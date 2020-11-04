Local Entertainment Roundup

5 thursdayOnline: Spotsylvania 300 Lecture Series: The Birth of Spotsylvania. Ashley Abruzzo and Dr. Eric Larsen of the Germanna Foundation explore the history and archaeology of the early Germanna settlement founded by Lt. Governor Alexander Spotswood in 1714. 6:30–8 p.m. on Facebook Live; no Facebook account needed. facebook.com/crrlnews.
Fall Harvest Festival, Belvedere Plantation, 1410 Belvedere Drive. Enjoy Maize Maze, Pumpkin Patch and more than 30 activities and events. Through Nov. 8; closed Mondays. $13.95 and up; free for ages 2 and under. Reservations required; purchase timed blocks online. No tickets will be sold at the farm. belvedereplantation.com.
6 fridayBecome a Citizen Scientist, Alum Spring Park shelter, 1 Greenbrier Drive. Join a naturalist and discover new ways to take part in large nature studies from our own city, park, or yard. 2 p.m. $6 per person. For ages 6+. Bring a phone or other electronic device that can take pictures, access the internet and download apps. 540/372-1086; fredprpf@fredericksburgva.gov.
Film: “The Polar Express,” FredNats Stadium, 42 Jackie Robinson Way. 7–9 p.m., gates open at 6 p.m. $12 per person, children 4 and younger are free. Dress in your favorite pajamas and bring a blanket to sit on. Masks are required. Concessions will be sold; no outside food or drink allowed. Non-perishable items for holiday meals will be collected for Fredericksburg Food Bank. Hosted by Riverbend High School DECA. benddeca@gmail.com.
Double-Feature Movie Night, Dixon Park, 1300 Dixon St., “The Addams Family,” gates open at 5:30 p.m., with movie at dark (6:15 p.m.) “Us,” gates open at 8 p.m., with movie at 8:30 p.m.; must be at least 17 with ID to enter, or have parent come. Free candy bags for children for the first movie, and popcorn for the second movie. Admission is free; a food vendor will also be on-site. Event rescheduled from Oct. 30. fredparksrec.com.
Fall Harvest Festival. See Thursday’s listing.
7 saturdayWomen’s Lifestyle Expo, Expo Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway. Seminars, health and beauty information, shopping, wine tasting. 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Free.
Craft and vendors show, Fredericksburg Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave. Featuring over 80 crafters and vendors. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission and parking are free. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Rain or shine. 540/373-1294; or fredfair123@gmail.com.
Fall Harvest Festival. See Thursday’s listing.
8 sundayFOP Auxiliary fall vendor and craft fair, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge, 3700 Fallwood Lane. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to The Wounded Warrior Project. Lodge15Auxiliary@gmail.com.
Fall Harvest Festival. See Thursday’s listing.
10 tuesdayOnline: “Colonial Maps, Trade & the Atlantic World,” Stratford Hall. Justin Fornal, host of Discover Channel’s “Unexplained & Unexplored,” takes us to parts unknown to explain how cartography shaped the colonial world. 7-9 p.m. via Zoom. Registration required. Pay as you wish. stratfordhall.org.
11 wednesdayVeterans Day, The James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage, 129 Caroline St., Orange. Free admission to veterans through Nov. 15. 10 a.m.–5 p.m. thejamesmadisonmuseum.net.
local roundupDays and hours of operation may vary. Call ahead or see website before visiting venue.
ART
810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.
ARTfactory: “Un Poco de Todo Amoroso,” works by David Amoroso. Through Dec. 11. virginiaartfactory.org/gallery.
The Artists’ Alliance at Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Works honoring the fall season, through November. Works in the media of painting, photography, encaustic, basketry, jewelry, furniture and pottery. Carl and Joyce Thor of Jarrett Thor Fine Arts will also have their original paintings, as well as decorative minerals, on display. jarretthor.com.
Art First Gallery: “All Eyes on Fredericksburg,” all-member show featuring iconic buildings, landscapes and cityscapes. Nov. 5-29; First Friday reception 6-9 p.m. Nov. 6. Masks required. artfirstgallery.com.
Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Made to be Marbled: Inspirations in Papier-Mâché,” works by Lynette Reed, Nov. 3-29; opening event Nov. 6, 6-9 p.m. Masks and social distancing required. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.
Branch Museum of Architecture and Design: Purchase timed-entry tickets in advance; immediate entry tickets will be available at the front desk, but only up to the limits of social distancing guidelines. Masks and social distancing required. branchmuseum.org.
