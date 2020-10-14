Local Entertainment Roundup

15 thursday“Souvenir: A Fantasia on the Life of Florence Foster Jenkins,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. Wednesday through Sundays through Nov. 8. Presented without dinner service; a light fare menu and tableside bar service will be available in Events Center. $55-$60. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
Fall Harvest Festival, Belvedere Plantation. Enjoy Maize Maze, Pumpkin Patch and more than 30 activities and events. Open through Nov. 8; closed Mondays. $13.95 and up; free for ages 2 and under. Reservations required; purchase timed blocks online. No tickets will be sold at the farm. belvedereplantation.com.
16 fridayGhostwalk, Fredericksburg City Cemetery Tour: Graves and Ghouls, 1000 Washington Ave. 5–7 p.m. $3–$6, free for children 5 and younger. Cash and check only. Reservations strongly suggested. Hosted by UMW Historic Preservation Club. Sites.google.com/site/umwhispclub/graves-ghouls.
Campout in the Park, Motts Run Reservoir Recreation Area, 6600 River Road. Camp along the lake shore. 5 p.m. $20 per individual or $65–$75 per family. Food, fun and games provided; bring tent and sleeping gear. Pre-registration required. No pets. 540/372-1086; fredprpf@fredericksburgva.gov.
Stafford County Fair, 9000 Celebrate Virginia Parkway. Truck & Tractor Pull at 7 p.m. $10; free for 12 and under. Through Sunday. staffordfair.com.
Big Rob, 6 Bears & a Goat Brewing Co., 1140 International Parkway. 7-9:30 p.m. Free. 540/356-9056; 6bgbrewingco.com.
Fredericksburg Hauntings Ghost Tours, meet at Visitor Center, 706 Caroline St., Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 31, 6:30–8:30 p.m. Reservations and ticket pricing at 540/760-5450.
17 saturdayBraehead Farm Fall Festival Weekend, 1130 Tyler St. Hayrides, corn maze, interactive game within the corn maze, sunflower walk, haybarn, farm animals and picnic. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. $9 per person, $4 season pass holders, children 2 and younger are free. Tickets sold in advance at Braeheadfarm.com. 540/899-9848.
Annual antiques appraisal fair, James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage, 129 Caroline St., Orange. Appraisers provide oral appraisals and share their knowledge. 9 a.m.–5 p.m. $20 per item, or three for $50. Raffle tables and silent auction throughout the day. You do not need to be present to win. Social distancing will be practiced. Reservations required. 540/672-1776; jamesmadisonmuseuminfo@gmail.com.
Fredericksburg Fall Home & Craft Show, Expo Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway. Home improvement vendors and hand made crafts. 10 a.m.–5 p.m. $8 adults, $7 seniors. Children 12 and younger are free. fredericksburgfallhomeandcraftfestival.com.
Stafford County Fair. Antique tractor pull at 11 a.m. See Friday’s listing.
Nick McAlister, Barley Naked Brewing Company, 15 Tech Parkway. Acoustic rock, blues, country and originals. 6-9 p.m. No cover charge. 540/623-4475; barleynaked.com.
Acoustic Onion, 6 Bears & a Goat Brewing Co., 1140 International Parkway. 7-9:30 p.m. Free. 540/356-9056; 6bgbrewingco.com.
18 sundayStafford County Fair. Kids Power Wheels Derby at noon; Demo Derby at 3 p.m. See Friday’s listing.
Flying Circus Airshow, 5114 Ritchie Road, Bealeton. Show 2:30-4 p.m. with preshow at 2 p.m.; gates open at 11 a.m. Biplane rides available before and after the show. For costs and schedule, visit flyingcircusairshow.com.
Love the Lake Festival, 349 Pleasants Landing Road, Bumpass. Local vendors, beer, wine, classic/show cars, music and food trucks. 10 a.m.–3 p.m. pleasantslanding.com.
