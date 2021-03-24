Local singer making fashionable pop music in NYC

Singer Will Janney, who records under the name JANNEY, makes light, danceable music that feels like an antidote to the depressing year we have all just experienced.
Janney grew up in Stafford County and took voice lessons in middle school, but pursued other interests and went to George Washington University in D.C. where he majored in marketing and psychology. He decided to follow his creative side and went to Parsons School of Design in New York City for graduate studies in fashion design.
“Senior year of college I just had all these melodies that kept getting stuck in my head,” said Janney. “So I started to find a new voice teacher as a way to get those melodies out. I found a voice teacher in New York City who was able to create piano accompaniments to the songs that I had written and were stuck in my head. I started everything with piano demos with my voice coach. I would send those to the producers with a few reference tracks of what sort of sonic world I wanted the music to exist in. We would just go from there.”
Though Janney does not read music or play an instrument, his strong sense of melody and rhythm allow him to work with producers who turn his ideas into club beats with synthesizer backgrounds.
He produced his own demo at a studio in Virginia Beach, where he took a more hands-on approach to create his electronic accompaniment with the studio musicians, but then decided to collaborate with seasoned producers for the tracks on his four-song EP that came out this month. That release is a preview of a full 11-song album scheduled to be released April 2.
“I worked with two different producers. One of them was Nash Overstreet. He’s in that band Hot Chelle Rae. Then I worked with this producer named Aaron Kelley. He’s based down in Dallas and we did five of the 11 songs. Aaron would send me a reference beat to a demo I had done down in Virginia Beach. We would decide what we liked about it and what we didn’t like about it. Once we got the instrumental component where we wanted it to be, then I went down to Texas and I laid down the vocals.”
The songs cover a period of time over the last two years so they are a mix of songs written before and during the COVID-19 pandemic. There is a light feel to the song “nyc nights” that looks back on the time before the lockdown.
“Really, it’s a love song at the end of the day,” said Janney. “When you meet that person that’s ‘the person,’ you know. Our love together will shine brighter than the New York City nights. Obviously, it speaks to going out in the city and experiencing the city, but I still think that the actual take-away of that track is still something that could happen during the coronavirus as well.”
Another song on the upcoming album “Dream Awake” expresses Janney’s feelings during the pandemic.
“It kind of touches on the pandemic and the energy that everyone feels during the pandemic,” said Janney. “It’s not directly speaking to the pandemic, but certain tracks definitely were inspired by what was happening around me.”
Equally important to Janney’s artistic vision are the videos he creates for each song. They feature splashes of color, striking images, and some dance moves from Janney.
“For the four singles we’ve put out so far, we’ve done a music video with this really great cinematographer based out of New York named Hunter Airheart,” said Janney. “It’s almost as exciting to me as creating the song. From working in fashion, I have a huge interest in visual concepts. So it’s interesting for me to be able to build out a creative world that the track can exist in.”
Like most performing artists, Janney is hopeful that the country will be opening up to live shows in the coming months.
“There’s definitely some plans. It’s still a little dodgy on the live shows, but it does seem like in New York this summer there will be some chances to do some live performances at different venues throughout the city and Brooklyn,” said Janney. “That’s in the pipeline of what we would like to have happen.”