Local music scene loses its beating heart

The Fredericksburg music community lost one of their own on April 5 when Geordie Beddoe died at the age of 42 from complications due to a stroke. Beddoe was a talented drummer, guitarist and bass player, but the outpouring of grief and memories on social media from fellow musicians mention his generous spirit and emotional support as much as his musical prowess.
One thing that made Beddoe different also made his life a constant challenge. At the age of 3, he was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor. At that time, the only treatment for his condition involved high doses of radiation, which killed a number of healthy brain cells in order to save his life. The procedure led to difficulties in coordination and learning, but Beddoe found relief and joy in music.
He learned the drums and played in talent shows in middle school. He formed bands with classmates from James Monroe High School including Elliott Currie, Nick Rose and Erin McKeown.
“I remember him playing drums all the time in our basement,” said Sarah Beddoe Hartsock, Geordie’s younger sister. “His friends would come over. He had a huge drum set and music would be reverberating around the whole house. It was awesome, I would hear music all the time.”
He was also involved with Maranatha, a performing and touring Christian choir in the Fredericksburg area. It gave Beddoe experience performing for an audience and also introduced him to an array of area musicians. One of those musicians was Clay Motley, who formed his own band and recruited Beddoe on drums.
“I remember many practices in his basement with Geordie and Keith McConnell,” said Motley. “After running through the real songs, we’d rotate. Geordie would grab a bass or guitar, I’d try drums until Keith kicked me off to play. We just liked playing music. Geordie would always be around the Fredericksburg music scene. If you went to anything from a concert, an open mic night, a blues jam, or just somebody playing on the corner sidewalk, chances are you’d see Geordie there, enjoying the vibe.”
Beth Lynn Jenkins co-owned Apple Music with her ex-husband Mike Chafin. Their store became a friendly gathering place for Fredericksburg musicians in the 1990s.
“Being co-owner of Apple Music was the best thing in the world because of all the people that came through there, it was just family,” said Jenkins. “Geordie came in one day and he just started hanging out. He’d just sit there the way he does, very quietly and ask questions, very unassuming. He was just so easy to be around and so sweet.”
Jenkins also remembered Beddoe being a faithful listener and supporter of bands she played with while she lived in Fredericksburg.
“I would play with Joshua Road at The Kenmore and there would be this group of women that came in and were so loud, and that’s very frustrating,” said Jenkins. “But if you can find somebody that’s listening, you can just play to them. If Geordie was there, you could play to Geordie because he was always listening. He really knew what was going on, and he would tell you, ‘I really like the way you did this part of the song.’ It made a difference. He just appreciated people.”
Tom Beaulieu, singer and lead guitarist with The Brokedown Boys, voiced a similar observation in a Facebook discussion following Beddoe’s death.
“One of my favorite things would be coming out of a jam. Eyes closed, searching ... and I’d open my eyes, look up, and I’d always seem to see Geordie first in the crowd,” wrote Beaulieu. “He’d be locked in to the jam. I also loved that every time he would come to the Brokedown gig, without fail Lance [Kelly] would look at me with a big smile and say, ‘Geordie is here.’ He gave me some of the most sincere and kind compliments.”
As musical luminaries go, Beddoe didn’t hang around with famous people or have a hit record. But to people in this area’s tight-knit music community, he was a star—a fellow player, someone who loved The Grateful Dead and talking about Martin guitars, a good listener, and a dear friend. He will be missed.