Braehead Farm Fall Festival Weekend. See Saturday’s listing.
Fredericksburg Fall Home & Craft Show. 11 a.m.–4 p.m. See Saturday’s listing.
20 tuesdayBe a Beaver Believer, Motts Run Reservoir Recreation Area, 6600 River Road. Learn about beavers and their effects on the environment. 10 a.m. $6 per person. Pre-registration required. For ages 5 and up; children must attend with an adult. 540/372-1086; fredprpf@fredericksburgva.gov
22 thursdayPark After Dark, Alum Spring Park stage, 1 Greenbrier Drive. Family-friendly spooky stories. 6:30 p.m. $5 per person. Bring chairs and blankets. 540/372-1086; fredprpf@fredericksburgva.gov.
Great Presidential Lives: “John F. Kennedy: ‘Camelot’ and the Question of Style vs. Substance,” virtual. UMW Professor Emeritus of History William B. Crawley delivers pre-recorded lecture at umw.edu/greatlives.
Evening With An Expert Lecture Series: “America’s Game, Fredericksburg’s Game,” Fredericksburg National Stadium History Pavilion, 42 Jackie Robinson Way. Dr. Kerri Barile looks at our community’s baseball history. 7–8 p.m. $10–$12. Registration is required; spots are limited. Mask and social distancing required. Visit fredericksburg-area-museum.square.site to buy your ticket; or contact Theresa Cramer at 540/371-3037, ext. 138. famcc.org.
“Picturing New Connections Virtually,” Gari Melchers Home & Studio. An art program for people with memory loss and their caregivers. In partnership with the Alzheimer’s Association. Free. 10:30 a.m.-noon. To register, call 800/272-3900 or visit garimelchers.org.
Sip and Dip: Spice Up Your Pumpkin with Pentangle, Tappahannock Artists’ Guild, 200 Prince St., Tappahannock. Use pen and ink to doodle and create patterns for amazing one-of-a-kind pumpkins. 6–8 p.m. $10. All supplies included with some refreshments provided. Masks are required, and social distancing will apply. Sign up deadline is Tuesday. Register at 804/445-5131; or tappartsguild@gmail.com.
local roundupDays and hours of operation may vary. Call ahead or see website before visiting venue.
ART
810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.
ARTfactory: “Un Poco de Todo Amoroso,” works by David Amoroso. Through Dec. 11. virginiaartfactory.org/gallery.
The Artists’ Alliance at Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Works in the media of painting, photography, encaustic, basketry, jewelry, furniture and pottery. Carl and Joyce Thor of Jarrett Thor Fine Arts will also have their original paintings, as well as decorative minerals, on display. jarretthor.com.
Art First Gallery: “Explosion of Color,” works by Wayne Russell and Sophia Constantine, features scenes of Fredericksburg and the surrounding area, as well as abstract paintings with a variety of colors. Through October. Masks required. artfirstgallery.com.
Artful Dimensions Gallery: “When the Music Stops,” works by Joe Wilkinson. Unique wooden masterpieces containing parts from a late 1800s Kranich & Bach upright piano. Through Nov. 1. Masks and social distancing required. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.
Branch Museum of Architecture and Design: Purchase timed-entry tickets in advance; immediate entry tickets will be available at the front desk, but only up to the limits of social distancing guidelines. Masks and social distancing required. branchmuseum.org.
Brush Strokes Gallery: “Respite, Renewal and Reflection.” Through October. Works include hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors, or acrylics, metal sculpture, porcelain painting and mixed-media. Masks required. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.
Canal Quarter Arts: Works by local artists and new artist in studio; outdoor mural. For more info and to read about safety measures, visit Facebook event page.
Dahlgren Heritage Museum: Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday. dahlgrenmuseum.org.
Darbytown Arts Studio: New works on display, plus works by several new artists. Event: Sidewalk Sale, Open House and Book Signings, featuring author Melinda Crocker and photographer Dawn Whitmore. Oct. 24. See Facebook event page for details.
