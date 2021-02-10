Reel romance: Turn on these Valentine's Day movies

‘Lovers Rock’Part of Steve McQueen’s five-film “Small Axe” series from last year, “Lovers Rock” is set at a house party in 1980s West London. While part of the beauty within “Lovers Rock” is simply seeing how this party of teenagers changes based on the group dynamics and changing music, McQueen also focuses on the young Franklyn and Martha, two kids who spend the night dancing and getting to know each other. “Lovers Rock” is light on plot, but heavy on charming moments as these two discover what could be the start of something exciting and new. (Available on Prime Video)

‘Marty’Upon its release in 1955, “Marty” earned Best Picture at the Academy Awards and became the first American film to win the Cannes Film Festival’s highest honor, the Palme d’Or. This story of two average people who have seemingly given up on love in their 30s is heartbreaking, beautiful and sublime in a way that warrants such accolades. Ernest Borgnine also won the Best Actor Oscar for his portrayal of Marty, a butcher who finally meets a girl he likes (played by Oscar nominee Betsy Blair), but then has to contend with the criticisms of her from his mother and friends. “Marty” is a wonderful low-key romance with a remarkably big heart. (Available on Prime Video)