Movie theaters are back: Here are 14 must-sees on the big screen

‘F9’ (June 25)Maybe the ultimate summer movie franchise, “Fast & Furious” returns with “F9,” which includes John Cena as the long-lost brother of Vin Diesel’s Dom, the return of fan-favorite Han, and cars, cars and more cars. Whenever this series seems like it can’t get any more ridiculous, it always outdoes itself, and with the first trailer hinting that we might see cars in space, “F9” looks ready to once again defy expectations.

‘Zola’ (June 30)Based on a crazy Twitter thread that detailed a wild road trip between two dancers, “Zola” seems like it could end up being the surprise indie hit of the summer. From beloved studio A24, “Zola” could be 2021’s “Spring Breakers”: a debaucherous and insane story that is almost too nuts not to check out.

‘Summer of Soul’ (July 2)The début documentary from Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, “Summer of Soul” follows the 1969 Harlem Culture Festival—also known as Black Woodstock—which hosted such acts as Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone and Gladys Knight & the Pips. There might be no one better to chronicle this event than Questlove, and “Summer of Soul” was a massive hit at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. For those who have missed movies and live music over the last year and a half, “Summer of Soul” might be just the ticket.