 to Nov. 8. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
Signature Theatre: “The Signature Show,” half-hour digital experience featuring performances by acclaimed artists, interviews, celebration of new musical voices and tributes to the past, present and future of Signature Theatre; new episodes every other Thursday. sigtheatre.org/the-signature-show.
Synetic Theater: Shakespeare’s “The Tempest,” its 2019 production featuring a 1,200-square-foot pool. Through Sept. 7; pay-what-you-can streaming options starting at $5. synetictheater.org.
Windmore Foundation: “The Emerald Heist,” outdoor performance Sept. 12 at Prince Michel Winery. In case of rain, the performance will be in the Barrel Room. Purchase tickets at windmorefoundation.org.
FAMILY
Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Online: Virtual rides and standards-aligned resources available to help families virtually explore the wild world of animals and nature for grades K-12. Hands-on, creative resources include classroom activities, teacher’s guides, Saving a Species video series, Animal Bytes and animal info books. buschgardens.com/williamsburg, seaworld.org.
Central Rappahannock Regional Library: Curbside pickup of books, DVDs, CDs, and magazines now available. Wide range of online resources, including e-books and e-magazines; Kanopy streaming video with more than 30,000 films; and Kanopy Kids educational streaming video for preschool age and up. librarypoint.org.
Children’s Museum of Richmond: “Play Ahead” blog features activities, story times, art projects and parenting resources to help families learn through play. 804/474-7062; c-mor.org.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Online art-related activities, Preschool Palette and Picturing New Connections lesson plans, printable games and coloring pages, videos, virtual tours, and jigsaw puzzles. GariMelchers.org/education/learn.
James Monroe Museum: Special Hands-on History page with activities and enrichment content for all ages; and a large volume of presentations available on YouTube. jamesmonroemuseum.org.
Jamestown Settlement and the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown: “Homeschool Program Days,” an annual opportunity for homeschooling families to explore 17th- and 18th-century Virginia history with a blend of in-person educational programs and new virtual learning activities, Sept. 5-20. $13 per family member and offers unlimited admission to both museums; children under age 4 are free. Purchase tickets online. Available online: blogs, interactives, videos and a series of curriculum-based lesson plans for teachers and students learning at home. historyisfun.org.
Kennedy Center: “The Small Works Project with Mo Willems,” celebrating 50 stories of small works by children under 18 with 50 small works by Mo. Submissions will be accepted through Oct. 23; winners will be announced every weekday between Aug. 24-Oct. 30. Also available: “Lunch Doodles with Mo Willems,” featuring doodle sessions with the children’s author. kennedy-center.org/education/mo-willems.
Science Museum of Virginia: New Virtual Series “Science Shorts,” featuring education team members who will offer a less than five-minute video explaining a science topic through a demonstration or activity; follow-up resources and corresponding activity guide will be posted on website. Tuesdays at 10 a.m. on museum’s social media channels. smv.org.
ETC.
American Legion Post 320: Bingo, every Thursday, starting Sept. 10. Doors open at 5 p.m., games begin at 6:30 p.m. 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania, Cost: $15 (for one playbook) and $2 COVID-19 surcharge (to defray costs of sanitization). Additional books $10 each. Pull tabs: 5-pack for $5. Masks required. Social distancing will be enforced. No outside food or drinks. 540/548-8069.
A. Smith Bowman Distillery: Complimentary tours (limited to 10) require online reservations. Masks required; contactless temperature scans and information for contact tracing purposes will be taken. asmithbowman.com/planyourvisit.
Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force Warbird Showcase: Warrenton–Fauquier Airport, through Sept. 7. To purchase ground tours and rides, visit azcaf.org/location/warrenton-va-tour-stop. Purchase warbird rides online at CapitalWing.org or email CapitalWingCAF@gmail.com.
Colonial Beach Virtual Osprey Festival: View photos, stories, videos and presentations on ospreys and other birdlife characteristic of the area. Local townspeople are being urged to become “Osprey Watchers” of the osprey families nesting in and around Colonial Beach; a King and Queen Osprey will be chosen at the end of their season in September with a prize awarded for the observant reporters. Send posts to president@downtowncolonialbeach.org or post on the Colonial Beach Osprey Festival Facebook site. colonialbeachospreyfestival.org.
Colonial Williamsburg: Purchase tickets online. Masks required when indoors; outdoors is optional but recommended. colonialwilliamsburg.org.
Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing; purchase tickets in advance to ensure availability. Masks are required while inside. kenmore.org.
Fredericksburg Black Restaurant Week: Sept. 1-7. Event: FXBGbrw Food Truck Festival: noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at 610 Commuter Lot in Stafford. See list of businesses at fxbgbrw.com/participating-restaurants.
Fredericksburg & Spotsylvania National Military Park: Buildings closed; grounds open. nps.gov/frsp.
Fredericksburg Nationals Ballpark: The Derby on the Diamond, 2:30-8 p.m. Saturday. Watch live races on the videoboard. Limited to the first 1,000 guests. Admission into the ballpark is free; parking is $5 per car. All gaming throughout the day will benefit Micah Ministries (micahfredericksburg.org/about-us-new). For more information, visit facebook.com/FXBGNats.
