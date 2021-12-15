From Hollywood classics to a holiday slasher, here are 10 great films to stream this Christmas

‘Home Alone’While the formula for “Home Alone” has been tried over and over again, most recently with the Disney+ original “Home Sweet Home Alone,” none of the sequels can match the magic of director Chris Columbus’ original “Home Alone.” This ’90s classic is a combination of wish-fulfillment, slapstick comedy and genuinely touching familial moments that can slap you in the face with an iron one moment, then grab you right in the heart. (Available on Disney+)

‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’While several movies have tried to expand the story of Dr. Seuss’ character of The Grinch, exploring his past and his motivations, it’s the 25-minute original co-directed by Chuck Jones that gets to the heart of what makes this story so special. The impeccable Jones animation, the fantastic music, and Boris Karloff’s performance as both the Grinch and the narrator have made this a timeless classic of a modern-day Scrooge discovering the importance of love during the holidays. The Grinch’s transformation from a Christmas grump to a character with a (probably dangerously) large heart still is effective in its simplicity after over 50 years. (Available on Peacock)