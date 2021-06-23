The open road is calling: Check out these 10 movies before you grab the wheel

With the summer finally here and travel restrictions lifting, there’s no better time to hit the road and go on your own adventure. But if you’d rather just stay at home and live vicariously through the stories of others, here are 10 of the best road trip movies currently available on streaming.
‘Almost Famous’
Based on the childhood experiences of writer/director Cameron Crowe, “Almost Famous” follows 15-year-old William Miller (Patrick Fugit), who gets an assignment from Rolling Stone that leads him to tour with the promising new rock band Stillwater. “Almost Famous” isn’t just a great road trip movie, as William learns about growing up while living the rock-and-roll lifestyle, it’s also one of the best coming-of-age films with a brilliant cast that includes Frances McDormand, Kate Hudson and Billy Crudup. “Almost Famous” will make you want to follow your favorite band around all summer long. (Streaming on Prime Video and Paramount+)
‘Dumb and Dumber'
There are few films that live up to its name quite as well as “Dumb and Dumber.” The Farrelly brothers’ début film is still their best, as two moronic best friends, Harry and Lloyd—played by Jeff Daniels and Jim Carrey, respectively—drive across the country to return a lost briefcase. It’s almost impossible to go on a road trip with someone who has seen this film and not have them quote this at least once. From the pair driving hundreds of miles in the wrong direction, to trading in their van that looks like a sheepdog for the tiniest minibike, “Dumb and Dumber” is incredibly dumb, but it takes a lot of comedic brains to make a comedy this hilariously stupid. (Streaming on HBO Max)
‘Easy Rider’
One of the most important films in the New Hollywood era of filmmaking, “Easy Rider” follows Wyatt (Peter Fonda) and Billy (Dennis Hopper) traveling through America on their motorcycles. “Easy Rider” is also one of the most captivating road movies ever, as the two explore the South, pick up hitchhikers like a young Jack Nicholson, and discover some of the seedier options the road has to offer. As a look at the culture of the country in the 1960s, this directorial début from Hopper is an integral work of American cinema, and a film that launched an independent filmmaking revolution. (Streaming on HBO Max)
‘Faces Places’
In a collaboration between photographer JR and groundbreaking French director Agnès Varda, “Faces Places” has the unlikely duo traveling through France and making the people of various villages the focal point of massive works of art. Whether it’s a photograph of a person the size of a building, or a collection of photos showcasing a town’s inhabitants, the works created by JR and Varda are striking and frequently moving. “Faces Places” makes the people these two meet along their journey the real works of art. (Streaming on Kanopy)
‘A Goofy Movie’
Even though it isn’t considered one of the “Disney Animated Classics,” “A Goofy Movie” has become a cult favorite over the last 25 years. As Goofy takes his son Max on a cross-country road trip, the pair’s contentious relationship is pushed by deception, Bigfoot and a tourist trap centered around possums. “A Goofy Movie” is one of the rare animated Disney films set in the (then) modern-day, and focused on a father-and-son relationship that is surprisingly touching for a movie starring Goofy. With beautiful moments of a father learning to accept his son, and one of the best Disney soundtracks, “A Goofy Movie” is one of the most underrated Disney films. (Streaming on Disney+)
‘Into the Wild’
Based on the story of Christopher McCandless, who gave up all of his possessions and decided to hitchhike to Atlanta, “Into the Wild” is as much about the people that McCandless (Emile Hirsch) meets along the way as it is about his own misguided journey. McCandless’ story is a tragic one, but shows that the best journeys are the ones taken with others. On his trek, he sees the opportunities he could’ve taken, whether it’s finding a new father figure (Hal Holbrook) or the possibility of an exciting love with a young Kristen Stewart. Written and directed by Sean Penn, “Into the Wild” finds the inherent sadness of McCandless’ story, yet also shows how exciting the road could be and why someone would go on such an adventure. (Streaming on Netflix)
‘The Last Detail’
In this classic 1970s comedy, two Navy men (Jack Nicholson and Otis Young) are tasked with escorting an 18-year-old seaman (Randy Quaid) from Virginia to Maine, where he will be court-martialed, dishonorably discharged and sent to prison. When Nicholson and Young take a liking to the poor kid, they decide to give him a good time before sending him to jail. The dynamic between these three is lovely, and director Hal Ashby blends comedy with the hopelessness of this journey in equal measure. (Streaming on The Criterion Channel)
‘Max Mad: Fury Road’
Calling this insane action film a “road trip” film might be a stretch, but “Mad Max: Fury Road” is arguably the most exciting film to take place on wheels. Director George Miller’s chase film had Max (Tom Hardy), Furiosa (Charlize Theron) and many others racing away from the monstrous leader Immortan Joe in one of the most over-the-top and unbelievable films ever made. Miller’s ability to create a film-long chase is astounding, and it’s by far one of the most impressive action films you’ll ever see. (Streaming on HBO Max)
‘Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure’
Gleefully insane and entirely unhinged, “Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure” takes Paul Reubens’ title man–child and puts him on a nationwide quest to find his stolen bicycle. The first film from Tim Burton utilizes the director’s gift for eccentricity and odd characters, but replaces his trademark darkness with a ridiculous amount of joy. “Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure” is an absurd delight, a wild trip across the country that is always charming and extremely strange. (Streaming on HBO Max)
‘The Trip’ quadrilogy
For four films, actors Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon journeyed throughout the most stunning areas of Europe eating the most delicious-looking food, doing hilarious impressions, and all with the barest of plots. As the duo traveled through England, Italy, Spain and Greece over the past decade, they created one of the greatest modern comedy franchises. The final film in the series, “The Trip to Greece,” was an unexpectedly emotional goodbye to these guys and their friendship, yet it’s the pair’s entertaining bits that make these four films worth seeking out. (Streaming on Hulu)