OSCARS: Ranking this year's eight contenders for best picture

2020 was an extremely strange year for the movies. With theaters remaining closed for most of the year and many studios turning to streaming services, this Oscar season has been unlike any other. Yet despite all the movie delays and unconventional release strategies, the 93rd annual Academy Awards have one of the strongest best picture lineups in recent years. Before this Sunday’s ceremony, let’s take a look at and rank the nominated films in the Oscars’ biggest category.
8. ‘Mank’
About halfway through “Mank,” Herman Mankiewicz (Gary Oldman) says his brilliant screenplay for “Citizen Kane” isn’t like a straight line, it’s more like a cinnamon roll, with a narrative that swirls around its subject, rather than tackling it head-on. Yet “Mank,” by David Fincher (“Fight Club,” “Gone Girl”) is no “Citizen Kane,” and Jack Fincher—the director’s late father who wrote “Mank”—is, unfortunately, no Mankiewicz. A more straightforward take might have been a better approach for “Mank,” which flies back and forth through time, goes on meandering subplots, and is overly written with sly nods to Old Hollywood. The result is a movie that starts strong, sags in the middle and ends right when “Mank” gets going. (Streaming on Netflix)
7. ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’
Writer–director Aaron Sorkin is used to embellishing true stories for his films, whether with “The Social Network” or “Steve Jobs.” Yet with “The Trial of the Chicago 7”—his first film not based on a book since 1995’s “The American President”—Sorkin mostly waters down his usual affinity for grandstanding and moralizing, letting the true story shine through and is a better director for it. Unfortunately, the film’s truly ridiculous ending undercuts Sorkin’s efforts up until that point, but this excellent ensemble, which includes Sacha Baron Cohen and Mark Rylance, almost makes up for it. (Streaming on Netflix)
6. ‘Promising Young Woman’
Cassandra (Carey Mulligan) is a woman seeking revenge after her best friend is brutally attacked, and in her attempts to avenge her friend, Cassandra finds emptiness and disappointment in her quest for vengeance. Début writer–director Emerald Fennell’s “Promising Young Woman” tries to similarly mess with the audience’s expectations with this film, attempting to make the viewer feel that same sort of disappointment when they realize this isn’t the revenge–thriller it was marketed as. The result can sometimes be muddled, and the frustration is often palpable. Fennell takes big swings here that don’t always hit, but it at least introduces Fennell as a promising new filmmaker to watch. (Available on DVD, Blu-ray and video-on-demand services)
5. ‘Sound of Metal’
When drummer Ruben Stone (Riz Ahmed) is told by a doctor that his hearing is now gone and never coming back, Ruben spends the rest of “Sound of Metal” trying to recapture his past. But “Sound of Metal” is about reconciling with the past, accepting that, and allowing yourself the chance to go ahead rather than living in what was. “Sound of Metal” constantly reminds us of the impacts that the past and our choices have on our present through Ruben’s staggering attempt at self-acceptance and struggles with his affliction. (Streaming on Prime Video)
4. ‘Minari’
While the Golden Globes might have classified “Minari” as a foreign language film, there’s nothing more American than this tale of a Korean family trying to achieve the American dream by starting their own farm in Arkansas. Writer–director Lee Isaac Chung’s semi-autobiographical story feels extremely intimate, but Chung still manages to make this account of the Yi family relatable, hilarious and expansive, despite its relative smallness. “Minari” is a lovely look at what it means to be an American and how difficult the road to making your dreams a reality can be. (Available to rent on video-on-demand services)
3. ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’
Shaka King’s tremendous chronicle of Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya), chairman of the Black Panther Party, and the FBI informant William O’Neal (Lakeith Stanfield) who infiltrated the party, is quite possibly the best film of 2021 so far. King not only tells this intricate account with an assured hand but also takes this crucial moment in history and makes it even more important for our present. Rarely has a biopic been as riveting, fascinating and informative as “Judas and the Black Messiah.” (Available to rent on video-on-demand services)
2. ‘The Father’
On the outside, “The Father” looks like a standard Oscar-bait film centered around a depressing scenario, bolstered by heartbreaking performances. Yet “The Father” is so much more than that, as it tells the story of Anthony (Anthony Hopkins giving maybe his greatest performance), whose reality is falling apart due to dementia. Writer–director Florian Zeller makes the audience feel the extreme difficulty of living with such a horrible disease by making us as confused as Anthony, while also making us sympathize with those who are frustrated by having to take care of him. “The Father” is likely the best film ever made about dealing with Alzheimer’s disease, and is one of the most captivating and tragic films in recent memory. (Available to rent on video-on-demand services)
1. ‘Nomadland’
After losing everything in the recession, Fern (Frances McDormand) travels the United States in her van like a modern-day nomad, not only trying to survive, but also living life in her 60s to the fullest. Writer–director Chloé Zhao explains the struggle of real-life nomads in the U.S., while also telling Fern’s engrossing story of a woman who lost the life she knew and is doing everything she can to craft a new one for herself. Like Fern’s life, “Nomadland” is minimalistic, yet the simplicity of Zhao’s journey is what makes is so enchanting and powerful. With Zhao’s direction, one of McDormand’s finest performances, overwhelmingly beautiful landscapes and a haunting score, “Nomadland” deserves to win best picture at this year’s Academy Awards. (Streaming on Hulu)