Local Entertainment Roundup

5 thursdayOnline: Spotsylvania 300 Lecture Series: The Birth of Spotsylvania. Ashley Abruzzo and Dr. Eric Larsen of the Germanna Foundation explore the history and archaeology of the early Germanna settlement founded by Lt. Governor Alexander Spotswood in 1714. 6:30–8 p.m. on Facebook Live; no Facebook account needed. facebook.com/crrlnews.

Fall Harvest Festival, Belvedere Plantation, 1410 Belvedere Drive. Enjoy Maize Maze, Pumpkin Patch and more than 30 activities and events. Through Nov. 8; closed Mondays. $13.95 and up; free for ages 2 and under. Reservations required; purchase timed blocks online. No tickets will be sold at the farm. belvedereplantation.com.

6 fridayBecome a Citizen Scientist, Alum Spring Park shelter, 1 Greenbrier Drive. Join a naturalist and discover new ways to take part in large nature studies from our own city, park, or yard. 2 p.m. $6 per person. For ages 6+. Bring a phone or other electronic device that can take pictures, access the internet and download apps. 540/372-1086; fredprpf@fredericksburgva.gov.