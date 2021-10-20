A lost and found fiddle

Rudy immediately drove back to the venue where his band had just finished playing.

“This is where the story gets a little dark,” said Rudy. “I had high hopes. I went back to the venue, I checked the stage. I talked to the people who were tearing down. They didn’t see it. It wasn’t there. I looked in the parking lot and the correct side of the driveway where it should have been. This is all in the span of 10 or 15 minutes after leaving the gig. It was sort of a triple whammy. I had my wallet in there, I had my phone in there, and the fiddle itself was in there.”

The next morning, Eglevsky woke up and re-examined the mysterious fiddle case he had picked up the night before. He realized there was a pocket that contained a cell phone and a wallet. The wallet had a driver’s license, so now he knew who the owner of the instrument was. He didn’t recognize the name, but since the address was in Richmond, he called a friend named Jared Pool, who is a renowned bluegrass player in the area. Pool knew the fiddle owner and said he would help Eglevsky get the instrument back in his hands.

Sunday morning, Rudy woke up and headed to a Starbucks in Charlottesville. Since he was without his cell phone, he learned that he could make a call using his laptop with the Google Voice application.