Local rapper Zye Ca$h finds a new niche in country music

When his brother died, Schoolfield considered giving up music, and took a break for several months while he grieved.

“Music was the only thing that got me through. When he did pass, the last thing I got from him was him saying, ‘Finish what you were doing musically. Don’t stop because of this.’ I wanted to quit. I stopped for two months. I jumped back in and it really helped me get through my thoughts, get through my emotions, my feelings. You can say tons of things, but music does something different. You can feel it—it’s beyond just the words.”

His loss also translated into activism with the homeless community. Schoolfield has been involved with a program called Heat The Streets that provides warm clothes and food to homeless people. He hopes to merge it with his music career.

“I’ve got some ideas on a project I want to do down the road where I involve a homeless concept,” said Schoolfield. “I’ve already talked about that with my management. I have a song called ‘Human’ that I’m currently working on. It’s about homeless people, the struggle, and why someone might end up in that situation.”

Schoolfield worked in several different genres before settling on country music. He collaborated with other singers as a songwriter and even won a video contest as a hip-hop artist.