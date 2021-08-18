Bluegrass musician Mark Newton gets help from some old friends

Mark Newton is Fredericksburg born and bred. He grew up in a house downtown on Mercer Street near what is now known as The Sunken Well, graduated from James Monroe High School, then set off to make a name as a headlining bluegrass musician. Eventually, he landed in Nashville.
This year, doctors discovered tumors in Newton’s liver. He had been living with chronic cirrhosis of the liver for 15 years, but started worrying in the fall that something was wrong.
“I started noticing my body changing, and it wasn’t responding to the medicine that it had been for so many years,” said Newton. “In February I had to take a CT scan of my liver because cancer can creep in if you don’t monitor it. It showed I had three cancerous tumors in my liver.”
Newton is a patient at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, and hopes to eradicate his cancer with his final chemotherapy treatments. That would make him eligible for a kidney transplant, a process that can take six months or more.
“If the good Lord’s willing, after the first of the year I’ll have a new liver and I can have my body and get my life back to some sort of normalcy,” said Newton. “It’s been a huge struggle. When you have a chronic disease like I got, the symptoms that go along with it kick your butt big time—a lot of fatigue and other symptoms you have to deal with. It’s daily. I still try to work part time, but that’s a challenge these days because of my energy. If I get three or four hours in a day, that’s a good day for me.”
Newton has kept his ties with his old friends and his hometown. Two of his high school friends, Barry Surles and Mike Loving, decided to organize a fundraiser to help with the expenses of Newton’s treatment.
“Mark has been going through an extraordinarily tough time, not just physically and emotionally but financially,” said Surles. “As friends, we recognize that. That’s why we call ourselves Friends of Mark Newton. We’re trying to raise awareness of Mark, since he was a cherished friend here in the city. If you were here in 2008, Mark came back home to Fredericksburg and put together a huge fundraising event called Mark Newton’s Homecoming Picking Party. It was to benefit our alma mater, James Monroe High School. I think the final check we gave to James Monroe was for around $36,000 for their athletic department. Mark needs our help, and I think it’s important for all his fans and friends in this area to step up for him.”
So Newton’s friends are organizing a golf tournament to raise money for his medical expenses.
“This is not just a golf tournament, we’re going to have bluegrass after the golf tournament,” said Loving. “We’re going to have some stuff to auction on Mark’s behalf. We want the whole community to come out.”
The Golf For Mark Newton event will be held on Monday, Sept. 13, and is sponsored by Loving’s business, MVP Awards, and the Fredericksburg Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie No. 4123.
Newton is grateful for the support he has received during his illness. As a member of The Virginia Squires in the 1980s and later as a solo artist, he traveled the world and also organized the Graves Mountain Festival of Music in Syria for the past 28 years.
“I’m a private person and didn’t want to release my condition publicly for many months, but I did, and it’s been a blessing,” said Newton. “People throughout the nation and the world, the music community and friends have reached out to me. A lot of people put me on their prayer list, and it’s been a positive experience that I’m very grateful for.”