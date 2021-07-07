Local songwriter finds new sound for latest Puff Yeah EP

Puff Yeah’s new self-titled, four-song EP spans many moods. Taken together, the songs form a map of singer-guitarist Kristin “Monster” Bonecrusher’s journey over the past few years. The lead song, “T. Rex,” kicks off with some power chords and then tells the story of keyboardist Liz “Tofu” Shelton’s wandering cat.
“I wrote the lyrics and the music for ‘T. Rex.’ That was the first song that gave me the idea to do Puff Yeah,” said Monster. “I wrote the melody in the car, I was on my way to [roller] derby and I said, Tofu help me write this song. It was about her cat. She was laid out at the time. I think she had just had knee surgery, so she couldn’t do derby anymore. I was like, this is something we can do.”
Bassist Christopher “Hodge” Critzer had played on Monster’s solo album, and contributed to the music for three of the songs on “Puff Yeah.” Monster’s husband Kelley Drake introduced her to drummer John Piedel, who rounded out the quartet.
The second track on the EP, “Disease,” was an unreleased song from Monster’s previous band, The Crypts, written by lead singer Craig Graziano. The song has a sparse, post-punk beat driven by Critzer’s bass and Piedel’s drums. The song, sung as a duet with Monster and Shelton alternating lines, was inspired by one of Monster’s favorite bands, X.
“Craig and I were talking about it when we were in The Crypts. I asked, can you write a X-ish song? The Crypts just never were able to do it,” said Monster. “[Craig] wrote a lot. It was a lot of lyrics, I just took a chunk of it. I told him, I’m sorry I didn’t use it all. He had given that to me to use, so I was really grateful for that.”
“Feel The Rain” revisits a difficult time in Monster’s life, reflecting on the death of her first husband Mike Tschirn five years ago. The pain in the lyrics is offset by the upbeat tempo and catchy hook written by Critzer.
“I love that juxtaposition of some really dark [expletive] with really poppy music,” said Monster.
The EP ends with an uplifting song: “Getaway.” It’s a love song to Monster’s husband Drake, who she married in September 2020. The bass and drums create a hypnotic loop with the descending lead guitar and moody keyboards.
“I wrote that about Kelley,” said Monster. “He and I texted a lot before we actually dated. Our relationship was through text. Our first date was April of 2018, but we had been texting since the October before.”
Monster’s musical influences range from ’90s rock like Pearl Jam and Nirvana, Neil Young, R.E.M., Björk, Tori Amos and early punk music. But she doesn’t try to emulate any of those sounds in her own songs.
“Music doesn’t really inspire me when I’m writing,” said Monster. “I draw from my life and whether I’m doing it in first person or third person. I flip around. I’ve been writing love songs, like, who am I? I was writing a lot about drugs and death. I’m trying to be done with that.”
Puff Yeah started playing shows in 2019 and had to stop and restart in 2020. The EP was recorded in March in Piedel’s living room and was produced by Matt Luger.
“Recording songs in my living room made it a comfortable experience,” said Piedel. “Matt Luger recorded The Crypts stuff, so he is like a family member and easy to work with. The four-song EP is the first of three releases this year. We will have an October Halloween single release and an original, Christmas-themed single in time for December.”
The band pushed back the release date of the EP because Shelton was about to give birth to twins and they wanted to shoot a video for “T. Rex.”
“She was at 34 weeks so we had to hurry up, get these out and make the video,” said Monster. “We made the video on just the rough recordings, they hadn’t been finished. I hadn’t finished the vocals, I had to go in afterward and re-do those.”
“Puff Yeah” is available on all major streaming services.
Stephen Hu is a Fredericksburg writer and musician.