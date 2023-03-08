This year’s Oscars not only celebrate the best of film in 2022, but also the theatrical experience and the grandiosity and excess that Hollywood can do so well. From the bombast of “Elvis,” the wild multiverse-hopping of “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” or movies like “Avatar: The Way of Water” and “Top Gun: Maverick” that destroyed box office records, this year’s nominations praised the grandeur and magnificence that film can provide unlike any other art form. With the Academy Awards coming up this Sunday, let’s rank this year’s Best Picture nominees from worst to best.

10. “Elvis”

On paper, Baz Luhrmann, the director of such gaudy, over-the-top stories as “Moulin Rouge!” and “The Great Gatsby,” seems like the perfect choice to bring the story of Elvis Presley to the big screen. But Luhrmann’s exploration of the “King of Rock and Roll” becomes more style than substance, creating a nearly three-hour-long film that rarely pumps the brakes, all while flying by some of the most important and interesting parts of Elvis’ life. Luhrmann’s spectacle is an exhausting experiment, but Austin Butler’s performance as Elvis ends up being the film’s saving grace.

9. “Triangle of Sadness”

Ruben Östlund’s takedown of the uber-rich, “Triangle of Sadness” is an absurdist satire that is at its best when it keeps things simple and isn’t beating the audience over the head with its themes of broken class structures and economic inequality. Told in three distinct parts, “Triangle of Sadness” begins and ends strong, with a vomit-filled (literally) middle section that spells out its point to an eye-rolling level, as we go on a luxury cruise full of the wealthy that eventually crashes on an island, breaking down all social statuses. Östlund’s comedy is fun for what it is, but needs more subtlety in this dismantling of the 1%.

8. “All Quiet on the Western Front”

This adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque’s classic anti-war novel is effective as a horrifying war story, but lacking as an adaptation. Director Edward Berger’s take does away with much of the nuance, internalized fear and blind jingoism that made this book—as well as the Best Picture-winning 1930 adaptation—such an effective look at the terrors of war. If anything, the decision to explain WWI and give these characters the occasional bit of hope undercuts the themes that Remarque brought to his story. Despite that, it’s hard to find many war films as unrelenting and bleak as Berger’s version, showing the true nightmare of the frontlines that can only be escaped through death.

7. “Avatar: The Way of Water”

It’s rare to watch a film that truly looks unlike anything you’ve ever seen before, but James Cameron has done that time and time again. His long-in-development sequel, “Avatar: The Way of Water” is an absolutely stunning expansion of the world of Pandora, as he takes us under the seas with some of the most beautiful visuals ever captured on screen. Especially in the film’s climax, which balances multiple characters in a set piece that can’t help but remind of “Titanic,” it’s easy to remember how Cameron became one of the most important action directors of all time. Even if you weren’t a fan of “Avatar” when it was released 14 years ago, “The Way of Water” is still a film that needs to be seen to be believed.

6. “Women Talking”

One of the biggest disappointments of this year’s Oscars is that Sarah Polley’s staggering “Women Talking” didn’t receive more nominations. This story of a group of women in a religious community deciding whether to fight the men in the colony who have been abusing them for years, or to run away and start their own community, is a compelling, heartbreaking and somehow, very funny film that has one of the best ensembles in a 2022 film. Polley’s adaptation of Miriam Toews’ book is a striking look at women’s rights, the difficulties in making the right choice and the stories we leave behind.

5. “Everything Everywhere

All at Once”

Almost certainly this year’s Best Picture winner, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” is deserving of the title, an absolutely unhinged story about the possibilities that life throws at us that is a truly unique vision unlike any other. Directors Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan find the heart in all this madness and create a film about family and choices that almost doesn’t feel like it should be real. Featuring some of the best performances of this year, with Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu and Jamie Lee Curtis all earning nominations, and some of the most mind-bending concepts ever brought to a film, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” is one of the wildest rides you could ever go on in a movie.

4. “TÁR”

If you ever had a question that Cate Blanchett is one of our greatest living actors, it’s time for you to see “TÁR.” From writer/director Todd Field, “TÁR” centers around Blanchett’s Lydia Tár, a world renowned composer/conductor who takes great care in the control she has over the world around her. Field’s impeccable direction takes its time with this story, building the legend of Tár before watching it all crumble around her. But the real star here is Blanchett — maybe giving her best performance yet — who is intense, deliberate, calculating and often hilarious. Field constructs this world like an expert conductor, making sure every piece is in place, in order to create a powerful symphony that is one of last year’s best films.

3. “Top Gun: Maverick”

The sequel to Tom Cruise’s iconic action film almost seemed like it was never going to happen, discussed for over a decade before actually coming to theaters. Yet “Top Gun: Maverick” doesn’t just far surpass the original film, it’s one of the best blockbusters in years, an incredible showcase of Tom Cruise as an actor, and—as Steven Spielberg said—might’ve single-handedly saved the theatrical experience.

2. “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Martin McDonagh has been one of the best writers working today, having been previously nominated for “In Bruges” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” screenplays. His latest, “The Banshees of Inisherin,” however, might be his best yet. “Banshees” follows two friends (played by Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson) who find themselves in a stalemate when Gleeson’s Colm decides to end the friendship without warning. “The Banshees of Inisherin” becomes an delightfully dark comedy—maybe the funniest film of last year—but is also full of poignant, agonizing moments, and a remarkable cast that has earned four acting nominations. On top of it all, it also features an adorable miniature donkey, and who doesn’t want that?

1. “The Fabelmans”

For decades, Steven Spielberg has shown us just how magical movies can be in a way that few other filmmakers have, and while we’ve gotten bits and pieces of who he is through these films, “The Fabelmans” truly feels like Spielberg introducing himself to us in this deeply personal and introspective way. “The Fabelmans,” which shows Spielberg’s youth and the beginnings of his passion for film, feels like a film Spielberg could have only made after half a century of making us fall in love with the movies. From going to see his first movie in theaters to his first big break in the industry, “The Fabelmans” is one of the most moving, honest and poignant films of Spielberg’s already impressive filmography.