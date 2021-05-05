Make some Mother's Day memories

Visit all three shops and ask for a Hershey’s chocolate at the checkout. You’ll receive a treat and something even sweeter—a discount ranging from 10 to 40 percent. After visiting all three spots, shoppers can enter for a chance to win a basket of goodies worth more than $100.

More information can be found at fb.me/e/24CF2SdhW.

Spill the tea (or not!)Historic Kenmore is offering a “Mother’s Day Tea in the Garden” event. Guests will meet reenactors portraying Mary Washington and her daughter Betty Washington Lewis as they discuss some of the parallels of their lives. Visitors will walk in their footsteps on a tour of Betty’s home, and join them for tea in the Historic Kenmore garden.

Black tea, lemonade and cookies will be served, and families can create a Mother’s Day floral bouquet together.

Groups are limited to seven people. Family tickets for up to five guests cost $60, and each additional member is $10. The event runs from 10 a.m. to noon and again from 2 to 4 p.m. Advance ticket purchase is required. Find out more at kenmore.org.