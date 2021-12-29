From 'Barb and Star' to 'Licorice Pizza,' here are 10 movies we loved this year

2. ‘The Worst Person in the World’

Joachim Trier’s overwhelming Norwegian film explores how the loves of our life make us evolve who we become. Throughout “The Worst Person in the World,” we see Julie (a brilliant Renate Reinsve) reinvent herself multiple times, unsure that she’s making a decision in her youth that will affect the rest of her life. Trier tells Julie’s story in chapters, each one a new example of how Julie’s choices will define her—for better or for worse —and through some of the most inventive and captivating filmmaking this year, quirky, without ever being obnoxiously so. But Trier taps into the fear of growing up without entirely being sure who you want to become, or what path you want your life to take. “The Worst Person in the World” shows that life is all about these reinventions, these choices, these loves, and how beautiful and scary that can make life. (Opening in select theaters February)