Fredericksburg Area Museum: “These Old Walls: A Town and Its Stories,” “The People’s Gallery,” showcasing items from local collector Dr. John Coker, and “Heirlooms and Relics: Portrait of a Community,” featuring several pieces from the museum’s furniture collection. Timed-entry ticket only. Masks required. $5, free for children under age 10 and members. Purchase tickets at famva.org.
Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Memories: People, Places, Structures.” Members’ Gallery: Gary Brooks. Through Oct. 30. Masks required. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.
Gari Melchers Home and Studio: Rotating works by the prominent portraitist and American Impressionist painter. Masks required. Online: 3-D virtual tours of studio, galleries, pavilion and historic house museum. garimelchers.org/welcome-back.
James Monroe Museum: Masks required while indoors. Online: “James Monroe Museum in 3-D,” interactive exhibit; “Chats with the Curator,” with Assistant Director and Curator Jarod Kearney every other Monday at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.
LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “Fiber III.” Through Nov. 1. Masks required and maintain social distancing. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.
National Museum of the Marine Corps: Face coverings required for all visitors over age 6 and highly recommended for children between 2-6. Capacity will be limited. usmcmuseum.com/covid-19.
Tappahannock Art Gallery: Open to COVID-19-protected visitors from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday during Tappahannock’s Market Day.
Virginia Museum of History & Culture: “A Landscape Saved: The Garden Club of Virginia at 100,” through Nov. 1. “Agents of Change: From Women’s Suffrage to Today,” organized in conjunction with Virginia’s statewide Women’s Suffrage Centennial, celebrates a century of women’s social and political activism in the Commonwealth, through Nov. 1. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Online: 360-degree virtual tours; live gallery walks; “History Connects” webinars (live and recorded options); live distance learning programs; and student and classroom resources. virginiahistory.org.
Washington Heritage Museums: Mary Washington House, Rising Sun Tavern and Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop are now open. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
Westmoreland County Museum: “100th Anniversary of Women’s Suffrage” sidewalk exhibit on display through near the end of October. wcmuseum@verizon.net.
MUSIC
The Birchmere: Double Vision-The Foreigner Experience, Friday. $25; and Huggy Lowdown with Chris Paul and Friends, Saturday, $25. All shows at 7:30 p.m. birchmere.com.
GMU Center for the Arts: Online: Mason Arts at Home, featuring livestreams from guest artists; releases of previously recorded content; opportunities to experience work by alumni, students and faculty; as well as interactive activities from across the college. cfa.gmu.edu/MAAH.
Hylton Performing Arts Center: Hylton on the Hill: The Queen’s Cartoonists. 6:30 p.m. Sunday. $30 adults, $15 youth. hyltoncenter.org/outdoor-performances.
THEATER
Arena Stage: Online: “Molly’s Salon,” half-hourlong weekly conversations featuring artistic director Molly Smith with a variety of artists and leaders, 7-7:30 p.m. select Thursdays; Civic Dialogues, Oct. 19. arenastage.org.
Folger Theatre: Online: “Encores,” a weekly online series highlighting past performances including excerpts from Folger Theatre, the Folger Consort early music ensemble, O.B. Hardison Poetry Series and more. “Shakespeare Lightning Round,” a Shakespearean chat show where guests answer 30 lightning-fast questions about their favorite—and least favorite—things about the Bard. 5 p.m. Wednesdays on Instagram Live. folger.edu/covid-19-updates, folger.edu/encores-1.
GMU Center for the Arts: Online: “Gaining Ground: A Celebration of Diverse Voices in Musical Theater,” musical revue presented by Mason School of Theater. Part of Mason Arts at Home. Oct. 23, 8 p.m. Free; register online. cfa.calendar.gmu.edu.
