Reel romance: Turn on these Valentine's Day movies

After this past year, we all need a little love. Valentine’s Day might look a bit different in 2021, but there’s nothing wrong with ordering some takeout and enjoying some fantastic romantic movies with a loved one. To help set the Valentine’s Day mood, here are 10 films about romance and love that you can stream from the comfort of your home.
‘Before Sunrise’ and ‘Before Sunset’
In what might be the greatest romantic saga in modern cinema, the “Before” films begin with “Before Sunrise,” in which the American tourist Jesse (Ethan Hawke) meets a French woman, Céline (Julie Delpy), on a train, and the two spend the night walking around Vienna together. The film simply shows these two getting to know each other, but the attachment that is formed makes this feel like a grand love story. “Before Sunset” comes back to these characters nine years later, older and more regretful of past mistakes. Both films are simplistic yet gorgeously told, as we watch love bloom in these two strangers over the years. (Available on HBO Max)
‘Beginners’At the age of 82, Christopher Plummer became the oldest Oscar winner for his role in “Beginners,” and it remains one of his best roles to revisit after the actor’s recent death. “Beginners” follows Oliver (Ewan McGregor), who is reflecting on the death of his father, Hal (Plummer). When Oliver meets and starts seeing Anna (Mélanie Laurent), he is reminded of the love he witnessed in his father’s last years, as Oliver explores this new relationship, and his previous one with his father. Inventive and unusual, “Beginners” presents how a life full of love can inspire new loves. (Available on Prime Video)
‘The Big Sick’Based on the relationship of Emily V. Gordon and comedian Kumail Nanjiani—as well as written by them—“The Big Sick” takes place after the relationship seems to have ended. In the film, Kumail (playing a version of himself) and Emily (Zoe Kazan) fall in love, but fall apart when their cultural differences get in the way. When Emily becomes sick and goes into a coma after a mysterious illness, Kumail goes to the hospital to be by her side, along with her parents, played by Ray Romano and Holly Hunter. “The Big Sick” shows Kumail realizing his feelings for Emily, while also growing to love her parents as well. “The Big Sick” is one of the best and most harrowing romantic comedies of the 2010s. (Available on Prime Video)
‘City Lights’In Charlie Chaplin’s magnum opus, the silent film star–writer–director plays his iconic character the Tramp, who meets and falls in love with a poor, blind flower girl. When he discovers there is a surgery that could let the flower girl see, the Tramp takes on all sorts of odd jobs to raise enough money for her to receive the operation. Even though sound pictures were already prevalent at the time, Chaplin proved he could do without and created a masterpiece, which features one of the most perfect finales ever seen on film. (Available on HBO Max, The Criterion Channel and Kanopy)
‘Like Crazy’Love isn’t always easy. In “Like Crazy,” British exchange student Anna (Felicity Jones) falls in love with Jacob, an American student (Anton Yelchin), and the two struggle to keep their relationship working when she overstays her visa and is then denied re-entry into the United States. “Like Crazy” features almost entirely improvised dialogue and the lead performances show all the pain and difficulties these two are having. “Like Crazy” posits that even though love can be extremely hard, the greatest loves are worth fighting for. (Available on Hulu and Prime Video)
‘Lovers Rock’Part of Steve McQueen’s five-film “Small Axe” series from last year, “Lovers Rock” is set at a house party in 1980s West London. While part of the beauty within “Lovers Rock” is simply seeing how this party of teenagers changes based on the group dynamics and changing music, McQueen also focuses on the young Franklyn and Martha, two kids who spend the night dancing and getting to know each other. “Lovers Rock” is light on plot, but heavy on charming moments as these two discover what could be the start of something exciting and new. (Available on Prime Video)
‘Marty’Upon its release in 1955, “Marty” earned Best Picture at the Academy Awards and became the first American film to win the Cannes Film Festival’s highest honor, the Palme d’Or. This story of two average people who have seemingly given up on love in their 30s is heartbreaking, beautiful and sublime in a way that warrants such accolades. Ernest Borgnine also won the Best Actor Oscar for his portrayal of Marty, a butcher who finally meets a girl he likes (played by Oscar nominee Betsy Blair), but then has to contend with the criticisms of her from his mother and friends. “Marty” is a wonderful low-key romance with a remarkably big heart. (Available on Prime Video)
‘Private Life’It’s easy to love during the good times, but it’s far more important to love during the difficult times. Such is the story of “Private Life,” about a middle-aged couple, played by Paul Giamatti and Kathryn Hahn, who are struggling to have a child. The pair have tried everything, including spending thousands of dollars for tests, donor egg implants and adoption. But even though this struggle weighs on both of them, it’s their care for each other that keeps them going, as something as simple as holding each other’s hands can make all the difference. (Available on Netflix)
‘WALL-E’Pixar has already made several great films before “WALL-E,” but this attempt to make a science fiction romance between two robots that is almost entirely silent might be the company’s masterpiece. Trash-compacting robot WALL-E goes from a destroyed Earth to space to reunite with EVE, an advanced robot that he falls in love with. “WALL-E” is nothing but heart, as WALL-E fights to be with EVE, while EVE fights to save Earth. “WALL-E” is arguably the best romance ever in an animated film. (Available on Disney+)
‘When Harry Met Sally …’Rob Reiner’s romantic comedy classic centers around two friends—played by Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal—whose bond evolves over several years and many failed relationships. Instead of being a classic “will-they-or-won’t-they” type of romance, “When Harry Met Sally…” is more about not just finding the right person, but finding them at the right time. “When Harry Met Sally…” isn’t just one of the best comedies of the 1980s, it’s also a lovely romance about realizing the person that was perfect for you was right in front of your face all along. (Available on HBO Max)