Local music scene loses its beating heart

“I remember many practices in his basement with Geordie and Keith McConnell,” said Motley. “After running through the real songs, we’d rotate. Geordie would grab a bass or guitar, I’d try drums until Keith kicked me off to play. We just liked playing music. Geordie would always be around the Fredericksburg music scene. If you went to anything from a concert, an open mic night, a blues jam, or just somebody playing on the corner sidewalk, chances are you’d see Geordie there, enjoying the vibe.”

Beth Lynn Jenkins co-owned Apple Music with her ex-husband Mike Chafin. Their store became a friendly gathering place for Fredericksburg musicians in the 1990s.

“Being co-owner of Apple Music was the best thing in the world because of all the people that came through there, it was just family,” said Jenkins. “Geordie came in one day and he just started hanging out. He’d just sit there the way he does, very quietly and ask questions, very unassuming. He was just so easy to be around and so sweet.”

Jenkins also remembered Beddoe being a faithful listener and supporter of bands she played with while she lived in Fredericksburg.