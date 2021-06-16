Local Juneteenth celebrations

Michael Carter Jr. is an 11th-generation farmer in the United States and a fifth-generation farmer of Carter Farms in Unionville, where he offers workshops on how to produce and market ethnic vegetables. Among many other accomplishments, Carter works with Virginia State University as the Small Farm Resource Center coordinator for the Small Farm Outreach Program, said Anna Pillow, the executive director of the Arts Center in Orange.

“He’s going to be talking a little bit about the history of his family, their farm and his time in Ghana. He learned a lot of things there and he’s brought those practices back with him,” Pillow said. “His presentation is also going to focus on the history of Juneteenth.”

Dr. Dena Jennings is a science lover, human rights advocate and artist who plays gourd-based instruments of her own making. She will appear in a video that will be shown at the event and streamed on the center’s YouTube channel.

“We’re also going to be putting it on our Facebook page. It’s going to be on our main webpage as well,” Pillow said.

Jennings, who is a member of the Board of Directors at The Arts Center in Orange, will talk about her family.