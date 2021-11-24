Still hungry after Thanksgiving? Feast on these 10 movies about food

‘Knife Skills’Nominated for best documentary short at the 2018 Academy Awards, “Knife Skills” shows the transformative power of food. “Knife Skills” follows a group of former prisoners who are taught how to work in a kitchen for a French restaurant almost entirely run by ex-cons. With only a few months to learn their new craft, many of the students go from uncertainty about their futures to gaining impressive skills that will help them as they move forward to the next chapter of their lives. (Available on YouTube)

‘Lady and the Tramp’While not technically a film about food, “Lady and the Tramp” does feature one of the absolute best food scenes in movie history. The candlelit alley dinner between the title dogs over a plate of spaghetti and meatballs is some of Disney’s finest work. Without any words—except the lyrics of “Bella Notte” that hover over the scene—we see how much these two characters have fallen for each other, a beautiful and sweet moment that is arguably the most romantic sequence ever in a Disney animated film. (Available on Disney+)