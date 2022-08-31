'Films of Future Past' for September in Packard Campus Theater

A time-traveling “Films of Future Past” is September’s theme at the Packard Campus Theater in Culpeper.

Hollywood movies have long tried to predict the future, and in many cases those filmed futures are now in the past, according to the Library of Congress’ National Audio Visual Conservation Center.

In September, a selection of such futuristic guesses will be screened at the center on Mount Pony on the edge of town as patrons determine for themselves if the cinematic predictions came true to any degree.

The series will conclude on Saturday, Sept. 30, with a special 7:30 p.m. screening of the century-old silent film “The Song of Life” (Associated First National, 1922). The movie presentation will feature musical accompaniment from Jon Mirsalis, a historian, preservationist and silent-film accompanist who has been creating scores for more than 40 years.

All screenings are free to the public with a film every Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and a 2 p.m. Saturday family-friendly matinee. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis unless otherwise noted.

Wearing face masks is recommended. Patrons must go through an airport-style security check. No large parcels, purses or backpacks are permitted.

Friday, Sept. 2 at 7:30 p.m.

“Metropolis” (UFA, 1927): Director Fritz Lang’s take on where humanity was headed. The story is of a Utopian society that goes too far. B&W, 153 minutes. Musical accompaniment by Ben Model. Set in the year 2000.

Saturday, Sept. 3 at 2 p.m.

“Things to Come” (UA, 1936): A decadelong second World War is predicted that, sadly, we know partially come to be true … but what of the rest of the future depicted in this adaption of the H.G. Wells novel? B&W, 108 minutes. Set in the year 1940.

Saturday, Sept. 3 at 7:30 p.m.

“2001: A Space Odyssey” (MGM, 1968): Stanley Kubrick’s masterpiece accurately shows space travel and with the world at the brink of the first man on the moon predicts a future in space that is still yet to be. Color, 142 minutes. Set in the year 2001. 35MM

Friday, Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m.

“High Treason” (Graumont British, 1929): Continued war, an extended alcohol prohibition and a rail tunnel under the English Channel. This early talkie (also released as a silent) got some of it right and some not so much. B&W, 95 minutes. Set in the year 1945. 35MM

Saturday, Sept. 10 at 2 p.m.

“Back to the Future, Part II” (Universal, 1989): Marty McFly leaves the 1980s to avert disaster in his future children’s lives in the 21st century. Color, 108 minutes. Set in the year 2015. 35MM

Saturday, Sept. 10 at 7:30 p.m.

“Strange Days” (20th Century-Fox, 1995): A reoccurring theater in this month’s films … that the future will be cursed by war. This film depicted a future just four years away with a war in the street of Los Angeles. Color, 145 minutes. Set in the year 1999. 35MM

Friday, Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m.

“Soylent Green” (MGM, 1973): Like the poster says, “It’s 2022 and People Need Soylent Green”—the film that inspired this month’s theme. Charlton Heston stars and the film predicts a future that would be our current present. Color, 153 minutes. Set in the year 2022.

Saturday, Sept. 17 at 2 p.m.

“Just Imagine” (Fox, 1930): A comical look at the future where J-21 wants to marry LN-18, but the marriage tribunal refuses their application. People in the future are not just numbers, they get initials, too! B&W, 109 minutes. Set in the year 1980.

Saturday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

“Edge of Tomorrow” (Warner Bros., 2014): War again is predicted in our future, but this time it is aliens and not humans themselves that are trying to destroy the Earth. Color, 113 minutes. Set in the year 2015. 35MM

Friday, Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m.

“Akira” (Toho, 1989); Tokyo is all but destroyed in a third World War. What does it look like 30 years later? A Japanese anime film. Color, 124 minutes. Set in the year 2019. 35MM

Saturday, Sept. 24 at 2 p.m.

“Tomorrowland” (Walt Disney, 2015): A young boy leaves 1964 by being transported to Tomorrowland where not all goes well. Is Tomorrowland part of our past? Or is it part of our future? Color, 130 minutes. 35MM

Saturday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m.

“Blade Runner” (Warner Bros., 1982): Harrison Ford is police officer that must deal with replicants or are they humans? A dreary look at a future Los Angeles that is some ways hit the mark. Color, 117 minutes. Set in the year 2019. 35MM

Friday, Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m.

“The Song of Life” (Associated First National, 1922): John Stahl directed this 100-year-old silent tale of a woman who finds life unbearable so abandons her husband and child. Years later, the woman and her son cross paths. B&W, 84 minutes. 35MM film.