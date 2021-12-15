From Hollywood classics to a holiday slasher, here are 10 great films to stream this Christmas

Everyone approaches the holidays in their own way, whether it’s by starting to listen to Christmas music months ahead of time, or completely loathing this time of the year. Thankfully, there are plenty of Christmas movies to handle the holidays in your own way, whether you want to watch a holiday slasher, an old Hollywood classic or a modern love story. To help enjoy Christmas however you’d prefer, here are 10 great movies to stream during the holiday season.
‘Black Christmas’
Nearly a decade before making “A Christmas Story,” director Bob Clark made the definitive Christmas horror film with “Black Christmas,” about a sorority house terrorized during their holiday break. This early slasher film is made even eerier by the joyous lights and decorations throughout the house, and by predating “Halloween,” this helps set up many of the ideas that would become iconic in the horror genre. If you’re looking for something a little more spooky this holiday season, there’s no better Christmas horror film than “Black Christmas.” (Available on The Criterion Channel, Kanopy and Peacock)
‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’The Peanuts gang has basically made their mark on every holiday known to man, but “A Charlie Brown Christmas” remains the pinnacle of this animated group’s celebrations. Sure, almost every Peanuts story involves a depressed Charlie Brown, but “A Charlie Brown Christmas” shows that it’s OK to be a bit down during the holidays, even while everyone else is celebrating. Charlie’s disgust with the materialism of Christmas is counterbalanced by the film’s touching support by his friends, showing that no matter how much the holidays can weigh down on someone, it’s the ones we love that matter the most. (Available on Apple TV+)
‘A Christmas Story’Early on in “A Christmas Story,” the film’s lead character Ralphie says that “in the jungles of kid-dom, the mind switches gears rapidly.” When we think back on the past, it often comes in fragmented pieces, some over-exaggerated, others too strange to be anything but true. That’s the beauty of “A Christmas Story,” an almost episodic remembrance of one holiday past from the perspective of Ralphie, who just wants a Red Ryder BB gun. Ralphie’s story truly feels like a nostalgic collection of memories from one fateful Christmas, and that rose-colored view and that desire for the one perfect Christmas present makes this a perennial favorite. (Available on HBO Max)
‘Elf’Whether it’s because of Will Ferrell’s joyous performance as Buddy the Elf or director Jon Favreau’s love for the season, “Elf” dares its audience not to be excited about Christmas. Even the hardest hearts in “Elf” eventually give in to Buddy’s inescapable amount of Christmas cheer. While it’s easy to understand how living with a sugar-addicted adult-sized elf could be a bit much, Ferrell balances the line between annoying and charming perfectly, with a personality that could make anyone fall in love with the season. (Available on HBO Max)
‘Happiest Season’The newest film on this list, 2020’s “Happiest Season” starts as a romantic comedy, shifts into a relationship drama, then ends on a heartfelt, optimistic note of acceptance and love. Kristen Stewart plays Abby, who plans on proposing to her girlfriend at her family’s Christmas party. But when she finds out her girlfriend hasn’t come out to her parents, her plans are complicated, which makes for an extremely awkward holiday. Featuring an incredible cast that also includes Aubrey Plaza, Dan Levy and many more, “Happiest Season” is a well-meaning and charming modern holiday favorite. (Available on Hulu)
‘Home Alone’While the formula for “Home Alone” has been tried over and over again, most recently with the Disney+ original “Home Sweet Home Alone,” none of the sequels can match the magic of director Chris Columbus’ original “Home Alone.” This ’90s classic is a combination of wish-fulfillment, slapstick comedy and genuinely touching familial moments that can slap you in the face with an iron one moment, then grab you right in the heart. (Available on Disney+)
‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’While several movies have tried to expand the story of Dr. Seuss’ character of The Grinch, exploring his past and his motivations, it’s the 25-minute original co-directed by Chuck Jones that gets to the heart of what makes this story so special. The impeccable Jones animation, the fantastic music, and Boris Karloff’s performance as both the Grinch and the narrator have made this a timeless classic of a modern-day Scrooge discovering the importance of love during the holidays. The Grinch’s transformation from a Christmas grump to a character with a (probably dangerously) large heart still is effective in its simplicity after over 50 years. (Available on Peacock)
‘The Muppet Christmas Carol’Arguably the best movie from The Muppets, their take on Charles Dickens’ classic story is remarkably true to the original novel. Just, you know, with Muppets. Michael Caine gives a completely genuine performance alongside an almost entirely Muppet cast, as his Ebenezer Scrooge learns the error of his ways and starts to right his past wrongs. But both The Muppets and Caine are able to completely sell the heart and emotion of Dickens’ book, a strange combination that works beautifully together, and makes for one of the most moving and reverent adaptations of this tale. (Available on Disney+)
‘The Shop Around the Corner’While the story might have inspired such other romantic classics as “In the Good Old Summertime” and “You’ve Got Mail,” there are few love stories quite as beautiful as Ernst Lubitsch’s “The Shop Around the Corner.” This story of two gift shop employees (James Stewart and Margaret Sullavan) who can’t stand each other, but fall in love as pen pals have such wonderful chemistry and builds to an absolutely heartwarming crescendo. Packed with a great collection of secondary characters, “The Shop Around the Corner” will make you want to fall in love during the holidays. (Available on HBO Max)
‘White Christmas’Sometimes during the holidays, you just want a film that’s nice and breezy, a pleasant and charming tale full of great songs and impressive dance performances. “White Christmas” is simple enough: two former soldiers-turned-song-and-dance men decide to head to Vermont to put on a Christmas show. But really, it’s all just an excuse to watch musical greats like Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye and Rosemary Clooney do what they do best, in scene-after-scene of fantastic musical numbers. “White Christmas” is as light as snow, but especially during the holidays, sometimes that’s just right. (Available on Netflix)