Brush Strokes Gallery: “We Give Thanks,” celebrating the spirit of gratitude—for the large, small and unexpected treasures in our lives. Through November. Works include hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors or acrylics, metal sculpture, porcelain painting and mixed-media. Masks required. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.
Canal Quarter Arts: Works by local artists and new artist in studio; outdoor mural. First Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; artist Hunter Perkinson will present a live demonstration on forging his iron feathers. Saturday: sidewalk sale, open house with apple cider. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more info and to read about safety measures, visit Facebook event page.
Dahlgren Heritage Museum: Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday. dahlgrenmuseum.org.
Darbytown Arts Studio: New works on display, plus works by several new artists. First Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; outdoor seating available (weather permitting). See Facebook event page for details.
Fredericksburg Area Museum: “These Old Walls: A Town and Its Stories,” “The People’s Gallery,” showcasing items from local collector Dr. John Coker, and “Heirlooms and Relics: Portrait of a Community,” featuring several pieces from the museum’s furniture collection. Timed-entry ticket only. Masks required. $5, free for children under age 10 and members. Purchase tickets at famva.org.
Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Artist Choice.” Members’ Gallery: Linda Agar-Hendrix. Through November. Masks required. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.
Fredericksburg Country Club: “Rural Rendezvous,” featuring “barnscape” artwork by Dawn Whitmore from travels through Fredericksburg, along with Pennsylvania and Alabama. Opening reception Nov. 5, 6-8 p.m. On display through December. Exhibit is only open to non-club members during opening reception. dewphotographyva.com.
Gari Melchers Home and Studio: Rotating works by the prominent portraitist and American Impressionist painter. Masks required. Online: 3-D virtual tours of studio, galleries, pavilion and historic house museum. garimelchers.org/welcome-back.
James Monroe Museum: Masks required while indoors. Online: “James Monroe Museum in 3-D,” interactive exhibit; “Chats with the Curator,” with Assistant Director and Curator Jarod Kearney every other Monday at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.
LibertyTown Arts Workshop: ”6x6x6,” annual exhibit of artwork no larger than 6 inches. Through November. Opening reception Friday. Masks required and maintain social distancing. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.
Museum of American History and the Old Port Royal School: Open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Through December. Masks required. Walking tours available after 2 p.m. Saturdays. Call for reservations. Free; donations greatly appreciated. 804/370-5285.
National Museum of the Marine Corps: Face coverings required for all visitors over age 6 and highly recommended for children between 2-6. Capacity will be limited. usmcmuseum.com/covid-19.
Virginia Museum of History & Culture: The Virginia Watercolor Society 41st annual Exhibition and Show, featuring 81 artists’ juried, original watercolor paintings, on paper and in various water media from transparent watercolor, acrylic, gouache or mixed media. Opens 10 a.m. Saturday. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Online: 360-degree virtual tours; live gallery walks; “History Connects” webinars (live and recorded options); live distance learning programs; and student and classroom resources. virginiahistory.org.
Washington Heritage Museums: Mary Washington House, Rising Sun Tavern and Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop are now open. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
Woodrow Wilson House: “Suffrage Outside!” marking the centennial of the 19th amendment to the U.S. Constitution, extended through Nov. 30. Masks and registration for timed entry required. Pay what you wish. woodrowwilsonhouse.org.
MUSIC
The Birchmere: KASHMIR—The Live Led Zeppelin Show, Friday; Robert Glasper, Saturday; Romeo Delight: The Ultimate Van Halen Tribute Band- In Honor of Eddie, Sunday. All shows at 7:30 p.m. Limited capacity; purchase tickets at birchmere.com.
GMU Center for the Arts: Online: Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, featuring pianist Michael Brown. 7 p.m. Sunday. Free; registration not required. Mason Arts at Home, featuring livestreams from guest artists; releases of previously recorded content; opportunities to experience work by alumni, students and faculty; as well as interactive activities from across the college. cfa.gmu.edu/MAAH.
Hylton Performing Arts Center: Online: Celebrating Veterans and the Arts: A Virtual Concert, 8 p.m. Nov. 14. Featuring Jay Ungar and Molly Mason, Darden Purcell, & Voices of Service. Free; registration not required. hylton.calendar.gmu.edu.
THEATER
Arena Stage: Online: “Molly’s Salon,” half-hourlong weekly conversations featuring artistic director Molly Smith with a variety of artists and leaders, 7-7:30 p.m. select Thursdays. arenastage.org.
