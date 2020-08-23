HEDELT: Fredericksburg-area theatergoers excited to see movies on big screen again

You didn’t have to look too closely Saturday morning to understand young Kelsey Rees was pretty darned excited to be about to watch “Sonic the Hedgehog” on the big screen at Paragon Village 12.
If the smile on the young Spotsylvania County girl’s face didn’t give it away, the hopping up and down as she tried to peer through the glass window made her mirth apparent.
“We’ve already seen the movie at home, but they [her parents] surprised me this morning saying we were coming today to see it at the movies,” said Kelsey. “I already like it, but want to see it again.”
And so it went all over the region and country this weekend, as movie theaters shuttered by coronavirus since early spring slowly reopened. The crowds are smaller than those before the pandemic, but they were filled with many who are thrilled to be going to the cinema again.
Though the possibility of being infected by COVID-19 is clearly keeping many movie buffs away, those who showed up at local theaters Saturday said they’re satisfied with the precautions that theaters are taking.
“We’re not really nervous about coming out to see the movie,” said Kelsey’s father, Matt Rees, accompanied by wife Jenny. “Everyone’s putting on a mask and they’re cleaning all the time and that’s about all you can do these days. And it’s something to get us out of the house, the first chance to do anything in quite a while.”
A few minutes before the Rees walked right up to the popcorn counter—no crowds to create a line—Cary Boggs came in to get his own snacks.
The Stafford County resident was heading in to see the 10th anniversary showing of the Christopher Nolan film “Inception,” and was pretty excited about that.
“I’m a big movie fan, and everyone in my family is a big fan of movies and Paragon,” said Boggs, who said he planned to later head to see “Cut Throat City” at AMC Potomac Mills.
Boggs said he’s been to classic movie showings at Paragon the last few weekends in theaters upstairs, and is now glad to see new movies finally being released by studios after releases were halted because of the coronavirus.
Boggs said he’s not nervous about coming back into theaters, but added, “Many people I talk to are still a bit hesitant about coming back. They say that for a movie in theaters, you’re sitting together for a long time and that makes some people worried. But I think the theaters ... spreading people out will keep them safe.”
Megan Murphy, general manager of Paragon's movies, arcade and bowling lanes, said the theater sold about 200 tickets Friday for its mix of new, recent and classic films being shown.
“A lot of people are very eager to come back and that’s great,” she said, noting that smaller-than-usual crowds at the start of movie-going during the pandemic is not a bad thing.
“It allows us as a company to slowly spread our wings a little bit, slowly, making sure all of our COVID standards are on point that that every feels safe,” she said. “So far, our guests have all been very compliant with our requirements that everyone wear masks, maintain social distancing and keep their masks on in common areas.”
She noted that in addition to having staffers sanitizing places, counters and spots where customers gather, there are ushers in every theater making sure people are following the checkerboard plan that keeps spaces empty around each group of guests.
“They’re also there to help when families of different sizes show up, to make sure no guests who come in later sit too close to them or anyone else,” said Murphy.
“I’ve been speaking to a lot of the guests, and many are saying they are very glad to see us opening again,” said Murphy, whose theaters, like all in Virginia, are operating at 50 percent capacity or less, as required by the state. “I mentioned to one guest who was going to see ‘Unhinged’ that I thought she’d really enjoy it, because it’s an interesting movie. Her reply was that she didn’t even care. She was just excited to be back seeing anything.”
Murphy noted that excitement like that will bring in moviegoers in the short term, but it will be important for film studios to keep releasing good, new movies to sustain theaters here and everywhere.
“We need ‘Tenet' to do well so they’ll release the new ‘Wonder Woman’ film, and that to do well so we can get the new ‘James Bond’ movie, and so on,” she said.
At Marquee Cinemas at Southpoint, manager Chris Boggs said Saturday morning that Friday’s ticket sales were better than he’d hoped for, and that he hoped sales would keep going up throughout the weekend.
But he echoed Murphy’s notion that small crowds are helpful early in reopening.
“When you’ve only got two or three groups of people in a theater, distancing isn’t a challenge,” he said.
A few feet away from Boggs, brothers Brady and Dillon Thurston were excited to join their father, Eddie, in loading up on popcorn and drinks before seeing “Jumanji: The Next Level.”
Seven-year-old Dylan said he was glad to be seeing the funny film again, as 12-year-old Brady looked forward to seeing it on a big screen.
Their dad put it this way: “It’s just fun to get out. We like going to the movies, and this spring and summer has been a real wash.”
At Regal Fredericksburg, managers said corporate rules prevent them from talking about local details. But business Saturday afternoon seemed brisk, with more than four dozen cars in the parking lot.
Youngsters Eli and Everett Wood came through the doors quickly, excited to be back at the movies again.
Mom Sara Wood said the Fredericksburg family is just glad to have the option of coming back to the movies, as “It’s nice just to get out.”
Rob Hedelt: 540/374-5415
