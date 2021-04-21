OSCARS: Ranking this year's eight contenders for best picture

4. ‘Minari’

While the Golden Globes might have classified “Minari” as a foreign language film, there’s nothing more American than this tale of a Korean family trying to achieve the American dream by starting their own farm in Arkansas. Writer–director Lee Isaac Chung’s semi-autobiographical story feels extremely intimate, but Chung still manages to make this account of the Yi family relatable, hilarious and expansive, despite its relative smallness. “Minari” is a lovely look at what it means to be an American and how difficult the road to making your dreams a reality can be. (Available to rent on video-on-demand services)

3. ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’

Shaka King’s tremendous chronicle of Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya), chairman of the Black Panther Party, and the FBI informant William O’Neal (Lakeith Stanfield) who infiltrated the party, is quite possibly the best film of 2021 so far. King not only tells this intricate account with an assured hand but also takes this crucial moment in history and makes it even more important for our present. Rarely has a biopic been as riveting, fascinating and informative as “Judas and the Black Messiah.” (Available to rent on video-on-demand services)

2. ‘The Father’