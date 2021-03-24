Local singer making fashionable pop music in NYC

“I worked with two different producers. One of them was Nash Overstreet. He’s in that band Hot Chelle Rae. Then I worked with this producer named Aaron Kelley. He’s based down in Dallas and we did five of the 11 songs. Aaron would send me a reference beat to a demo I had done down in Virginia Beach. We would decide what we liked about it and what we didn’t like about it. Once we got the instrumental component where we wanted it to be, then I went down to Texas and I laid down the vocals.”

The songs cover a period of time over the last two years so they are a mix of songs written before and during the COVID-19 pandemic. There is a light feel to the song “nyc nights” that looks back on the time before the lockdown.

“Really, it’s a love song at the end of the day,” said Janney. “When you meet that person that’s ‘the person,’ you know. Our love together will shine brighter than the New York City nights. Obviously, it speaks to going out in the city and experiencing the city, but I still think that the actual take-away of that track is still something that could happen during the coronavirus as well.”

Another song on the upcoming album “Dream Awake” expresses Janney’s feelings during the pandemic.