Folger Theatre: Online: “Encores,” a weekly online series highlighting past performances including excerpts from Folger Theatre, the Folger Consort early music ensemble, O.B. Hardison Poetry Series and more. “Shakespeare Lightning Round,” a Shakespearean chat show where guests answer 30 lightning-fast questions about their favorite—and least favorite—things about the Bard. 5 p.m. Wednesdays on Instagram Live. folger.edu/covid-19-updates, folger.edu/encores-1.
GMU Center for the Arts: Beyond the Stage: School of Dance, 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free; registration is required. Limited capacity. cfa.calendar.gmu.edu.
Kennedy Center: Online: “Arts Across America,” featuring free performances from over 200 diverse, visionary artists, through Dec. 11; kennedy-center.org/digitalstage/arts-across-america.
Maryland Ensemble Theatre: Online: “The Tempest,” live streaming performance. Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Nov. 13-22. $24; viewers will be sent a private link upon ticket purchase. marylandensemble.org/tempest.
Olney Theatre Center: Online: “Signal Boost: Music Mondays,” featuring musical acts in D.C., Maryland, Virginia and beyond. 7 p.m. every Monday, beginning Nov. 9. Free, available on Facebook, YouTube and theater’s blog; only available online for one week after premiere. RSVP to receive a reminder. olneytheatre.org.
Richmond Triangle Players: “The Santa Closet,” one-person show. Nov. 20 through Dec. 19. Limited capacity. Masks required. Streaming options available. rtriangle.org.
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “A Riverside Family Christmas,” featuring music, dance and holiday stories. Nov. 25 to Dec. 27. $60; discounts available. Seating is limited. Presented without dinner service; a light fare menu and tableside bar service available in Events Center. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
Shakespeare Theatre Company: Online: Shakespeare Hour Live! hosted online by Simon Godwin and Drew Lichtenberg, and featuring special guests. 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 25. $10; free for STC members and subscribers. shakespearetheatre.org.
Signature Theatre: Online: “The Signature Show,” half-hour digital experience featuring performances by acclaimed artists, interviews, celebration of new musical voices and tributes to the past, present and future of Signature Theatre; new episodes every other Thursday. sigtheatre.org/the-signature-show.
VCUarts Theatre: Online: “She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms,” a touching comedy-drama about two teenage sisters. Through Nov. 6. $25 per household, $4.99 students; purchase tickets at vcutheatre.showclix.com. arts.vcu.edu/she-kills-monsters-virtual-realms.
Woolly Mammoth Theatre: ”The Jookjoynt,” Nov. 17-22; “This Is Who I Am,” Nov. 29 to Dec. 27. Reserve tickets online. 202/393-3939; woollymammoth.net.
FAMILY
Central Rappahannock Regional Library: 45-minute appointments will be available starting Monday; schedule a visit beginning Saturday at librarypoint.org/express or by phone starting Monday. Curbside pickup of books, DVDs, CDs, and magazines available. Online: e-books and e-magazines; Kanopy streaming video with more than 30,000 films; and Kanopy Kids educational streaming video for preschool age and up. librarypoint.org.
Children’s Museum of Richmond: Open Thursdays through Sundays. Advance ticket reservations required. Online: “Play Ahead” blog features activities, story times, art projects and parenting resources to help families learn through play. 804/474-7062; c-mor.org.
Fun Land of Fredericksburg: Select outdoor activities and arcade games are now open weekends; half-price games Wednesday. Read updated safety procedures online before visiting. Masks required for all guests when in the building or in areas where social distancing is not possible. Purchase tickets at funlandfredericksburg.com.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Online: art-related activities, Preschool Palette and Picturing New Connections lesson plans, printable games and coloring pages, videos, virtual tours, and jigsaw puzzles. GariMelchers.org/education/learn.
Hylton Performing Arts Center: Online: Hylton at Home Story Corner: “Because,” 10:30 a.m. Nov. 21. Available on HPAC website, Facebook and YouTube. Streaming the third Saturday of the month. Free. hylton.calendar.gmu.edu.
James Monroe Museum: Online: Special Hands-on History page with activities and enrichment content for all ages; and a large volume of presentations available on YouTube. jamesmonroemuseum.org.
Science Museum of Virginia: “Giant Insects” exhibit extended through Jan. 3. Open Wednesday through Sunday. View operating procedures at smv.org/visit/welcome.
Stage Door Productions: “Alice in Zoomland: The Missing Script” online workshop, Oct. 6-Nov. 17, 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays; final performance Nov. 17 at 8 p.m. $125. Other workshops: Monologues Workshop and Performance, Oct. 5-Nov. 23, 6:30-8 p.m.; final showcase Nov. 23, 7:30 p.m. Ages 8-12. $150. stagedoorproductions.org.
