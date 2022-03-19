March Mysteries Roundup: Catch up on favorite series or grab a volume of many mysteries

Born of stubbornness and stupidity on the European continent, the First World War decimated a generation of young Britons and sometimes left the living envying the dead.

Among the latter is Scotland Yard Inspector Ian Rutledge, a homicide detective still battling shell shock in Charles Todd’s superb series. The 24th installment, “A Game of Fear” (William Morrow, $28.99, 320 pages), finds Rutledge investigating a possible murder committed by a presumed ghost in Walmer, a village on the Essex coast.

Lady Felicia Benton, owner of Benton Hall, insists to local authorities that while looking from a window she saw Capt. Roger Nelson murder someone. But two problems exist: No body was found, and Nelson, an RAF pilot, was killed in a car crash near Benton Hall during the war.

Meanwhile, Mary Dunn approaches Rutledge to seek his help in discovering the fate of her son Gerald, who disappeared from his military role as an airplane mechanic at a nearby airfield and is thought to be a deserter.

When a local widow who works at Benton Hall is killed, Rutledge begins to link the events to Miles Franklin, a multiple murderer who escaped custody.

Atmospheric and moving, the novel bears all the hallmarks established for years by Todd, a pseudonymous mother-and-son writing team based in the United States; sadly, the female member of the team died in 2021.

A superior example of crime fiction, a haunting exploration of war and its legacies and a sterling reaffirmation of its authors’ humanity, “A Game of Fear” offers escapist pleasures—including a breathless climax—while simultaneously eliciting thought on intellectual and moral issues.

QUIRKY CRIME SHORTS

To celebrate his 100th short story, prolific British mysterian Peter Lovesey—also no slouch at novels—collects 18 brief pieces in “Reader, I Buried Them … and Other Stories” (Soho Crime, $27.95, 384 pages).

Clever and quirky, his choices focus on people whose lives are “unexpectedly visited by crime.”

Among the best are:

“Sweet and Low,” in which stolen beehives lead to a honey of a revenge plot.

“Reader, I Buried Them,” in which flowers at a monastery play a larger role than funeral tributes.

“Ghosted,” in which a writer of romance novels tries her hand at a darker genre.

“The Deadliest Tale of All,” in which a persistent journalist attempts to elicit confessions of wrongdoing from Edgar Allan Poe.

“The Three Pie Problem,” in which Peter Diamond solves a murder committed at an office Christmas party.

A special treat is the reappearance of “The Bathtub,” Lovesey’s first published short story, which drew praise and encouragement from Ruth Rendell, an icon of British crime fiction.

The short story form offers blessings for writers and readers alike. It’s “a treat I give myself between novels, trying out fresh ideas and new ways of developing them,” Lovesey says. And readers who might balk at the length of novels receive tales that can be read in one sitting.

Treat yourself to a diverse collection that offers shocks and satisfactions—and ends neither in late nights nor bleary mornings.

THE WITCH IS DEAD

The witch is dead, but no one in Burning Lake is singing “Ding Dong” or dancing in the streets.

Thus begins “The Witching Tree” (Minotaur, $27.99, 336 pages), the third entry in Alice Blanchard’s series featuring police Detective Natalie Lockhart.

Veronica Manes, a Wiccan who led the oldest white-magic coven in the upstate New York town, was a beloved paragon of kindness. The manner of her death—she was shackled to railroad tracks and torn to pieces by a train—has horrified the townspeople. Especially Natalie, who in the past year has led two investigations, the first supercharged by connections to Natalie’s family.

Tired and traumatized, she’s pondering resignation. Understanding the extent of her suffering, Lt. Detective Luke Pittman has assigned her to a secondary role in the new case.

In 1712, three innocent women were burned at the stake after being found guilty of witchcraft; the town celebrates its connection to witches, but in a light and benevolent manner. As the Veronica Manes case develops, questions arise: Are some residents weary of the witch connection? Has a rift developed within Veronica’s group or between it and the town’s alternative coven?

Blanchard concocts a gripping and unusual whodunit with a complex protagonist, a wealth of suspects, an enlightening look at Wicca, a sober portrayal of small-town fears, and a cliff-hanger conclusion that demands a fourth installment in her series.

May the simmering cauldron of her imagination soon yield one.

Jay Strafford, a retired Virginia journalist, now lives in Florida.