Local Entertainment Roundup

The Artists’ Alliance at Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Works in the media of painting, photography, encaustic, basketry, jewelry, furniture and pottery. Carl and Joyce Thor of Jarrett Thor Fine Arts will also have their original paintings, as well as decorative minerals, on display. jarretthor.com.

Art First Gallery: “Explosion of Color,” works by Wayne Russell and Sophia Constantine, features scenes of Fredericksburg and the surrounding area, as well as abstract paintings with a variety of colors. Through October. Masks required. artfirstgallery.com.

Artful Dimensions Gallery: “When the Music Stops,” works by Joe Wilkinson. Unique wooden masterpieces containing parts from a late 1800s Kranich & Bach upright piano. Through Nov. 1. Masks and social distancing required. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.

Branch Museum of Architecture and Design: Purchase timed-entry tickets in advance; immediate entry tickets will be available at the front desk, but only up to the limits of social distancing guidelines. Masks and social distancing required. branchmuseum.org.