Friends of the Rappahannock: Hopyard Landing Kayak Tour, Hop Yard Farm Circle, King George, Sept. 12, 8:45–11 a.m. $24–$30. FOR River Steward Brent Hunsinger guides a paddle tour of the Rappahannock River and the marshes around Buckners Reach. This trip is on moving tidal water. Other events: Mountain Run Kayak Tour, Mountain Run Lake Park, J.B. Carpenter Jr. Drive, Culpeper, Sept. 19, 9:45 a.m.–noon. $16–$20. FOR River Steward October Greenfield guides a paddle tour of Mountain Run Lake. Begins and ends at the public boat ramp. This trip is flat water only. For both events: Minimum age is 12; some paddling experience is helpful. riverfriends.org.
Fun Land of Fredericksburg: Select outdoor activities and arcade games are now open weekends; half-price games Wednesday. Read updated safety procedures online before visiting. Masks required for all guests when in the building or in areas where social distancing is not possible. Learn more and purchase tickets at funlandfredericksburg.com.
George Washington’s Mount Vernon: Buy tickets online for guaranteed entry, as capacity is limited. Masks required; learn more about policies for bags and face coverings online. mountvernon.org.
Hanover Tavern: Votes for Women tea, E.J. Wade Coach House, 13181 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover, Sept. 13, 2 p.m. A tea to celebrate the victory in suffrage rights for women. $35. 804/537-5050 ext. 21; hanovertavern.org.
Historic Kenmore: Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing; purchase tickets in advance of your visit to ensure availability. Masks are required while inside. kenmore.org.
Ingleside Vineyards: Virtual tastings with winemaker Mark Misch, Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. on Facebook Live. inglesidevineyards.com.
Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: Tickets are online only, timed and limited; no walk-ups. Special events: Flowers After 5 outdoor concert series and Fridays Al Fresco. Purchase tickets online. lewisginter.org.
Love the Lake Festival: 349 Pleasants Landing Road, Bumpass. Enjoy local vendors, local beer and wine, classic/show cars, music, and food trucks. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. third Sunday of every month through November. Join as vendor or guest. For vendor application or more information, email Beth at festivals@pleasantslanding.com.
The Paramount Theater: Paramount at the Movies Presents “The Dark Night,” Friday; “Sabrina,” Saturday; and “In the Heat of the Night,” Wednesday. 3 and 7 p.m. $5-$8. Seating is limited; purchase tickets in advance. Masks required. theparamount.net/streamthemagic.
Patawomeck Tribal Center: 11th annual Patawomeck Craft Show. 638 Kings Highway, Fredericksburg. Oct. 24, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Poplar Forest: Stargazing, Sept. 26 from 7–9 p.m. With Trish Cerulli, Outreach Coordinator for Belk Astronomical Observatory at the Claytor Nature Study Center at the University of Lynchburg. Bring a blanket. Limited tickets; reservations required. $15 per person; add on grazing box by Purple Door Catering for $10. 434/534-8120; poplarforest.org.
Rappahannock Adult Activities: Annual Fall Plant Sale fundraiser, to helps adults with disability thrive in our community. View full list of available plants and download an order form at rappahannockareacsb.org. 540/373-7643.
Rice’s Hotel / Hughlett’s Tavern: Take-out BBQ Dinner Fundraiser, Sept. 6. Meal includes pulled pork, baked beans, potato salad and coleslaw, a bun and brownies. $20. Pay online via PayPal at the Tavern website, or in person at the Tavern Gift Shoppe. Pick up between 4-6 p.m. and present printed receipt. rhhtfoundationinc.org.
Riverfest: Postponed to Oct. 24; format will be adjusted for more personalized party-pack option instead of hosting usual 1,400 person gathering down by the river. Party-pack options go on sale starting Aug. 1. riverfriends.org.
Route 208 Sale Trail, Spotsylvania County, Sept. 11-12, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., rain or shine. Travel the 24 miles of sales along Route 208 as it winds from Four Mile Fork to Spotsylvania Courthouse, Snell, Post Oak, Brokenburg and Lake Anna.
Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor: Select dates through Nov. 1. All members, season-pass holders and guests with a single-day or group ticket will need to make a reservation. Masks required for ages over 2. Limited capacity to allow for proper social distancing. Temperature checks upon entry; learn about new safety, social distancing and sanitization procedures online. sixflags.com/reserve.
Stratford Hall: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Visitors are asked to wear masks. Purchase tickets and read safety guidelines online. Special events: “Tobacco Culture & Pipes in the Colonial Era,” Sept. 8, 7-9 p.m. on Zoom. With international explorer and award winning writer Justin Fornal. Register online. stratfordhall.org.
Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest: Guided tours of the villa offered Thursday through Sunday; limited to a maximum of 10 people; visitors encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. General admission fees: $18 adults; $16 seniors (ages 65 and older) and military (must show ID); $10 college students (must show ID) and teens (ages 12-18); $6 youth (ages 6-11); and free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. Private tours available; $25 adults (ages 18 and older), $14 youth (ages 6-17) and children under age 6 are free; private tours must be reserved 24 hours in advance through the Museum Shop. 434/534-8120; poplarforest.org.
University of Mary Washington: Great Presidential Lives, mini-series of videotaped lectures delivered by UMW Professor Emeritus of History William B. Crawley. Sept. 8: “Woodrow Wilson: Self-Righteous Idealist or Far-Sighted Visionary?” Other dates: Sept. 22: “Franklin D. Roosevelt: Savior or Spoiler of American Democracy?”; Oct. 6: “Harry S. Truman: The Accidental President and the Triumph of True Grit”; and Oct. 20: “John F. Kennedy: “Camelot” and the Question of Style vs. Substance.” See full schedule at umw.edu/greatlives.
—Compiled by Gail Choochan
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.