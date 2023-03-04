For three decades, Deborah Crombie has won critical claim and popular success for her dexterity in creating brainy whodunits while simultaneously developing an affecting account of a happily blended family.

Those formidable talents continue in “A Killing of Innocents” (William Morrow, $30, 368 pages), the 19th installment featuring Scotland Yarders Duncan Kincaid and his wife, Gemma James.

Having been stood up by Jonathan Gibbs — her flatmate Tully’s brother — young doctor-in-training Sasha Johnson darts across Russell Square in London’s Bloomsbury area, only to fall murder victim to the current rise of fatal knife crimes in the UK.

The proud daughter of a Black family, Sasha appears to have had a golden life, but the police investigation reveals potential tarnish. And when another person is stabbed to death, Kincaid and Co. must tread a serpentine path to a killer and a motive.

Among the potential suspects are Jonathan Gibbs, Sasha’s younger brother and wannabe gangster Tyler Johnson, and universally disliked charge nurse Neel Chowdhury. Meanwhile, several of Kincaid’s subordinates face romantic issues that tend to distract.

Crombie’s plotting proficiency trumps the musings of readers as they try, usually sans success, to outwit her. She also excels in conceptualizing and achieving characters with vision, wisdom and, in most cases, sympathy.

“A Killing of Innocents” is no exception. A winning blend of police procedural and psychological inquiry, Crombie’s latest novel offers — as does her entire canon — intelligent crime fiction that defines and transcends the genre.

Bess is back

Over the course of a quarter century, mother-and-son team Caroline and Charles Todd, using his name, wrote 40-plus novels based on the legacy of World War I: two separate but related series featuring shell-shocked Scotland Yard Inspector Ian Rutledge and intrepid war nurse Bess Crawford, and two stand-alone books.

One of each series has appeared since Caroline’s death in 2021, and the latest — “The Cliff’s Edge” (William Morrow, $30, 320 pages) — features Bess.

When a family friend suggests that Bess travel to Yorkshire to help Beatrice, Dowager Countess de vere Linton through her recovery from surgery, she agrees.

But when Lady Beatrice is notified that her great-nephew and godson Gordon Neville has been seriously injured, she sends Bess to the Neville estate, where family friend and fellow veteran Frederick Caldwell has succumbed to his wounds in the same fall that wounded Gordon.

But was the plunge an accident or murder? Inspector Wade, an ill-tempered cop, seems convinced that Gordon is guilty of killing his former romantic rival. Bess believes Wade is profoundly biased and works to discover the truth as the Neville and Caldwell families cast suspicion at each other.

What follows is classic Todd: a whodunit with multiple suspects, an atmospheric and remote setting, a cast of finely drawn characters of whom Lady Beatrice is particularly memorable, refined prose eminently suitable to British sensibilities, and storylines that include past murder and present revenge.

And, of course, the protagonist herself. An angel of mercy, an archetype of justice and the personification of a character the reader would wish to meet in real life, Bess offers a multiplicity of virtues as Todd adds breadth and depth with each superb installment.

Second triumph

What we anticipate in Kat Rosenfield’s “You Must Remember This” (William Morrow, $28.99, 320 pages) is a traditional whodunit.

And why not, given an unnatural death, a revised will, an island mansion, a trio of bickering siblings, a granddaughter recently fired by her boss and dumped by her boyfriend, a live-in caregiver, a former housekeeper and her sinister son?

But what we receive is abundantly enriched by the talented author.

On Christmas Eve 2014, 85-year-old Miriam “Mimi” Caravasios, lost in the fogs of winter and dementia, believes she hears the voice of her long-dead husband beckoning her to cross the ice surrounding Maine’s Mount Desert Island and join him at their secret spot.

But when the ice cracks, she joins him in death.

When her three children — bitter Richard, destitute Diana and exhausted Theodora — learn that Mimi has chosen Dora’s daughter, Delphine, to receive the bulk of her $20 million estate, they react badly. And suspicion of murder focuses on the young woman.

The result: a classic puzzle — and sensitive and immersive explorations of the disease that eviscerates the self — and of the damage that betrayal, deception and secrecy can wreak.

With a sly and nimble mind, Rosenfield exceeds even her stellar début, 2021’s “No One Will Miss Her.” Do not miss this second triumph.