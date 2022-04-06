Chamber Chorale’s spring concert presents songs of peace and hope

On Saturday, the Chamber Chorale of Fredericksburg will perform their final concert of the season at the Fredericksburg Baptist Church. Audiences will be treated to Ralph Vaughan Williams’ “Dona Nobis Pacem (Grant Us Peace),” along with other works that reflect the “Peace and Hope” theme.

The concert has been planned by Joe Eveler, the new director of the chorale.

Eveler has been with the chorale since 2003. In addition to being a member of the group, he has led his section of singers before entering this new position. During the height of the pandemic, Eveler became the interim director.

“So for the past year, I had from last spring until this Christmas concert I’ve been serving as the interim director,” said Eveler. “The board of the group said, ‘Hey, are you interested in the position officially, rather than just as an interim director?’ And I said, ‘Yes, I really am.’”

Eveler started planning out the concert while he was the interim director. The program not only reflects on peace and hope, but Eveler hopes that it gives audience members a deeper feeling after attending the performance.

“I tried to build a concert around all these ideas of peace and hope,” said Eveler. “I think I would like the audience to feel empathy.”

Eveler said he hopes audience members are inspired to try to understand life experiences beyond their own and understand that the world will not always be OK. He also hopes that people will think more on how they can contribute to helping those in need.

“As audience members (I hope) this Saturday can find some empathy and some connection with the human condition,” said Eveler.

The concert will accept freewill donations for Ukraine relief efforts and the World Central Kitchen, a charity which has partnered with the country’s restaurants to provide meals to refugees after Russia’s invasion.

There will be two performances at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., and tickets can be purchased at the door or online. Prices are $15 for adults and $5 for students. Parking is free. For more information, visit ccfbg.org/concerts.

