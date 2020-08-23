HEDELT: Fredericksburg-area theatergoers excited to see movies on big screen again

You didn’t have to look too closely Saturday morning to understand young Kelsey Rees was pretty darned excited to be about to watch “Sonic the Hedgehog” on the big screen at Paragon Village 12.

If the smile on the young Spotsylvania County girl’s face didn’t give it away, the hopping up and down as she tried to peer through the glass window made her mirth apparent.

“We’ve already seen the movie at home, but they [her parents] surprised me this morning saying we were coming today to see it at the movies,” said Kelsey. “I already like it, but want to see it again.”

And so it went all over the region and country this weekend, as movie theaters shuttered by coronavirus since early spring slowly reopened. The crowds are smaller than those before the pandemic, but they were filled with many who are thrilled to be going to the cinema again.

Though the possibility of being infected by COVID-19 is clearly keeping many movie buffs away, those who showed up at local theaters Saturday said they’re satisfied with the precautions that theaters are taking.