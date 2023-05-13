The cover of Andrew Welsh–Huggins’ first stand-alone book calls it “a crime novel.”

But that is a massive understatement. It’s a captivating chronicle of carnage.

As “The End of the Road” (The Mysterious Press, $26.95, 312 pages) begins, Myles has just been released from prison after serving time for being part of a group of men who robbed a bank and caused the cardiac death of a customer.

Myles had negotiated a plea deal to finger Pryor as the ringleader. But when the one-eyed control freak forced an acquaintance to provide a false alibi, Myles went to prison and Pryor went free.

Myles now plans to go straight and live with his girlfriend, Penny, and their young son, Mack. But fearing that Pryor has more criminal plans for him, he determines that the only way he can achieve his goal is to kill his tormentor.

But the scheme fails when Pryor fires first, grievously wounding Myles, and Penny decides to fulfill her lover’s mission.

Set mostly in Columbus and a nearby rural county in Ohio, the novel features a cast of characters who are drawn primarily from law enforcement and the gang’s acquaintances.

Meanwhile, an elderly and crochety farmer who shares a farm with his sister makes multiple calls to the local sheriff’s department to complain that someone is casing his property.

As in Welsh–Huggins’ seven-book Andy Hayes series, what follows is a harrowing narrative with reliably addictive multiple storylines and vividly devised characters. A fusion of unrelenting evil and unceasing courage, “The End of the Road” broadens his portfolio and reaffirms his artistry.

Engrossing thriller set in post-WWII

When the first novel in Jaqueline Winspear’s Maisie Dobbs series appeared 20 years ago, devotees of historical suspense quickly realized that they had found something special: a female protagonist who doubles as a psychologist and detective.

Winspear, a Brit who now lives in California and the Pacific Northwest, has published 13 more entries in the series, a stand-alone novel and two works of nonfiction.

She now delivers a second stand-alone, “The White Lady” (Harper, $28.99, 336 pages).

By 1947, Elinor White has been granted lifetime possession of a grace-and-favor cottage in southeastern England for her work during World War I as a child in Belgium and World War II as a spy for the United Kingdom.

Her instincts to defend have again arisen.

Living nearby are Jim and Rose Mackie and their 3-year-old daughter, Susie. Having fled Jim’s notorious crime family in London for pastoral peace in Kent, Jim is being bullied to return to London and the familial web. But Elinor is determined that he, Rose and Susie must be protected.

Like Maisie, Elinor immediately commands the reader’s attention. Both are engaging heroines. Both display undaunted bravery. Both suffer heartrending loss. And both owe their appeal and nuance to Winspear, a master at creating memorable characters and rendering them with empathy and admiration.

But they differ in a significant manner. While Maisie personifies openness, Elinor is a study in emotional reserve throughout this engrossing thriller.

A war story that explores the struggle for survival, a postwar tale that examines the hardships of victory, and a manifestation of bravery, “The White Lady” represents absorbing fiction delivered with brio and authority.

Tragic, redemptive mystery

Even soulmates get the blues. Especially those who, like Othello, have loved not wisely, but too well.

Meet Pippa and Gabe Gerard and Amanda and Max Cameron, the quartet on which Sally Hepworth builds her eighth novel, “The Soulmate” (St. Martin’s, $28.99, 336 pages).

Pippa, a lawyer, and Gabe, a stay-at-home dad, live with their two daughters in an upscale house atop a cliff on the Australian coast. Nearby stands The Drop, a site that attracts potential suicides. Gabe has saved seven lost souls from self-destruction, but not the eighth. And Pippa suspects that her husband had a hand in that death.

Max, a wealthy businessman, and Amanda, a gig photographer, are childless by choice.

As the narrative unfolds, Hepworth gradually reveals unsettling stories of adultery and its consequences, money laundering and violence, mental illness and secrets, as she tightens the bonds that tie the four main characters to each other’s fates.

She does so through the two women’s perspectives in the present and the past — Pippa from a complex life and Amanda from a different existence.

Hepworth, who consistently plumbs the darkness of domesticity and the dangers of devotion, achieves scary and seductive new heights in this moving novel that’s at once tragic and redemptive.