Cherubini’s opera 'Medea' launches The Met: Live in HD series

Not all the stories of opera are on the stage. One of the features of The Met: Live in HD series is that intermission time is spent with interviews of everyone involved in the show—from the stars to the production crew, who share behind-the-scenes experiences.

The 2022–23 season opens with Cherubini’s “Medea.” First performed 225 years ago, the opera was well received then. It is noted that the opera is one that Beethoven admired. Sondra Radvanovsky will take on the fierce role of Medea, one that is linked to legendary soprano Maria Callas because of its challenges.

Fast forward to the 21st century when Michael Cunningham’s novel “The Hours”—which was an 2002 Oscar-winning film—takes in a world-premiere staging with a powerhouse trio of sopranos to portray three women from three eras. Renée Fleming makes her highly anticipated return to the Met, with soprano Kelli O’Hara and mezzo–soprano Joyce DiDonato. Their intermission interview is bound to be dazzling like their performances.

Another highlight of this season is Terence Blanchard’s first opera, “Champion,” based on the life of boxer Emile Griffith who will be portrayed at different stages of his life by bass–baritones Ryan Speedo Green and Eric Owens. Some might be familiar with Green’s story as told by Daniel Bergner in “Sing For Your Life.” This story of “race, music and family” starts with his boyhood in Suffolk, and his time DeJarnette Center (now closed) in Staunton. A music teacher organized a trip to the Metropolitan Opera to see a performance of “Carmen,” which inspired Green to become the opera star he is today.

This season’s traditional opera selections feature two by Verdi. “La Traviata” is one of the three most popular operas of all time, yet at its early performances Verdi wrote that it had failed. Nadine Sierra, who has been touted as the greatest “Lucia di Lammermoor” today, after her stunning Met performance in Donzetti’s opera last season, is the tragic Violetta Valéry. “Falstaff,” written 40 years later and after many operatic successes, would show the variety and the adaptability of this genius composer.

Two operas have been absent from the Met stage for decades. Umberto Giordano’s “Fedora” is a rarer piece, while everyone knows “The Wedding March” from Wagner’s “Lohengrin.”

The season includes Strauss’ “Der Rosenkavalier” and concludes ever so nicely with two from Mozart—“Don Giovanni” and “Die Zauberflöte.”

While some of this year’s productions are premieres, revivals or new works, there is one that has been repeated ever since this series began. Mozart’s “The Magic Flute,” originally transmitted live on Dec. 30, 2006, will be shown on Dec. 3 as special encore presentation.

Opera history is filled with stories of those works, but who can predict the future of the 21st-century operas. Will they last as long as the 18th- and 19th-century operas? What we do know that we are watching possibly the largest audience many of these operas have ever seen before and all at one time all over the world.

If You Go

The Met: Live in HD series, showing at Regal Fredericksburg, 3301 Plank Road; and Paragon Village, 51 Towne Center Boulevard, Fredericksburg. Purchase tickets at fathomevents.com/events. metopera.org/season/in-cinemas;

2022–2023 SCHEDULE

Oct. 22: Cherubini’s “Medea” (Oct. 26 encore)

Nov. 5: Giuseppe Verdi’s “La Traviata” (Nov. 9 encore)

Dec. 10: Kevin Puts’s “The Hours” (Dec. 14 encore

Jan. 14: Umberto Giordano’s “Fedora” (Jan. 18 encore)March 18 Wagner’s “Lohengrin” (March 22 encore)

April 1: Giuseppe Verdi’s “Falstaff” (April 5 encore)

April 15: Strauss’ “Der Rosenkavalier” (April 19 encore)

April 29: Terrence Blanchard’s “Champion” (May 3)

May 20: Mozart’s “Don Giovanni” (May 24 encore)

June 3: Mozart’s “Die Zauberflöte” (June 7 encore)

