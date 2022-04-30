May Mysteries Roundup: Find tension, dread, truth and lies in these immersive works of crime fiction

“In the Quiet Morning,” singer-songwriter Mimi Fariña’s tribute to the late Janis Joplin, describes Joplin’s voice as “the great Southwest unbound.”

Such a voice—at once beautiful and harsh—pervades Samantha Jayne Allen’s début novel, “Pay Dirt Road” (Minotaur, $26.99, 304 pages).

A recent college graduate, Annie McIntyre returns to her Texas hometown, where she works as a café waitress but seems adrift. When her paternal grandfather, former Sheriff Leroy McIntyre, offers her a job in the investigation agency he runs with friend and former Deputy Mary–Pat Zimmerman, she accepts.

The three agree to look into the disappearance of Victoria Merritt, like Annie a server at the café. As Annie works the case, she renews old relationships, travels the back roads, questions Victoria’s estranged husband, visits bars and learns details about a proposed pipeline, ponders her past and weighs her future.

Intensity of plot and depth of characters lift Allen’s novel into the top tier of rural noir. And her prose, rich with the rendering of the Texas countryside, imbues “Pay Dirt Road” with literary merit, as in this passage:

“A familiar ring of old oaks seemed threatening, hiding danger, their black limbs poking at the sky as turkey vultures circled above. Like disembodied kites, the birds dipped and floated through the haze.”

Impressive and intense, “Pay Dirt Road” exemplifies splendid crime fiction— indeed, any fiction—and establishes Allen as a gifted creator.

UPPING THE FEAR FACTOR

“Home,” wrote poet Robert Frost, “is the place where, when you have to go there, they have to take you in.”

Implicit in the passage is the certainty that family will offer protection.

Such is the focus of Heather Chavez’s second novel, “Blood Will Tell” (William Morrow, $27.99, 400 pages). And such is the role that Northern California math teacher and single mom Francisca “Frankie” Barrera has played for younger sister Isobel for years.

Five years ago, Izzy, whose recklessness has included alcohol and drug abuse, and five other kids in their teens or early 20s partied. One young woman disappeared, the others’ memories were profoundly patchy, and Frankie answered Izzy’s drunken call for help.

Now, 17-year-old Marina Wagner has apparently been abducted. The license plate of the pickup truck into which she was pulled contains numbers and letters that include those of Frankie’s F-150. And in addition to Frankie, only Izzy has access to the vehicle.

Chavez’s story begins filling with twists when connections between Marina and the six partiers emerge, and what follows evokes the Japanese film “Rashomon,” in which characters relate contradictory versions of events.

As she did in her début thriller, 2020’s “No Bad Deed,” Chavez forges a complex storyline that escalates the dread factor with every revelation. She draws her characters with sympathy but not illusion. And as the truth emerges and the lies are exposed, she incisively explores the sometimes felicitous, sometimes fraught relationships among siblings.

MISDIRECTION AND MURDER

Even years later, the emotional embers of murder can flare into danger and death.

Such is the conflagration of terror that Alex Finlay ignites in his second thriller, “The Night Shift” (Minotaur, $27.99, 320 pages).

On New Year’s Eve 1999, a killer attacked four workers at a Blockbuster video store in Linden, N.J. Only one, Ella Monroe, survived. The suspect, Vince Whitaker, disappeared after being released from custody when evidence was found to be insufficient.

Fast forward 15 years, when three employees at Dairy Creamery, a Linden ice cream shop, are slain, leaving only non-employee Jesse Duvall alive but traumatized. Enter Ella, now a therapist, who, as a fellow lone survivor, is enlisted to try to help Jesse.

Meanwhile, Vince’s younger brother, Chris Ford, works in the local public defender’s office and searches for leads to Vince’s whereabouts, and FBI agent Sarah Keller is assigned to assist the local cops.

The lives of Ella, Chris and Sarah intersect in multiple ways as Finlay—who won acclaim for 2021’s “Every Last Fear”—crafts a riveting and frightening tale filled with sequential shocks that shift the center of gravity for both multiple-murder cases.

Finlay’s second effort offers a wealth of fully realized characters, brims with its pseudonymous author’s talent for misdirection and impels one-sitting reading.

Jay Strafford, a retired Virginia journalist, now lives in Florida.