Kennedy Center: “Arts Across America,” featuring free, digital performances from over 200 diverse, visionary artists, through Dec. 11; kennedy-center.org/digitalstage/arts-across-america.
King George High School: Online: “Dorothy in Wonderland,” streaming Oct. 23-24 at 7 p.m. $10 per device. Purchase tickets at kghs.booktix.com.
Mosaic Theater Company: Online: “Remembering Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” Oct. 15 at 7:30 p.m. on Facebook Live. Change-makers and artists, along with Justice Ginsburg’s grandson, explore her life and impact on the theater community. facebook.com/mosaictheater/live.
Olney Theatre Center: Online: “Just Arts: A Celebration of Arts and Activism,” streaming four Fridays, beginning on Oct. 9. olneytheatre.org.
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “Souvenir: A Fantasia on the Life of Florence Foster Jenkins.” Through Nov. 8. Seating is limited. $60; discounts available. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
Richmond Triangle Players: “Virtually Insane” cabaret show, Oct. 15-17. Seating capacity is limited; streaming options available as well. $30 live or $25 streaming. Tickets must be purchased in advance; no walk-up options available. 804/346-8113; rtriangle.org.
Shakespeare Theatre Company: Online: Shakespeare Hour Live! hosted online by Simon Godwin and Drew Lichtenberg, and featuring special guests. 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 25. $10; free for STC members and subscribers. shakespearetheatre.org.
Signature Theatre: Online: “The Signature Show,” half-hour digital experience featuring performances by acclaimed artists, interviews, celebration of new musical voices and tributes to the past, present and future of Signature Theatre; new episodes every other Thursday. sigtheatre.org/the-signature-show.Teatro de la Luna: Online: Closing celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Oct. 15, 8 p.m. via Facebook Live. Free; donations greatly appreciated. facebook.com/TeatrodelaLuna; teatrodelaluna.org.
The Phillips Collection: Reopens to the public Oct. 15. Timed tickets are required. 202/387-2151; phillipscollection.org.
VCUarts Theatre: Online: “She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms,” a touching comedy-drama about two teenage sisters. Oct. 28-Nov. 6. $25 per household, $4.99 students; purchase tickets at vcutheatre.showclix.com. arts.vcu.edu/she-kills-monsters-virtual-realms.
Woolly Mammoth Theatre: “Human Resources,” an intimate audio anthology for remote times. Through Oct. 25. Phone line is open each week from Thursday-Sunday. $7; each ticket comes with an access code that is good for a four-day time period. 202/393-3939; woollymammoth.net.
FAMILY
Central Rappahannock Regional Library: 45-minute appointments will be available starting Monday; schedule a visit beginning Saturday at librarypoint.org/express or by phone starting Monday. Curbside pickup of books, DVDs, CDs, and magazines available. Online: e-books and e-magazines; Kanopy streaming video with more than 30,000 films; and Kanopy Kids educational streaming video for preschool age and up. librarypoint.org.
Children’s Museum of Richmond: Open Thursdays through Sundays. Advance ticket reservations required. Online: “Play Ahead” blog features activities, story times, art projects and parenting resources to help families learn through play. 804/474-7062; c-mor.org.
Fun Land of Fredericksburg: Select outdoor activities and arcade games are now open weekends; half-price games Wednesday. Read updated safety procedures online before visiting. Masks required for all guests when in the building or in areas where social distancing is not possible. Learn more and purchase tickets at funlandfredericksburg.com.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Online: art-related activities, Preschool Palette and Picturing New Connections lesson plans, printable games and coloring pages, videos, virtual tours, and jigsaw puzzles. GariMelchers.org/education/learn.
Historic Kenmore: Learn With Me Day, on-site program (aligned with VA SOLs) for students who are learning virtually or are homeschooled. Students will learn the archaeology process and learn its importance to historical research. Oct. 28. Grades K-6. Registration required. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit kenmore.org.
