Local songwriter finds new sound for latest Puff Yeah EP

Puff Yeah’s new self-titled, four-song EP spans many moods. Taken together, the songs form a map of singer-guitarist Kristin “Monster” Bonecrusher’s journey over the past few years. The lead song, “T. Rex,” kicks off with some power chords and then tells the story of keyboardist Liz “Tofu” Shelton’s wandering cat.

“I wrote the lyrics and the music for ‘T. Rex.’ That was the first song that gave me the idea to do Puff Yeah,” said Monster. “I wrote the melody in the car, I was on my way to [roller] derby and I said, Tofu help me write this song. It was about her cat. She was laid out at the time. I think she had just had knee surgery, so she couldn’t do derby anymore. I was like, this is something we can do.”

Bassist Christopher “Hodge” Critzer had played on Monster’s solo album, and contributed to the music for three of the songs on “Puff Yeah.” Monster’s husband Kelley Drake introduced her to drummer John Piedel, who rounded out the quartet.

The second track on the EP, “Disease,” was an unreleased song from Monster’s previous band, The Crypts, written by lead singer Craig Graziano. The song has a sparse, post-punk beat driven by Critzer’s bass and Piedel’s drums. The song, sung as a duet with Monster and Shelton alternating lines, was inspired by one of Monster’s favorite bands, X.