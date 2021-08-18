Bluegrass musician Mark Newton gets help from some old friends

Mark Newton is Fredericksburg born and bred. He grew up in a house downtown on Mercer Street near what is now known as The Sunken Well, graduated from James Monroe High School, then set off to make a name as a headlining bluegrass musician. Eventually, he landed in Nashville.

This year, doctors discovered tumors in Newton’s liver. He had been living with chronic cirrhosis of the liver for 15 years, but started worrying in the fall that something was wrong.

“I started noticing my body changing, and it wasn’t responding to the medicine that it had been for so many years,” said Newton. “In February I had to take a CT scan of my liver because cancer can creep in if you don’t monitor it. It showed I had three cancerous tumors in my liver.”

Newton is a patient at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, and hopes to eradicate his cancer with his final chemotherapy treatments. That would make him eligible for a kidney transplant, a process that can take six months or more.