Hylton Performing Arts Center: Online: Hylton at Home Story Corner: “Brave Ballerina: The Story of Janet Collins,” 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Free. Available to stream on website, Facebook and YouTube. hylton.calendar.gmu.edu.
James Monroe Museum: Online: Special Hands-on History page with activities and enrichment content for all ages; and a large volume of presentations available on YouTube. jamesmonroemuseum.org.
Science Museum of Virginia: “Giant Insects” exhibit extended through Jan. 3. Open Wednesday through Sunday. View operating procedures at smv.org/visit/welcome. Online: New Virtual Series “Science Shorts,” featuring education team members who will offer a less than five-minute video explaining a science topic through a demonstration or activity; follow-up resources and corresponding activity guide will be posted on website. Tuesdays at 10 a.m. on museum’s social media channels. smv.org.
Stage Door Productions: “Alice in Zoomland: The Missing Script” online workshop, Oct. 6-Nov. 17, 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays; final performance Nov. 17 at 8 p.m. $125. Other workshops: Monologues Workshop and Performance, Oct. 5-Nov. 23, 6:30-8 p.m.; final showcase Nov. 23, 7:30 p.m. Ages 8-12. $150. stagedoorproductions.org.
ETC.
American Revolution Museum at Yorktown: “Yorktown Victory Celebration,” featuring immersive films, exhibition galleries and outdoor re-creations of a Continental Army encampment and Revolution-era farm. Oct. 17. Included with museum admission. 757/ 253-4838; historyisfun.org.
A. Smith Bowman Distillery: Complimentary tours (limited to 10) require online reservations. Masks required; contactless temperature scans and information for contact tracing purposes will be taken. asmithbowman.com/planyourvisit.
Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force: Warbird Showcase, Oct. 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Leesburg Executive Airport, 1001 Sycolin Road, Leesburg. Parking and the event are free; rides start at just $89. Advance tickets can be purchased at capitalwing.org/ or by emailing CapitalWingCAF@gmail.com.
Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing; purchase tickets in advance to ensure availability. Masks are required while inside. kenmore.org.
Heathsville Farmers Market: Blessing of the Animals ceremony at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 17, courtesy of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, and demonstrations by active artisan guilds. 804-580-3377; RHHTFoundationinc.org.
Historic Kenmore: Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing; purchase tickets in advance of your visit to ensure availability. Masks are required while inside. 540/370-0732; kenmore.org.
Ingleside Vineyards: Virtual tastings with winemaker Mark Misch, Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. on Facebook Live. inglesidevineyards.com.
Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: Tickets are online only, timed and limited; no walk-ups. lewisginter.org.
Love the Lake Festival: 349 Pleasants Landing Road, Bumpass. Enjoy local vendors, local beer and wine, classic/show cars, music, and food trucks. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. third Sunday of every month through November. Join as vendor or guest. For vendor application or more information, email Beth at festivals@pleasantslanding.com.
Patawomeck Tribal Center: 11th annual Patawomeck Craft Show, Oct. 24, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Minnie Lightner. 540/842-0501.
Rappahannock Adult Activities: Annual Fall Plant Sale fundraiser. View full list of available plants and download an order form at rappahannockareacsb.org. Proceeds from the sale will benefit RAAI’s day support program for adults with developmental disabilities. 540/373-7643.
Riverfest: Fundraiser postponed to Oct. 24; format adjusted for more personalized party-pack option with streaming live entertainment and online auction. Party-pack options on sale now, with afternoon pickup from three locations. riverfriends.org/riverfest.
Stratford Hall: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Visitors are asked to wear masks. Purchase tickets and read safety guidelines online. stratfordhall.org.
University of Mary Washington: Great Presidential Lives, mini-series of videotaped lectures delivered by UMW Professor Emeritus of History William B. Crawley. Oct. 20: “John F. Kennedy: “ ‘Camelot’ and the Question of Style vs. Substance.” umw.edu/greatlives.—Compiled by Gail Choochan
