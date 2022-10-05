'Monsters Among Us' for October films in Packard Campus Theater

“Monsters Among Us” is the thrilling theme for October for the free weekend film series at the Library of Congress’ Packard Campus Theater in Culpeper.

The frightfully federal venue will concentrate on presenting monsters, but not always the kind usually imagined.

From classic monsters like “Frankenstein” to modern-day ones in “Get Out,” each screening will present someone or something that would be better not met, according to event publicity.

The series will offer a film 7:30 p.m. Fridays and a 2 p.m. Saturday matinee followed by a 7:30 p.m. screening. Programs are free and the matinee shows will be family friendly. Children 12 and under must be accompanied Seating is first come, first served.

OCT. 7, 7:30 p.m.

“Invasion of the Body Snatchers” (Allied Artists, 1956). The monsters come from outer space. The theater will screen both this, the original cult favorite, and its well-made remake. B&W, 80 minutes.

OCT. 8, 2 p.m.

“Monsters, Inc.” (Disney-Pixar, 2001). Some monsters for the kids. What Pixar did for toys, it does again for monsters. Color, 93 minutes.

OCT. 8, 7:30 p.m.

“Invasion of the Body Snatchers” (MGM, 1978). Few remakes stand up compared to the original, but this one does. This time the invaders are in color! Color, 115 minutes.

OCT. 14, 7:30 p.m.

“The Night of the Hunter” (United Artists, 1955). Robert Mitchum looks like a good guy, but he is one of the creepiest monsters you’ll ever see on the screen. Sole directorial credit for actor Charles Laughton. B&W, 93 minutes.

OCT. 15, 2 p.m.

“The List of Adrian Messenger” (Universal, 1963). An all-star cast (can you tell who’s who under all the makeup?) appear in this mystery film. Are the deaths murder? Is there a monster among them? B&W, 98 minutes.

OCT. 15, 7:30 p.m.

“The Cremator” (Czech, 1969). The title gives away not only who is the monster but how he goes about his debauchery. Made in Czechoslovakia, and released not long after the Russian invasion of that country … theatergoers there then truly had monsters among them. B&W, 95 minutes.

OCT. 21, 7:30 p.m.

“Get Out” (Universal, 2017). Rose’s new boyfriend meet her parents and begins to feel uneasy, but he misconstrues the reasons why his fears are valid. Color, 104 minutes.

OCT. 22, 2 p.m.

“The Nightmare Before Christmas” (Disney, 1993). Tim Burton brings his unusual twist to the holidays, not that we all haven’t experienced a nightmarish Christmas before. Color, 76 minutes.

OCT. 22, 7:30 p.m.

“The Silence of the Lambs” (Orion, 1991). Anthony Hopkins shows us that monsters can look like normal people, and Jodie Foster proves that normal people can handle monsters … eventually. Color, 118 minutes.

OCT. 28, 7:30 p.m.

“Suspiria” (20th Century-Fox, 1977). Dancing monsters? No, but dancers subjected to the acts of a monster, yes. Although remade in 2018, the theater will screen the 1977 original. Color, 152 minutes.

OCT. 29, 2 p.m.

“Frankenstein” (Universal, 1931). The classic monster movie made in the early days of the talkies when there was talking but no underscore. Musician Ben Model will provide an underscore live on the Packard Campus Theater’s theater organ. B&W, 70 minutes.

OCT. 29, 7:30 p.m.

“Rosemary’s Baby” (Paramount, 1968). A young newlywed mother experiences terror from the monster within and from the monsters on the outside. Halloween may not much creepier. Color, 137 minutes.

For general Packard Campus Theater information, call 540/ 827-1079 ext. 79994 or 202/707-9994. Request ADA accommodations five business days in advance at 202/ 707-6362 or ADA@loc.gov. In case of inclement weather, call the theater information line no more than three hours before show time to confirm cancellations.