The open road is calling: Check out these 10 movies before you grab the wheel

‘Into the Wild’

Based on the story of Christopher McCandless, who gave up all of his possessions and decided to hitchhike to Atlanta, “Into the Wild” is as much about the people that McCandless (Emile Hirsch) meets along the way as it is about his own misguided journey. McCandless’ story is a tragic one, but shows that the best journeys are the ones taken with others. On his trek, he sees the opportunities he could’ve taken, whether it’s finding a new father figure (Hal Holbrook) or the possibility of an exciting love with a young Kristen Stewart. Written and directed by Sean Penn, “Into the Wild” finds the inherent sadness of McCandless’ story, yet also shows how exciting the road could be and why someone would go on such an adventure. (Streaming on Netflix)