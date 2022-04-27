Mount Vernon hosts Revolutionary War Weekend

This weekend, the 12-acre field at Mount Vernon, George Washington’s cherished estate, will be buzzing with the nonstop activities and demonstrations of a special Revolutionary War Weekend. The event is designed to provide a vivid experience of the courage, risks and challenges that were part of the Colonists’ quest for freedom. It even offers visitors an opportunity to meet and converse with “General Washington” himself, as well as his encamped troops and the British soldiers and Hessian mercenaries they confronted.

“There will be a spectrum of things to do throughout the weekend, and we hope families will leave with a deeper appreciation for the personal sacrifices that people made to take up arms against the largest super power in the world, the British Army, and the tremendous risks they took,” said Matt Briney, vice president of media and communications at Mount Vernon. “There’s nothing better than a reenactment to make you feel like you are part of the process, and to get a better understanding of what life was like for those who came before us.”

Demonstrations of different military techniques—including cavalry maneuvers led by “George Washington” on his steed—will be followed by two battles in the morning and afternoon. Visitors will gain a deeper understanding of the role the Fife and Drum Corps played, not only in lifting the morale of the troops but also relaying the commanding officer’s orders in the midst of the din of a battle, such as “move right,” “advance,” “ready” and “fire.”

“Visitors will see how 18th-century battle tactics were different among the Continental Army and the British troops. The British tactics were very regimented. They’ll have a very large force and they will perform their actions with a certain order and procedure as they line up to fight a battle in columns,” said Briney. “The Colonists were more of a ragtag group, and with some woodsmen-type units that would come out of the forest and ambush the enemy. But, at times, the Colonists would also mimic British warfare tactics. Many Colonists, including George Washington, served in the British army prior to the revolution, and they were familiar with their tactics.”

While the British army was well equipped, rode trained steeds, and wore their hallmark “redcoat” uniforms, the uniforms of the soldiers in the Continental army may have represented various militias and they may be riding their farm horses and bearing the guns they used to hunt with.

Young guests may be surprised to see that some of the reenactors represent characters their age. Drummer boys could be as young as 9, and Colonists’ encampments included “camp followers” that supported the soldiers, including washerwomen, seamstresses and nurses.

“The followers were mostly women and children who traveled with the army, either because of their relationship to a soldier in the army or displacement due to the war,” said Briney. “For many, it was a family affair.”

Surprisingly, the followers also included “petty sutlers,” craftsmen who set up their tents nearby and sold their wares to the soldiers. Washington may have considered the sutlers to comprise another supply line, where his men could get the items that they needed and wanted.

Visitors are encouraged to engage with reenactors and converse with the soldiers as they explore their tents, which were very humble, with beds that were often no more than a pile of straw and a blanket. In addition, they will also have an inside view of Washington’s headquarters tent, where he would have planned his army’s maneuvers, as they enter a replica of the original tent—on display at the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia—that the museum’s curators will display at the event.

The full schedule of the Revolutionary War Weekend presentations and demonstrations—including an exploration of “Medicine of the Revolution” and “The Unseen Enemy: the fight against sickness and disease in camp”—will be posted on the website, MountVernon.org .

Throughout the day, Mount Vernon’s historic area and gardens will be open for guests to explore and the Mount Vernon mansion will be open to tour. Visitors can visit the outbuildings of the estate, including the blacksmith shop, smokehouse, stable, and spinning house, where enslaved people cared for livestock, processed food, and constructed and repaired Mount Vernon’s buildings.

In addition, guests may encounter costumed interpreters who will interact with visitors, which may include James Anderson, a distiller; Tobias Lear, Washington’s personal secretary; and Martha Washington.

Families are also encouraged to reserve at least an hour of their time at Mount Vernon to explore the newest permanent exhibit, “Mount Vernon: The Story of an American Icon,” in the Donald W. Reynolds Museum. The exhibit features 300 fascinating objects that had previously been in storage. Visitors will follow the evolution of Mount Vernon’s landscape, from Native American settlements 1,000 years ago, to John Washington’s 1674 land patents, to George Washington’s dramatic overhaul of the house and grounds in the late 18th century. Also on display are examples of the fine art and decorative arts objects that were owned by George and Martha Washington and were a statement of their identities. One fascinating object, Washington’s “Uncommon Chair” was centuries ahead of its time. It is mounted on rollers and swivels, like office chairs of today. In addition, guests can explore objects recovered from archaeological research that reveal the hardships and resilience of those who lived in bondage.

“Mount Vernon has been dubbed George Washington’s autobiography. Beyond the image on the dollar bill or any portrait or sculpture, Mount Vernon provides an opportunity to learn about what Washington was interested in, the hobbies he took up, the people he interacted with, and the difficult decisions he had to make,” said Briney.