ETC.
A. Smith Bowman Distillery: Complimentary tours (limited to 10) require online reservations. Masks required; contactless temperature scans and information for contact tracing purposes will be taken. asmithbowman.com/planyourvisit.
Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing; purchase tickets in advance to ensure availability. Masks are required while inside. kenmore.org.
Field of Screams, Olney Md. Combining two haunted trails into one terrifying 50-minute experience, complete with full-service concessions. Thursdays-Sundays through Nov. 7. Trails open at dusk. Masks are mandatory; COVID-19 protocols incorporated throughout event. $250 for up to 6 people. screams.org/ticket-info.
Fredericksburg Pet Show, Fredericksburg Expo Center. Nov. 14-15. $8; free for children 12 and under. Tickets must be purchased online. Pets free to attend; must have a ticket. FredericksburgPetShow.com.
Friends of Chatham Meet and Greet, Chatham Manor. Local amateur photography enthusiasts will divide into small groups and compete in a photo contest. 3:30-5 p.m. Nov. 15. Cell phone cameras and digital SLR cameras welcome. Wear sturdy shoes and bring a lawn chair. Face masks and social distancing are required. New members are welcome. Free to Friends of Chatham members and their guests.
Halloween Harvest, Busch Gardens Williamsburg. Enjoy the Halloween season at select villages, new fall activities, thrill rides and seasonal eats and treats. Select dates, Oct. 1 to Nov. 8. Timed entry available Friday through Sunday; purchase tickets in advance. $49.99. buschgardens.com/williamsburg.
Historic Kenmore: Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing; purchase tickets in advance of your visit to ensure availability. Masks are required while inside. 540/370-0732; kenmore.org.
Ingleside Vineyards: Virtual tastings with winemaker Mark Misch, Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. on Facebook Live. inglesidevineyards.com.
Annual Veterans Day 5K and 1Mile Fun Run, King George High School Stadium. Nov. 11. Hosted by King George High School DECA Chapter. 5K: 9 a.m., on-site registration and check-in begin at 8:30 a.m.; $20 donation. Fun run: 9:15 a.m., check-in at 8:45 a.m.; $10 donation. Registration is open to all ages. Proceeds go to Some Gave All Foundation. Register online at forms.gle/n6cW21EKrAfmA8WeA and kgdeca.org, or email kgdeca@gmail.com or call Dee Strauss at 540/775-3535 ext. 1225. Donations will be collected at the registration table. Checks should be made out to “King George High School” with “KG DECA 5K” in the memo. Cash welcome; donations of bottled water or snacks always welcome.
Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: Tickets are online only, timed and limited; no walk-ups. lewisginter.org.
Love the Lake Festival: 349 Pleasants Landing Road, Bumpass. Enjoy local vendors, local beer and wine, classic/show cars, music, and food trucks. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. third Sunday of every month through November. Join as vendor or guest. For vendor application or more information, email Beth at festivals@pleasantslanding.com.
Rappahannock Adult Activities: Annual Fall Plant Sale fundraiser. View full list of available plants and download an order form at rappahannockareacsb.org. Proceeds from the sale will benefit RAAI’s day support program for adults with developmental disabilities. 540/373-7643.
Stratford Hall: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Visitors are asked to wear masks. Purchase tickets and read safety guidelines online. stratfordhall.org.
Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest: Guided tours of the villa offered Thursday through Sunday; limited to a maximum of 10 people; visitors encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. General admission fees: $18 adults; $16 seniors (ages 65 and older) and military (must show ID); $10 college students (must show ID) and teens (ages 12-18); $6 youth (ages 6-11); and free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. Private tours available; $25 adults (ages 18 and older), $14 youth (ages 6-17) and children under age 6 are free; private tours must be reserved 24 hours in advance through the Museum Shop. 434/534-8120; poplarforest.org.
Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit: Tours for the public interested in learning more about the mission to Remember, Honor and Teach. Nov. 14: Mission BBQ, 3515 Plank Road, Fredericksburg, and Nov. 17: 267 Garrisonville Road, Stafford. Free admission. For every American Heroes Cup purchased at any of the restaurant’s locations, $2 will be donated to WAA. Wreaths will be placed at participating cemeteries on National Wreaths Across America Day on Dec. 19. wreathsacrossamerica.org.
—Compiled by Gail Choochan and Tara Lee
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.