Captain Ambivalent pairs funny lyrics with polka power

“I pretty much do this full time,” said Biemer. “I owe a lot to my past self’s 20 years working at a corporate litigation law firm as a litigation support paralegal. That past self is subsidizing my current adventures.”

Biemer’s songs explore a variety of nerd culture favorites, such as “Dungeons & Dragons,” “Star Wars” and “Lord of the Rings.” He credits the popularity of the Netflix series “Stranger Things” with a revived interest in nerd culture.

“I think ‘Stranger Things’ helped repopularize [‘Dungeons & Dragons’] again for younger people,” said Biemer. “I know they have D&D clubs in schools now and the best thing in my view is that everybody is playing D&D now, and not just exclusively dudes back in high school, and it was exclusively white dudes, I think. Now everybody is getting into it. I think that is amazing.”

Based in Valparaiso, Ind., Biemer is located in polka country, but rejects the idea of limiting his chosen instrument by genre. Despite consciously distancing himself from polkas, his latest single identifies itself as a polka in the song title “She Takes Bad Selfies (Polka).”