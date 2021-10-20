A lost and found fiddle

Musicians love to support each other. A great example happened on the first weekend of October.
Local bass player Andre Eglevsky was returning home late that Saturday night from playing at a wedding reception with his band The Blue Tips. On a rural road in Madison County, he saw a dark object in his headlights. As he pulled up to it, he realized it was a fiddle case. Not wanting to leave an instrument in the middle of the road, Eglevsky stopped and picked up the fiddle and continued his drive to his home in Fredericksburg.
When he got home, he opened the case where he found a fine-looking fiddle along with a list of standard bluegrass tunes. Eglevsky realized he had picked up a working musician’s instrument but did not see any identification, and it was late so he decided to sleep on it.
Whiskey Rebellion fiddle player Rudy Bee was returning home after playing a wedding reception with his band in Madison that same night.
“So I was feeling good after that, until I looked in my rearview mirror and realized the door wasn’t just not latched, it was open 50–60 degrees, enough for a fiddle to just slide out at the wrong time,” said Rudy. “I had all four windows down all the way, so I did not notice the sound of the door being opened, which ordinarily you probably would. I stopped right away and closed the door and looked around in my car for my fiddle and didn’t see it.”
Rudy immediately drove back to the venue where his band had just finished playing.
“This is where the story gets a little dark,” said Rudy. “I had high hopes. I went back to the venue, I checked the stage. I talked to the people who were tearing down. They didn’t see it. It wasn’t there. I looked in the parking lot and the correct side of the driveway where it should have been. This is all in the span of 10 or 15 minutes after leaving the gig. It was sort of a triple whammy. I had my wallet in there, I had my phone in there, and the fiddle itself was in there.”
The next morning, Eglevsky woke up and re-examined the mysterious fiddle case he had picked up the night before. He realized there was a pocket that contained a cell phone and a wallet. The wallet had a driver’s license, so now he knew who the owner of the instrument was. He didn’t recognize the name, but since the address was in Richmond, he called a friend named Jared Pool, who is a renowned bluegrass player in the area. Pool knew the fiddle owner and said he would help Eglevsky get the instrument back in his hands.
Sunday morning, Rudy woke up and headed to a Starbucks in Charlottesville. Since he was without his cell phone, he learned that he could make a call using his laptop with the Google Voice application.
“The first thing I did was call my wife and left a voice mail: ‘AAARG!,’ ” said Rudy. “Then I thought, maybe I can just call my phone. It might still have batteries. So I did and a man answers. My first thought was, alright, I can check off ‘it was going to get bush-hogged in the spring because I didn’t see it in the ditch.’ That was a huge relief that at least a person found it and was in possession of the fiddle and the phone.”
Right after his call with Jared Pool, Eglevsky was surprised to see a call coming in on the cell phone that he had just pulled out of the fiddle case. The voice at the other end of that call was a very relieved Rudy. Making matters more urgent, Rudy had another gig that afternoon and all the details were contained on the cell in Eglevsky’s hand. While they were talking, the musician who booked Rudy’s Sunday gig called his phone, so Eglevsky ended the call with Rudy, answered the second call, and then called Rudy back with the details about his gig that day, along with directions to Eglevsky’s house so he could retrieve his instrument on the way.
To add to this chain of coincidences and perfect timing, Eglevsky and Rudy had played together previously. Rudy’s appearance had changed since his license photo was taken, so Eglevsky did not immediately recognize him.
“He started telling this story to me and I said, ‘Andre, it’s me Rudy; I’ve been to your house before,’ ” said Rudy. “I’ve played a gig or two with him. I jammed at his house one time. We’re more acquaintances I guess than good friends. That was the moment when my mind was thoroughly blown into pieces. This is a recurring theme since the day this happened for me. The importance of the connections between people has never been so clear to me. It’s a mutual benefit, the more people foster these connections.”
So Rudy and his precious fiddle are reunited and playing gigs again. Just make sure you check those car doors before you hit the road.