Hollywood heads of state: A presidential role call

‘Deep Impact’When a giant asteroid is hurtling toward Earth threatening to wipe out all of human life, President Tom Beck (Morgan Freeman) is the type of president whose speeches would calm the frenzied masses down. In a horrific situation that is unlike any a previous president has ever had to face, President Beck stays cool and collected, saving the world from extinction. It’s no wonder that Freeman played the president again in 2019’s “Angel Has Fallen.” But for saving humanity and doing it with care and decisiveness, President Beck sets the precedent for Freeman’s presidents. (Available on Pluto TV and Tubi)

‘Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb’As one of multiple characters that Peter Sellers played in “Dr. Strangelove,” President Merkin Muffley might be the worst president on this list, considering how this Stanley Kubrick classic ends. But President Muffley is still one of the calmest and collected of the people gathered to stop a nuclear strike, even at one point uttering the infamous line, “Gentlemen, you can’t fight in here! This is the War Room!” Kubrick’s dark comedy shows just how quickly the world could fall into insanity behind the scenes, even with someone like President Muffley doing their best to do the right thing, even if that doesn’t work out in the end. (Available on Pluto TV)