Oscars 2022: Ranking this year's best picture nominees

This year’s Oscar nominees for Best Picture showcase the wide variety of great films that were released in 2021—from sci-fi epics, biopics, revisionist Westerns, indie dramas, impressive musical remakes, sports stories—and explorations of loss, growing up and the end of the world. With the Oscars coming up this Sunday, let’s rank the 10 Best Picture nominees.

10. “Don’t Look Up”

Writer–director Adam McKay’s two-and-a-half hour climate change metaphor comedy is supposed to be a cathartic scream at the frustrations of the world, but instead, ends up becoming an exhaustingly repetitive and bleak tale with zero hope for the future. This all-star cast including Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and many, many more can’t save the heavy-handed messaging and frantic editing that makes this a mess of stark ideas and one-note characters. Despite its obvious message and clear parallels to the real world, McKay manages to keep this on the right side of entertaining, but just barely. (Netflix)

9. “Belfast”While sweet and at times charming, Kenneth Branagh’s biographical story is far too light and insubstantial to do justice to the heavier subjects at hand in “Belfast.” Branagh’s story works best as a rose-colored look at his youth, but whenever the film tries to tackle the larger issues of Belfast at the time, there’s no weight. Tonally, “Belfast” is all over the place, as if Branagh is trying to throw as many memories about his childhood into the mix without worrying if it all adds up. In the end, “Belfast” is little more than Branagh’s attempt to make his own “Roma,” and coming up short. (Available to rent on VOD services)

8. “Dune”In this adaptation of Frank Herbert’s iconic sci-fi novel “Dune,” director Denis Villeneuve has crafted a grandiose retelling, full of breathtaking sets, a fantastic cast and plenty of captivating aspects that will certainly win this plenty of technical Oscars. It’s also disappointingly empty, not giving its audience much of a reason to care. As the first part of a two-part story, “Dune” has plenty of setup and introductions for what is to come. Granted, Villeneuve adapts Herbert’s novel with great care and clarity, but “Dune” can’t help but feel like a lot of beginnings without any payoff. (HBO Max)

7. “Nightmare Alley”Guillermo del Toro’s films are frequently about showing humanity in monsters, as well as the monsters in humanity, so the story of “Nightmare Alley”—about a carnival man (Bradley Cooper) who uses manipulation to get ahead in the world—seems like a perfect fit for the director. While del Toro’s penchant for violence and horror doesn’t always lend itself to this story, it’s the excellent ensemble cast that truly makes this work, especially Cooper in the film’s final gut punch of a conclusion. “Nightmare Alley” is a dark, brooding noir that will likely get under your skin. (Hulu and HBO Max)

6. “King Richard”It might seem strange that a film about the beginnings of Venus and Serena Williams’ tennis career would focus on their father, Richard Williams (Will Smith), but both sisters would certainly say that their father was integral to their success—especially at this young age. Smith will almost certainly win his first Oscar for this role as a coach and father who simply wants to give his daughters what he never had, but equally tremendous is fellow nominee Aunjanue Ellis as Richard’s wife, Oracene. While this is a strong and uplifting sports film, it’s the dynamic between Smith, Ellis and the rest of their family that makes “King Richard” a true winner. (Available to rent on VOD services)

5. “CODA”The beauty of “CODA,” a film about an aspiring singer (Emilia Jones) who grows up in a house with an all-deaf family, is a remarkable balance in tone. “CODA” is playing with plenty of tropes we’ve seen before, all within a formula that could be too sweet to bear. Yet writer-director Siân Heder keeps “CODA” on the right side of those elements, dealing with plenty of indie-drama clichés, but without the film ever falling into clichés itself. The result is an extremely lovely story about a family learning to understand each other and grow in a way that is best for everyone. (Apple TV+)

4. “West Side Story”There are some films that people will say shouldn’t be remade, pinnacles of cinema that should be left on a pedestal. Yet what Steven Spielberg’s version of “West Side Story” shows is that every film can be improved. Six decades into his career, Spielberg is still showing that there are sides to him that we’ve never seen before, as one would never believe that this was Spielberg’s first musical. Spielberg makes slight twists on the narrative that improve the overall story, and the vibrant musical numbers and impeccable cast makes this as good—if not better—than the original, as blasphemous as that might sound. (Disney+ and HBO Max)

3. “The Power of the Dog”The frontrunner at this year’s Oscars for months—and for good reason—Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” is probably the most critically acclaimed film of 2021. Centered around rancher Phil Burbank (Benedict Cumberbatch) and the clash between his brother (Jesse Plemons), his brother’s new wife (Kirsten Dunst), and her son (Kodi Smit–McPhee), Campion creates a slow-burn Western with modern touches, a gorgeous tale that unravels and expands with care and beauty the further it progresses. With four great lead performances and some of the best directing last year, “The Power of the Dog” is likely to be the next Best Picture winner. (Netflix)

2. “Drive My Car”An extremely beautiful, slow-moving tale about how grief forms the people we become, and the regrets that stick with us—both of which are equally as transformative—“Drive My Car” allows plenty of time with its main character Yusuke (Hidetoshi Nishijima) after the death of his wife for us to understand his pain, but mostly allows his story to be told through his interactions with other people. Director Ryusuke Hamaguchi knows how to build this story of loss exquisitely, giving time for Yusuke to grieve in his own way, bringing us along for the ride in this truly moving tale. (HBO Max)

1. “Licorice Pizza”The first part of Paul Thomas Anderson’s career focused on impressive ensembles (“Boogie Nights,” “Magnolia”), while the second half has paid more attention to the individual (“There Will Be Blood,” “Phantom Thread”). With his latest, “Licorice Pizza,” PTA splits the difference, as 15-year-old Gary (Cooper Hoffman) tries to win over the 25-year-old Alana (Alana Haim) in 1970s L.A., complete with an exceptional cast of supporting actors. But “Licorice Pizza” is also Anderson’s most loving film, a coming-of-age story that is weird and unexpected, full of charm and warmth. Anderson has made a lot of great films over the span of his career, but “Licorice Pizza” is unlike anything the writer–director has done up to this point, with this affectionate and caring story about growing up. (Available to rent on VOD services)