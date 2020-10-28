Hollywood heads of state: A presidential role call

No matter your political stance, one thing everyone can agree on is that movies have had their share of great, terrible and interesting presidents. The presidents on this list have fought for such universal beliefs as justice for all and a better world for the future of our country. They have also fought aliens, prepared for giant asteroids to hit the planet and started nuclear war. Regardless of their efficiency in the highest office of our country, these presidents have certainly been some of the most fascinating in film.
‘Air Force One’
After playing Han Solo and Indiana Jones, the role of President James Marshall almost feels like a demotion for Harrison Ford. But Ford brings his action expertise to the presidency in a commanding way, as he fights off terrorists who hijacked the eponymous Air Force One. President Marshall takes out the terrorists one by one with precision, and Ford makes us believe that this soldier-turned-president could actually hold his own under such an attack. President Marshall is one of the only presidents who could say the iconic line, “Get off my plane,” before kicking a terrorist leader off a moving aircraft with believability and conviction. (Available on Hulu)
‘The American President’
Written by Aaron Sorkin a few years before he would go on to create “The West Wing,” “The American President” balances the political world and romantic elements with perfection. President Andrew Shepherd (Michael Douglas) is a widower president who falls for Washington lobbyist Ellen Wade (Annette Bening), and Sorkin writes their tender, quiet date nights as successfully as the rousing political speeches and decisive policymaking. Douglas makes a remarkable, undaunted president here, the kind of president who can plan a retaliation attack against a country, and still find the time to help his daughter with her music lessons, or give his new girlfriend a tour of the White House. (Available to rent on video-on-demand services)
‘Deep Impact’When a giant asteroid is hurtling toward Earth threatening to wipe out all of human life, President Tom Beck (Morgan Freeman) is the type of president whose speeches would calm the frenzied masses down. In a horrific situation that is unlike any a previous president has ever had to face, President Beck stays cool and collected, saving the world from extinction. It’s no wonder that Freeman played the president again in 2019’s “Angel Has Fallen.” But for saving humanity and doing it with care and decisiveness, President Beck sets the precedent for Freeman’s presidents. (Available on Pluto TV and Tubi)
‘Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb’As one of multiple characters that Peter Sellers played in “Dr. Strangelove,” President Merkin Muffley might be the worst president on this list, considering how this Stanley Kubrick classic ends. But President Muffley is still one of the calmest and collected of the people gathered to stop a nuclear strike, even at one point uttering the infamous line, “Gentlemen, you can’t fight in here! This is the War Room!” Kubrick’s dark comedy shows just how quickly the world could fall into insanity behind the scenes, even with someone like President Muffley doing their best to do the right thing, even if that doesn’t work out in the end. (Available on Pluto TV)
‘Idiocracy’Playing the president 500 years in the future, where the United States has become a country of morons, Terry Crews’ character doesn’t have leadership abilities or even a basic understanding of how plants work. But he makes up for those weaknesses with flowing locks, a giant necklace with a money sign on it, and the most incredible name of all time: President Dwayne Elizondo Mountain Dew Herbert Camacho. America of the future might be a mess, lacking the french fries and burrito coverings the people need, but President Camacho has confidence, and in the end, isn’t that all a president needs? No, it’s not. (Available on HBO Max)
‘Independence Day’President Thomas Whitmore (Bill Pullman) has a lot to deal with over the course of the Fourth of July weekend. Spaceships have attacked every major city, blown up the White House, caused the death of the First Lady, and he’s even had his mind invaded by an alien. But despite all these unexpected obstacles, President Whitmore still gives maybe the greatest rallying speech in presidential history, at Area 51 no less. In a two-minute speech, President Whitmore united the world against an alien invasion, refusing to go quietly into the night. That’s a lot for any president to handle in just three days. (Available to rent on video-on-demand services)
‘Lincoln’In order to play Abraham Lincoln, Daniel Day–Lewis read more than 100 books on the 16th president and stayed in character as Honest Abe for over three months. The result is the finest interpretation of a president on screen, winning Day–Lewis his third Academy Award. But through Day–Lewis, “Lincoln” shows all the layers of the former president, as an incredible politician trying to do what is right for his country, a concerned and caring husband, and a hilarious storyteller. With “Lincoln,” Day–Lewis comes about as close to embodying another person as humanly possible with his brilliant performance. (Available on IMDB TV)
‘Long Shot’More a romantic comedy between an unlikely pair than a political film, “Long Shot” pairs Charlotte Field (Charlize Theron), a politician who has decided to run for president, with Fred Flarsky (Seth Rogen), a journalist who is assigned to follow Field on her journey. Rogen is no stranger to this type of mismatched dynamic, but it’s Theron who completely sells this relationship, as “Long Shot” makes a strong case for why these two would in fact fall for each other. Theron is wonderful as the possible first female president, and at weighing whether or not she’d like Rogen to be her first man. (Available on HBO Max)
‘Mars Attacks!’
Coming out only a few months after “Independence Day,” “Mars Attacks!” felt like it could’ve easily been made as a parody of that blockbuster, despite director Tim Burton’s clear interest in paying homage the sci-fi films of the 1950s and ’60s. President James Dale—played by an over-the-top Jack Nicholson—fails at every turn when it comes to the invasion of an alien race. He wrongfully thinks they’re peaceful, he is forced into using nuclear warfare to try and stop them, and after giving a touching speech to the aliens, he is shot and left for dead. At least the world left behind by President Dale’s oversight is now in the hands of his daughter, Taffy Dale (Natalie Portman), a teenager who seems to know more about how to lead than her father. (Available to rent of video-on-demand services)
‘W.’Writer–director Oliver Stone has tackled several presidents in the past, from the assassination of John F. Kennedy in “JFK” to Anthony Hopkins’ “Nixon,” but maybe his most interesting portrayal of a former president comes with Josh Brolin in “W.” Released before the 43rd president left office, Stone is relatively restrained in not taking too strong of a position on George W. Bush, instead showing the situations that led to him receiving the most important position in the country, and his attempts to avoid the shadow of his father. (Available on Peacock)
