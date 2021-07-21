Best movies of 2021 so far

8. “F9”

The communal experience of going into a dark theater and enjoying a ridiculous, over-the-top action film with a bunch of strangers is one that many movie fans missed. Thankfully, this summer has already brought around “F9,” the latest in the increasingly silly, but extremely charming franchise that has only grown more convoluted and insane over the last two decades. Even though this bonkers franchise took cars to space and used magnets to throw cars with ease, this latest “Fast and Furious” film felt like a perfect way to return to the movies. (Currently in theaters)

7. “Quo vadis, Aida?”

Set during the Bosnian genocide of 1995, “Quo vadis, Aida?” focuses on the tremendous performance of Jasna Djuricic as Aida, a woman struggling to get her family out of the country safely. Aida knows the true horrors of what is about to happen to the her people, as we watch Aida do everything in her power to save her husband and kids. “Quo vadis, Aida?” becomes an unrelenting story full of dread and terrifying inevitability, as we watch Aida try to find a solution to her appalling situation. Considering just how recently these atrocities occurred makes this story all the more haunting. (Available on Hulu)

6. “Luca”